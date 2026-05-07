× Expand Riley Construction Kids Building Wisconsin is Saturday, May 9, 2026, at Alliant Energy Center's Willow Island. Kids Building Wisconsin is Saturday, May 9, 2026, at Alliant Energy Center's Willow Island.

Gelsy Verna, May 7-Sept. 27, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: This exhibition at MMoCA focuses on one work (and a recent museum acquisition): Gelsy Verna’s “Mother, Father, Please Help Me.” It’s a mixed media drawing using elements of collage that creates a visual example of considering more than one side of a subject — literally. The art work is two-sided, and MMoCA has created a reproduction of the reverse side for this exhibition. Verna’s multi-layered work invites the viewer to slow down and think about familiar cultural icons. You don’t need to “get it” immediately — that’s not really the point. A reception takes place as part of MMoCA’s 125th anniversary party on June 4; for more events, visit mmoca.org.

May 7-Sept. 27, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: This exhibition at MMoCA focuses on one work (and a recent museum acquisition): Gelsy Verna’s “Mother, Father, Please Help Me.” It’s a mixed media drawing using elements of collage that creates a visual example of considering more than one side of a subject — literally. The art work is two-sided, and MMoCA has created a reproduction of the reverse side for this exhibition. Verna’s multi-layered work invites the viewer to slow down and think about familiar cultural icons. You don’t need to “get it” immediately — that’s not really the point. A reception takes place as part of MMoCA’s 125th anniversary party on June 4; for more events, visit mmoca.org. Susan Simensky Bietila, Thursday, May 7, A Room of One’s Own, 6 p.m.: Susan Simensky Bietila is described by PM Press as a “movement artist, agitator and cultural conspirator;” all three of those characteristics are on bold display in the Milwaukeean’s new memoir, Front Lines: A Lifetime of Drawing Resistance. In it, she chronicles six decades as an activist and an artist; her political posters, comics, protest banners, masks and giant puppets have helped fuel plenty of good trouble. This stirring narrative is accompanied by more than 100 images and 11 comics — making for a fittingly unconventional read.

Expand courtesy Chastity Washington A close up of Chastity Washington. Chastity Washington

Off the Record, Thursday, May 7, Roxxy, 6:30 p.m.: As more and more of the traditional news media is gobbled up and controlled by corporate (and typically right wing) interests, the continued existence of independent outlets free from political influence is ever more important. One such institution in Wisconsin is The Badger Project, a small nonprofit newsroom focusing on politics and law enforcement issues, which maintains a website and offers its content to newspapers around the state. Off the Record is a fundraiser show featuring stand-up by five nationally known comics: Chastity Washington, Chris Calogero, Dana Ehrmann, Elijah Holbrook and Emily Winter. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

Thursday, May 7, Roxxy, 6:30 p.m.: As more and more of the traditional news media is gobbled up and controlled by corporate (and typically right wing) interests, the continued existence of independent outlets free from political influence is ever more important. One such institution in Wisconsin is The Badger Project, a small nonprofit newsroom focusing on politics and law enforcement issues, which maintains a website and offers its content to newspapers around the state. Off the Record is a fundraiser show featuring stand-up by five nationally known comics: Chastity Washington, Chris Calogero, Dana Ehrmann, Elijah Holbrook and Emily Winter. Tickets at eventbrite.com. Liubóv Szwako, through May 16, Edgewood University: You may know him as Triangulador, the guy who spray paints art on abandoned curbside mattresses. But Liubóv Szwako is a prolific muralist and is about more than just transforming found objects, even though that is a significant part of his practice. An exhibit of new large scale paintings called “OUTSIDER” will fill Edgewood’s roomy gallery space in The Stream.

Expand Demel Portraits A close-up of Orly KG. Orly KG

Bad Momz of Comedy, Thursday, May 7, Forward Club, 7 p.m.: Since its 2022 debut in Chicago, Bad Momz of Comedy has been steadily growing its roster of comedians (currently including more than 80 moms/females) and extending its reach around the Midwest and beyond. The jokes may often be aimed at moms but will also make everyone else laugh with stories of family chaos, adult survival, and everyday indignities. Cheshire Cat Comedy is hosting a Madison tour stop featuring sets by Bad Momz founder Orly KG, fellow Chicagoan Mo Good, LA-turned-Midwest stand-up Rachel Mac, and Madison’s own Peggy Hurley (Monkey Business Institute), and Sasha Rosser (2025 Madison’s Funniest Comic winner). Tickets at eventbrite.com.

Thursday, May 7, Forward Club, 7 p.m.: Since its 2022 debut in Chicago, Bad Momz of Comedy has been steadily growing its roster of comedians (currently including more than 80 moms/females) and extending its reach around the Midwest and beyond. The jokes may often be aimed at moms but will also make everyone else laugh with stories of family chaos, adult survival, and everyday indignities. Cheshire Cat Comedy is hosting a Madison tour stop featuring sets by Bad Momz founder Orly KG, fellow Chicagoan Mo Good, LA-turned-Midwest stand-up Rachel Mac, and Madison’s own Peggy Hurley (Monkey Business Institute), and Sasha Rosser (2025 Madison’s Funniest Comic winner). Tickets at eventbrite.com. The Threepenny Opera, through May 9, Bartell Theatre: Most everyone knows about the character “Mack the Knife” thanks to the still-ubiquitous 1959 Bobby Darin hit, which puts a smooth and swinging gloss on the danger. The Threepenny Opera, where the song has its origins, is a different animal. It’s a show that’s always had an edge, but this Mercury Players Theatre production may sharpen it. Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill’s story of crime, power, and a world that doesn’t pretend to be fair returns via a new translation by Sean Langenecker and Megan McGlone. It’s part of the statewide World Premiere Wisconsin festival. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (except 2 p.m. on May 9) and 2 p.m. May 2; tickets at bartelltheatre.org.

Expand Sullivan Event Photography Alan Doyle and guitar. Alan Doyle

Alan Doyle, Thursday, May 7, Atwood Music Hall, 8 p.m.: For those of us who still miss Great Big Sea — the energetic Canadian band of merrymakers that fused rock-pop interpretations of traditional Newfoundland folk songs with their own catchy material — the opportunity to see one of its core members perform is the next best thing. After Great Big Sea parted in 2013, singer/guitarist Alan Doyle embarked on a solo career during which he has consistently released new music. His latest is the six-song EP Already Dancing, released in February, which suggests that while Doyle is in a more reflective mood these days, his songwriting remains sharp. And, yes, he still plays Great Big Sea tunes, too. Bandits on the Run, a quirky indie-folk-pop-americana trio from Brooklyn, N.Y., opens. Tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com.

Thursday, May 7, Atwood Music Hall, 8 p.m.: For those of us who still miss Great Big Sea — the energetic Canadian band of merrymakers that fused rock-pop interpretations of traditional Newfoundland folk songs with their own catchy material — the opportunity to see one of its core members perform is the next best thing. After Great Big Sea parted in 2013, singer/guitarist Alan Doyle embarked on a solo career during which he has consistently released new music. His latest is the six-song EP Already Dancing, released in February, which suggests that while Doyle is in a more reflective mood these days, his songwriting remains sharp. And, yes, he still plays Great Big Sea tunes, too. Bandits on the Run, a quirky indie-folk-pop-americana trio from Brooklyn, N.Y., opens. Tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com. Gallery Night, Friday, May 8, various venues, 5-9 p.m.: C’mon people, bestir yourselves. MMoCA's citywide Gallery Night is a great way to get your steps in with a side of art — or get your art in with some exercise. Local artists work hard and produce amazing creations. This is your chance to see their work and talk to them about it, and if so moved, you can take a piece home with you and love it forever. Venues range from the artists' own home studios, to dedicated studio space like Ground Floor Studios, to commercial spaces like a Pilates studio that becomes a gallery for one night to showcase its members' artwork! Peruse the full guide at mmoca.org and map out your stops.

Friday, May 8, various venues, 5-9 p.m.: C’mon people, bestir yourselves. MMoCA's citywide Gallery Night is a great way to get your steps in with a side of art — or get your art in with some exercise. Local artists work hard and produce amazing creations. This is your chance to see their work and talk to them about it, and if so moved, you can take a piece home with you and love it forever. Venues range from the artists' own home studios, to dedicated studio space like Ground Floor Studios, to commercial spaces like a Pilates studio that becomes a gallery for one night to showcase its members' artwork! Peruse the full guide at mmoca.org and map out your stops. Urban Sketchers Madison, through May 31, Goodman Community Center-Ironworks Ballweg Gallery: The group Urban Sketchers Madison is hosting its first public group exhibit, “Here, There, and Everywhere.” These non-professional sketch enthusiasts capture something vital and organic about scenes in our city, with a wide range of styles and perspectives. A reception takes place on Gallery Night, from 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 8.

Expand courtesy The Big Wu The Big Wu and friends. The Big Wu

Jam for Jamboree, May 8-9, High Noon Saloon: Nonprofit Jam for Jamaica (that raises funds for building projects in Jamaica) isn’t hosting its annual music and camping festival this spring. But the mission continues with Jam for Jamboree, a jam-friendly party featuring an all-star roots music lineup. People Brothers Band anchors the May 8 concert (starting at 7:30 p.m.) and plays both days; May 9 (starting at 3 p.m.) is headlined by The Big Wu. Find the full lineup and ticket link at jamforjam.org.

May 8-9, High Noon Saloon: Nonprofit Jam for Jamaica (that raises funds for building projects in Jamaica) isn’t hosting its annual music and camping festival this spring. But the mission continues with Jam for Jamboree, a jam-friendly party featuring an all-star roots music lineup. People Brothers Band anchors the May 8 concert (starting at 7:30 p.m.) and plays both days; May 9 (starting at 3 p.m.) is headlined by The Big Wu. Find the full lineup and ticket link at jamforjam.org. Tom Antell, Romano Johnson, through July 12, James Watrous Gallery; reception May 17, 3-5 p.m.: The power of color leads the conversation as the James Watrous Gallery features a pair of exhibitions by Wisconsin artists. Romano Johnson’s collection “Gospel Love Heart” goes big — angels, racing cars, church clothes, and plenty of glitter — in large-scale imagery that fills a room and will keep your eyes moving. Tom Antell’s “Democratic Vistas” blends playful imagery with dark themes considering Indigenous history as shaped by colonization. The artists will speak at a reception from 3-5 p.m. May 17. Regular gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

through July 12, James Watrous Gallery; reception May 17, 3-5 p.m.: The power of color leads the conversation as the James Watrous Gallery features a pair of exhibitions by Wisconsin artists. Romano Johnson’s collection “Gospel Love Heart” goes big — angels, racing cars, church clothes, and plenty of glitter — in large-scale imagery that fills a room and will keep your eyes moving. Tom Antell’s “Democratic Vistas” blends playful imagery with dark themes considering Indigenous history as shaped by colonization. The artists will speak at a reception from 3-5 p.m. May 17. Regular gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. Kids Building Wisconsin, Saturday, May 9, Alliant Energy Center-Willow Island, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Kids Building Wisconsin lands somewhere between a field trip and a big-budget playground. More than 70 stations focusing on construction industry equipment and careers introduce kids to people who work in the trades and enough hands-on stuff to burn through a full tank of kid energy. A game where you operate a crane beats a brochure every time. Demos also include lumberjack shows at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. It's free, but registration is encouraged at kidsbuildingwi.org.

Expand courtesy Rooted Plastic pots containing newly grown plants.

Troy Farm Plant Sale, May 9-10, Warner Park Duck Pond, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: If you’ve been to Troy Farm — a successful development of co-housing, prairie restoration, community gardens and an urban farm on Madison’s north side — you know it’s beautiful and groovy, with a kids' after school program, community events, and a yearly plant sale fundraiser. This year, though, the main artery on which anybody gets to Troy Farm, Troy Drive, is ripped up for sewer replacement and resurfacing, so access is tricky. Organizers have moved the sale to the much easier to find Duck Pond at Warner Park. Starter plants include certified organic vegetable, herb, flower, and fruit plants. Also look for specialty Hmong plants and some native prairie wildflowers. Find more info at rootedwi.org.

May 9-10, Warner Park Duck Pond, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: If you’ve been to Troy Farm — a successful development of co-housing, prairie restoration, community gardens and an urban farm on Madison’s north side — you know it’s beautiful and groovy, with a kids' after school program, community events, and a yearly plant sale fundraiser. This year, though, the main artery on which anybody gets to Troy Farm, Troy Drive, is ripped up for sewer replacement and resurfacing, so access is tricky. Organizers have moved the sale to the much easier to find Duck Pond at Warner Park. Starter plants include certified organic vegetable, herb, flower, and fruit plants. Also look for specialty Hmong plants and some native prairie wildflowers. Find more info at rootedwi.org. Disney’s Newsies the Musical, through May 17, Madison Youth Arts: EXTRA! EXTRA! The newsboys are done being adorable background scenery. Newsies takes the energy of a very real 1899 newsboys strike (kids vs. the money guys, all grit and nerves) and turns it into one of musical theater’s great adrenaline hits — the dancing isn’t decoration so much as a physical form of refusal. The score is Alan Menken at peak hook-making, and the whole thing famously cleaned up at the 2012 Tony Awards with statuettes for score and choreography. This Children’s Theater of Madison production shows at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday, plus 7 p.m. on May 15; tickets at overture.org.

through May 17, Madison Youth Arts: EXTRA! EXTRA! The newsboys are done being adorable background scenery. Newsies takes the energy of a very real 1899 newsboys strike (kids vs. the money guys, all grit and nerves) and turns it into one of musical theater’s great adrenaline hits — the dancing isn’t decoration so much as a physical form of refusal. The score is Alan Menken at peak hook-making, and the whole thing famously cleaned up at the 2012 Tony Awards with statuettes for score and choreography. This Children’s Theater of Madison production shows at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday, plus 7 p.m. on May 15; tickets at overture.org. Madison Bach Musicians, May 9-10, First Unitarian Society: In this season-closing program, Madison Bach Musicians gets it Wright with a pair of the architect’s favorites — Bach and Beethoven. Set inside the Wright-designed Unitarian Meeting House, the concert considers the overlap between music and architecture. You get Bach’s clean lines, Beethoven’s restless push, and enough contrast to keep things from settling in too comfortably. The concerts, at 7:30 p.m. May 9 and 3 p.m. May 10, are part of the building’s 75th anniversary celebration; lectures take place 45 minutes prior to showtime. Tickets at madisonbachmusicians.thundertix.com.

Expand Keith Major A close-up of Bill Charlap. Bill Charlap

Bill Charlap, May 9-10, Farley’s House of Pianos: Grammy-winning Bill Charlap does more than simply rehash the Great American Songbook. He pulls apart familiar material and somehow puts it back together without losing the thread. There’s swing here, yes, but also restraint and clarity; he can make a well known tune feel like it’s being written in real time. The Salon Piano Series hosts Charlap for concerts at 7:30 p.m. May 9 and 2 p.m. May 10; both concerts are now sold out. The public is also welcome to observe a master class with two student ensembles at 1 p.m. on May 9. Check for remaining tickets at salonpianoseries.org.

May 9-10, Farley’s House of Pianos: Grammy-winning Bill Charlap does more than simply rehash the Great American Songbook. He pulls apart familiar material and somehow puts it back together without losing the thread. There’s swing here, yes, but also restraint and clarity; he can make a well known tune feel like it’s being written in real time. The Salon Piano Series hosts Charlap for concerts at 7:30 p.m. May 9 and 2 p.m. May 10; both concerts are now sold out. The public is also welcome to observe a master class with two student ensembles at 1 p.m. on May 9. Check for remaining tickets at salonpianoseries.org. Kenny Reichert residency, Saturdays, through May 30, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: Guitarist-composer Kenny Reichert is a prolific and inventive collaborator, whose breadth will be on display each Saturday in May during a residency hosted by BlueStem Jazz. The Wisconsin native will play electric guitar with five quite different ensembles. The residency kicks off with trios; still to come are Moldovest (May 9), with vocalist Ana Everling and bassist John Christensen, making its debut; and organ trio Righteous Rooster (May 16). Colours (May 23), a quintet that came together from a previous residency, and Twin Cities Quartet (May 30) are both ensembles that blend composed material with plenty of space for improvisation. Find more info and tickets at northstreetcabaret.com.

× Expand courtesy Tim Schweiger A close-up of Tim Schweiger. Tim Schweiger

Tim Schweiger & the Middlemen, Saturday, May 9, Crystal Corner, 9 p.m.: This is a show where any of the four bands could have been called out as the “headliner” in a writeup (so get there on time, folks) — but we’ll start with a visitor. It’s been a minute since rockin' Wisconsin songwriter Tim Schweiger has hit Madison, so this will be a chance to catch up and hear what he’s been up to musically the last few years. Also playing: The Yarnells, a Madison all-star, multi-songwriter/lead singer extravaganza featuring members of Bent Antenna, Midwest Beat and Killdozer; singer-songwriter Jane Hobson, a Madison native who has been releasing a string of excellent singles since 2024’s Attic Days album; and Madison pop dreamsicle Big Slide.

Saturday, May 9, Crystal Corner, 9 p.m.: This is a show where any of the four bands could have been called out as the “headliner” in a writeup (so get there on time, folks) — but we’ll start with a visitor. It’s been a minute since rockin' Wisconsin songwriter Tim Schweiger has hit Madison, so this will be a chance to catch up and hear what he’s been up to musically the last few years. Also playing: The Yarnells, a Madison all-star, multi-songwriter/lead singer extravaganza featuring members of Bent Antenna, Midwest Beat and Killdozer; singer-songwriter Jane Hobson, a Madison native who has been releasing a string of excellent singles since 2024’s Attic Days album; and Madison pop dreamsicle Big Slide. PjD Fest, Sunday, May 10, Cafe Coda, 3-9 p.m.: This matinee and early evening show celebrates bassist and UW professor Peter Dominguez, who is retiring from the Jazz Studies program at the end of the semester. The afternoon kicks off with the final performance of the UW Bridge Ensemble (a project led by Dominguez and bassist Ben Ferris), and also features sets by Gerri DiMaggio and the Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band (as well as a performance by Ensemble Aubergine next door at Aubergine).

Find the individual Picks collected here, and as part of the full calendar of events.