× Expand courtesy Lawrence Quinnett A close-up of Lawrence Quinnett. Lawrence Quinnett

Bach Around the Clock, March 6-9, various venues + YouTube: This annual concert series celebrates the music of Johann Sebastian Bach with performances from seasoned professionals and newly minted musicians. The main event is March 8, with performances from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. Also not to be missed: On March 7, pianist Lawrence Quinnett and the Ancora String Quartet collaborate on Bach’s Two- and Three-Part Inventions and the Keyboard Concerto in E Major (7 p.m., First Unitarian Society). Pre-recorded performances debut on YouTube March 9. Find the full schedule at bachclock.com .

You Belong Here: Place, People, and Purpose in Latinx Photography, through March 7, Chazen Museum of Art: The Chazen highlights the work of Latinx photographers from the U.S. in this traveling exhibit curated by Pilar Tompkins Rivas of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles. The work ranges from documentary photography to collaged imagery to address politics, the family, identity, community, belonging, fashion and other aspects of culture. In a country that has repeatedly sent the message that the Latinx community does not belong here, this exhibit turns that on its head. See Linda Falkenstein’s article on the exhibit.

David Wolinsky, Thursday, March 6, A Room of One’s Own, 6 p.m.: Oral historian and researcher David Wolinsky began interviewing people about the intersection of creative endeavors and internet culture in 2014 following the excrescence of toxic masculinity and alt-right nastiness that came to be known as Gamergate. The interviews led to the Don’t Die website, and now to a new book, The Hivemind Swarmed: Conversations on Gamergate, the Aftermath, and the Quest for a Safer Internet. If you have been on the internet lately…yeah, things have not improved. Wolinsky will discuss the book with Tone Madison’s Scott Gordon.

× Expand Darius Fitzgerald A close-up of Wilder Woods. Wilder Woods

Wilder Woods, Thursday, March 6, The Sylvee, 7:30 p.m.: Bear Rinehart, co-founder of the crossover Christian band NEEDTOBREATHE, also performs as a solo artist under the stage name Wilder Woods (the names of his two eldest sons). His third album, Curioso, dropped in February — less than one year after releasing Fever/Sky to critical acclaim. Though Rinehart was born in South Carolina and resides in Nashville, Wilder Woods’ songs sound carved from the heartland. His brand of upbeat and anthemic Americana music is far enough away from NEEDTOBREATHE’s aesthetic to make this side project distinct but still close enough for comfort for his main band’s legion of fans. Self-described “folkternative” artist HAFFWAY opens. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

They All Stay With You: scenes from anthropocenean life, through March 16, Broom Street Theater: If you haven’t noticed the increase in dystopian/fantasy fiction, you are not, as they say, paying attention. Now, dystopian/fantasy theater comes our way with Josh Drimmer’s They All Stay With You: scenes from anthropocenean life, directed by BST artistic director Maria Dahman. The scene: human beings are on their way to becoming extinct, but we are apparently still insisting that our offspring attend virtual school. Drimmer describes the play as a “post-climate change horror-comedy” with supernatural elements that lend it a “whimsical and sometimes unhinged” feeling. Relatable. Performances are Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Ticket info at bstonline.org .

× Expand Beth Herzhaft Eilen Jewell leaning on a blue wall. Eilen Jewell

Eilen Jewell, Thursday, March 6, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: For the last couple decades, Eilen Jewell has been one of America’s most reliably intriguing songwriters, with a low-key yet forceful style of singing that has matched up well with whatever style of music she assays. Jewell’s most recent album, Get Behind the Wheel, is one of her most personal, documenting a time of major life changes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic; as with much of her music, it will stick with you. Tickets at stoughtonoperahouse.com .

× Expand courtesy Rutabaga The scene at a past Canoecopia event. Canoecopia

Canoecopia, March 7-9, Alliant Energy Center: Canoecopia continues to be the largest paddlesport consumer event in the world, and whether you’ve discovered the joys of paddling or have yet to, this is your Mecca. Vendors range from the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association to YakAttack (gear for kayak fishing, FYI). More than 100 presentations and clinics address various destinations, paddling skills, survival skills, wilderness cooking, photography, knot-tying, and even songs for around the campfire. The expo runs 3-8 p.m. on March 7, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on March 8, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on March 9. More info and tickets at rutabaga.com .

Studio Gusto Showcase, Friday, March 7, Seminole Tap, Fitchburg, 6:30 p.m.: This show is a great reminder for folks to pay heed to the schedule at less obvious venues. Seminole Tap, which is in the part of Fitchburg that is on Seminole Highway just south of County Highway PD (Sub-Zero land?), is hosting this showcase featuring musicians who’ve recorded albums with Madison’s own Beth Kille in her home studio (Studio Gusto) in the past year. Heads up for tween and Verona resident Paige Kleber (6:30 p.m.), who sings and plays guitar and has already recorded a five-song pop/folk EP and even sung the National Anthem at a Bucks game. Lauren Kelly (7:15 p.m.) is a folkish singer/songwriter. And the Beth Kille Band (8:15 p.m.) is joined to rock some Americana by special guest Cathy Couture, who was discovered at a Ladies Rock Camp and has been making music through a battle with cancer.

× Expand Nikki Peters Lukie P sitting on some steps. Lukie P

Lukie P album release, Friday, March 7, Communication, 7:30 p.m.: Luke Peters (aka Lukie P) is a founding member of Madison’s rocket ride of a band, The Earthlings. His new album, Some Golden Dream , is a solo project several years and a couple creative setbacks in the making. The result is a compelling and comprehensive melding of bass, layered guitars, and percussion of all sorts. Also on the bill are Madison-based M Shays , an inventive songwriter, keyboardist and vocalist; and Miscellaneous Owl , a solo project of Huan-Hua Chye (Gentle Brontosaurus). Tickets at communicationmadison.com .

International Festival, Saturday, March 8, Overture Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Overture Center’s annual celebration of the diversity of Madison’s arts scene returns to its traditional late-winter spot on the calendar this year. International Festival is a good example of an event that would probably have an admission fee in other cities, but in Madison is free. Attendees can roam the OC to enjoy more than 25 performers ranging from Indian classical dance (Kalaanjali Dance Company) to Scottish bagpipers (Madison Pipes & Drums) to Cuban dance music (Rebulú), and much more. Hands-on art activities and a food and vendor market make for a full day. Find a performance schedule and more info at overture.org .

× Expand Caitlin Jefko Performers at a past Wild Rumpus Circus show. Performers at a past Wild Rumpus Circus show.

Wild Rumpus Circus, March 8-9, Madison Youth Arts: “Once Upon a Circus” features more than 50 performers in the circus arts, with unicyclists, clowns, acrobats, wire and stilt walkers, and more specialists showing their skills. It’s the annual collaborative show created by the Wild Rumpus Circus, whose founders Marcia Miquelon and Jacob Mills have been teaching the circus arts for more than two decades. Shows are at 2 and 7 p.m. on March 8 and 2 p.m. on March 9. Tickets at tickettailor.com .

Madison Savoyards, Saturday, March 8, Monona Library, 2:30 p.m.: If you can’t make it (or haven’t been) to the Savoyards' annual summer Gilbert and Sullivan staging, this sampler afternoon might be just the (free) ticket. The program features songs from The Zoo (a one-act by Sullivan and B.C. Stephenson) and other songs from Sullivan. The plot’s an odd and somewhat macabre twist on a Romeo and Juliet scenario, set in, yes, a zoo.

× Expand provided by Or Does it Explode The four members of Dog Logic. Dog Logic

Madison DIY for a Cause launch, Saturday, March 8, Neighborhood House, 7 p.m.: This new concert series will present a regional music showcase on the second Saturday each month and raise funds for a nonprofit. The premiere event features rock, punk and emo from Madison ( Dog Logic , aWannabe , Prairie Smoke ), Monroe ( Ira ), and Milwaukee ( LoBi LoBianco ). Donations benefit Solidarity Collectives, providing aid to Ukraine. The series is coordinated by members of Or Does It Explode , who will play the next concert April 12. Find more info at instagram.com/madison_diy_for_a_cause .

Aziz Ansari, Saturday, March 8, Orpheum, 7 p.m.: Aziz Ansari’s “Hypothetical” tour is more than hypothetical; it’s the real deal. Ansari rose to prominence as a player in the sitcom Parks and Recreation and was creator and star of the first two seasons of the brilliant off-kilter Netflix comedy-drama Master of None; his standup is also on point. Ansari recovered better than most from a 2018 sexual misconduct allegation (he’s toured several times since). It will be interesting to see how Ansari, the U.S.-born son of Indian immigrants, addresses the current hostile political climate. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand courtesy Gaelic Storm The five members of Gaelic Storm. Gaelic Storm

Gaelic Storm, Saturday, March 8, Barrymore, 8 p.m.: Celt rock monsters Gaelic Storm blasted out of Santa Monica in the 1990s and have been touring hard ever since. They were the Irish band playing in the movie Titanic, down in the hold of the ship when Rose and Jack fell in love. On stage they flat out throw it down. Beer sales at the Barrymore will likely peak for the year on this night, certainly aided by an opening set from another hard-touring outfit, The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band. Tickets at barrymorelive.com .

Carnaval, Saturday, March 8, Majestic, 8 p.m.: Each year during the depths of winter — now for a quarter-century — The Handphibians celebrate the Brazilian pre-Lent celebration Carnaval by throwing one of Madison’s most colorful dance parties. The Handphibians' drummers are joined by the colorful performers of Ótimo Brazilian Dance, and the evening also includes martial arts demonstrations by Madison Capoeira and more music by Grupo Balança, Madison Choro Ensemble, Saideira Pagode and Samba Novistas. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Sarah Elizabeth Larson A close-up of Sonal Aggarwal. Sonal Aggarwal

Nevertheless, She Laughed, Saturday, March 8, Forward Club, 8 p.m.: Cheshire Cat Comedy is always busy thinking of new angles for a comedy showcase; the hook for this evening of stand-up is International Women’s Day. Headliner Sonal Aggarwal is a regular at the Laugh Factory in Chicago, and also an actor, movement artist, and host for The Moth storytelling series in Chicago. The evening also features sets by Sara Holcomb, Nana Rodriguez, and host Sasha Rosser. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

Mr.Phylzzz, Saturday, March 8, Gamma Ray, 8 p.m.: Chicago-based duo Mr.Phylzzz whips up a pummeling frenzy of heavy rock with just guitar, drums and vocals. The tight song arrangements on their most recent release, Fat Chance , show they also are fully in control of the noise. (The album was released by the iconic noise label Amphetamine Reptile, which is likely endorsement enough for many music fans to catch this show). With a pair of Madison volume merchants: world-beaters Whippets and the relatively new Slick (who have an EP coming in April ). Tickets at etix.com .

× Expand courtesy Stunt Company A close-up of Lime Cordiale. Lime Cordiale

Lime Cordiale, Saturday, March 8, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: In their native Australia, brothers Louis and Oli Leimbach sell out 10,000-seat venues as the pop-rock duo Lime Cordiale. On their current North American tour, they’re playing more intimate venues — and making their first-ever stop in Madison — which gives you an opportunity to see up close what all the fuss is about. Last year’s Enough of the Sweet Talk, Lime Cordiale’s third studio album, showcases the band’s snappy and distinct sound, which Rolling Stone describes as “an exercise in lo-fi power-pop.” You can dance to it, too! Another duo, The Orphan The Poet, from Columbus, Ohio, will open with a set of catchy alt-rock. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Winter Festival of Poetry, Sundays, through March 9, Cafe Coda, 2 p.m.: Seven afternoons of poetry have come and gone, and now there's only this final week of the annual Winter Festival of Poetry. (But never fear, poetry lovers, National Poetry Month is just around the corner, in April.) March 9 features Margaret Benbow, Paul Creswell, Maureen O'Grady, Cynthia Marie Hoffman, E. Hughes, Christine Reding and Richard Vargas.

× Expand Jason Thrasher Luther and Cody Dickinson of North Mississippi Allstars. Luther and Cody Dickinson of North Mississippi Allstars.

North Mississippi Allstars, Sunday, March 9, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Hard to believe this southern rock/blues band has been around for nearly three decades. We still remember when they played the Majestic back in 2011, and now the band started by brothers Cody and Luther Dickinson — sons of the late legendary Memphis musician and producer Jim Dickinson ­— are headed for the High Noon. Still floating on 2022’s Grammy-nominated Set Sail, the group’s 13th studio album, the duo will no doubt heat up the Saloon like it’s the thick of summer. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .