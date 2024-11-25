× Expand Alexia Abarca/Cemetery Wedding The four members of the band Return to Dust. Return to Dust

Return to Dust, Monday, Nov. 25, High Noon Saloon, 7:30 p.m.: Los Angeles-based quartet Return to Dust plays an amped-up modern take on the '90s grunge sound, and is a heavy rock success story of 2024. Their independently released eponymous debut album has piled up the streaming plays, led by more than 2.5 million spins of the single “Belly Up” on Spotify alone. Following an August opening slot for Chevelle at The Sylvee, they return as headliners this time around. With Motherwind, Dark Sun. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Matthew Murphy Lorna Courtney in "& Juliet." Lorna Courtney in "& Juliet."

&Juliet, Nov. 26-Dec. 1, Overture Center-Overture Hall: Even if you don’t know who Max Martin is, we guarantee you’ve heard the songs he’s co-written and produced — Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Britney Spears' “…Baby One More Time,” and Taylor Swift’s “Shake it Off,” among them. His back catalog of hits is the driving force behind this 2019 jukebox musical that imagines what would have happened if Juliet hadn’t died for her love of Romeo. The lovers, un-star-crossed, turn out to experience many of the same romantic problems elucidated by Martin’s long string of hits. It’s all good fun. Performances of &Juliet are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26-27, 1 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29, 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 and 1 and 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 1; tickets at overture.org .

Songbird, through Nov. 26, UW Music Hall: Songbird reimagines Jacques Offenbach’s comic operetta La Périchole in 1920s New Orleans, combining 19th century operetta with ragtime. Set in a speakeasy called The Three Muses, Songbird features love, adventure and political corruption all with the crazy backdrop of Mardi Gras. This University Opera production is the first collegiate production of the opera. Final performance is at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 26; tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

× Expand Steve Noll Katy O'Leary (center) and cast members in a "Die Hard" musical burlesque adaptation by Dance Fabulous. Katy O'Leary, center, and cast members in a "Die Hard" musical burlesque adaptation by Dance Fabulous.

Ho Ho Ho! Nov. 26 & 29-30, Bur Oak, 7:30 p.m.: As the holiday season gears up, Dance Fabulous is here to remind us that nice and naughty are not necessarily competing instincts. “Ho Ho Ho! is described as “A Holiday Variety Burlesque Cabaret Spectacular,” and promises an irreverent take on classic music, movies and other seasonal icons. Sexy Santas, anyone? A dance party with DJ ScaryMike and The Geminis follows the Nov. 30 show. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

Janice Arnold, through Jan. 5, UW Nancy Nicholas Hall lobby, “Woolen Clouds” is a two-story immersive felt installation with video elements that is likely to change your perception of felt. It ushers in a larger companion exhibit at the School of Human Ecology, “Feel the Beat,” focused on felt, which opens Sept. 4. It took fiber artist Janice Arnold a year to make the diaphanous felt in “Woolen Clouds.” The folds may evoke various emotions and associations in the viewer, and bring to mind the dynamic between strength and fragility.

Kevin Bozeman, Wednesday, Nov. 27, Comedy on State, 7 and 9:30 p.m.: You know him, you love him, you want some more of him! It’s Kevin Bozeman, a local comedy hero who is back with the 19th edition of his magical Thanksgiving Eve show, this time featuring fellow comedians Just Nesh, Em Brown, and Amber Preston. Bozeman is even promising guests so special that, while alluded to, their names cannot be known. Comedic and mysterious? This guy has it all! Come check it out for yourself. Tickets at madisoncomedy.com.

× Expand Jeff Alexander Photography Grupo Candela on stage. Grupo Candela

Latin Music Fest, Wednesday, Nov. 27, Majestic, 8 p.m.: Work off the calories before Thursday’s turkey dinner with this annual celebration of Madison Latin music, with Grupo Candela, Charanga Agozã and the Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Superband. DJ Francis Medrano will be spinning and giving dance lessons. Expect charanga, salsa, cha cha, merengue, bachata and cumbia in the sets. Speaking of giving thanks, we’re thankful for the amazing Latin music community in Madison. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Max Capacity & the Sellouts, Wednesday, Nov. 27, Harmony Bar, 8 p.m.: Every Thanksgiving Eve for years now Max Capacity & the Sellouts have hosted a show raising funds for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. Featuring members of German Art Students and BingBong, it’s a feast of big-hair '80s pop rock, and a party responsible for launching countless Thanksgiving morning hangovers.

× Expand courtesy Nick Nice Nick Nice in the DJ booth at Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge. Nick Nice

DJ Nick Nice, Wednesday, Nov. 27, Lola’s Hi/Lo Lounge, 8 p.m.: A good time is always guaranteed when Nick Nice is providing the tunes; with an encyclopedic knowledge of music and a collection to match, expect some surprises in the mix. This pre-Thanksgiving party at Lola’s will be focused on the 1980s, and include accompanying videos from that decade.

Thanksgiving Run/Walks, Thursday, Nov. 28, various locations: For those who like to get active before a potentially immobilizing holiday meal, Madison offers several options which also double as support for nonprofits. The Birdie Derby (formerly the Berbee Derby) features a 10k run and 5k run/walk, with registration fees benefiting Tri 4 Schools; start time is 8-9 a.m. at Fitchburg Business Park. Find more info at tri4schools.org . The Turkey Trot raises funds for United Cerebral Palsy of Dane County, with a 5k run starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Alliant Center; register at wisconsinruns.com . And a more informal Turkey Trot is hosted by the Elvehjem Neighborhood Association, featuring a 5k run or 1.5 mile walk start at 8:30 a.m. at Droster Park; more info at theena.org .

× Expand Megan Watson on Unsplash A roast turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and rolls.

Thanksgiving Free Meals, Thursday, Nov. 28, various locations: It’s only fitting that on a holiday that is meant to give thanks for the harvest, the “haves” make sure that those who have not can also relish the traditional Turkey Day meal. There are various options. Delta Beer Lab ’s community Thanksgiving is a traditional turkey dinner served cafeteria style, from 3-5 p.m. The first 150 people to call Delta at 608-640-4500 or register here will be prioritized for food, others will be admitted after. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church , 5701 Raymond Road, hosts its traditional free Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. No RSVP necessary. Slice's Bar & Grill serves a traditional Thanksgiving dinner either carryout or dine-in buffet; call the bar at 608-243-6925 to reserve a meal. Free, but donations are appreciated and will go to the Goodman Food Pantry. Check Facebook for serving times. Lakeview Lutheran Church , 4001 Mandrake Road, is serving Thanksgiving dinner at noon; RSVP 608-244-6181. And Luke House , 310 S. Ingersoll St., hosts a Thanksgiving meal from 4-5 p.m.