What to do in Madison this weekend: Gallery Night, Djs from Mars and more Isthmus Picks

re:mancipation, through June 25, Chazen Museum of Art: “re:mancipation” is a multi-year collaboration by New York artist Sanford Biggers, the MASK Consortium (representing museums and other institutions) and the Chazen, responding to the Thomas Ball sculpture “ Emancipation Group ” — on display at the Chazen. (In recent years, a version of the work was removed from public display in Boston). This multidisciplinary exhibition resulting from the project features new work by Biggers and others, video and music responding to Ball's work, historical timelines, documentary material about the project, and more. See the unveiling of a new sculpture, “Lifting the Veil,” with entertainment by Moon Medicin, DJ Rich Medina and Drum Power at the “Jump N Funk” event, 6-11 p.m. on May 4. Read Jeffrey Brown's story about the exhibit here .

Steve Fox, Thursday, May 4, Mystery To Me, 6 p.m.: Steve Fox takes chances with his writing — penning entire short stories in the second person, for example — and his debut collection, Sometimes Creek, reflects the Hudson author’s bold approach to expressing the Midwestern experience in pieces both heartbreaking and hilarious. This collection features some stories rooted in harsh reality and others in magical realism. From a talking mouse the size of an 8-year-old boy to a “croissant-skinned older woman,” the characters dwelling in these stories will stick with you. Seating is limited and tickets are required for the in-person event, but the event will be livestreamed on Crowdcast .

Anders Svanoe's Teleporting Rhythmic Orchestra (ASTRO).

Anders Svanoe's Teleporting Rhythmic Orchestra, Thursday, May 4, Cafe Coda, 7:30 p.m.: Anders Svanoe's Teleporting Rhythmic Orchestra may seem an unwieldy name (and, indeed, the band is often IDed by the acronym, ASTRO), but it makes perfect sense when you hear the band in action. Jazz heads will be teleported to a state of bliss by the blending of new compositions by baritone sax master Svanoe and the superb crew of improvisors he's assembled to present them. Joining Svanoe on sax are Pawan Benjamin and Tony Catania, along with Jim Doherty and Phil Zell, trumpet; Louka Patenaude, guitar; Henry Boehm and Brad Townsend, bass; and Michael Brenneis and Nick Zielinski, drums. Yes, you read that right, two bassists and two drummers. ASTRO will be making heads spin first Thursdays each month in 2023; tickets at cafecoda.club .

Samara Joy, Thursday, May 4, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7:30 p.m.: Linger Awhile, the debut album by Samara Joy, was on many 2022 best-of lists, and in February captured an even bigger prize: Best Jazz Vocal Album at the Grammy Awards. The album revives Great American Songbook material for a new generation of listeners; Joy's singing recalls past greats while bringing something new to familiar songs, and her stylish approach also brought home a second Grammy, for Best New Artist. This show, rescheduled from February, sold out a while back, but a livestream will be available as well; tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu . And stick around after the show, as the Wisconsin Union Theater will be announcing their 2023-2024 season.

Laced, through May 13, Bartell Theatre: StageQ presents the long-awaited Wisconsin premiere of Laced, a new play by New York City-based playwright Samantha Mueller, originally scheduled for a fall 2021 production. Laced considers the ways the LBGTQ community can pull together when threatened, by way of a dialogue among three bartenders from a queer bar deciding how to move forward the night after the bar is vandalized (not coincidentally, Nov. 8, 2016). Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays (4 p.m. on May 13), plus 4 p.m., May 7. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Bernie Hein (left) and Kyla Vaughan in "It's All Overboard," Broom Street Theater, 2023.

It's All Overboard, through May 6, Broom Street Theater: Broom Street Theater's entry into the World Premiere Wisconsin fun is It's All Overboard, a farcical comedy about a cruise ship and a politically mismatched duo of a recent widower and a divorcee who need to join forces to stop an evil plot. It's written by Lisa Sipos, author of Menace to Society: A Mormon in Milwaukee, a previous Broom Street offering. Shows at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Advance tickets available on Eventbrite ; tickets at the door are pay-what-you-can.

Gallery Night, Friday, May 5, throughout Madison, 5-9 p.m.: Twice a year, visual art enthusiasts are faced with a major FOMO moment: where to go on Gallery Night? (Thankfully, most exhibits are on display for longer than just one evening.) The Spring 2023 date coordinated by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art features more than 60 locations, with the highest concentration downtown, along the Willy-Wash corridor and Atwood-Winnebago area. Some mind-bending options within a few blocks walk on Williamson: abstract works, unconventional found objects and more from Triangulador, Nancy Dutmer and others at Tease Art Gallery; surreal large-scale paintings and sculpture by Man Bird XL at Gib’s; and Dada-inspired text-to-image AI works as imagined by Ron Czerwien at Mother Fool’s. Downtown, stop by the Madison Children's Museum (4-8 p.m.), which is highlighting work by Erika Koivunen, Chris Murphy and Jarka Sobiskova, artists who lost their studio spaces, tools and works in progress in the fire on Park Street last month; guided tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Plan your own journey at mmoca.org .

The Mayhem Poets

The Mayhem Poets, Friday, May 5, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7:30 p.m.: A traveling troupe of poets combining theater, comedy, improv, and hip-hop for a stimulating evening of spoken word. Founded in 2000, the troupe has taken its show all over the world. Tickets at overture.org .

Djs from Mars

Djs from Mars, Friday, May 5, Crucible, 8 p.m.: Based in Italy, the producer duo Djs from Mars has collaborated with or created remixes for a who's who of pop and EDM stars in recent years. But they may be best known for their “bootleg ” mash-ups, like the recent cross-pollination of “Flowers ” by Miley Cyrus and “I Could Be the One ” by Avicii and Nicky Romero. They're taking a brief break from international festivals for a couple U.S. dates, including right here at Crucible. With Drty Drty, Jae Hanz, Candyman, Complexive. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

Madison Symphony Orchestra, May 5-7, Overture Hall: The “Renaissance & Passion” concert leads off with Florence Price’s Symphony No. 3 in C Minor. Price, a pioneering African American woman composer whose works have been performed by the Madison Symphony, Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Wisconsin Chamber Choir and others, has been having a renaissance in Madison of late. Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana, not just a thrilling audience favorite but a well known earworm, ends the season. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets at overture.org .

Grapefruit Bubbly (from left): Olivia Witt, Eli Wilz, Ryan Kushner.

Grapefruit Bubbly, Friday, May 5, Breese Stevens Field-Forward Club, 8 p.m.: Breese Stevens has seen quite a bit of action over the years. Rip-roaring rock 'n roll, rough 'n tumble sporting events, and big ol' blizzards. Now it's preparing itself for a group so earth-shatteringly absurdist, the field is liable to give way from wackiness: Grapefruit Bubbly! This comedy group features some of the most hilarious folks Madison has to offer (Ryan Kushner, Eli Wilz, Olivia Witt) creating sketches based on, well, anything. Space stations full of sentient shit? It's possible! For this show they're joining up with stand-ups for variety's sake: Kenyon Adamcik, Matt Banwart, Megan Diaz, Nick Ledesma, and host Mark Vegas. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

City and Colour, Friday, May 5, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: Dallas Green has never shied away from vulnerable, honest lyricism. His evocative voice can make the most personal lyrics feel universal. It’s part of what’s attracted a loyal fan base to the Canadian singer-songwriter’s brand of indie rock since he started performing as City and Colour almost two decades ago. He’s touring in support of his album The Love Still Held Me Near, which deals with Green’s grief following the death of his best friend and producer. Read Stephen Coss’s preview here . Courtney Marie Andrews opens. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

More than 25 locations will participate in the 2023 Hill Farms Art Walk on May 6.

Hill Farms Art Walk, Saturday, May 6, Hill Farms neighborhood, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: Lest you think that art only happens on the east side, due to the several art walks that take place there yearly, we call your attention to this up-and-coming west-side art walk in the historic, Mid-Century Modern Hill Farms neighborhood, which features more than 35 artists in the usual array of media. Unusual genres to look for include James Shulkin’s mixed media sculptures and Anna Castaneda’s custom sugar cookies, yes cookies, which are truly works of art (although you will probably eat them anyway). The walk is roughly bounded by Mineral Point Road, South Rosa Road, Segoe Road and Sheboygan Avenue, so if you walk it, you’ll get your steps in. A map and more info is available at jamesshulkinarts.com . Rain date is Sunday, May 7.

Sway Wild, Saturday, May 6, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: Singer-songwriter-guitarists Mandy Fer and Dave McGraw began performing as a duo in 2010. In recent years they switched focus a bit, with McGraw moving to drums, emphasizing the rock side of their folk rock a bit, and reemerging as Sway Wild. Their telepathic connection for harmony singing is also in full effect in the interplay between Fer’s stellar electric guitar style (also heard on lead in Allison Russell’s band) and McGraw’s frenetic drumming. Tickets at stoughtonoperahouse.com .

Colón Y Más, Saturday, May 6, Cafe Coda, 8 p.m.: Willie Colón has cut a wide path through the history of the last 70-plus years: salsa music pioneer; trombone giant; political activist; and even police deputy lieutenant in New York. This tribute concert to Colón's music features an all-star band drawn from bands such as Grupo Candela, Rebulú, La Combi, Charanga Agoza and others. Anchoring the band on trombone will be Steven Beda, Nat McIntosh and Darren Sterud. Tickets at cafecoda.club .

Paul Hecht Quartet with Mark Feldman, Saturday, May 6, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: Chicago-based pianist Paul Hecht has been working on his first album as a leader, planned for fall, and continuing to play shows with the Pyrography Trio, also including bassist Ben Dillinger and drummer Gustavo Cortiñas. For this show, those three players will be joined by violinist Mark Feldman, whose lengthy resume includes work in classical, country and jazz (Feldman has to be the only person to have played with Loretta Lynn as well as John Zorn). Presented by BlueStem Jazz; tickets at brownpapertickets.com .

Spookybro

The Raveyard, Saturday, May 6, Liquid, 9 p.m.: This event hosted by Wisconsin bass music producer and artist Spookybro (aka Ben Welko) is a coming-out party for the forthcoming Raveyard EP. But it’s going to be a blowout in general, including 11 (!) more artists: Wheysted, Collision, Immortals, Brainable b2b Rickachu, JPEBRO, CECE, Entity, PowerUp, Z E L and Broken Rekord. Tickets here .

Marquette-Atwood Neighborhood Art Walk, Sunday, May 7, Marquette-Atwood neighborhood, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: If you didn’t get enough art and exercise on Saturday during the Hill Farms Art Walk, or if you just didn’t go, you have a second chance today in the Marquette-Atwood neighborhood. Thirty-seven artists will be at 30 residential locations working in a wide variety of media including tie-dye and batik painting. More info and maps at marquette-atwoodartwalk.com ; day-of maps at Hatch Art House and Starkweather Brewing Company.