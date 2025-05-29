× Expand courtesy Overture Center The 2024-2025 Jerry Ensemble members. The 2024-2025 Jerry Ensemble

Jerry Ensemble Cabaret, Thursday, May 29, Overture Center-Promenade Hall, 6 & 8 p.m.: The Jerry Ensemble returns to the stage for their annual cabaret performance, showcasing talented high school singers from the southern Wisconsin region. With a mix of musical theater classics and modern hits, these students will captivate with solos, duets and group numbers. Expect vibrant energy and heartfelt performances in this intimate setting, where the singers not only perform but share their stories through song. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Remi Vision A close-up of Jiaoying Summers. Jiaoying Summers

Jiaoying Summers, May 29-31, Comedy on State: Comedian Jiaoying Summers was born in China during the one-child policy; her sets may start with that (“my father discovered I was born without a penis”) — and from there, nothing is sacred. She came to the U.S. to attend the University of Kentucky, and now works to increase representation in comedy and counteract anti-Asian sentiments. While she jokes that her phone autocorrects her name, Jiaoying, to “annoying,” she’s anything but. Shows are at 7 p.m. on May 29 and 7 and 9:30 p.m. on May 30-31. Tickets at madisoncomedy.com .

Hmong Diaspora in Tapestry, through June 1, Overture-Playhouse Gallery: Wisconsin has been home to members of the Hmong diaspora since the 1970s, following an exodus from Laos and South Vietnam. This exhibition features a collection of embroidered and woven story cloths about Hmong history created by artists from Ban Vinai, Thailand. It’s part of The Hmong Institute’s commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Hmong diaspora.

× Expand Isaac Harrell The duo Charming Disaster and instruments. Charming Disaster

Charming Disaster, Thursday, May 29, Crucible, 8 p.m.: Charming Disaster centers on the duo of Ellia Bisker and Jeff Morris, who both play various instruments and provide sturdy harmonies on co-lead vocals for most of their material. On their new album, The Double , that variety of instruments provides for an expansive sonic palette on their folk-based fantastic tales — as does their ability to write a hooky song. With a pair of regional artists who also consistently offer dark-hued yet good-humored material, Combo Noir and Leah Brooke. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com .

Moontype, Thursday, May 29, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Chicago rock band Moontype is back with a new four-piece lineup and their sophomore album, I Let the Wind Push Down on Me , released May 23. The singles released ahead of the album prove the range of the new lineup, from the abrupt musical shifts of “Starry Eyed” to the pensive tension of album opener “How I Used to Dance” (as the Chicago Reader puts it , “they dare you to squeeze them into a box”). With emo-friendly Madisonians Boxing Day (who also just released a new album, PUNCH! ) and powerful trio Cause & Control. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Scott Feiner Sophia Whitehead, left, and Jack Garton in "Incident on the Golden Gate Bridge." Sophia Whitehead, left and Jack Garton in "Incident on the Golden Gate Bridge," part of the Our Home States series, Broom Street Theater, 2025.

Our Home States, through June 7, Broom Street Theater: For the third year of its ongoing project compiling short plays from each of the states in the U.S., Broom Street Theater turns to the Pacific region. Plays will focus on Alaska (the colorfully titled MEDIA or Men Eating Donuts In Alaska, by John Mabey), California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington. Returning to direct this edition is season 2 director Melissa Minkoff. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, May 16-June 7; advance tickets (including for a May 23 livestream) can be found at eventbrite.com .

The Lead Between the Rhymes, May 30-Sept. 19, History Maker Space; reception May 30, 4-6 p.m.: During the last five decades, hip-hop music and culture has grown from its underground origins into an international force, including in Wisconsin. The history of Badger State artists receives some much deserved attention with “The Lead Between the Rhymes,” a new exhibition coordinated by Pyramidal Productions and the Wisconsin Historical Society. Madison artists will be feted with 3D art in the “Madtown Marauders” collection, joined by historical items and photos chronicling hip-hop’s growth in Wisconsin, oral histories, and interactive displays. An opening celebration takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. on May 30; the WHS’s History Maker Space is in the US Bank Plaza on the Capitol Square.

× Expand Jess Michaels Photography The Lilies of the Midwest and instruments. The Lilies of the Midwest (from left): Charlene Adzima, Jeanna Schultz, Kara Rogers, Rick Nelson.

Madison Irish Fest, May 30-June 1, various venues: Madison Irish Fest is a movable feast of three days of music at three venues: an evening pre-party at Awildan Distilling in Sun Prairie on May 30, and full days of music at Four Winds Farm in Fitchburg on May 31 and Garver Feed Mill on June 1. The fest always features a strong lineup of regional Celtic music favorites, this year with The Kissers, Lilies of the Midwest, Madison Pipes & Drums, Shauncey Ali Quartet and others. Touring artists include a return appearance by Reverie Road with guest vocalist Liam Kantor, a Wisconsin native; and Chicago Americana trio Stockyard Drawl. Find tickets and the full schedule at irishfestmadison.com .

Jerry Seinfeld, Friday, May 30, Overture Hall, 7 + 9:30 p.m.: Nobody has to be told who Jerry Seinfeld is. Okay, maybe some particularly oblivious Gen Zers. Of course there’s Seinfeld, several filmed stand-up performances, and his weird comedian interview show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. This set is billed as a “new show,” which may or may not mean 100% new material. But does it matter? The greatest hits are gold. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Beth Skogen Photography Adriana Zabala, accompanied by Thomas Kasdorf at the piano, during the 2023 LunART Festival. Adriana Zabala accompanied by Thomas Kasdorf at the piano.

LunART Festival, through June 1, WYSO Center for Music: The annual LunART Festival spotlights the contributions of women to the arts with concerts, visual art and more. Evening concerts (7:30 p.m., May 30-31) feature music by Chen Yi, 2025 call for scores winners Stella G. Gitelman Willoughby and Jennifer Margaret Barker, and others; Friday's concert includes a performance of The Trial of Susan B. Anthony featuring soprano Adriana Zabala. The Composers Hub concert and reception closes the festival at 2:30 p.m. June 1. For the full schedule and tickets: lunartfestival.org .

× Expand courtesy Yotuma The four members of Yotuma. Yotuma

The Door fifth anniversary show, Friday, May 30, Crucible, 8 p.m.: Since it opened in the back of a strip mall on Monona Drive in 2020, inside what was not much larger than a hole in the wall, The Door has ardently promoted the local and regional metal and punk scenes. The store has now relocated to a proper storefront on the same site as well as significantly expanded its space and inventory. To celebrate five years in business, The Door will host an apocalyptic anniversary show featuring Witchpit (sludge metal from South Carolina), Cardiac Arrest (horror-inspired death metal from Chicago) plus Madison's own Yotuma (groove-inducing death metal), Plant (doom/stoner rock), and Aposticum (blackened death metal). There also will be a midnight black mass performance provided by Keys to the Astral Gates and Mystic Doors.

Madison Public Library 150th Anniversary, Saturday, May 31, library branches: Madison’s first public library opened in 1875. A century and a half later, there are nine branch libraries (with a tenth in the works), and each is hosting a party to mark the sesquicentennial. Still to come on May 31 are branch library celebrations featuring art activities, music and more, at Monroe Street (9-11 a.m.), Pinney (11 a.m-1 p.m.), Lakeview (1-3 p.m.), and Hawthorne (3-5 p.m.). Find an updated schedule at madpl.org/150yearparties .

× Expand courtesy Opera for the Young A past Family Opera Day performance. Family Opera Day

Opera for the Young, Saturday, May 31, Overture Center-Playhouse, 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.: Opera for the Young presents a family-friendly, 45-minute version of Mozart’s The Magic Flute, an enchanting story perfect for young audiences to experience the magic of opera up close. Between the two performance times, kids can get creative with opera-themed crafts and even join the cast onstage for a fun, hands-on voice and movement session.

Summer Nights at Westmorland, Saturday, May 31, Westmorland Park, 4-8 p.m.: The outdoor summer concert series schedule is heating up faster than the weather. The Westmorland Neighborhood Association’s annual Summer Nights series gets rolling with a top notch local music lineup, starting with kids' music superstar David Landau, followed by the compelling songcraft and jovial musicianship of Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers. Closing the night is one of only a few chances to catch long-running bluegrass-country titans WheelHouse this summer. Food carts on site and beverages available.

× Expand Beau Meyer Performers at the 2024 "Taste of Broadway" event. Taste of Broadway

Taste of Broadway, Saturday, May 31, The Sylvee, 6 p.m.: Join the Children's Theater of Madison for a unique dinner theater experience, where the magic of Broadway meets delicious food and family fun! This all-ages concert will feature local adult and youth singers (some from past CTM productions) presenting an array of favorite songs from the musical theater world. “Taste of Broadway” is directed by CTM’s Brian Cowing. For tickets and more info, visit ctmtheater.org .

× Expand Kyle Hilker/Shatter Imagery BAMM on stage. BAMM

BAMM album release, Saturday, May 31, Gamma Ray, 8:30 p.m.: BAMM is a Madison-area ensemble led by singer-songwriter-guitarist Bo Allen Messer. On their new album, Shifting Tides , the group presents a master class in laid-back, jam-friendly roots rock, with Messer’s contemplative words and soulful vocals ably supported by fine ensemble playing by all. They’ll celebrate the release at this concert which also marks the first anniversary of Gamma Ray, featuring a night-closing set by Don’t Mess With Cupid. Tickets at gammaray.bar .

PBS Wisconsin Auction, June 1-10, online: PBS Wisconsin's 50th annual auction fundraiser features more than 2,300 items up for bid — everything from Wisconsin Dells waterpark tickets and travel packages to a Kawai digital piano and diamond jewelry. There’s something for every budget, including daily “Deal of the Day” highlights and packages of Wisconsin products. Proceeds support PBS Wisconsin’s programs, education, and community engagement…and public broadcasting may need our help now more than ever. Bidding opens at 7 a.m. with auctions ending from 7-8:30 p.m. daily from June 1-10, auction.pbswisconsin.org .

Madison Bike Week, June 1-8, various locations: It’s a full week (eight days a week, actually) of fun stuff designed to promote bicycling, for exercise, for environmental reasons, and for enjoyment. The schedule is jam-packed with lots of group rides, family riding how-tos, bike advocacy sessions and more. There’s free food on the bike paths (like biscuits from Monty’s Blue Plate from 9-11 a.m. on Sunday, June 1, on the Capital City Trail at Amoth Court, and Ian’s mac ‘n cheese slices from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, June 2 on the path near Garver, and frankly a whole lot more food, every day), or wake up with Coffee Outside hosted by Cool Bikes North from 8-9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 4, at the top of the Warner Park sledding hill. If something here doesn’t get you excited about biking, we're not sure what will. Find all the deets at madisonbikes.org .