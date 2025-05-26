Memorial Day Peace Rally, May 26, Wisconsin Masonic Center, 1 p.m.: This time-honored Madison Memorial Day observance honors veterans while making a statement for peace. Veterans, after all, have a unique understanding of the cost of war. The local Veterans For Peace Chapter 25 (and co-sponsors) gather at a new location this year in the grand ballroom inside the Masonic Center, 302 Wisconsin Ave. Vietnam veteran Will Williams will speak, and the keynote is from John Nichols (The Progressive, The Capital Times, The Nation). Old Cool will play, and Sean Michael Dargan will play the bagpipes. For more Memorial Day commemorations, visit the Isthmus calendar .

× Expand facebook.com/mallardsbaseball The view from the stands during a 2024 Madison Mallards game. Madison Mallards

Madison Mallards season opener, Monday, May 26, Warner Park Duck Pond, 4:05 p.m.: It’s time to play ball! The Mallards just celebrated 25 years of baseball in Madison. Last year the team won a record 52 games in a single season so you can expect exciting play and plenty of distractions between innings. On Opening Day the Mallards take on the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. Yep, Dock Spiders. Grab a beer and a brat and settle in. Ticket info at northwoodsleague.com/madison-mallards . (Softball fans never fear: The Night Mares kick off their home slate June 12, hosting Wausau.)

× Expand courtesy Science Man Science Man and van. Science Man

Science Man + Baby Tyler Band, Tuesday, May 27, Mickey’s, 10 p.m.: The poster for this show bills it as “Baby Tyler Band vs. Science Man.” Is a cage match in the offing? There’s probably not room for that in Mickey’s front room, but you can bet it will be a contest for which band shakes the foundations of the venerable tavern the hardest. From Buffalo, New York, Science Man is touring behind a new LP, Monarch Joy , which shows an expanded band continuing to morph hardcore punk into something less easily pigeonholed. Madison’s own Baby Tyler Band is also an intense juggernaut; they recently teased that news about a new record is coming soon.

Hmong Diaspora in Tapestry, through June 1, Overture-Playhouse Gallery: Wisconsin has been home to members of the Hmong diaspora since the 1970s, following an exodus from Laos and South Vietnam. This exhibition features a collection of embroidered and woven story cloths about Hmong history created by artists from Ban Vinai, Thailand. It’s part of The Hmong Institute’s commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Hmong diaspora. Note: Overture Center is closed May 25-26.

× Expand provided by Overture Center Sesame Street Live! characters on stage. Sesame Street Live!

Sesame Street Live! Tuesday, May 28, Overture Hall, 6 p.m.: Elmo and friends are bringing Sesame Street to Overture for “Say Hello,” an interactive show featuring dancing, singing and play. It’s designed for ages 1-7 but still fun for older kids (and nostalgic grown-ups), and should be a perfect intro to live theater for the little ones. Come early for a free “kid disco” party at the Rotunda Stage from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tickets at overture.org .

LunART Festival, May 28-June 1, WYSO Center for Music + Arts + Lit Lab: The annual LunART Festival spotlights the contributions of women to the arts with concerts, visual art and more. Events begin with a panel discussion, “Her Legacy, Our Voice,” featuring composer-in-residence Chen Yi, soprano Adriana Zabala, and 2025 festival visual artist Desere Mayo (7:30 p.m., May 28, ALL). Evening concerts (7:30 p.m., May 30-31) feature music by Chen Yi, 2025 call for scores winners Stella G. Gitelman Willoughby and Jennifer Margaret Barker, and others; Friday's concert includes a performance of The Trial of Susan B. Anthony featuring Zabala. The Composers Hub concert and reception closes the festival at 2:30 p.m. June 1. For the full schedule and tickets: lunartfestival.org .

Lakeside Effects + Sun Stereo, Wednesday, May 28, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Lakeside Effects is led by woodwind wizard Adrian Barnett, who's performed from Carnegie Hall to Lollapalooza. The Tennessee State music professor leads this ensemble into a tumble of electro-dance fusion. Beloit-based Sun Stereo is one part Sesame Street on acid, one part Beatles, and one part Cirque du Soleil. They blew the minds of patrons at the Waterfront Festival a couple years back. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

× Expand Remi Vision A close-up of Jiaoying Summers. Jiaoying Summers

Jiaoying Summers, May 29-31, Comedy on State: Comedian Jiaoying Summers was born in China during the one-child policy; her sets may start with that (“my father discovered I was born without a penis”) — and from there, nothing is sacred. She came to the U.S. to attend the University of Kentucky, and now works to increase representation in comedy and counteract anti-Asian sentiments. While she jokes that her phone autocorrects her name, Jiaoying, to “annoying,” she’s anything but. Shows are at 7 p.m. on May 29 and 7 and 9:30 p.m. on May 30-31. Tickets at madisoncomedy.com .

Our Home States, through June 7, Broom Street Theater: For the third year of its ongoing project compiling short plays from each of the states in the U.S., Broom Street Theater turns to the Pacific region. Plays will focus on Alaska (the colorfully titled MEDIA or Men Eating Donuts In Alaska, by John Mabey), California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington. Returning to direct this edition is season 2 director Melissa Minkoff. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, May 16-June 7; advance tickets (including for a May 23 livestream) can be found at eventbrite.com .

× Expand Emerson Hunton The four members of Moontype. Moontype

Moontype, Thursday, May 29, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Chicago rock band Moontype is back with a new four-piece lineup and their sophomore album, I Let the Wind Push Down on Me , released May 23. The singles released ahead of the album prove the range of the new lineup, from the abrupt musical shifts of “Starry Eyed” to the pensive tension of album opener “How I Used to Dance” (as the Chicago Reader puts it , “they dare you to squeeze them into a box”). With emo-friendly Madisonians Boxing Day (who also just released a new album, PUNCH! ) and powerful trio Cause & Control. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Charming Disaster, Thursday, May 29, Crucible, 8 p.m.: Charming Disaster centers on the duo of Ellia Bisker and Jeff Morris, who both play various instruments and provide sturdy harmonies on co-lead vocals for most of their material. On their new album, The Double , that variety of instruments provides for an expansive sonic palette on their folk-based fantastic tales — as does their ability to write a hooky song. With a pair of regional artists who also consistently offer dark-hued yet good-humored material, Combo Noir and Leah Brooke. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com .