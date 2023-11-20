What to do in Madison this week: Dana Perry + Blythe Gamble, 'My Fair Lady' and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Wes Knoll The band Hotline TNT in the woods at night. Hotline TNT

Hotline TNT, Monday, Nov. 20, The Rigby, 7:30 p.m.: With the new album Cartwheel out now from the good folks at Third Man Records, the beautifully blown-out sounds of Hotline TNT are poised to ride an even bigger wave of acclaim than the one garnered by the much-buzzed-about 2019 release Nineteen in Love. The songs on Cartwheel build a dense wall of sound but mostly keep things short and catchy rather than going the drone route. Bonus: The band’s Madison show will now be a bit easier to attend after moving from a DIY space to the Rigby…and it also boasts a top-notch shoegazey-gothy lineup with Minneapolis visitors she’s green and Madisonians Interlay and Mio Min Mio.

Jared James Nichols, Monday, Nov. 20 High Noon Saloon, 7:30 p.m.: Monday night is the perfect time to rock out — especially if you are in the position of treating the three days before Thanksgiving as a vacation. Jared James Nichols plays blues rock, a genre best seen live and at a generous volume. Nichols obliges — expect your ears to still be ringing Tuesday morning. With Cage Willis and Candy Cigarette. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand DP: 7ucky Vita/BG: Amber Solow Dana Perry (left) and Blythe Gamble. Dana Perry (left) and Blythe Gamble.

Dana Perry + Blythe Gamble, Tuesday, Nov. 21, Up North Pub, 6 p.m.: This show pairing bluesy Blythe Gamble and folk-rockin' Dana Perry is a dream bill for fans of powerful singing. It’s a rare chance in recent times to catch a set by Gamble, followed by a full band set by Perry and company. Sparks should really fly when everyone hits the stage for a third set to close the evening.

Louis Ely, through Dec. 30, Java Cat: During college in the early ‘90s, Louis Ely was a center on the UW men’s basketball teams that helped build the team back to regular tournament appearances. Ely was also earning a degree in education, focused on art, and has been a longtime teacher in the Madison Metropolitan School District. Get a glimpse of Ely’s own paintings at this solo show, on exhibit through Dec. 30.

New play reading, Tuesday, Nov. 21, Broom Street Theater, 7 p.m.: Playwright and theater director Jan Levine Thal presents a reading of an early draft of a new drama about the biblical character Salome. In most retellings Salome is one of the villains (along with her mother) in the death of John the Baptist, but Thal’s new, as yet untitled play promises a different interpretation.

La Calisto, Nov. 17-21, UW Music Hall: University Opera presents La Calisto, a 17th century opera by Francesco Cavalli and Giovanni Faustini that lay dormant for centuries after its troubled premiere before being revived in the 20th century. The story is drawn from myth in Ovid’s Metamorphoses, with plenty of bad behavior by gods and goddesses presenting an opportunity to consider themes of consent, power and morality. The music will be performed by an ensemble using period instruments. The final performance is at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21; tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu.

× Expand Joan Marcus "My Fair Lady" cast members Harry Hadden Paton, Lauren Ambrose and Allan Corduner.

My Fair Lady, Nov. 21-26, Overture Hall: While newer Broadway musicals like Hamilton or Six may understandably generate more buzz, there is nothing like the comfort of a classic like My Fair Lady. The Lerner and Loewe adaptation of George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion preserves the thorny ethical questions of the original text (feminism, classism, morality in general) although it pretties them up with luscious earworms like “I Could Have Danced All Night” and “On the Street Where You Live,” and of course the indelible “The Rain in Spain.” This 2018 revival of the 1956 musical is directed by Bartlett Sher. Performances at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21-22, 1 and 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 26. Ticket info at overture.org .

Insistent Presence: Contemporary African Art, through Dec. 23, Chazen Museum of Art: This vibrant show, guest-curated by Ugandan artist Margaret Nagawa (a doctoral student in art history at Emory University), showcases the contemporary African art that has been added to the Chazen’s permanent collection thanks to an initiative funded by the Straus Family Foundation. Nagawa organizes the exhibit in relationship to the body, its presence or absence in the work of art. Find related events at chazen.wisc.edu . Closed on Thanksgiving.

× Expand Jesse Chieffo A person smoking a cigar. Kevin Bozeman

Kevin Bozeman, Wednesday, Nov. 22, Comedy on State, 7:30 and 10 p.m.: Stand-up Kevin Bozeman got his start at Madison open mics, and has made it an annual tradition to return for a pre-Thanksgiving show — and bring along some friends. This year expect sets from the acerbic, self-deprecating Shane Torres (also headlining Nov. 24-25 ), Akeem Woods, Kristin Toomey…and you never know who else may appear. Tickets at madisoncomedy.com (and check out Bozeman’s latest special, God’s Work, on YouTube ).

Latin Music Fest, Wednesday, Nov. 22, Majestic, 8 p.m.: The annual Latin Music Fest concert is designed for dancing — perfect for the night before a Thanksgiving dinner and parking it on the couch. This year’s 15th anniversary lineup includes Orquesta Salsoul del Mad, Rebulú and La Combi, accompanied by DJ Francis Medrano (of Black Power Dance), who will also provide high energy dance lessons. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Brian Mederios Two members of Wayland in the outdoors. Wayland

Wayland, Wednesday, Nov. 22, Red Rock Saloon, 9 p.m.: Hard rockers Wayland were one of the hardest-touring acts of the 2010s, which earned them a devoted fan base and some radio action as well. Michigan natives who met in Los Angeles, the band is now based in Nashville and their 2023 singles add some country to their guitar rock base; a new album is on the way in March 2024. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

Thanksgiving free meals, Thursday, Nov. 23, various locations: Perhaps your household could use a helping hand this Thanksgiving, or you’re just seeking some community; several locations have free meals planned on the holiday. Delta Beer Lab’s fifth annual community Thanksgiving is taking place from 3-5 p.m. (the taproom will be open 1-7 p.m.). The meal, a cafeteria-style turkey dinner, is free but donations are encouraged for Agrace; tickets at delta.beer . The free Sina Davis Community Meal is from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County’s Allied Family Center; pre-registration is required. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church , 5701 Raymond Road, hosts its traditional free Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; no RSVP necessary. And Lakeview Lutheran Church hosts a free meal at noon; RSVP by calling 608-244-6181.