What to do in Madison this week: Stand Up and Sing for Kids, David Cross, and more Isthmus Picks

Larry June, Tuesday, May 9, Majestic Theater, 8 p.m.: Larry June built up enough buzz as an independent artist to catch the attention of Warner Brothers Records. But when the label didn’t show much interest after signing him, June put recording on hiatus and hit the tour circuit. It was the right move — since going indie again June’s diverse collaborations and prolific discography have found an ever-growing audience. With Monroe Flow, DVME. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Jim Barnard A close-up of Sean Michael Dargan Trio. Sean Michael Dargan Trio

Stand Up and Sing for Kids, Wednesday, May 10, Canopy Center lawn, 6:30 p.m.: This annual night of entertainment, food and a silent auction is a fundraiser for the Canopy Center, a Dane County nonprofit focused on child abuse treatment and prevention. Music will be provided by the Sean Michael Dargan Band. Tickets at canopycenter.org . Rain date: May 17.

Pieced Together, through May 14, UW Nancy Nicholas Hall-Ruth Davis Design Gallery: This time of the year is always special on campus; students' studies culminate in performances and exhibitions like “Pieced Together: Perspectives in Textiles and Fashion Design.” The student-curated show highlights the work of undergraduates in fashion, textiles, weaving, digital animation and sculpture. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday, and noon-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. A student-led tours of the exhibit and class spaces take place from 2-4 p.m., May 12. More info at cdmc.wisc.edu .

× Expand Mindy Tucker A close-up of David Cross. David Cross

David Cross, Wednesday, May 10, Barrymore, 8 p.m.: Like his Mr. Show co-creator Bob Odenkirk, David Cross has proven adept at many mediums beyond sketch comedy; unlike Odenkirk, Cross regularly brings the funny to the people with stand-up tours. He’s on the road for May and June with the first leg of the “Worst Daddy in the World Tour,” accompanied by Sean Patton (whose most recent special, Number One, is streaming on Peacock ). Whether tackling topical or trivial subjects, Cross always brings the house down at his Madison shows. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Alison Gates + Colin Matthes, through July 23, Overture Center-James Watrous Gallery: Paired solo exhibitions take up the Watrous Gallery through mid-July. Appleton fiber artist Alison Gates' “Points of Departure” incorporates traditional craft like knitting and embroidery to explore issues of current interest, from gender identity to climate change. In Milwaukee's Colin Matthes “The Days Go By Like Wildness,” quirky drawings from his “how-to” depictions of survival skills are joined with his unfettered new work. Gallery hours are noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

× Expand Rebecca Sanabria A person and a piano. Deb Talan

Deb Talan, Wednesday, May 10, Mineral Point Opera House, 8 p.m.: If you missed Deb Talan's friendly, intimate show at The Bur Oak in December, you have a second chance. The singer/songwriter is on the road in short mini-tours, not exactly reinventing herself after breaking up with her husband/collaborator in The Weepies, Steve Tannen, but focusing on new material and past solo work. She's playing acoustic guitar, accompanied by Dan Padley on electric guitar. The stripped-down approach is perfect for Talan's wistful, hopeful songs and unexpected vocal turns. And there will likely be a Weepies favorite in the setlist too. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

Madison Night Market, Thursday, May 11, State and Gilman streets, 5-9 p.m.: On five evenings each spring and summer, Madison Night Market transforms the downtown shopping district into a full-on pedestrian mall featuring local vendors, artists, buskers, food and more, along with extended hours and special activities at many businesses. Peace Park features music by CumbiaCachaca at 5 p.m. and Cash Box Kings at 7 p.m.; more active entertainment includes Ultrazone Laser Tag at the top of State Street and a climbing wall from Boulders. It’s coordinated by the Madison Central Business Improvement District; future dates are June 8, Aug. 10, Sept. 14 and Oct. 19. Find a complete participant list at visitdowntownmadison.com.

× Expand Lacey Vandermeer Anna Elizabeth Laube looking at a lake. Anna Elizabeth Laube

Anna Elizabeth Laube album release, Thursday, May 11, Mason Lounge, 5:30 p.m.: Since the release of the 2016 album Tree, the world has caught up to the music of Madison singer-songwriter Anna Elizabeth Laube. In 2022, songs from the album appeared on the Netflix shows Virgin River and Locke & Key, and album track “All My Runnin’” hit a million Spotify streams. Laube’s new studio album, Wild Outside, is another stunner, smoothly blending a diverse array of pop sounds into Laube’s folk base. New originals are joined by covers of iconic artists (The Beatles, Taylor Swift and more) that Laube makes her own. Joined by bassist Nick Moran, Laube celebrates the forthcoming album with a special happy hour show at the cozy Mason Lounge. Fans take note: while the official release date is June 16, CDs will be available at this show.

× Expand Matthew Murphy Gerald Ramsey in "Disney's The Lion King." Gerald Ramsey in "Disney's The Lion King."

Disney's The Lion King, May 11-28, Overture Center, Overture Hall: “Hakuna Matata” is not perhaps the most apropos catchphrase for our current national mood, but another sentiment from The Lion King — “We are all connected in the great circle of life” — is as relevant as ever. This musical will pull kids in with its catchy songs, but the elaborately costumed, oversized animals — part puppet, part dancer — energize this stirring tale of life and loss in Africa for everyone. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 & 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 & 6:30 p.m. Sunday, plus 1 p.m., May 18. Tickets at tickets.overture.org .

THE HUNT, through May 21, GooseChase app: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County returns with THE HUNT, an annual fundraiser for the organization and its programs. Between April 28 and May 21, use the GooseChase app to complete missions incorporating local landmarks and small businesses, or completed at home. Post photos of finds to earn points for your team and compete for prizes. Before the official start date, teams can compete in early bird challenges and fundraising to earn points. THE HUNT is on. Register at p2p.onecause.com/hunt2023 .

× Expand Steve Noll Cast members in "Laced," StageQ, 2023. The bar, the space where the play's characters felt seen and accepted, is suddenly defiled and no longer safe.

Laced, through May 13, Bartell Theatre: StageQ presents the long-awaited Wisconsin premiere of Laced, a new play by New York City-based playwright Samantha Mueller, originally scheduled for a fall 2021 production. Laced considers the ways the LBGTQ community can pull together when threatened, by way of a dialogue among three bartenders from a queer bar deciding how to move forward the night after the bar is vandalized (not coincidentally, Nov. 8, 2016). Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays (4 p.m. on May 13), plus 4 p.m., May 7. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Yves Tumor, Thursday, May 11, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: Yves Tumor can sound like hyped-up elevator music, '70s funk, '80s new wave, basic chillwave, and a lot of other hard-to-categorize genres, but it’s always easy to get in the groove. Openers Pretty Sick play hard-driving '90s grunge-pop; and Nation has punk metal down cold. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

× Expand Gabbie Henn Waldemar and a drum set. Waldemar

Waldemar, Thursday, May 11, The Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Eau Claire’s Waldemar exemplifies the best of melodic indie folk-rock with its debut album Ruthless, recorded in the converted horse barn studio of band member Gabe Larson. It’s heart-on-your-sleeve music in The National realm. With Madison’s Free Dirt, which gets dirtier with the electric guitar rock, and Milwaukee-based experimental singer/songwriter/guitarist Caley Conway. Tickets here.