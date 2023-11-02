What to do in Madison this weekend: 53704 Frame by Frame, Quelle Chris and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Ross Zentner Five people standing around a restaurant prep table. Cast members of "Clyde's," Forward Theater, 2023 (from left): Dimonte Henning, Sean Langenecker, Dana Pellebon, Nadja Simmonds, Ronald Román-Meléndez.

Clyde’s, Nov. 2-19, Overture Center-Playhouse: Clyde’s was the most produced play in the U.S. in 2022, according to American Theatre magazine, and Forward Theater jumps in with its Wisconsin premiere. The comedy by Lynn Nottage centers on a group of formerly incarcerated individuals working at a diner, and their quest to create the perfect sandwich. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 2 p.m. on Nov. 11 and Nov. 18. Tickets at overture.org .

DakhaBrakha, Thursday, Nov. 2, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7:30 p.m.: Ukrainian quartet DakhaBrakha melds traditional musical forms of their home country to sounds drawn from around the world. The group has taken this bracingly fresh musical blend all around the world, and has been one of the hardest-working bands on the planet since Russia invaded their home country, playing hundreds of concerts to raise awareness of Ukraine’s plight and funds for relief efforts. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand courtesy Mills Entertainment John Cleese by the bathroom door. John Cleese

John Cleese, Thursday, Nov. 2, Orpheum Theater, 7:30 p.m.: Featuring one of the founders of the Monty Python comedy crew, “An Evening with the Late John Cleese” takes a typically irreverent tack in branding this tour by the still “not dead yet” legend. As stated on Cleese’s website , “In lieu of flowers, the comedian wishes for you to please buy the premium Meet & Greet tickets.” You can find them at ticketmaster.com .

Taste the Future, Friday, Nov. 3, Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 4:30-7:30 p.m.: FEED Kitchens shows off some of its clients in this fun food fest in which food carts and caterers serve small plates of their dishes. Vendors include Keur Fatou (West African), Bombay Fast, Cafe Costa Rica, KC Taste (Asian), The Walking Jerk (vegan jerk), Afghan Kabul Cuisine, MexSal Mobile and Second Breakfast Bakery. Admission is free but tickets are required from Eventbrite and donations to FEED Kitchens are encouraged. More info at feedkitchens.org .

× Expand Julius Schlosburg Tehan Ketema in an art gallery. Tehan Ketema

Tehan Ketema, through Nov. 4, UW Art Lofts-Backspace Gallery: A photographer and printmaker, Tehan Ketema is an alumna of the First Wave program's 8th cohort. Ketema is returning to UW to help inaugurate a new initiative: the First Wave Hip Hop & Urban Arts and Education Postdoctoral Research Fellowship, in which she will work with professor Faisal Abdu’Allah in the Art Department. An inaugural exhibit takes place Oct. 30-Nov. 4 in the Backspace Gallery.

Gallery Night, Friday, Nov. 3, various venues, 5-9 p.m.: The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art spearheads gallery night, which includes art of all kinds at venues across the city, from businesses like the Lakeview Veterinary Clinic to Philip Salamone’s Atwood Atelier, 931 East Main St. Look for the new Textile Arts Center of Madison, 2436 Pennsylvania Ave., which is also opening its doors for the event. See a full list of participants at mmoca.org .

DJs Millbot + Sarah Akawa, Friday, Nov. 3, Cardinal Bar, 7 p.m.: If you love a good dance party but don’t always feel like being out until the wee hours, Hot Flash is here for you. DJ Millbot (aka journalist/musician Emily Mills) and guests will provide dance hits from the '70s up to today to keep the floor moving from 7-9:30 p.m. every first Friday at the Cardinal Bar. Millbot will be joined by Sarah Akawa for the inaugural event.

× Expand Becky McKenzie Madison Ballet dancers on stage. "Metamatic," Madison Ballet, 2023.

Madison Ballet, through Nov. 5, Overture Center, Promenade Hall: “Innovation” begins Madison Ballet’s 42nd season with four world premieres. Artistic director Ja’ Malik challenged each of the choreographers to examine the concept of innovation. Contributing new works and underscoring the company’s efforts to commission works by more artists of color and female-identifying artists, are Alia Kache, a cast member of The Lion King and a choreographer for Ailey 2; Richard Walters, the company’s rehearsal director; and company members Eric Stith, Charlotte Junge and Sarah Minton. Shows at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2 and 7 p.m. on Nov. 4, and 2 p.m. on Nov. 5; post-concert discussions follow the performances on Nov. 3 and 5. Tickets at overture.org .

The Secretaries, Nov. 3-18, Bartell Theatre: The theme of “a claustrophobic situation where things are not quite as they seem” continues this fall with this StageQ workplace horror/spoof set in a secretarial pool at a lumber mill. In The Secretaries, the satire has welcome feminist over- and undertones. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (except 2 p.m. on Nov. 18) and 2 p.m. on Nov. 12. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand courtesy Six-Thirty Sharp The band Six-Thirty Sharp on stage. Six-Thirty Sharp

Six-Thirty Sharp, Friday, Nov. 3, Red Rooster, 7:30 p.m.: We’re betting that the band name Six-Thirty Sharp implies the time of day for rehearsal after these McFarland classroom teachers, administrators and parents put the school day behind them and let their hair down. Big horns fuel a largely R&B set list and get kids of all ages on the dance floor. It’s a good thing the next day after this show is not a school day.

Tosca, Nov. 3 and 5, Overture Hall: American musicologist Joseph Kerman once referred to Puccini’s Tosca as a “shabby little shocker,” largely due to the violence in its narrative. Based on what was considered a scandalous French play of the time, it’s a classic melodrama from one of the greats — filled with famous arias, large choruses, and other features that make it a much-loved standard. Madison Opera's performances take place at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 and 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 5. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Louis Ely An art work of fish in a pond.

Louis Ely, through Dec. 30, Java Cat: During college in the early ‘90s, Louis Ely was a center on the UW men’s basketball teams that helped build the team back to regular tournament appearances. Ely was also earning a degree in education, focused on art, and has been a longtime teacher in the Madison Metropolitan School District. Get a glimpse of Ely’s own paintings at this solo show, on exhibit through Dec. 30.

Paul Blart 3: Blart of Darkness, Nov. 3-19, Broom Street Theater: In a not-too-distant future, one woman tries to bring society back together after the collapse by creating a traditional gathering place: the mall. But who will protect this fledgling enterprise? From the mind of Madison comedian and writer Alan Talaga comes Paul Blart 3: Blart of Darkness, finally making it to the Broom Street Theater stage for a full production after a few years' delay courtesy of COVID. Shows are at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 3-18, plus 2 p.m. on Nov. 12 and 19. Advance tickets at eventbrite.com .

Madison Herb Fair, Saturday, Nov. 4, Olbrich Gardens, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Without herbs, the food we cook would be a whole lot less tasty and, in a lot of cases, less healthy too. This annual event hosted by the Madison Herb Society offers a chance to learn more about herbs, with the focus of this year’s speakers on seasonal gathering and growing tips. There’s also two rooms of vendors offering everything from herbs and spices to art, pet items and books. Find more info at madisonherbsociety.org .

× Expand Mitch Deitz A person covered in Jell-O boxes. Peter Leidy in "Hotdish Hoedown: The Endless Table.

53704 Frame By Frame Film Festival, Saturday, Nov. 4, Barrymore, 2-10 p.m.: This local film festival celebrates the local, of course, by drilling down into work made about, of or by folks living in, or affiliated with, the 53704 ZIP code. The “04” as it is known in these parts covers a good deal of ground and so does the fest. The 22 films to be screened include work by filmmakers including Tabletop Studios’ Nelle Burke and John May; Mitch Deitz; Karen Faster (festival producer); Keasion Griffin (the 2023 festival fellow); Isaac Nadeau, Luc Nadeau and Ian Taylor; and Gretta Wing Miller. Read Hannah Ritvo’s preview here , and find a full lineup at ohioavenue.com .

UW Art Department Open Studios, Saturday, Nov. 4, Art Lofts & Humanities Building, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: You never know what (or who) you might discover at the annual open studio day at the UW-Madison Art Department. More than 50 student artists open their workspaces to the public to reveal creativity in the wild, plus demos in various disciplines from painting to woodworking, photography, glassmaking, printmaking and mixed media. The studios are on the 6th and 7th floors of the Humanities building and in the Art Lofts at 111. N. Frances St. RSVP here .

× Expand courtesy Quelle Chris A close-up of Quelle Chris. Quelle Chris

Quelle Chris, Saturday, Nov. 4, UW Memorial Union-Rathskeller, 7 p.m.: Veteran rapper Quelle Chris’ most recent album is the 2022 release Deathfame. You may guess from the title there are some heavy feelings expressed, but they are well worth listening to. (And it's not all dark; would anyone else rhyme CPAC and RE/MAX?). Quelle Chris' phantasmagorical bars, many voices, and compact, inventive tracks add up to one heck of a compelling creation. With New Orleans based Cavalier (a guest on Deathfame).

Yes Ma’am + Comedy Dance Chicago, Saturday, Nov. 4, Harmony Bar, 9 p.m.: The Harmony is producing one of the most delightfully eccentric entertainment calendars in town. Yes Ma'am features local cut-ups from Monkey Business Institute doing sketches, storytelling and jamming some improv. After that, a troupe of Chicago comedians, including graduates of the Second City, dance for laughs as well as render sketches and convince audience members to join them. No matter what the form, Comedy Dance Chicago gets physical. Tickets at monkeybusinessinstitute.com .

Davey & the Midnights, Sunday, Nov. 5, Red Rooster, 4 p.m.: The band motto “Do No Harm, Take No Shit” makes this Indianapolis-based trio immediately likable. Davey & the Midnights combine traditional country, blues and psychedelic music to create a sound influenced by Gram Parsons, J.J. Cale and The Grateful Dead. But don’t let those old-school references fool you; the songs on this year’s Unconventional Midwestern Country Music LP, punctuated by frontman Davey Allen’s sweet-and-salty voice, slot nicely next to today’s rootsy artists. Bonus: Allen previously toured with Eric Burdon’s post-Animals band.

× Expand christrapper.com Chris Trapper on a couch. Chris Trapper

Chris Trapper, Sunday, Nov. 5, The Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Need a little sad girl autumn? The Bur Oak feels you, and prescribes the delicate fingerpicking and soulful vocals of Chris Trapper. The Boston musician’s latest album, Cold Water Waltz, of 2020, recalls a less boisterous Counting Crows, along with windswept prairies, burst milkweed pods and long lost loves. While there is yearning, there is also hope. With spritely, pixie-voiced Texas singer/songwriter Bea. Tickets at seetickets.us .