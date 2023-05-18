What to do in Madison this weekend: ‘Run it Up’ album release, WORTstock and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Jim Koepnick A close-up of Mary Bergin. Mary Bergin

Mary Bergin, Thursday, May 18, Muskellounge and Sporting Club, 3:30-6:30 p.m.: Nobody knows Wisconsin like journalist Mary Bergin, who has been exploring the backroads of the state for decades looking for the quirky, the tasty, the beautiful and the one-of-a-kind for her travel writing. Her new book focuses on places overlooked because of their size. A launch party for Small-Town Wisconsin: Fun, Surprising and Exceptional Road Trips will take place Thursday, May 18, at The Muskie, and a second book signing June 24 at Fromagination, 12 S. Carroll St. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

THE HUNT, through May 21, GooseChase app: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County returns with THE HUNT, an annual fundraiser for the organization and its programs. Between April 28 and May 21, use the GooseChase app to complete missions incorporating local landmarks and small businesses, or completed at home. Post photos of finds to earn points for your team and compete for prizes. Before the official start date, teams can compete in early-bird challenges and fundraising to earn points. THE HUNT is on. Register at p2p.onecause.com/hunt2023 .

× Expand Cork 'n Bottle String Band (L-R): Troy Ostrowski, John Purnell, Bruce Brusoe, David Landau, Greg Dierks, Kurt Kellesvig.

Cork ’n Bottle String Band, Thursday, May 18, Full Mile Beer Company, Sun Prairie, 6 p.m.: This bluegrass band delighted listeners during a long-running residency at long-lost Ken's Bar, just off the Capitol Square. Ken’s is only a memory (perhaps not the right word for some of us, thanks to copious pints), but happily Cork ‘n Bottle String Band is still trucking more than a quarter-century after forming. They’re still as fun as ever, and Full Mile’s brews are also delightful.

Groove Roulette, Thursday, May 18, Bur Oak. 7 p.m.: A music series bringing together four players for a one-night-only band, Groove Roulette returns with its first show in more than a year — and triples the fun by adding two more performers: Chicago blues-jam-rock fusionists Covington Groove, and memorably jazzy folk by Madison artist carisa. The Groove Roulette improvisers for the night will be Aaron Metz (bassist in Maestranza), Kyle Rightley (guitarist in The Civil Engineers), Victor Reid (drummer and leader of Milwaukee funk band V.I.P.), and Samuel Wyatt (keys, of Covington Groove). Tickets at seetickets.us .

× Expand courtesy Two Dykes and A Mic "Two Dykes and A Mic" podcast hosts Rachel Scanlon (left) and McKenzie Goodwin. "Two Dykes and A Mic" podcast hosts Rachel Scanlon (left) and McKenzie Goodwin.

Two Dykes and a Mic, Thursday, May 18, Comedy on State, 7:30 p.m.: Comedians Rachel Scanlon and McKenzie Goodwin are the “Two Dykes and a Mic” — BFFs and podcasters who dissect culture and dating via bits like the ever-popular “Ask a Dyke.” Recent topics have included why it’s unwise to let a straight person cut your hair and how TSwift’s “Eras” tour is gay. Learn more at this live performance. Tickets at madisoncomedy.com .

‌Out In This World, May 18-20, Overture Center-Promenade Hall: This popular recurring event from Forward Theatre Company presents 12 original dramatic monologues, here loosely grouped on the theme of travel. Among the writers are former Dane County Supv. Carousel Bayrd and Milwaukee poet Deshawn McKinney. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets at tickets.overture.org .

× Expand courtesy No Disguise Music Musician 6wisco. 6wisco

‘Run it Up’ album release, Thursday, May 18, High Noon Saloon, 9 p.m.: No Disguise Music celebrates the release of a new compilation album, Run it Up, with this showcase featuring label artists and others. Get a crash course in the regional hip-hop scene with sets from rising artists Flame The Ruler, Question, 6wisco, Deezy Bandito, Plug Tawk, T.O. and Band Up Clutch, along with DJ Spade. Check out music at nodisguise.com and find tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Disney's The Lion King, through May 28, Overture Center, Overture Hall: “Hakuna Matata” is not perhaps the most apropos catchphrase for our current national mood, but another sentiment from The Lion King — “We are all connected in the great circle of life” — is as relevant as ever. This musical will pull kids in with its catchy songs, but the elaborately costumed, oversized animals — part puppet, part dancer — energize this stirring tale of life and loss in Africa for everyone. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 & 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 & 6:30 p.m. Sunday, plus 1 p.m., May 18. Tickets at tickets.overture.org .

× Expand Jonathan Schroerlucke Cast members of "It’s a Blunderful Life? or Ole Gets His Wish." Cast members of "It’s a Blunderful Life? or Ole Gets His Wish," Stoughton Village Players, 2023.

Syttende Mai, May 19-21, Stoughton: May 17 is Norway’s Constitution Day, and if you can’t make it to Norway, head to Stoughton, where they pull out all the stops. The Stoughton Village Players will be performing It’s a Blunderful Life, starring characters called Sven, Ole, Lena, Lars and Torvald, at 7 and 8:30 p.m., May 18-19, and 2:30, 4 and 7 p.m., May 20, SVP Theater. Plus, plenty of Norwegian dancing and traditional costumes, the Edvard Grieg Chorus (11:30 a.m., May 20, Stoughton Opera House), and lots of traditional foods, including the Sons of Norway-Mandt Lodge bake sale with lefse, rømmegrøt, riskrem and more (all three days). The big parade (1:30 p.m., May 21) is always a good time. See stoughtonfestivals.com for the complete schedule.

Floyd Newsum, May 20-Oct. 8, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art; reception May 19, 5-8 p.m.: ‌ Lovers of color and pattern will be drawn to the exuberant mark making in the work of Floyd Newsum. MMoCA is the site of the Memphis-born artist’s first large-scale retrospective, called “Evolution of Sight.” Often the works are mixed media, including collaged family photographs and other imagery personally significant to Newsum, but his allusive figures are universal and reward careful looking. Newsum will also be working with kids through Art Cart this summer. A reception from 5-8 p.m. on May 19 will include a talk by Newsum at 6 p.m.; guest curators Mark Cervenka and Lauren Cross will talk about the exhibit at 2 p.m. on May 20. Find more info at mmoca.org .

There’s an App 4 That, May 19-27, Bartell Theatre: Pile of Cats Theatre Company opts for satire as its part of the ongoing rollout of premieres for World Premiere Wisconsin. In this contemporary comedy, apps meant to solve problems start making new ones. Relatable. Read Michael Bruno's introduction to the troupe here . There's an App 4 That shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand courtesy Adem Tesfaye Adem Tesfaye and guitar. Adem Tesfaye

Adem Tesfaye single release, Friday, May 19, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: After some years in New York City, emcee-songwriter-producer Adem Tesfaye returned to his native Madison during the pandemic. That's a very happy occurrence for local music fans, as Tesfaye is a roaring live performer who can smoothly switch from hip-hop to funk to blues, sometimes within the same song. Tesfaye’s most powerful tool may be his voice — a baritone that can soothe, seduce, and also get gritty, real gritty. Tickets for this release party celebrating the new single “The Wave” are available at ticketmaster.com .

Wisconsin Writers Awards Celebration, Saturday, May 20, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 6 p.m.: Everybody loves award shows, and this one — long on talent, short on the Giorgio Armani and Harry Winston — celebrates Wisconsin writers for works published in 2022. The night includes readings from the award winners (four for books; three for standalone short stories, poetry, and nonfiction; and one for writing by a Wisconsin high school student, plus honorable mention spots in all categories). Area first-place winners reading at the event include James Pollock, Kate Vieira and Pat Zietlow Miller, of Madison (and, on Zoom, Rhea Ewing, a former Madisonian); and Imani Fisher, of Monona.

Madison Story Slam, Saturday, May 20, Wil-Mar Center, 7 p.m.: Returning with the theme “Boldly,” Madison Story Slam is back for its first show since 2020. Host Adam Rostad chose the theme to honor the memory of storyteller David Nelson, who died in 2022 . “He was the boldest storyteller I’ve ever met. He would get up there and just tell you anything, as long as it connected.” Read Christy Klein’s preview here , and find info on signing up to tell your own story at facebook.com/MadisonStorySlam .

× Expand Qetselaworq Seifu Ugochi on stage. Ugochi

WORTstock, Sunday, May 21, Warner Park, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.: Madison community radio station WORT-FM once again brings the party to the under-festivaled north side and the crane-friendly confines of Warner Park (watch out for birds when driving through the parking lot). The music lineup is typically eclectic, and excellent, kicking off at noon with a BlueStem Jazz set by experimental quartet Tomato Box. The lineup moves from there to Americana (The Whiskey Farm, 1:15 p.m.), salsa (Rebulú, 2:40 p.m.), blues (Birddog Blues Band, 4 p.m.); and Afrobeat fusion (Ugochi & African Soul Ensemble, 5:30 p.m.). As always at a WORT fest, find local food, arts and crafts vendors, beverages coordinated by the Madison Homebrewers and Tasters Guild, and info booths from nonprofits.

Wisconsin 48 Hour Film Project Screenings, Sunday, May 21, Point Cinema, noon, 3 and 6 p.m.: For the Wisconsin 48 Hour Film Project, completed the last weekend in April, filmmaking teams were given three elements — a prop, a line of dialogue, and a character. They then drew a genre at random. (If you tend to procrastinate over your artistic endeavors, try this competition to make a film in a weekend; the next round's dates are TBA ). The results from April premiere during three blocks of screenings, each featuring entirely different films. Audiences vote, and the winners will be feted at the Bartell Theatre on June 2 at 7 p.m. Tickets at madison48.ticketbud.com .

× Expand Greg Suitter O'Darby

O’Darby album release, Sunday, May 21, Harmony Bar, 4 p.m.: Madison band O’Darby has been playing tavern-friendly Irish music for decades, and stand out from the pack due to a pair of top-notch songwriters — Pete Burns and Ken Lonnquist — creating new music “in the tradition,” along with ace multi-instrumentalists Doug Brown and Esperé Eckard-Lee. For this CD release show, the quartet will be augmented by another man of many instruments, Chris Wagoner, and singers Brighin Kane-Grade and Emily Whalley, all of whom helped record the self-titled album.

× Expand courtesy Republic Records A close-up of Billy Porter. Billy Porter

Billy Porter, Sunday, May 21, Orpheum, 8 p.m.: With a Tony Award for the Broadway musical Kinky Boots (plus a Grammy for its soundtrack) and an Emmy for Pose, it seems only a matter of time before Billy Porter conquers the Oscars to complete the EGOT awards quartet. Following up on the memoir Unprotected and directorial debut Anything's Possible, Porter returns the focus to music with the glossy retro disco single “Baby Was a Dancer,” released in March. During “The Black Mona Lisa Tour: Volume 1” Porter will be accompanied by a full band, so expect fireworks. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .