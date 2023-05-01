What to do in Madison this week: Cactus Blossoms, Madison's Funniest Comic final, and more Isthmus Picks

Megan & Shane, Monday, May 1, Harmony Bar, 7:30 p.m.: Wisconsin-born Megan and Shane Baskerville are punk rockers at heart. But that impulse slowly started to shift when they left Minnesota, toiled for a while in the southwest, and then settled down in Nashville. Music City is where they created the edgy, alt-country new album Peaks and Valleys, engineered by Brandon Bell (Brandi Carlile, Alison Krauss). There are traces of their travels in a lot of their songs, including the psychedelic cowboy number “Magic Rocks,” where spoken word takes the song into a decidedly weirdo dimension. No cover.

PechaKucha, Tuesday, May 2, Monona Terrace, 5:30 p.m.: PechaKucha is a storytelling format like a TEDX talk with PowerPoint slides. Sort of. Each presenter shows 20 images for 20 seconds apiece...that's right, presenters have 400 seconds to tell their tale before the orchestra starts playing them off. Tonight's topic (rescheduled due to a snowstorm in February) is about working in the biohealth field. It's free, but you will need a ticket on Eventbrite .

Great Wisconsin Birdathon, through June 15, anywhere: Ready, set, bird! The Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin invites Wisconsin bird fanatics to participate in its annual fundraiser, The Great Wisconsin Birdathon. It's a very choose-your-own-adventure style activity for bird watchers of any level, solo or in a team, to pick a time and spot as many bird species as possible, with fundraising or donations by participants encouraged. The money raised goes to the Natural Resources Foundation’s Bird Protection Fund. Find more info and register at wisconservation.org .

× Expand Sara Melvin & Colby Richardson A multitude of Feist. Feist

Feist, Tuesday, May 2, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: It's been a decade since Feist played Madison, and remarkably she's opening her tour in support of her new album, Multitudes, at The Sylvee. The new songs are introspective and reflect the upheaval of the pandemic and personal changes in the Canadian singer/songwriter's life. Stripped-down emotional wringers like the single “Hiding Out in the Open” show off her distinctive vocals to great effect. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Jerry Apps & Natasha Kassulke, Wednesday, May 3, Crowdcast, 7 p.m.: Two well-known names among readers in Wisconsin’s farming and environmental communities have teamed up for a first-of-its-kind book. Planting an Idea: Critical and Creative Thinking about Environmental Issues, published on Earth Day, doubles as a history of the environmental movement and a guide for defining potential actions and solutions to agricultural, land use, endangered species and air quality issues. Authors Jerry Apps and Natasha Kassulke (Apps' daughter-in-law) will discuss the book at this virtual event hosted by Mystery to Me, on Crowdcast .

× Expand Jacob Blickenstaff A close-up of the Cactus Blossoms. The Cactus Blossoms

Cactus Blossoms, Wednesday, May 3, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: The Minneapolis-based brother act (Page Burkum and Jack Torrey) celebrates and puts their own stamp on the great “blood harmony” singing styles of acts like the Louvin Brothers, the Bee Gees and the Everlys. They’re constantly touring as headliners and in support of others including Wilco and Jenny Lewis. The relentless performing schedule seems to more tightly twine their voices together as time passes. Opening is Two Runner — Paige Anderson and Emilie Rose — who drench their old-time sound in large quantities of hipness. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Laney Lou & the Bird Dogs, Wednesday, May 3, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: You like your Ralph Stanley with a strong hit of ZZ Top? Laney Lou & the Bird Dogs get it done. The Bozeman, Montana, five-piece can hit the jamgrass throttle, too. No wonder they’re a sought-out support act for bands including The Travelin’ McCourys, Leftover Salmon and The Steeldrivers. With Soggy Prairie. Tickets here .

Madison's Funniest Comic, Wednesdays, through May 3, Comedy on State, 9 p.m.: April fools bring May funnies...or something like that. Madison picks the funniest person of the year with the annual Madison's Funniest Comic competition, as local stand-ups duke it out for the crown. On May 3 we'll finally know who can say they're super dang funny for 365 whole days. Tickets at the door only; find more info at madisoncomedy.com .

× Expand Brian Fitzsimmons The band Moon Medicin. Moon Medicin

re:mancipation, through June 25, Chazen Museum of Art: “re:mancipation” is a multi-year collaboration by New York artist Sanford Biggers, the MASK Consortium (representing museums and other institutions) and the Chazen, responding to the Thomas Ball sculpture “ Emancipation Group ” — on display at the Chazen. (In recent years, a version of the work was removed from public display in Boston). This multidisciplinary exhibition resulting from the project features new work by Biggers and others, video and music responding to Ball's work, historical timelines, documentary material about the project, and more. See the unveiling of a new sculpture, “Lifting the Veil,” with entertainment by Moon Medicin, DJ Rich Medina and Drum Power at the “Jump N Funk” event, 6-11 p.m. on May 4. Read Jeffrey Brown's story about the exhibit here .

Samara Joy, Thursday, May 4, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7:30 p.m.: Linger Awhile, the debut album by Samara Joy, was on many 2022 best-of lists, and in February captured an even bigger prize: Best Jazz Vocal Album at the Grammy Awards. The album revives Great American Songbook material for a new generation of listeners; Joy's singing recalls past greats while bringing something new to familiar songs, and her stylish approach also brought home a second Grammy, for Best New Artist. This show, rescheduled from February, sold out a while back, but a livestream will be available as well; tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

× Expand Bob Koch Anders Svanoe’s Teleporting Rhythmic Orchestra at Cafe Coda. Anders Svanoe’s Teleporting Rhythmic Orchestra (ASTRO).

Anders Svanoe's Teleporting Rhythmic Orchestra, Thursday, May 4, Cafe Coda, 7:30 p.m.: Anders Svanoe's Teleporting Rhythmic Orchestra may seem an unwieldy name (and, indeed, the band is often IDed by the acronym, ASTRO), but it makes perfect sense when you hear the band in action. Jazz heads will be teleported to a state of bliss by the blending of new compositions by baritone sax master Svanoe and the superb crew of improvisors he's assembled to present them. Joining Svanoe on sax are Pawan Benjamin and Tony Catania, along with Jim Doherty and Phil Zell, trumpet; Louka Patenaude, guitar; Henry Boehm and Brad Townsend, bass; and Michael Brenneis and Nick Zielinski, drums. Yes, you read that right, two bassists and two drummers. Tickets at cafecoda.club .