× Expand Steve Noll A line of dancers in red and white dresses and hats. Cast members of "Ho Ho Ho!" Dance Fabulous, 2024.

HO Ho HO!, Nov. 25 & 28-29, Bur Oak, 7 p.m.: Madison’s arts community loves to create new holiday traditions, especially of the irreverent variety. Dance Fabulous is back for another season of HO Ho HO! A Holiday Variety Burlesque Cabaret Spectacular. The title should prepare you for what to expect (at least a bit) and the cast features a who’s who of burlesque stars: Cherry Popper, Daniel the Fox, Foxy Veronica, Holly Garland, Juniper Fox, Mae Summers, Nicole, Plezher SSSea, and host Ms. Behavin'. As per tradition, a dance party with DJ ScaryMike and The Geminis follows the final show. Performances at 7 p.m. Nov. 25 and 28-29; tickets at holidayburlesquespectacular.com .

Le nozze di Figaro, Nov. 21-25, UW Music Hall: There’s a reason Le nozze di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro) never leaves the stage. It’s Mozart at his most human — funny, flawed, and full of heart. Based on a once-scandalous play (banned in France for daring to question class and privilege) by Pierre Beaumarchais, the opera turns a household power struggle into something timeless: a story about love, pride, forgiveness, and the occasional bout of chaos. With some of the most luminous music ever written, Figaro still feels fresh more than two centuries later — a reminder that wit and empathy never go out of style. The final University Opera performance is at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.

× Expand Joseph Elliott The two members of Scrounge sitting at a table. Scrounge

Scrounge, Tuesday, Nov. 25, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: The UK duo Scrounge is on their first U.S. tour behind their debut full-length album, Almost Like You Could , released in April. The guitar-drums combo could be limiting but shifting tempos and dynamics, carefully deployed additional instrumentation, and their sharp and smart lyrics makes for a bracing set of earworms. Be there on time as it's a good triple bill, also featuring Madison metal heroes Flying Fuzz and the Seattle duo Gazillionaires (who just released the genre-destroying, entertainingly crazed album Infinite Money Glitch ). Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Women’s Work, through Nov. 29, Giant Jones Brewery: As if one needed another reason to head to the tasting room at Giant Jones, this showcase of all the 2025 applicants to the Forward Art Prize is one that’s non-beer related. The space has good lighting designed for art displays (and great beer to sip while enjoying the art). The Forward Art Prize from the Women Artists Forward Fund addresses gender inequity in the arts, supporting women-identifying visual artists in Dane County. Extended through Nov. 29.

× Expand courtesy Kevin Bozeman A close-up of Kevin Bozeman. Kevin Bozeman

Kevin Bozeman’s 20th Annual Thanksgiving Weekend, Nov. 26 and 28-29, Comedy on State: Comedy vet Kevin Bozeman got his start at open mics in Madison about a quarter century ago, and Comedy on State has remained a special stop on his touring schedule; he recorded his latest special there this summer. And Bozeman’s annual Thanksgiving eve show (7 and 10 p.m.) hits its 20th anniversary this time around, promising a power-packed lineup: Chicago comedy legends Damon Williams and Correy Bell, and Pretend Problems podcast hosts/real-life couple Kelsey Cook and Chad Daniels. Bozeman and Williams return following the holiday, joined by T Murph and Kristen Toomey, with shows at 7 p.m. Nov. 28 and 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 29; tickets for all shows at madisoncomedy.com .

150 Artists x 150 Years, through Feb. 28, Madison Public Library branches: As part of its 150th anniversary commemoration, Madison Public Library invited 150 artists to create a new art work; the catch was everyone was assigned a specific year, and had to base the art on a word that was newly added to a dictionary or the public lexicon in that year. The results can be viewed at Ashman, Central, Goodman, Hawthorne, Meadowridge, Pinney and Sequoya branches through February; receptions will take place from 7-9 p.m. Dec. 5 and 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 6 at the Central branch. Libraries are closed Nov. 27-28, Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1.

× Expand Andrew Paul Larson Max Capacity & the Sellouts on stage. Max Capacity & the Sellouts

Max Capacity & the Sellouts, Wednesday, Nov. 26, Harmony Bar, 8 p.m.: Creating Thanksgiving morning hangovers since 2016, this annual holiday eve tradition is stuffed with '80s hits performed by players from various Madison bands including German Art Students, Gold Dust Women, and The Echo Rays. You’re gonna have a good time here but Uncle Larry’s booming voice at the Thanksgiving table 16 hours later is going to be extra annoying.

× Expand courtesy Charanga Agozá Charanga Agozá on stage at Cafe Coda. Charanga Agozá

Latin Music Fest, Wednesday, Nov. 26, Majestic Theatre, 8 p.m.: Thanksgiving may be a day for sitting on the couch watching football in a tryptophan-induced turkey stupor; the night before is for dancing! Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development (LOUD) sponsors the annual Latin Music Fest (this is # 17). The evening starts with salsa lessons from DJ Francis Medrano. Then you’ll know how to groove to Rebulú Group, Charanga Agozá and Grupo Candela. Recognition for musical excellence will also be given to Angela Puerta, Mario Mendoza and Grupo Candela. It's always a good time to support and celebrate Latin heritage. Proceeds benefit the Centro Hispano’s Lucia Nunez Becas Scholarship Fund. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Artful Women, through Dec. 6, University Hospital: A surgical waiting area at a busy hospital may seem an offbeat choice for an art gallery, but it makes sense. It’s a great place for art to do what it does: distract, engage, refresh. “Artful Women” is a juried show and sale and a fundraiser for the Wisconsin Women’s Network and University Hospital Art Fund. Find more info at wiwomensnetwork.org .

Free Turkey Day Meals, Thursday, Nov. 27: It’s not been a good year so far for folks who’ve been hit hard by job losses, the government shutdown, and especially the disruption in SNAP benefits. Fortunately caring members of the community want to share the harvest so everyone can enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Drop-in options on the holiday include Good Shepherd Lutheran Church , 5701 Raymond Road (11 a.m.-1 p.m.); Luke House , 310 S. Ingersoll St. (3-4 p.m.), and the Cardinal Bar, 418 E. Wilson St. (5-10 p.m., pay-what-you can). Registration is required for the meal at Lakeview Lutheran Church , 4001 Mandrake Road (noon; RSVP at 608-244-6181) and recommended for the Delta Beer Lab meal (3-5 p.m. call Delta at 608-640-4500 or register here ). Find more info in the calendar listings or here.