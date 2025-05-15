× Expand Tyanna Buie Detail from "Guinan" by Tyanna Buie. Detail from "Guinan" by Tyanna Buie.

Tyanna Buie, through May 16, Memorial Union-Main Gallery: Printmaker and UW-Madison alumna Tyanna Buie returns with “In Retrospect,” a new exhibition. Rooted in memory, family, and the emotional archaeology of everyday life, Buie’s work turns absence into presence — layering image, text and texture to honor what official histories tend to overlook.

RSVP for Hmong Diaspora Banquet, Saturday, May 31, Monona Terrace, 4:30 p.m.: Wisconsin has been home to many Hmong persons since the 1970s , when many were forced to flee Laos and South Vietnam following the end of the Vietnam War. The Hmong Institute is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Hmong diaspora with a series of events this spring, including the Hmong Diaspora Banquet on May 31. Along with a Hmong dinner and silent auction supporting the work of The Hmong Institute, the banquet will honor the work of Hmong musicians and artists, with guests including writer Dia Cha, singer Lee Pheng, and musicians Xa Lee, Lis Pos and Chong Moua Thao. Buy tickets by May 15, and find more information on other events at thehmonginstitute.org .

× Expand Sharon Vanorny Dan Walkner on stage. Dan Walkner

Jam for Jam, May 15-17, Barrel Inn, Deansville: This annual spring music and camping festival is headquartered at the Barrel Inn, which has a Marshall address but is actually located in the hamlet of Deansville. Rootsy and funky sounds are provided all weekend by bands such as Undercover Organism, Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound, Dan Walkner Band, Little Marsh Overflow and many others, and proceeds each year are used for building projects in Jamaica (via the nonprofit Jam for Jamaica). Find the full lineup and tickets at jamforjam.org .

The Lonesome Organist, Thursday, May 15, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 7 p.m.: In what will undoubtedly be Madison’s quirkiest free show of the spring, multi-instrumentalist The Lonesome Organist (aka Jeremy Jacobsen) will astound with his punked-out attack on harmonica, drums, keys, guitar, and percussion while applying all four limbs in the process. The result is a dizzying stew of Caribbean, rock, blues and Appalachian styles.

× Expand Jim McCambridge A close-up of Robert Mac. Robert Mac

Words with Nerds, Thursday, May 15, Crucible, 7 p.m.: Cheshire Cat Comedy’s Words with Nerds concept blends talks on various subjects by experts and sets by stand-ups. Sometimes both of these aspects can be provided by one person, which will be the case with this edition, subtitled “The Science of Laughter.” Presenting a lecture on the topic will be Robert Mac, whose dry humor often sneaks in some educational facts (along with tweaking those who twist facts to their own ends). Host Sasha Rosser will discuss the neuroscience of humor, and the night also includes stand up by Kevin Schwartz. Tickets at eventbrite.com (and note, you can also catch a stand-up set by Mac on May 16 as part of CCC’s Comic Entanglement bill).

A House Not Meant to Stand, through May 24, Bartell Theatre: This lesser-known Tennessee Williams play is still very, very Tennessee Williamsy. This was the last play he wrote before his death in 1983. It’s been referred to as a Gothic comedy; Williams himself called it a "Southern Gothic spook sonata,” and it is full of mental illness, family disintegration, and sexual shenanigans. Madison Public Theatre takes it all on with aplomb in this production of A House Not Meant To Stand, directed by Julia Houck. Read Janet Clear’s review here . Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (except 2 p.m. on May 24) and 2 p.m. Sunday; tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand Nana Showalter An artwork among coneflowers.

Spring Art Tour, May 16-18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: How do you tell the spring art tour from the fall art tour? They are both in the Driftless area of southern Wisconsin, but in spring, the tour takes a slightly less westerly course, encompassing Mount Horeb, Blue Mounds, Arena, Mazomanie, Black Earth, Blanchardville, Argyle and New Glarus. Drop in to the studios of 29 local artists; as a bonus, the Mount Horeb Driftless Historium is celebrating its 50th anniversary with “Roots Reimagined,” which showcases works by Spring Art Tour artists. Map and info at mhaaa.org .

Syttende Mai, May 16-18, Stoughton: Syttende Mai celebrates Norway’s Constitution Day (May 17). You may be thinking, “Norway, must be a great place, it actually celebrates its Constitution, maybe I should check it out.” Indeed you should, and Stoughton’s annual celebration will introduce you to elements of the culture, from rosemaling to traditional foods. (The big sit-down meals at the Sons of Norway Hall are from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.) There’s tons of entertainment including a performance from the Edvard Grieg Chorus (11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Stoughton Opera House) , a run/walk, canoe race, and a parade (1:30 p.m. Sunday, down Main Street). Another highlight is the Stoughton Village Players' annual production, this year called Monarchy Anarchy, at 7 and 8:30 p.m. on May 15-16 and 2:30, 4 and 7 p.m. on May 17. See a full schedule and updates at stoughtonfestivals.com .

× Expand Helen Hawley A painting of a toy horse. "Plastic Stallion" by Helen Hawley.

Blue Black, through July 18, Marƶeń; reception May 16, 5-8 p.m.: This show’s something to celebrate, with new works by three UW-Madison master of fine arts alumna — Helen Hawley, Paula Schuette Kraemer and Anna Lambrini Moisiadis. Hawley, who is currently teaching at Northern Arizona University, contributes “nocturnes,” surprising night paintings. Schuette Kraemer’s prints in a variety of techniques show the kinetic energy of birds and other animals. Lambrini Moisiadis’s work takes a more abstract approach, exploring the shadowy associations of blue and black. Opening reception is Friday, May 16, from 5-8 p.m., part of MMoCA’s Spring Gallery Night.

Gallery Night, Friday, May 16, various venues, 5-9 p.m.: All around the town, art takes over traditional and non-traditional spaces on Gallery Night. With 68 venues, you can’t get to them all; best to pick an area and have at it. Of note: “Images from Dreams” by Jerry Butler at Bethel Lutheran Church; work from the nine artists in the Ground Floor Studios Artists’ Cooperative; the work of Isthmus alum Brian Strassburg at the Rowley Museum in Middleton; and lots more. Full artist list and maps at mmoca.org .

× Expand courtesy Steven Spoerl, Tone Madison Fred Really on stage during the Tone Madison 10th anniversary party. Fred Really

Fred Really album release, Friday, May 16, COPA, Fitchburg, 7 p.m.: Fred Really is another addition to the expansive musical universe of prolific Madison musician Alex Driver, aka producer/emcee Al D of Supa Friends, and also the artist behind the Dro Cup and Ruwa Alien School monikers. The debut Fred Really full-length, Black Pudding , is a nonstop whirlwind of chopped, woozy and catchy tracks drawing on a diverse range of music styles, carefully deployed samples, and a large amount of voices (all Driver) delivering boastful and bashful bars with equal confidence. It’s dizzyingly brilliant and should be a blast live at this release party, also featuring sets by Cemented, Mr. Boifriend and Mubus, with Soup the Fifth of Supa Friends hosting the evening. Tickets at zeffy.com .

David H.B. Drake, Friday, May 16, Wil-Mar Center, 7:30 p.m.: Folksinger and multi-instrumentalist David H.B. Drake likely knows a song for every occasion, with a special emphasis on Wisconsin history. Drake is also a big part of the history of Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse, and has played many shows as part of the series over the last four-plus decades; this concert, focusing on 1950s and '60s folk classics, is a benefit for the Hog. Prepare to sing along.

× Expand Erica Pinigis A collage of the choreographers for the 2025 Isthmus Dance Collective DELVE incubator.. Choreographers for the 2025 Isthmus Dance Collective DELVE incubator (clockwise from top center): Edward Salas, Krysten Hagedorn, José Cruz-Arzón, Natalia Armacanqui, Erica Pinigis and Liz Sexe.

Isthmus Dance Collective, May 16-17, Madison Circus Space: The Dance Experience Lab for Vibrant Exchange (DELVE) incubator is a program of the nonprofit Isthmus Dance Collective, which offers pro and advanced nonprofessional dancers the chance to collaborate in creating new works with local choreographers. This year’s concert features new work by choreographers Natalia Armacanqui, José Cruz-Arzón, Krysten Hagedorn, Erica Pinigis, Edward Salas and Liz Sexe. Performances at 7:30 p.m. on May 16 and 3 and 7:30 p.m. on May 17; tickets at isthmusdancecollective.org .

Our Home States, May 16-June 7, Broom Street Theater: For the third year of its ongoing project compiling short plays from each of the states in the U.S., Broom Street Theater turns to the Pacific region. Plays will focus on Alaska (the colorfully titled MEDIA or Men Eating Donuts In Alaska, by John Mabey), California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington. Returning to direct this edition is season 2 director Melissa Minkoff. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, May 16-June 7; advance tickets (including for a May 23 livestream) can be found at eventbrite.com .

× Expand facebook.com/people/Novel-Folly/61557616197069/ The five members of Novel Folly sitting on a couch. Novel Folly

Novel Folly EP release, Friday, May 16, Gamma Ray, 7:30 p.m.: Novel Folly is a relatively new Madison-based quintet featuring some top-notch players with experience in jazz, classical, funk and more styles. The live songs released so far show a notable ability to seamlessly blend these worlds with a pop sensibility in their songwriting and arranging. Their first EP release, Live at the Cheesecooler, features guest players from bands such as Wurk and Maestranza, who will also join the quintet for this release party. With an opening set by Harold “Fro” Davis & Eddie Campell and closing workout by Wurk. Tickets at gammaray.bar .

Will Kimbrough, Friday, May 16, The Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: When a guy writes songs for giants like Jimmy Buffett, Rodney Crowell, Little Feat, Shemekia Copeland and Todd Snider, he probably has some pretty solid solo stuff, too. And singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Will Kimbrough, an Americana Music Association’s “Instrumentalist of the Year,” will prove it in the intimate environs of The Bur Oak. Still basking in the glow of 2024’s critically acclaimed For the Life of Me — his 11th solo album — Kimbrough’s making a Madison stop in the middle of a short tour of the upper Midwest. With Jim Hoehn. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

× Expand Bob Koch Madison Public Library's central branch.

Madison Public Library 150th Anniversary, May 17 and 31, library branches: Madison’s first public library opened in 1875. A century and a half later, there are nine branch libraries (with a tenth in the works), and each will host a party to mark the sesquicentennial. The biggest event is May 17 at Central Library (10 a.m.-1 p.m.), with speeches by library and public officials, art activities and new art exhibits, tours offered in multiple languages, and a kids' storytime; the day kicks off with a parade led by Forward! Marching Band, starting at the top of State Street at 9:45 a.m. Also still to come on May 31 are branch library celebrations featuring art activities, music and more, at Monroe Street (9-11 a.m.), Pinney (11 a.m-1 p.m.), Lakeview (1-3 p.m.), and Hawthorne (3-5 p.m.) Find an updated schedule at madpl.org/150yearparties .

Madison Area Concert Handbells, May 17, Covenant Presbyterian Church; May 18, First Congregational Church: “Dreams & Visions,” the spring program by Madison Area Concert Handbells, pairs the one-of-a-kind shimmer of handbells with imaginative musical moments like a collaboration with Madison organist Jaret Schroeder. MACH isn’t just ringing your average bells, either: four different sets are featured, including antique English bells from the late 1800s and a water bell (yes, it's struck while submerged). Concerts at 3 p.m. (sensory-friendly and designed for young audiences) and 7 p.m. on May 17 and 3 p.m. on May 18; find tickets at madisonhandbells.org .

× Expand Arts for All Wisconsin A past Creative Power Awards event.

Creative Power Awards Celebration, Saturday, May 17, Madison Youth Arts, 3:30-8 p.m.: This annual event highlights the achievements of Wisconsin visual and performing artists with disabilities, featuring a gallery exhibition of more than 200 artworks, dance, music and spoken word performances, interactive art activities, refreshments and a raffle. The awards program begins at 5 p.m., and honors 14 artists along with individuals and organizations supporting creative endeavors. It’s an extra special Creative Power Awards this year for host Arts for All Wisconsin, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The exhibition can also be viewed from 4-8 p.m. on May 15. For tickets and more info, visit artsforallwi.org . (Note: The date for this event was printed incorrectly in the May issue of Isthmus.)

Perfect Harmony Chorus, May 17-18, Christ Presbyterian Church: Perfect Harmony Chorus brings notes of hope during dark times with their spring concert, “Shine Together.” The Madison-based LGBTQ+ choir offers a program to inspire and entertain, featuring favorite songs such as the Miley Cyrus-Dolly Parton duet “Rainbowland,” all delivered with heart and harmony. Shows at 7:30 p.m. on May 17 and 3 p.m. on May 18. Tickets at perfectharmonychorus.org .

× Expand facebook.com/Annie-the-Oakies-100075871159136 Annie and the Oakies on stage at the Harmony. Annie and the Oakies

WORTstock, Sunday, May 18, Warner Park, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.: This early entrant in the festival season is also one of a handful of summer celebrations that in recent years have found a new home on the north side. Festy fun includes local food and other vendors, beverages coordinated by the Madison Homebrewers and Tasters Guild, art activities and a raffle. The eclectic music lineup opens with string band Annie & the Oakies and closes with a rare Madison appearance by Neenah R&B big band Stephen Cooper & the Nobody Famous featuring Katrina deVille; the day also includes Cuban sounds from Rebulú, groove-centric pop by Smart Cookie, and visiting jazz jammers Dirk Quinn Band. Hosted by WORT-FM, it’s a fundraiser for the community radio station.

Madison Youth Choirs, Sunday, May 18, Verona Area High School: Madison Youth Choirs' spring program, "Music on the Mind," considers how music affects our thought processes and overall feelings. More than 430 local young singers in nine choirs will perform a range of pieces, from "Laudamus Te" by Vivaldi to "Still I Rise" by Rosephayne Powell (inspired by Maya Angelou) to "Helplessly Hoping" by Stephen Stills. Performances are at 2, 4 and 7 p.m., and a livestream will be available for those unable to attend in person. Find tickets at madisonyouthchoirs.org .

Wisconsin Writers Awards Reading & Celebration, Sunday, May 18, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 6 p.m.: Celebrate the diversity and talent of the state's literary community at the 2025 Wisconsin Writers Awards Reading & Celebration. The evening will feature readings by first-place winners for books (Marcia Bjornerud, Robert Fromberg and Nicholas Gulig) and short works (Susanna Daniel, A.M. Goodhard and Isthmus contributor Rebecca Jamieson, all Madisonians). The event is free and open to the public, with a reception and book signing following the readings