× Expand Paula Schuette Kramer A print of deer at night. "Into the Northwoods" by Paula Schuette Kramer.

Blue Black, May 8-July 18, Marƶeń: This show’s something to celebrate, with new works by three UW-Madison master of fine arts alumna — Helen Hawley, Paula Schuette Kraemer and Anna Lambrini Moisiadis. Hawley, who is currently teaching at Northern Arizona University, contributes “nocturnes,” surprising night paintings. Schuette Kraemer’s prints in a variety of techniques show the kinetic energy of birds and other animals. Lambrini Moisiadis’s work takes a more abstract approach, exploring the shadowy associations of blue and black. Opening reception is Friday, May 16, from 5-8 p.m., part of MMoCA’s Spring Gallery Night.

Madison Night Market, Thursday, May 8, State Street area, 5-9 p.m.: Downtown Madison turns into an open-air celebration during the Madison Night Market, a seasonal showcase of local culture and creativity. Stretching along State and Gilman streets and parts of the Capitol Square, the market features more than 100 vendors offering everything from handmade art and artisan foods to vintage finds and fresh produce. Add in food carts, live music and rotating themes — like a UW-Madison celebration on May 8 — and you’ve got a bustling street fest with a hyperlocal heartbeat. Future dates this summer are June 12, Aug. 21, Sept. 18 and Oct. 16; find vendor lists and info on entertainment at madisonnightmarket.com .

Doug Moe, Thursday, May 8, Mystery to Me, 6 p.m.: The man who regularly interviews writers at Mystery to Me events will take a spot in the other chair when Madison journalist and author Doug Moe sits down with fellow local journalist and author Stuart Levitan to discuss Moe’s latest book, Saving Hearts and Killing Rats: Karl Paul Link and the Discovery of Warfarin. Moe tells the fascinating story of the UW-Madison biochemist who developed a powerful rodenticide and life-saving human anticoagulant called warfarin, which was famously administered to President Dwight D. Eisenhower after a heart attack in 1955. Saving Hearts and Killing Rats also recently was named “Wisconsin Book of the Month” by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. This event is free, but seating is limited and registration is recommended ; it also will be livestreamed via Crowdcast.

× Expand Austin Duerst Joshua Woolfolk in the title role of "Henry the Fifth." Joshua Woolfolk in the title role of "Henry the Fifth," Madison Shakespeare Company, 2025.

Henry the Fifth, through May 11, Bartell Theatre: Madison Shakespeare Company follows up on earlier productions of Richard the Second and the two parts of Henry the Fourth with Henry the Fifth, directed by Madison theater veteran Sam D. White. Rather than leaning on spectacle, this production will focus on the man beneath the crown, with the role of Henry played by Joshua Woolfolk (who played Thomas Mowbray in Richard the Second in 2017). Like that 2017 production, MSC also returns the action to a modern day setting, underscoring how little has changed in the murky space between diplomacy and aggression. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

A House Not Meant to Stand, May 8-24, Bartell Theatre: This lesser-known Tennessee Williams play is still very, very Tennessee Williamsy. This was the last play he wrote before his death in 1983. It’s been referred to as a Gothic comedy; Williams himself called it a "Southern Gothic spook sonata,” and it is full of mental illness, family disintegration, and sexual shenanigans. Madison Public Theatre takes it all on with aplomb in this production of A House Not Meant To Stand, directed by Julia Houck. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (except 2 p.m. on May 24) and 2 p.m. Sunday; tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand Maureen Janson Heintz A person in a rabbit suit reclines on a couch. Jess Schuknecht in a play for the 2024 Forward Theater Company monologue festival.

Guilty Pleasures, May 8-10, Overture Center-Playhouse: This year’s theme for Forward Theater’s biennial monologue festival is “guilty pleasures,” and that’s a fertile field — who doesn’t indulge in a few of these? This evening of performances features a dozen original works, mostly from monologuists in and around Madison, but also with performers as far flung as Glendale, California, and New York City. We have high hopes for “Filet O Fish” by Lucy Wang (a particular guilty pleasure of our own) and “F Words” by J.M. Louis — the “f” in question presumably neither fish nor filet. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. on May 8-9 and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on May 10. Tickets at overture.org .

Taylor Hollingsworth, Thursday, May 8, Mickey’s, 9 p.m.: You may know singer-guitarist Taylor Hollingsworth from recent projects including rock consortium The Blips or the folky-country-bluesy Dead Fingers (with his wife, Kate Taylor), or perhaps from his time touring as lead guitarist for Conor Oberst. Hollingsworth's most recent project, the 2024 solo album Yahola , is in folk blues territory, with fuzzed-out fingerpicking and stripped-down arrangements aided by bassist Bobby Matt Patton of Drive-By Truckers. The sound should be a perfect fit barside at Mickey’s. With The Spine Stealers.

× Expand from overture.org A work from the exhibition "Hmong Diaspora in Tapestry." A work from the exhibition "Hmong Diaspora in Tapestry."

Hmong Diaspora in Tapestry, through June 1, Overture-Playhouse Gallery; reception May 9, 5-7 p.m.: Wisconsin has been home to members of the Hmong diaspora since the 1970s, following an exodus from Laos and South Vietnam. This exhibition features a collection of embroidered and woven story cloths about Hmong history created by artists from Ban Vinai, Thailand; a reception with the artists takes place from 5-7 p.m. on May 9. It’s part of The Hmong Institute’s commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Hmong diaspora, which includes a banquet on May 31 at the Monona Terrace ( buy tickets by May 15).

The Trials, through May 11, Madison Youth Arts: Children’s Theater of Madison presents The Trials, a 2022 play by Dawn King in which the older generations are judged by the younger for failing to prevent devastating climate change. CTM’s production will be set in Madison, which should help bring the themes of responsibility and justice closer to home. Performances at 7 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 2-11; tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Lyodoh Kaneko Philippe Bianconi behind a piece of art. Philippe Bianconi

Madison Symphony Orchestra, May 9-11, Overture Hall: John DeMain brings his legendary conducting expertise to a night of Gershwin classics, a fitting culmination to the Madison Symphony Orchestra’s 99th season. DeMain leads the orchestra through Cuban Overture, a vibrant celebration of Caribbean rhythms, followed by Concerto in F featuring powerful guest pianist Philippe Bianconi. The evening closes with a stirring rendition of highlights from Porgy and Bess — a classic DeMain has conducted for more than 400 performances over the years — featuring guest vocalists Michelle Johnson and Eric Greene, the Madison Symphony Chorus and a host of talented soloists. Shows at 7:30 p.m. on May 9-10 and 2:30 p.m. May 11. Tickets at overture.org .

The Crafted World of Wharton Esherick, through May 18, Chazen Museum of Art: 20th century artist Wharton Esherick worked in a variety of mediums, from painting to printmaking to sculpture, but is best known for making furniture that blends function and an artistic vision (which is why he is often considered the “father” of the studio furniture movement). Esherick’s home and studio in Malvern, Pennsylvania, is now a museum housing almost 3,000 of his art works, and it is from that collection that the exhibition “The Crafted World of Wharton Esherick” is drawn. For related events, visit chazen.wisc.edu .

Madison Public Library 150th Anniversary, May 10, 17 and 31, library branches: Madison’s first public library opened in 1875. A century and a half later, there are nine branch libraries (with a 10th in the works), and each will host a party to mark the sesquicentennial. The biggest event is May 17 at Central Library (10 a.m.-1 p.m.), with speeches by library and public officials, art activities and new art exhibits, tours offered in multiple languages, and a kids' storytime. Branch library celebrations featuring art activities, music and more take place on May 10 at Ashman (9-11 a.m.), Meadowridge (11 a.m-1 p.m.), Sequoya (1-3 p.m.), and Goodman South (3-5 p.m.); and on May 31 at Monroe Street (9-11 a.m.), Pinney (11 a.m-1 p.m.), Lakeview (1-3 p.m.), and Hawthorne (3-5 p.m.) Find an updated schedule at madpl.org/150yearparties .

Midwest Vintage Flea, May 10-11, Garver Feed Mill: One solution to rising prices is to shop pre-owned. Midwest Vintage Flea Spring 2025 is primarily a vintage clothing market with 45 cool vintage vendors displaying their wares, which are — trust us — cooler and better made than what’s coming out of fast-fashion mills nowadays. Shop with the help of a specialty cocktail — you’ll look great and feel fabulous! Special early admission from 10-11 a.m. Saturday if you want to get a jump on the hoi polloi ($20 tickets at goodstyleshop.com ); otherwise admission is $5 (new this year). Shopping hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

× Expand Maura Overland "The Things We Keep, The Stories We Tell: 50 Years of Collecting," an exhibit celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Mount Horeb Area Historical Society. "The Things We Keep, The Stories We Tell: 50 Years of Collecting," an exhibit celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Mount Horeb Area Historical Society.

MHAHS Golden Jubilee, Saturday, May 10, Driftless Historium, Mount Horeb, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Mount Horeb Area Historical Society celebrates its 50th anniversary with an open house event at the Society’s Driftless Historium, 100 S. Second St. The day includes the unveiling of a new mural on Front Street at 11 a.m., accompanied by a performance by the New Glarus Jodlerklub. Two new exhibits will be on view: “The Things We Keep, The Stories We Tell: 50 Years of Collecting,” a historical exhibit, plus “Roots Reimagined,” by the Mount Horeb Area Arts Association. Find more info at mthorebhistory.org .

Everything Bikes Garage Sale, Saturday, May 10, Bikes for Kids Wisconsin, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: No dolls on the shelves for the holidays? No problem. Consider buying a used bike, which is frankly way more fun than a doll. This fundraiser for Bikes for Kids Wisconsin features donated, refurbished bikes and accessories for sale to support the 2,000 bikes that Bikes for Kids Wisconsin distributes free to those in need. The nonprofit also holds bike mechanic classes for kids. The sale will include all kinds of bikes, and not just for kids! Fancy road bikes, mountain bikes, e-bikes, tandems, vintage bikes — even bikes that fold. Just try folding up a doll.

× Expand courtesy Jonathan Gramling/The Capital City Hues Jane Reynolds (left) and Fabu Phillis Carter on stage. Jane Reynolds (left) and Fabu Phillis Carter.

Mary Lou Williams Tribute Day, Saturday, May 10, Cafe Coda: Iconic composer and pianist Mary Lou Williams was born on May 8, 1910, and Cafe Coda will celebrate her life and music with a full day of events, kicking off at 1 p.m. with a special edition of the Madison Jazz Jam, led by Dan VanZeeland and the Mount Horeb High School Combo. At 3 p.m., the 2015 documentary Mary Lou Williams: The Lady Who Swings the Band will be shown; at 5 p.m., a viewing party for a livestream from the Kennedy Center features a performance of Remember Me: Mary Lou Williams in Poetry and Music by Madison poet Fabu Phillis Carter and pianist Jane Reynolds. And at 7 p.m., a concert featuring music by Williams will be presented by Deanna Witkowski, a pianist, composer and author of the book Mary Lou Williams: Music For The Soul. Find tickets for the 7 p.m. concert at cafecoda.club ; other events are free.

× Expand Chuck Osgood Kalyan Pathak (left) and Corky Siegel on stage. Kalyan Pathak (left) and Corky Siegel.

Corky Siegel + Kalyan Pathak, Saturday, May 10, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: The irrepressible musical curiosity of pianist-composer Corky Siegel continues firing on all cylinders in his eighth decade, including fun/serious recent projects like his participation in the Jingles for Democracy campaign. For Siegel’s next Madison concert, his piano and harmonica playing and vocals will be joined by the tabla work of Kalyan Pathak (who was in the band for Siegel’s 2024 Chamber Blues tour). Tickets at eventbrite.com .

Northside Farmers' Market, Sundays, May 11-Oct. 26, Northside Town Center, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Thanks to a robust selection of vendors, a chill atmosphere including live music, and plenty of parking, the Northside Farmers' Market has grown into a regular Sunday tradition for folks from much farther afield than the neighborhoods on the north and east sides. Being able to double down with a stop at the Willy Street Co-op likely also brings more folks to the north side. Whatever your reason, let it be known: the market is back for the season on May 11.