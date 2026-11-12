× Expand Courtesy Tandem Press Patrick Smyczek demonstrating a printmaking technique at the 2025 Tandem Press Holiday Open House; the 2026 open house is Nov. 14. Patrick Smyczek demonstrating a printmaking technique at the 2025 Tandem Press Holiday Open House; the 2026 open house is Nov. 14.

Indigenous Wisconsin: Beyond Acknowledgement, through Dec. 11, Madison College-Truax Gallery; reception Nov. 12, 5-7 p.m.: The pleasant gallery at the Truax campus of Madison College is well worth checking out, and certainly for this show, which aims to go deeper than the words of the now-frequently-heard land acknowledgements to Indigenous peoples. “Indigenous Wisconsin: Beyond Acknowledgement” invites visitors to explore the question of what comes after that acknowledgement, through the work of Indigenous artists. Featured is “She Gives to Us,” from Ho-Chunk and White Earth Ojibwe artist Christopher Sweet. It exemplifies the Indigenous reverence for the land and the water. An opening reception takes place from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12. The gallery is inside the main west entrance on Wright Street. More info on gallery hours at madisoncollege.edu.

through Dec. 11, Madison College-Truax Gallery; reception Nov. 12, 5-7 p.m.: The pleasant gallery at the Truax campus of Madison College is well worth checking out, and certainly for this show, which aims to go deeper than the words of the now-frequently-heard land acknowledgements to Indigenous peoples. “Indigenous Wisconsin: Beyond Acknowledgement” invites visitors to explore the question of what comes after that acknowledgement, through the work of Indigenous artists. Featured is “She Gives to Us,” from Ho-Chunk and White Earth Ojibwe artist Christopher Sweet. It exemplifies the Indigenous reverence for the land and the water. An opening reception takes place from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12. The gallery is inside the main west entrance on Wright Street. More info on gallery hours at madisoncollege.edu. Military Monologues: Volume 1, through Nov. 14, Madison College-Studio Theatre: “Military Monologues: Volume 1” features eight original stories written by current and former Madison College students and local playwrights, taking a closer look at what it means to be in the military. The production is timed for Veterans Day, but these reflections are relevant at any time. The monologues are “17,” by Sara Tetzloff; “REMF” by Sam White; “What Is Home” by Madison Flatman; “Systems” by Johannes Villareal; “Broken Glass” by regional playwright Robert Weibezahl; “Lack of Motivation” by Ben Ruyle, who also performs the piece; and untitled pieces by Tammy Riege Lambert and Mauriana Barksdale. Topics range from the 9/11 attacks, to gender identity in service, to the legacy of Vietnam. Performances at 7 p.m., Nov. 11-13; and 2 p.m., Nov. 14. Tickets at madisoncollege.edu.

Expand courtesy furrowmusic A close-up of furrowmusic. furrowmusic

furrowmusic, Thursday, Nov. 12, The Rigby, 7 p.m.: Madison artist furrowmusic began releasing a series of self-produced and recorded singles on Spotify in 2025 and has quickly put together an impressive discography, including the new full-length WHO AM I. His music blends soulfully gravity-defying vocals, glossy modern pop, and the storytelling gene of '70s confessional singer-songwriters, and sounds just like something you will hear on radios all over before long. With Bluejacket, Devin Griffin.

Thursday, Nov. 12, The Rigby, 7 p.m.: Madison artist furrowmusic began releasing a series of self-produced and recorded singles on Spotify in 2025 and has quickly put together an impressive discography, including the new full-length WHO AM I. His music blends soulfully gravity-defying vocals, glossy modern pop, and the storytelling gene of '70s confessional singer-songwriters, and sounds just like something you will hear on radios all over before long. With Bluejacket, Devin Griffin. Gaslight, through Nov. 22, Overture Center-Playhouse: While this term might once have seemed quaint and outmoded, we unfortunately are experiencing its new relevance and ubiquity. Patrick Hamilton's 1938 stage play called Gas Light evidently introduced the term, while the 1944 Ingrid Bergman film thriller Gaslight popularized the phrase as a red flag from narcissists and sociopaths. Forward Theater’s production is a new adaptation by Steven Dietz of the Hamilton original; it’s set in New York City and makes Bella less of a victim. Read Michael Popke's review here. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, with additional 2 p.m. shows on Nov. 7, 12, 14 and 21. Tickets at overture.org.

Expand Tom Blaich Cast members of the StageQ production 'The Moors.' Cast members of the StageQ production 'The Moors.'

The Moors, through Nov. 14, Bartell Theatre: Describing a 2022 American Players Theatre production of Jen Silverman’s The Moors, Isthmus reviewer Gwendolyn Rice called the play a “slightly absurd, comically dark, sort-of period piece.” In StageQ’s social media promotion for the company’s current production, cast member Lindsay Drozdik describes the play as “gloomy.” Sounds perfect for Halloween season. Final performances are at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 12-13; and 2 p.m., Nov. 14. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org.

through Nov. 14, Bartell Theatre: Describing a 2022 American Players Theatre production of Jen Silverman’s The Moors, Isthmus reviewer Gwendolyn Rice called the play a “slightly absurd, comically dark, sort-of period piece.” In StageQ’s social media promotion for the company’s current production, cast member Lindsay Drozdik describes the play as “gloomy.” Sounds perfect for Halloween season. Final performances are at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 12-13; and 2 p.m., Nov. 14. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org. Amythyst Kiah, Thursday, Nov. 12, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Amythyst Kiah grew up in Tennessee as a self-described “anime nerd-mall goth.” Today that kind of self awareness has led to innervision-driven alt-rock music. Her second album on Rounder Records, Still + Bright, was produced by Butch Walker (Taylor Swift, Green Day), and critics agree it surpasses her first album, Wary + Strange, which Rolling Stone listed as a top 25 country and Americana album in 2021. Opener Buffalo Nichols turns up the buzz and distortion when he updates and redefines traditional blues. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com.

Expand Kyle Hilker/Shatter Imagery Rare Element at the High Noon Saloon. Rare Element

Joey B’s Birthday Benefit, Friday, Nov. 13, Atwood Music Hall, 6 p.m.: Joey B. Banks is one of Madison’s busiest performing drummers; the list of active projects on his website currently stands at seven. Also, as the founder and director of Black Star Drum Line, Banks has mentored countless young players. This concert in support of the group features a performance by BSDL and guests, a chance to hear Banks' funky beats in Rare Element and Play Machine, and sets by Luca B., Bear in the Forest, Earthlight, Blush and VO5, plus DJ KaBOOM!Box between sets. Tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com.

Friday, Nov. 13, Atwood Music Hall, 6 p.m.: Joey B. Banks is one of Madison’s busiest performing drummers; the list of active projects on his website currently stands at seven. Also, as the founder and director of Black Star Drum Line, Banks has mentored countless young players. This concert in support of the group features a performance by BSDL and guests, a chance to hear Banks' funky beats in Rare Element and Play Machine, and sets by Luca B., Bear in the Forest, Earthlight, Blush and VO5, plus DJ KaBOOM!Box between sets. Tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com. Romeo and Juliet, through Nov. 21, Bartell Theatre: Though Shakespeare wrote deeper plays, more perplexing plays, and more delightful plays, none is more iconic, more an indelible part of Western culture, than Romeo and Juliet. The star-crossed lovers — teenagers, really — from rival families fall in love and defy their parents. It’s all spoken in some of the most memorable verse ever penned. Also: sword-fighting. Madison Shakespeare Company will have a field day. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday (except 2 p.m., Nov. 21) and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 7:30 p.m., Nov. 19. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org.

Expand Robert Hakalski Alison Brown Quintet by the railroad tracks. Alison Brown Quintet

Alison Brown Quintet, Friday, Nov. 13, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: Banjo luminary Alison Brown has for decades forged her own unique musical path, bringing together the bluegrass her chosen instrument is known for and a wide range of other styles; the 2023 album On Banjo is an excellent example of Brown’s genre-blending approach. Brown’s most recent album, Safe, Sensible and Sane, displays her penchant for collaboration in a co-billed effort with Steve Martin; it’s a fun album that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard bluegrass chart. Tickets for this concert with Brown and her quintet at stoughtonoperahouse.com.

Friday, Nov. 13, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: Banjo luminary Alison Brown has for decades forged her own unique musical path, bringing together the bluegrass her chosen instrument is known for and a wide range of other styles; the 2023 album On Banjo is an excellent example of Brown’s genre-blending approach. Brown’s most recent album, Safe, Sensible and Sane, displays her penchant for collaboration in a co-billed effort with Steve Martin; it’s a fun album that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard bluegrass chart. Tickets for this concert with Brown and her quintet at stoughtonoperahouse.com. It’s a Wonderful Life: A New Musical, Nov. 13-22, Madison College-Truax Mitby Theater: Capital City Theatre knows how to please an audience, so it’s bringing back this holiday show. And what holiday classic is more pleasing than It’s a Wonderful Life? Here, it works as a musical by Cap City’s own Andrew Abrams and John Atkins. Original songs like “Angel Gets His Wings” and “You Can’t Keep the Bailey Boys Down” join a diverse cast and all those adorable Bailey children — Janie, Tommy, Pete and Zuzu. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, with an additional 2 p.m. performance on Nov. 21. Tickets at capitalcitytheatre.org.

Expand Zak Stowe John Novacek during a 2024 Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Concerts on the Square event. John Novacek

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra with John Novacek, Friday, Nov. 13, Overture-Capitol Theater, 7:30 p.m.: Liberace, Ravel, and Richard Strauss walk into a concert hall. What sounds like the setup for a joke is actually the dynamic opener of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s Masterworks season. Pianist John Novacek will perform Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G, a delightful collision of French je ne sais quoi and America’s classical music: jazz. Michael Daugherty’s Le Tombeau de Liberace, a tribute work to the flamboyant pianist, and Strauss' Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme, a musical portrait of a social climber, round out the evening. Tickets at overture.org. (Novacek fans will want to note the pianist is also playing a Salon Piano Series concert on Nov. 15.)

Friday, Nov. 13, Overture-Capitol Theater, 7:30 p.m.: Liberace, Ravel, and Richard Strauss walk into a concert hall. What sounds like the setup for a joke is actually the dynamic opener of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s Masterworks season. Pianist John Novacek will perform Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G, a delightful collision of French je ne sais quoi and America’s classical music: jazz. Michael Daugherty’s Le Tombeau de Liberace, a tribute work to the flamboyant pianist, and Strauss' Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme, a musical portrait of a social climber, round out the evening. Tickets at overture.org. (Novacek fans will want to note the pianist is also playing a Salon Piano Series concert on Nov. 15.) The Caffeinated Book Club of Chestnut Street Performs the U.S. Constitution, through Nov. 15, TNW Ensemble Theater: The title of this World Premiere Wisconsin entry from playwright Danielle Dresden and TNW Ensemble Theater gives you a pretty good idea of what’s in the offing. Suffice it to say, in The Caffeinated Book Club of Chestnut Street Performs the U.S. Constitution, when the three friends start digging in and arguing about America’s foundational document they find more to consider about our current precarious political moment. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets at tnwensembletheater.org.

Expand Brady Cooling Kitchen Dwellers

Kitchen Dwellers, Friday, Nov. 13, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: Kitchen Dwellers fly in a higher orbit than most of their peers on the jamgrass/spacegrass circuit. And by that we mean several galaxies higher. That must be why they call their sound “galaxy grass.” But they can get down to earth, too: Banjo player-singer Torrin Daniels recent composition “Empty Promise Land” recounts his witnessing of a violent ICE apprehension in Denver. With Dead-jacent New Jersey jamsters Dogs in a Pile. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Friday, Nov. 13, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: Kitchen Dwellers fly in a higher orbit than most of their peers on the jamgrass/spacegrass circuit. And by that we mean several galaxies higher. That must be why they call their sound “galaxy grass.” But they can get down to earth, too: Banjo player-singer Torrin Daniels recent composition “Empty Promise Land” recounts his witnessing of a violent ICE apprehension in Denver. With Dead-jacent New Jersey jamsters Dogs in a Pile. Tickets at ticketmaster.com. Tandem Press Holiday Open House, Saturday, Nov. 14, 1743 Commercial Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: The annual fall open house at Tandem Press is highly recommended for anyone interested in the art of printmaking. Along with demonstrations by printmakers, you can browse past work by Tandem artists and enjoy refreshments. View the current gallery exhibition, “Number One at Tandem Press: Sam Gilliam & William Weege,” and stick around after the open house for a talk about the artists by curators John Corbett and Paul Baker Prindle.

Expand courtesy Drive to the Ocean A close-up of Drive to the Ocean. Drive to the Ocean

Drive to the Ocean album release, Saturday, Nov. 14, The Rigby, 7 p.m.: Keeping a musical project moving forward often requires the mentality of a marathoner rather than a sprinter. Case in point: Madison’s Drive to the Ocean, which began as a project of 8889 singer Ross Benbow and lead guitarist Casey Collins following that band’s split. Their debut album emerged in 2015, and more than a decade later the project has resurfaced with Go to Pieces. The album was worth the wait, and shows their sense of what makes a good pop-rock song has only deepened with time. (8889 fans will also want to note that the recording brings back into the fold bassist Mark Henkelmann and drummer Jamison Stokdyk.) For this album release party, Drive to the Ocean is joined by singer-songwriter Blake Peters.

Saturday, Nov. 14, The Rigby, 7 p.m.: Keeping a musical project moving forward often requires the mentality of a marathoner rather than a sprinter. Case in point: Madison’s Drive to the Ocean, which began as a project of 8889 singer Ross Benbow and lead guitarist Casey Collins following that band’s split. Their debut album emerged in 2015, and more than a decade later the project has resurfaced with Go to Pieces. The album was worth the wait, and shows their sense of what makes a good pop-rock song has only deepened with time. (8889 fans will also want to note that the recording brings back into the fold bassist Mark Henkelmann and drummer Jamison Stokdyk.) For this album release party, Drive to the Ocean is joined by singer-songwriter Blake Peters. Adult Book Club album release, Saturday, Nov. 14, Gamma Ray, 8 p.m.: Madison trio Adult Book Club’s earlier EPs were full of high-energy songs blending pop-punk, the gloss and melodic sensibility of power pop, and the technical precision of math rock and metal. The winning streak continued with the October release of Chapter III, their debut full-length, which also maintains their lyrical inspiration by literature (including writers such as Ray Bradbury and Kazou Ishiguro). ABC will play the entire album at this release party, with sets by Cause & Control and Get Well Now. Tickets at gammaray.bar.

Expand Alejandro Menéndez Vega The Mavericks and guests on stage. The Mavericks

The Mavericks, Saturday, Nov. 14, Orpheum, 8 p.m.: Madison is the final stop on the first leg of The Mavericks’ “The Music Lives On Tour,” during which the veteran country band has paid tribute to band frontman Raul Malo, who died from colon cancer last December. Two acclaimed country music vocalists, James Otto and Emily West, share lead vocal duties to fan acclaim. The Mavericks have seamlessly blended Americana, neo-traditional country, Tex-Mex/Tejano, rockabilly, Latin/Cuban rhythms, and retro pop since 1989, with a few breaks here and there, and this tour extends that legacy. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Saturday, Nov. 14, Orpheum, 8 p.m.: Madison is the final stop on the first leg of The Mavericks’ “The Music Lives On Tour,” during which the veteran country band has paid tribute to band frontman Raul Malo, who died from colon cancer last December. Two acclaimed country music vocalists, James Otto and Emily West, share lead vocal duties to fan acclaim. The Mavericks have seamlessly blended Americana, neo-traditional country, Tex-Mex/Tejano, rockabilly, Latin/Cuban rhythms, and retro pop since 1989, with a few breaks here and there, and this tour extends that legacy. Tickets at ticketmaster.com. Maria & the Coins, Saturday, Nov. 14, Harmony Bar, 9 p.m.: A “catch them now before they really take off” pick of the month. Maria & the Coins are soon to outgrow the Midwest. Their rollicking mix of soul-soaked rock and pop has placed them front and center in their home Minneapolis scene. It’s not likely they’ll be playing in barrooms much longer. Bear in the Forest opens with spiritual folk with attitude.

Expand courtesy James Watrous Gallery Art by Lois Peterson, left, and Stacey Steinberg. Art by Lois Peterson, left, and Stacey Steinberg.

Lois Peterson + Stacey Steinberg, through Jan 10, Overture Center-James Watrous Gallery; reception Nov. 15, 3-5 p.m.: The latest paired solo exhibitions at the James Watrous Gallery are Lois Peterson’s “Beneath the Fields” and Stacey Steinberg’s “Foundation.” Peterson’s graphite drawings of prairies and woods are stark but not without feeling. Steinberg’s mixed media prints fracture architectural renderings and sometimes combine them with startling, jarring elements. Both artists’ works prompt a reconsideration of our natural and built environments. Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; the artists will attend a reception from 3-5 p.m. on Nov. 15.

Find the individual Picks collected here, and as part of the full calendar of events.