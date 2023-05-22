What to do in Madison this week: Southern Culture on the Skids, Bean Feed, and more Isthmus Picks

Matthew Murphy/©Disney Darian Sanders and Khalifa White in "Disney's The Lion King." Darian Sanders (Simba) and Khalifa White (Nala) in "Disney's The Lion King."

Disney's The Lion King, through May 28, Overture Center, Overture Hall: “Hakuna Matata” is not perhaps the most apropos catchphrase for our current national mood, but another sentiment from The Lion King — “We are all connected in the great circle of life” — is as relevant as ever. This musical will pull kids in with its catchy songs, but the elaborately costumed, oversized animals — part puppet, part dancer — energize this stirring tale of life and loss in Africa for everyone. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 & 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 & 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets at tickets.overture.org .

Dave Mason,Tuesday, May 23, Orpheum, 8 p.m.: For a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Dave Mason has always been a little…invisible. You probably know one of his greatest hits, “Feelin' Alright?” from a cover, though it was originally recorded by his own band, Traffic (no slouches), in, hold on, 1968. Mason is still recording new work and he’s written an autobiography, Only You Know and I Know (also, natch, named after a song which was a bigger hit for Delaney & Bonnie than Mason), to be pubbed later this year. With an opening set by country rockers The Outlaws. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Great Wisconsin Birdathon, through June 15, anywhere: Ready, set, bird! The Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin invites Wisconsin bird fanatics to participate in its annual fundraiser, The Great Wisconsin Birdathon. It's a very choose-your-own-adventure style activity for bird watchers of any level, solo or in a team, to pick a time and spot as many bird species as possible, with fundraising or donations by participants encouraged. The money raised goes to the Natural Resources Foundation’s Bird Protection Fund. Find more info and register at wisconservation.org .

× Expand Southern Culture on the Skids

Southern Culture on the Skids, Tuesday, May 23, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Some bands claim the hard-core alt-country sound. Southern Culture helped define it. More than three decades of touring has only aged the band like a bottle of fine bourbon whisky, a bottle they’re known for smashing against the bar room wall, metaphorically speaking. They got their start playing rowdy house parties in the Chapel Hill, North Carolina, area. Today the house party rawness is intact, in large part due to Rick Miller’s ability to firehose an audience with guitar work that calls on surf, rockabilly, garage rock and soul. Opening is the one-man-band majesty of ROBOMAN. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Hippo Campus, Tuesday, May 23, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: Twin Cities-based Hippo Campus hits Madison in the middle of a nationwide tour in support of their new EP, Wasteland, recorded at Asheville’s Drop of Sun studios. Formed while the members were still in high school in 2013, the band has grown up and their sound has evolved. But there’s still a sprightly, youthful ambience in every song. The new songs have a little bit of country-western flair. See Stephen Coss’ preview here . Gus Dapperton opens. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Bean Feed, Wednesday, May 24, Madison Labor Temple, 6 p.m.: This annual South Central Federation of Labor event is as straightforward as its simple name, featuring a meal of hot dogs, baked beans and other sides, and a drink. The $10 donation is a fundraiser for the SCFL Committee on Political Education, but there’s no formal program or educational content during the meal, just a chance to socialize with community members and possibly some elected officials. It's the first Bean Feed since 2019, due to COVID.

× Expand Dialed In Digital Nate Gibson & the Stardazers on stage. Nate Gibson & the Stardazers

Nate Gibson & the Stardazers, Wednesday, May 24, Red Rooster, 7 p.m.: There are myriad ways to get involved with music, and Nate Gibson blazes many paths simultaneously in his quest to bring country music to the people: radio, as co-host of Back to the Country on WORT-FM; author, of The Starday Story: The House That Country Music Built; archivist, at Mills Music Library on the UW-Madison campus. And, as an engaging performer, now with the Stardazers, an all-star combo also featuring guitarist Andrew Harrison, bassist Mike Hobson, and drummer Eric Salisbury.

An Image of an Angry Dog, Wednesday, May 24, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 7 p.m.: Interdisciplinary artist Chloë Simmons is a 2022 graduate of the 4D/Digital Media & Video master’s program at UW-Madison. “An Image of an Angry Dog” is a program featuring six short video works examining the use and misuse of information and imagery, in potentially unsettling visuals. Presented by Mills Folly Microcinema .

WisCon, May 26-29, Concourse Hotel; reception May 25, Central Library, 6 p.m.: This annual convention celebrates speculative fiction, film/TV, games and culture with a focus on feminist and social justice themes. The weekend is packed with panels, workshops, readings, gaming and much more. Guests of honor Rivers Solomon (author of Sorrowland and An Unkindness of Ghosts) and Martha Wells (author of the bestselling Murderbot series; new novel Witch King is out May 30) will also read at a pre-fest reception open to all, at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 25, Central Library. Note: The host nonprofit, Society for the Furtherance & Study of Fantasy & Science Fiction (SF3), has announced WisCon is taking a break from the full-on convention in 2024, so you don't want to miss this edition. Find the full schedule and registration info at wiscon.net.

× Expand Shalicia Johnson A close-up of Sara Alvarado. Sara Alvarado

Sara Alvarado, Thursday, May 25, Mystery To Me, 6 p.m.: Sara Alvarado and her husband, Carlos, are hard at work incorporating a racial justice framework into their Madison company, Alvarado Real Estate Group. Sara is also the co-founder of the local networking group OWN IT: Building Black Wealth. And she is now the author of a memoir, Dreaming in Spanish: An Unexpected Love Story in Puerto Vallarta. Alvarado is a white woman who, at age 24, bought a one-way ticket from the Midwest to Mexico in an effort to heal after years of substance abuse and sexual trauma. She writes compellingly (and vulnerably) about multicultural marriage, motherhood in a foreign land, white privilege, and the enduring power of love. Tickets for in-person seating are limited, but the event also will be streamed on Crowdcast .

There’s an App 4 That, May 19-27, Bartell Theatre: Pile of Cats Theatre Company opts for satire as its part of the ongoing rollout of premieres for World Premiere Wisconsin. In this contemporary comedy, apps meant to solve problems start making new ones. Relatable. Read Michael Bruno's introduction to the troupe here . There's an App 4 That shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Queerantine, May 25-27, Madison Youth Arts Center: The topics addressed in self-penned works by members of Proud Theater, an LGBTQIA+ youth theater troupe, include gender identity, politics, body image, transphobia and more — a checklist of hot-button issues for 2023 nationwide. Proud Theater underscores that theater is a perfect pathway to make a difference both in the lives of LGBTQIA+ youth and to push their energy out to make a difference in the community at large. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; tickets at the door. Note: Audience members will be asked to mask.

× Expand courtesy Jenny 123 The band Jenny 123. Jenny 123

Jenny 123, Thursday, May 25, The Rigby, 8 p.m.: This show should be on the radar of anyone who loves keyboard-forward sounds. Madison’s Jenny 123 is anchored by the duo of Mick Mansions and PT Cruiser; the funk-inflected synthpop of the 2022 EP Mr. Dream Man will take you right back to the '80s. Missouri’s Modal Zork (aka Jojo Nanez) sounds like…well, what you would guess a band called Modal Zork sounds like. Madison pianist Luke Leavitt is a musical chameleon in various projects. Adding spice is the first show by Aden Stier Bell Ensemble, led by Madison bassist Stier.

Wailin Storms, Thursday, May 25, Mickey's, 10 p.m.: North Carolina noise rockers Wailin Storms (no apostrophe, thank you very much) will roar into Madison to deliver an evening of dusty, shape-shifting doom, punk and swamp rock that will put you in an entirely new headspace. The band is on the road supporting last year’s blistering fuzzed-out album, The Silver Snake Unfolds, but also is reportedly delving into its substantial back catalog, which collectively chronicles tales of mysticism, folklore and survival. Madison’s self-proclaimed “dark chaotic psych wizards.” With Treatment, Yuka Zolo.