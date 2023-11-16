What to do in Madison this weekend: UW Dance Faculty Concert, Sigrid Nunez and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Mats Rudels Amelia Eichmeier, Mak Strohmeyer and Malcolm McCanles (from left) in "Twelfth Night." Amelia Eichmeier, Mak Strohmeyer and Malcolm McCanles (from left) in "Twelfth Night," University Theatre, 2023.

Twelfth Night, through Nov. 19, UW Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre: It's not quite the Twelfth Night of Shakespeare, though the characters — and the mistaken identities — are the same. This University Theatre production is a musical with a jazz/funk score by Shaina Taub. Shows at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 18, and 2 p.m. on Nov. 19. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

Clyde’s, through Nov. 19, Overture Center-Playhouse: Clyde’s was the most produced play in the U.S. in 2022, according to American Theatre magazine, and Forward Theater jumps in with its Wisconsin premiere. The comedy by Lynn Nottage centers on a group of formerly incarcerated individuals working at a diner, and their quest to create the perfect sandwich. Read Linda Falkenstein's review here . The final shows are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16-17, 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 18, and 2 p.m. on Nov. 19. Tickets at overture.org .

Ben Ferris DMA recital, Thursday, Nov. 16, UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m.: Bassist Ben Ferris is studying for a doctor of musical arts degree at the Mead Witter School of Music, and for this recital has put together an all-star ensemble mixing local jazz players and students. The 10-piece group will be playing a world premiere: Chant for Bass and Small Orchestra, written for the late bassist Richard Davis by pianist and composer Sir Roland Hanna in 1998; it was intended to be performed by Davis and the UW Symphony Orchestra but that concert never took place.

The Secretaries, through Nov. 18, Bartell Theatre: The theme of “a claustrophobic situation where things are not quite as they seem” continues this fall with this StageQ workplace horror/spoof set in a secretarial pool at a lumber mill. In The Secretaries, the satire has welcome feminist over- and undertones. The final performances take place at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 16-17 and 2 p.m. on Nov. 18. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand A close-up of Joel Kim Booster. Joel Kim Booster

Joel Kim Booster, Nov. 16-18, Comedy on State: Comedian Joel Kim Booster has appeared in many breakout streaming favorites in recent years, including writing and starring in Fire Island, a Hulu hit inspired by Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice that follows the complications encountered by a group of gay male friends on vacation. His quick-witted and hilarious stand-up animates Booster's latest Netflix special, Psychosexual , which showcases a fearless raunchiness and an abundance of ability to play off the audience. With Colton Dowling. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 and 7:30 and 10 p.m., Nov. 17-18. Tickets at madisoncomedy.com .

Paul Blart 3: Blart of Darkness, through Nov. 19, Broom Street Theater: In a not-too-distant future, one woman tries to bring society back together after the collapse by creating a traditional gathering place: the mall. But who will protect this fledgling enterprise? From the mind of Madison comedian and writer Alan Talaga comes Paul Blart 3: Blart of Darkness, finally making it to the Broom Street Theater stage for a full production after a few years' delay courtesy of COVID. Final shows are at 8 p.m. Nov. 16-18 and 2 p.m. on Nov. 19. Advance tickets at eventbrite.com .

‌Heather Lynne Horton, Thursday, Nov. 16, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Heather Lynne Horton came out of retirement after starting a family and hit a home run with the soulful, ponderous — and rocking — album, Don’t Mess with Mrs. Murphy. It’s not accurate to say she completely retired, as many in Madison will remember Horton nearly stealing the show at Marquette Waterfront Festival a few years back as a member of the band backing Michael McDermott, her husband. Mrs. Murphy received a rare 10-out-of-10 from Americana UK as well as Critics Choice Album of the Year. Tickets at seetickets.us .

× Expand Maureen Janson Heintz Three dancers on stage. Katie Pratt, Cindy Stefanik and Clare Weigert (from left) in "Blossom," choreographed by Kate Corby.

UW Dance Department Faculty Concert, Nov. 16-Dec. 2, Lathrop Hall-H'Doubler Space: The Faculty Concert offers an excellent opportunity to see choreography from Kate Corby, Karen McShane-Hellenbrand, Liz Sexe, Jin-Wen Yu, and guest artist Taryn Vander Hoop (a UW alum who has gone on to have an impressive career in dance and yoga) performed by the current crop of gifted dance students. Performances at 8 p.m. on Nov. 16-17 and Nov. 30-Dec. 1 and 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 and Dec. 2. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu or at the door one hour before the performance.

Proof, through Nov. 19, American Players Theatre, Spring Green: Brenda DeVita directs Proof, a brainy, Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about a smart daughter, her mathematician father who depends on and uses her, and one of his former students, who may end up doing the same. Read Anya van Wagtendonk's review here , and find the schedule and tickets at americanplayers.org (only one show had tickets remaining as of Wednesday: the 7 p.m. performance on Nov. 17).

× Expand Marion Ettlinger A close-up of Sigrid Nunez. Sigrid Nunez

Sigrid Nunez, Friday, Nov. 17, Central Library, 6 p.m.: Readers of any of Sigrid Nunez' previous works won’t need any convincing to attend this Wisconsin Book Festival event, but just about anyone should be intrigued by the concept behind her ninth novel, The Vulnerables. It is the early days of the pandemic, in New York City. The first-person narrator finds herself unexpectedly parrot-sitting for friends. Unlikely connections grow out of the unprecedented situation in this meditation on our present moment in history and the uses of fiction.

La Calisto, Nov. 17-21, UW Music Hall: University Opera presents La Calisto, a 17th century opera by Francesco Cavalli and Giovanni Faustini that lay dormant for centuries after its troubled premiere before being revived in the 20th century. The story is drawn from myth in Ovid’s Metamorphoses, with plenty of bad behavior by gods and goddesses presenting an opportunity to consider themes of consent, power and morality. The music will be performed by an ensemble using period instruments. Shows at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 17-18 and 21 and 2 p.m., Nov. 19. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

Grace Pisula/Gold Point Studio Emily Kuhn playing trumpet. Emily Kuhn

Emily Kuhn Quintet, Friday, Nov. 17, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: Ghosts of Us, the second album by Chicago-based trumpeter Emily Kuhn’s eponymous quintet, was released in June, but written during COVID time and recorded in 2021. Many of Kuhn’s compositions on the album are evocative enough of that time that most listeners could make that interpretation without the backstory. The recorded versions give the players plenty of space, which is likely to make for some fierily nervous moments in a live setting. Find tickets for this BlueStem Jazz concert at eventbrite.com .

Basal Jones EP release, Friday, Nov. 17, Robinia Courtyard, 10 p.m.: Madison hip-hop artist Basal Jones has been releasing singles since 2018, and unleashes his debut EP, Quest, at this showcase hosted by Loud 'N Unchained Theater Company . Hear a sample of Jones' complex, speedy wordplay on the Halloween-themed October single “ Ghost Stories .” The lineup also includes Chakari Daezhare (who just released an intriguing, mostly a cappella EP, Chacapella Daezhare ), The Goddess Nacole, DJ Femme Noir, and emcee SunShine Rainbow, along with a raffle supporting a toy and coat drive.

Art in the Wright Place, Nov. 18-19, First Unitarian Society: The art fairs are coming, the art fairs are coming! ‘Tis the season, but Art in the Wright Place has a little something extra to offer — it takes place in a work of art itself, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Unitarian Meeting House. More than 40 local artists will sell their pottery, woodwork, fiber arts, jewelry, art glass, and more, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Nov. 18 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Nov. 19.

Artful Women, through Dec. 2, University Hospital-Skylight Lounge Gallery; reception Nov. 18, Delta Beer Lab, 2-4 p.m.: This annual exhibit coordinated by Wisconsin Women's Network showcases local women artists, this year featuring more than 40. And, following a few years of COVID restrictions, the hospital gallery is once again open to the public for viewing. The reception on Nov. 18 at Delta Beer Lab will feature a cash bar, light refreshments, and the 2023 works as a virtual gallery slideshow. An awards presentation begins at 2:45 p.m.

× Expand courtesy Bad Boy The band Bad Boy. Bad Boy

Bad Boy, Saturday, Nov. 18, Red Mouse, Pine Bluff, 6 p.m.: Did you know Milwaukee rock legends Bad Boy released a new album, No Regrets, in 2022? The current lineup — together since 1998 — will bring songs from throughout the long-running band’s history to the crossroads at Pine Bluff. They are joined for more classic rock sounds by Madison bands The Retro Specz, playing ‘70s-'80s favorites, and CIRCUS, bringing back the glam of '80s hair bands.

Wisconsin Writers Award Kickoff reading, Saturday, Nov. 18, Arts + Lit Lab, 7 p.m.: Madison is well represented in this event with the thoughtful quartet of Heather Swan, Maggie Ginsberg, Alison Townsend and Ingrid Andersson, who will be joined by Milwaukee’s Laura Anne Bird and Jennifer Morales of “rural Wisconsin.” All were recognized in the 2022 Wisconsin Writers Award contest and were rewarded with a five-day retreat at Ernest Hüpeden's Painted Forest in Valton. This event celebrates the opening of the submission period for the 2023 awards and should prove inspirational all around.

VO5 + Howler, Saturday, Nov. 18, Majestic, 8 p.m.: Disco and '70s pop titans VO5 join forces with much darker-hued rock trio Howler in this concert for a good cause. Ticket sales will be donated in service of access to reproductive care for women in need, via WMF Wisconsin. The evening also includes a live auction, raffle and speakers, with Nicole Grüter as master of ceremonies...and a special appearance by The Giant Uterus. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Jordan Billings A close up of ATLiens. ATLiens

ATLiens, Saturday, Nov. 18, Liquid, 10 p.m.: Dubstep extraterrestrials ATLiens are on the road behind their 2022 EP, Space Cathedral , which presents a forbidding and mechanized-sounding sonic landscape for your dancing pleasure. Joining them for this Madison concert is Vampa, who did the honors with the title track on the remix incarnation of Space Cathedral. Tickets at seetickets.us .

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live, Sunday, Nov. 19, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 2 and 5:30 p.m.: The PBS animated series set in the “Neighborhood of Make-Believe” (which kids much older than the preschoolers this show is designed for may remember from Mister Rogers' Neighborhood) takes to the stage in this touring production. In “King for a Day,” Daniel Tiger and friends learn about being a leader, and sing some new songs. Shows at 2 and 5:30 p.m. each feature a sensory-friendly area and interactive zone. Tickets at overture.org .

Madison Polish Film Festival, Sunday, Nov. 19, Marquee Cinema-Union South, 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.: If your patience with binge-streaming is at an end, or even if it’s not, rediscover the joys of foreign cinema with this free film fest. Poland’s vibrant cinema is at the heart of this two-day festival, which kicks off at 3 p.m. with Tata, directed by Anna Maliszewska, in which a lonely father takes his daughter and a friend on an unexpected journey in a film that’s an offbeat member of the road trip genre. At 5:30 p.m., Dangerous Gentlemen (Niebezpieczni dżentelmeni), directed by Maciej Kawalski, is a crime comedy in which the protagonists awaken following an all-night bender to discover a corpse on the couch, with no idea as to what’s happened. The festival continues with two more films on Dec. 3; find the schedule at gns.wisc.edu .