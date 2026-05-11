× Expand Lavender Lotus Photography The Bodega kicks off its season May 14, 2026, at Breese Stevens Field. The Bodega kicks off its season May 14, 2026, at Breese Stevens Field.

Luke Schneider, Monday, May 11, Bur Oak, 6:30 p.m.: Fans of musical experimentation and eclectic concert lineups will want to note this wide-ranging Monday night bill headlined by Nashville steel guitarist Luke Schneider. Solo steel playing is a rare enough bird but Schneider’s approach to the instrument and the sounds it is capable of is an ear-opening experience. Schneider is joined by Lakewaves, a Madison artist similarly experimenting with texture and genre-blurring but with synths rather than steel guitar; Stevens Point Americana band Bomber & Red; Madison singer-songwriter quinn from space; and Madison organ-drums groove merchants Organized Chaos. Charlie Kojis will emcee. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com.

Expand Nina Michiko Tam A close-up of Vaishnavi Patel. Vaishnavi Patel

Vaishnavi Patel, Tuesday, May 12, A Room of One’s Own, 6 p.m.: The New York Times bestseller Kaikeyi proved Vaishnavi Patel is comfortable (and skilled) in rebuilding folklore; her latest, We Dance Upon Demons, brings the mysteries of antiquity to modern times. The fantasy novel introduces a reproductive health care worker in Chicago confronting abortion politics…and the sudden development of a mysterious personal power after a museum trip. Patel will discuss the novel with Celina Doria; RSVP encouraged at roomofonesown.com.

Tuesday, May 12, A Room of One’s Own, 6 p.m.: The New York Times bestseller Kaikeyi proved Vaishnavi Patel is comfortable (and skilled) in rebuilding folklore; her latest, We Dance Upon Demons, brings the mysteries of antiquity to modern times. The fantasy novel introduces a reproductive health care worker in Chicago confronting abortion politics…and the sudden development of a mysterious personal power after a museum trip. Patel will discuss the novel with Celina Doria; RSVP encouraged at roomofonesown.com. Parallel Lines: Quilts and the American Landscape, through May 15, UW Nancy Nicholas Hall-Mecklenburg Textile Gallery: Quilts are more than just blankets. The medium is a vehicle for personal and political expression. This exhibit of 19th- and 20th-century American quilts from the UW-Madison’s Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection examines these works of art as a metaphor for the landscape and the built environment. “Parallel Lines: Quilts and the American Landscape” has been thoughtfully curated by Marina Moskowitz, professor of design studies and the Lynn and Gary Mecklenburg Chair in Textiles, Material Culture & Design at UW-Madison, who’s “long had an interest in the ‘stuff’ of human life.”

Expand Matthew Murphy/copyright Disney Kyra Belle Johnson, left, and Fergie L. Philippe in a touring production of 'Disney's Beauty and the Beast.' Kyra Belle Johnson, left, and Fergie L. Philippe in a touring production of 'Disney's Beauty and the Beast.'

Beauty and the Beast, May 12-17, Overture Hall: This fairy tale feels as old as time, but continues inspiring new interpretations. The touring version of Disney’s Broadway musical Beauty and the Beast visits Madison with the songs you remember, the costumes you’re waiting for, and just enough stage magic to make it feel new again. It’s familiar in a good way — when you know what’s coming and still look forward to it. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. May 12-15, 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 16, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. May 17; tickets at overture.org.

May 12-17, Overture Hall: This fairy tale feels as old as time, but continues inspiring new interpretations. The touring version of Disney’s Broadway musical Beauty and the Beast visits Madison with the songs you remember, the costumes you’re waiting for, and just enough stage magic to make it feel new again. It’s familiar in a good way — when you know what’s coming and still look forward to it. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. May 12-15, 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 16, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. May 17; tickets at overture.org. Tara Mulder, Wednesday, May 13, A Room of One’s Own, 6 p.m.: Yes, the book is really titled A Womb of One's Own, but UW-Madison assistant professor of classical and ancient near eastern studies Tara Mulder’s history of childbirth in ancient Rome is no joke. Childbirth is a fact of life, and Mulder delves into the “lost history” of how male “doctors” entered into what had been the terrain of female midwives. This story of “theory over practice” carries many parallels to our present day. Mulder will be in conversation with Madison midwife Miranda Welch.

Expand Bruce Kasprzyk Wilder Deitz at the piano. Wilder Deitz

Wilder Deitz’s American Canon, Wednesdays, through May 20, Muso, 7 p.m.: Madison musician and educator Wilder Deitz has been playing a variety of instruments and composing in a variety of genres from an early age. For “American Canon,” Deitz will pull together seemingly disparate musical threads and examine their connections in a series of performances-lectures. Deitz will be joined by bassist John Minnich, saxophonist Nathan France, and guests.

Wednesdays, through May 20, Muso, 7 p.m.: Madison musician and educator Wilder Deitz has been playing a variety of instruments and composing in a variety of genres from an early age. For “American Canon,” Deitz will pull together seemingly disparate musical threads and examine their connections in a series of performances-lectures. Deitz will be joined by bassist John Minnich, saxophonist Nathan France, and guests. Wisconsin Wrights New Play Festival, May 13-15, Edgewood University-Ballweg Theater, 7:30 p.m.: This is always a fun one and it happens only every other year, so take note. Forward Theater has been doing its part to develop new plays through its Wisconsin Wrights competition in which the three winners work with professional directors, dramaturgs and actors to develop their plays, with staged readings at the end of the week. This year the festival kicks off on May 13 with Roses and Ruses by APT core company member David Daniel. Not surprisingly, considering that this has been a very successful lane for APT, the play is described as “a fast-paced romantic farce.” May 14’s Impossible Monsters by Madison writer and photographer Jacqueline Kehoe, follows the story of pioneering woman paleontologist Mary Anning. The festival concludes May 15 with Paper by Ali Mansouri, a doctoral candidate in interdisciplinary theater studies at UW-Madison studying contemporary theater in the Middle East. Paper is set in present-day Tehran and is described as exploring themes of “censorship, artistic resistance, friendship, and survival under oppressive systems.” Timely. And speaking of times, all shows are at 7:30 p.m.; tickets available at the door.

May 13-15, Edgewood University-Ballweg Theater, 7:30 p.m.: This is always a fun one and it happens only every other year, so take note. Forward Theater has been doing its part to develop new plays through its Wisconsin Wrights competition in which the three winners work with professional directors, dramaturgs and actors to develop their plays, with staged readings at the end of the week. This year the festival kicks off on May 13 with Roses and Ruses by APT core company member David Daniel. Not surprisingly, considering that this has been a very successful lane for APT, the play is described as “a fast-paced romantic farce.” May 14’s Impossible Monsters by Madison writer and photographer Jacqueline Kehoe, follows the story of pioneering woman paleontologist Mary Anning. The festival concludes May 15 with Paper by Ali Mansouri, a doctoral candidate in interdisciplinary theater studies at UW-Madison studying contemporary theater in the Middle East. Paper is set in present-day Tehran and is described as exploring themes of “censorship, artistic resistance, friendship, and survival under oppressive systems.” Timely. And speaking of times, all shows are at 7:30 p.m.; tickets available at the door. The Bodega, Thursday, May 14, Breese Stevens Field, 5-9 p.m.: The Bodega is back, and at 10 years in it knows exactly what it is: Part night market, part neighborhood hangout. Featuring more than 90 regional artisans and food vendors, you’ll wander past things you didn’t plan on buying and probably leave with something you didn’t expect to. This year’s dates (also including June 25, July 24 and Aug. 20) all feature a theme, with opening night celebrating the Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood Association’s 50th anniversary year. An expanded kids' zone and music by Cassandra Kilgore rounds out the evening. Find more info at breesestevensfield.com.

Expand Carter Wright Joe Canale, left, and Brad Morris of Bluebird Improv. Joe Canale, left, and Brad Morris of Bluebird Improv.

Bluebird Improv, Thursday, May 14, Atwood Music Hall, 8 p.m.: Touring ensemble Bluebird Improv features a rotating cast of comedy veterans you have seen on television shows such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Veep and The League, and possibly on stage at The Second City Chicago. Each show is unique, sparked by a conversation with the audience at the beginning. The Madison tour stop features Joe Canale, Marc Evan Jackson, Brad Morris and Matt Walsh. Tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com.

Thursday, May 14, Atwood Music Hall, 8 p.m.: Touring ensemble Bluebird Improv features a rotating cast of comedy veterans you have seen on television shows such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Veep and The League, and possibly on stage at The Second City Chicago. Each show is unique, sparked by a conversation with the audience at the beginning. The Madison tour stop features Joe Canale, Marc Evan Jackson, Brad Morris and Matt Walsh. Tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com. Overture Galleries spring exhibitions, through May 24 or 31, Overture Center: Possibly the best public galleries in town are hallways in the Overture Center, with patrons passing by on all levels of the building and careful, creative curation always at play. This spring’s exhibits encompass a consideration of space, the language of love, and world landscapes, from artists Katherine Steichen Rosing, Sandra Schoen, Susan Dupor, Valerie Savarie, Gerit Grimm, Matthew Warren Lee, Mack Bo Ross and DarRen Morris. Bonus! Madison’s book-making group, The Bone Folders' Guild, displays its members’ art books in the Playhouse Gallery.

Expand Matthew Reeves Members of The Psychedelic Furs. The Psychedelic Furs

Psychedelic Furs, Thursday, May 14, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: Emerging in the late ’70s from the British post-punk scene, The Psychedelic Furs didn’t break in the United States until 1982’s “Love My Way,” a bouncy new wave ditty that helped land the band a spot on the 1986 Pretty in Pink soundtrack. After taking an extended break beginning in the ’90s, brothers Richard and Tim Butler (on vocals and bass, respectively) reunited and released Made of Rain, the first Psychedelic Furs studio album in almost 30 years, in the middle of the pandemic. Since then, the band’s revised lineup has toured consistently. Madison is the second stop on a new tour that extends through July. New York City’s We Are Scientists open. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Thursday, May 14, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: Emerging in the late ’70s from the British post-punk scene, The Psychedelic Furs didn’t break in the United States until 1982’s “Love My Way,” a bouncy new wave ditty that helped land the band a spot on the 1986 Pretty in Pink soundtrack. After taking an extended break beginning in the ’90s, brothers Richard and Tim Butler (on vocals and bass, respectively) reunited and released Made of Rain, the first Psychedelic Furs studio album in almost 30 years, in the middle of the pandemic. Since then, the band’s revised lineup has toured consistently. Madison is the second stop on a new tour that extends through July. New York City’s We Are Scientists open. Tickets at ticketmaster.com. Killer High Life, Thursday, May 14, Gamma Ray, 8 p.m.: Milwaukee trio Killer High Life whip up quite an emo-punk whirlwind on their self-titled debut album from 2025, with a healthy dose of melody and pop hooks enlivening the proceedings. This show is certainly the “favorite band names” pick of the week, also including Milwaukee noise merchants Bullshit Nonsense and a pair of Madison artists, drum 'n bass duo Dad Bods and comparatively chill (for this bill) ddddangit. Tickets at gammaray.bar.

Find the individual Picks collected here, and as part of the full calendar of events.