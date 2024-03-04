What to do in Madison this week: Chelsea Cutler, First Look at the Fest and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Doug Haynes A selfie station created by artist Doug E. L. Haynes at Neighborhood House. A selfie station created by artist Doug E. L. Haynes (on left) at Neighborhood House, with Hieyoon Kim (center) and JungJa Lee.

Doug E. L. Haynes, March 4-29, Neighborhood House: This Madison artist’s hyper-local work will be showcased at “Public Art for the Community” including his murals, collaborative projects, documentary videos and more, as well as a fanciful “selfie station” created for this exhibit. Doug Haynes is also the author of the State Street Coloring Book, and included in the exhibit will be selections from his next work — about the fated-for-demolition UW Humanities building (read Linda Falkenstein’s preview here ). Haynes will speak at a reception from 1-3 p.m. on March 16.

The Big Share, Tuesday, March 5, online: For a decade, the first Tuesday in March means it’s time for The Big Share, an online giving drive coordinated by Community Shares of Wisconsin to aid nearly 70 local nonprofits. A ticketed kickoff features dueling pianos at 6 p.m. on March 4 at The Ivory Room, and a telethon-style event will take place from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on March 5 at Arts + Literature Laboratory (and also livestreaming; a pre-show is from 7-8 a.m. at Cargo Coffee-East Washington). Watch for more details and donate at thebigshare.org .

Remaking the Renaissance, through May 19, UW Nancy Nicholas Hall-Mecklenburg Textile Gallery: The exuberance of Renaissance textiles has come down to us from paintings of Queen Elizabeth I and her court — and we’re most familiar with the styles from contemporary productions of Shakespeare. But what was the cloth and clothing of the era really like? “Remaking the Renaissance” reexamines the time through historic fiber fragments and new recreations.

× Expand Becky Van Boxtel Storytellers Cody Vogel, Erik Pettersen, Brent West and Felicia Ynocencio. Storytellers Cody Vogel, Erik Pettersen, Brent West and Felicia Ynocencio prepare to take the stage at Chrysalis’ 1st annual storytelling event on March 7, 2023.

Shared Threads: Stories That Weave Us Together, Tuesday, March 5, Chrysalis, 5:30 p.m.: Madison nonprofit Chrysalis supports individuals facing mental health or substance abuse challenges by providing training and work opportunities in the community. “Shared Threads: Stories That Weave Us Together” features stories of healing from program participants and Chrysalis staff, with emcee Araceli Esparza. This storytelling event takes place at Chrysalis, 1342 Dewey Court; it’s free to attend (tickets on Eventbrite), but donations to support the organization’s work via The Big Share are encouraged.

× Expand Blythe Thomas A close-up of Chelsea Cutler. Chelsea Cutler

Chelsea Cutler, Tuesday, March 5, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: Stellaria, the 2023 album by Chelsea Cutler, is another step forward in the evolution of the singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist. Cutler’s honest and emotionally open storytelling is matched with lushly produced music engineered in the studio and co-produced by Cutler; Popdust calls it “her most complete album to date,” and it’s hard to disagree. With Yoke Lore. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Bach Around the Clock, March 6-10, various venues and online: This annual celebration of the music of Johann Sebastian Bach gives professional and amateur players a chance to participate with in-person and virtual performances. It kicks off with the monthly Just Bach concert featuring an early cantata and a chorale from St. Matthew Passion (noon, March 6, Luther Memorial Church). The main event is March 9 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church ; performances begin at 10 a.m. and include a sing-along at noon and a tribute to PDQ Bach at 12:30 p.m., with a reception at 5 p.m. Pre-recorded performances debut on YouTube March 10. Find the full schedule at bachclock.com .

First Look at the Fest, Wednesday, March 6, Flix Brewhouse, 7 p.m.: Attention film fest fanatics and button gluttons (you know who you are): The First Look at the Fest is a jump-start on finding out what’s going to be onscreen at this year’s Wisconsin Film Festival, a day in advance of the printed guide appearing in Isthmus. There are trailers, snacks and drinks, and the option to buy up to two tickets for each screening of your choice before tix go on sale to the general public on March 9. Plus there are plenty of like-minded folks to chat with about film. This year First Look takes place at Flix Brewhouse, where the stylish lobby is also a comfy bar featuring craft beer brewed onsite. If you’re an East Towne newbie, it’s easy to park at the front entrance of the mall and walk straight down the central corridor to Flix. Tickets at wifilmfest.eventive.org .

× Expand Astor Morgan A close-up of Rickie Lee Jones. Rickie Lee Jones

Rickie Lee Jones, Wednesday, March 6, Barrymore, 7:30 p.m.: Although Rickie Lee Jones made her biggest splash with her self-titled debut LP in 1979 (and the single “Chuck E.'s in Love”), she’s far from a one-hit wonder. Winning the Best New Artist Grammy in 1980, Jones came on like Joni Mitchell at a truck stop, a bluesier precursor to Sheryl Crow. Her 2023 album, Pieces of Treasure, was nominated for a 2024 Grammy as best traditional pop vocal album. (Laufey won for Bewitched.) Not gonna say this is your last chance Texaco moment to see Jones, but then again, why wait? Tickets at barrymorelive.com .

× Expand Sonny Daze Isaiah Collier

CodaFest, March 7-10, Cafe Coda: With 12 concerts over four days, the second edition of CodaFest features top-tier jazz performers with a strong focus on Midwest-based artists: Isaiah Collier & the Chosen Few, Adam Zanolini’s Helical Rising of Sothis, Javier Red Trio, Brennan Connors & Stray Passage, and others. Visiting from farther afield is trumpet legend Eddie Henderson, who has played with a who’s-who of artists since the 1970s along with leading his own bands; Henderson will lead a quartet including another prolific composer and bandleader, pianist Sharp Radway. Shows at 5, 7 and 9 p.m. on March 7-9 and 3, 5 and 7 pm on March 10; find the schedule and tickets at cafecoda.club .

The Thin Place, Feb. 29-March 10, American Players Theatre-Touchstone: Two Crows, a small theater company in Spring Green drawing talent from nearby American Players Theatre, is back for its first shows since the pandemic shutdown in 2020. The Thin Place is about spiritualism — Linda, a medium, and Hilda, a woman who has suffered a loss. The play interrogates the “thin place” between this world and whatever may lie beyond. Playwright Lucas Hnath won an Obie award in 2016; his works never stick with the merely situational. Shows at 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 6 p.m. on March 2, 1 and 6 p.m. on March 3 and 9, and 1 p.m. on March 10. Tickets at twocrowstheatrecompany.org .

× Expand Steve Noll Cast members of "Overprint" from Kathie Rasmussen Women's Theatre. Cast members of "Overprint" from Kathie Rasmussen Women's Theatre (from left): Sara Wojtak, James Rowe, Sarah Whelan and Bryan Royston.

Overprint, March 1-16, Bartell Theatre: This original piece of Madison theater, written and directed by longtime author and WORT-FM radio host Jan Levine Thal, centers on a widow, Meredith, who is also facing the realities of the dying publishing industry. Despite the dire scenario, Overprint is a comedy — and there is dancing, with choreography by Heidi Hakseth. This Kathie Rasmussen (KR) Women's Theatre production is presented in cooperation with the Madison Theatre Guild. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (except for 2 p.m. on March 16) and 2 p.m. Sundays; tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Wine in the Wilderness, March 7-17, University Theatre: Playwright Alice Childress was perhaps better known for her young adult novels — you might remember her A Hero Ain’t Nothin’ But a Sandwich. Her 1969 play Wine in the Wilderness brings together the race riots of the mid-1960s and the oft-contentious theme of the relationships between Black men and Black women. Painter Bill Jameson is working on a large-scale work depicting his vision of Black womanhood; Tommy, his new model, who’s lost her home in the rioting, brings unexpected changes to the project. Tickets are available by calling 608-265-2787, via artsticketing.wisc.edu or at the Mitchell Theatre Lobby Box Office one hour prior to performances. Shows are in Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 7-17.

× Expand Li Chiao-Ping Dancer Jessica Robling in Li Chiao-Ping's "In the room." Dancer Jessica Robling in Li Chiao-Ping's "In the room."

Li Chiao-Ping Dance, March 7-9, Margaret H’Doubler Performance Space, Lathrop Hall: The “I CHING 20 : On Seeing and Being Seen” concert features five new works by Li Chiao-Ping which are part of the multimedia project “Dirty Laundry," focusing on the history of Asian culture and immigration. The concert also includes works by special guest artist Omari “Motion” Carter, who will present recent screendance work and a live body percussion solo. Shows at 8 p.m. on March 7-8 and at 2:30 p.m. on March 9; tickets are available at the Campus Arts Box Office, 1st floor Memorial Union; by phone at 608-265-2787; or at artsticketing.wisc.edu .