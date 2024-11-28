× Expand Megan Watson on Unsplash A roast turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and rolls.

Thanksgiving Free Meals, Thursday, Nov. 28, various locations: It’s only fitting that on a holiday that is meant to give thanks for the harvest, the “haves” make sure that those who have not can also relish the traditional Turkey Day meal. There are various options. Delta Beer Lab ’s community Thanksgiving is a traditional turkey dinner served cafeteria style, from 3-5 p.m. The first 150 people to call Delta at 608-640-4500 or register here will be prioritized for food, others will be admitted after. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church , 5701 Raymond Road, hosts its traditional free Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. No RSVP necessary. Slice's Bar & Grill serves a traditional Thanksgiving dinner either carryout or dine-in buffet; call the bar at 608-243-6925 to reserve a meal. Free, but donations are appreciated and will go to the Goodman Food Pantry. Check Facebook for serving times. Lakeview Lutheran Church , 4001 Mandrake Road, is serving Thanksgiving dinner at noon; RSVP 608-244-6181. And Luke House , 310 S. Ingersoll St., hosts a Thanksgiving meal from 4-5 p.m.

Thanksgiving Run/Walks, Thursday, Nov. 28, various locations: For those who like to get active before a potentially immobilizing holiday meal, Madison offers several options which also double as support for nonprofits. The Birdie Derby (formerly the Berbee Derby) features a 10k run and 5k run/walk, with registration fees benefiting Tri 4 Schools; start time is 8-9 a.m. at Fitchburg Business Park. Find more info at tri4schools.org . The Turkey Trot raises funds for United Cerebral Palsy of Dane County, with a 5k run starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Alliant Center; register at wisconsinruns.com . And a more informal Turkey Trot is hosted by the Elvehjem Neighborhood Association, featuring a 5k run or 1.5 mile walk start at 8:30 a.m. at Droster Park; more info at theena.org .

× Expand courtesy Jennifer Angus Assortment of felted objects created by the Association of Craft Producers (ACP). Assortment of felted objects created by the Association of Craft Producers (ACP).

Feel the Beat: Felted Textiles, through Dec 1, UW Nancy Nicholas Hall-Lynn Mecklenburg Textile Gallery: Get the feels for felt this fall. Felt happens when one accidentally or on purpose agitates wool, creating a dense mat of fabric (as anyone who has mistakenly washed a wool sweater in the machine can attest). It's one of the oldest “constructed” textiles. The UW-Madison’s textile program takes a closer look at felt in physical and sociological terms with “Feel the Beat: Felted Textiles,” which highlights the communal nature of creating felt in some cultures, with felt pieces from the Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection, along with new works from makers in Kathmandu, Nepal, and Iluman, Ecuador. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and noon-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Zoo Lights, Nov. 29-Dec. 28, Henry Vilas Zoo: One of the Madison area’s most elaborate holiday light displays can be found at Henry Vilas Zoo, and ticket purchases help keep the lights on all year (the zoo does not typically charge admission). Zoo Lights features timed entry starting at 5:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 29-Dec. 8, and daily from Dec. 13-28 (closed Dec. 24-25). Santa will be on hand for photos with the kiddos through Dec. 23, and unlimited carousel rides are included with admission. Tickets are only available online in advance: henryvilaszoo.doubleknot.com .

× Expand Beau Meyer Photography Cast members of "It's a Wonderful Life: A New Musical," Capital City Theatre, 2024. Cast members of "It's a Wonderful Life: A New Musical," Capital City Theatre, 2024.

It’s a Wonderful Life, through Dec. 1, Mitby Theater, Madison College: This new Capital City Theatre musical by Andrew Abrams and John Atkins reimagines the classic Christmas film with Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed, featuring original songs like “Angel Gets His Wings” and “You Can’t Keep the Bailey Boys Down.” Abrams and Atkins have also updated It's a Wonderful Life’s approaches to gender and diversity. The cast is drawn from Madison (including retired Wisconsin Court of Appeals judge Paul Higginbotham) and actors from New York and Chicago. Read Denise Robbins’ preview here . Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 2 p.m. on Nov. 30. Tickets at capitalcitytheatre.org .

&Juliet, through Dec. 1, Overture Center-Overture Hall: Even if you don’t know who Max Martin is, we guarantee you’ve heard the songs he’s co-written and produced — Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Britney Spears' “…Baby One More Time,” and Taylor Swift’s “Shake it Off,” among them. His back catalog of hits is the driving force behind this 2019 jukebox musical that imagines what would have happened if Juliet hadn’t died for her love of Romeo. The lovers, un-star-crossed, turn out to experience many of the same romantic problems elucidated by Martin’s long string of hits. It’s all good fun. Performances of &Juliet are at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29, 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 and 1 and 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 1; tickets at overture.org .

Richard Mosse, through Feb. 16, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: "Broken Spectre" showcases the work of the artist Richard Mosse on the Amazon rainforest. Mosse uses a variety of photographic techniques to demonstrate human impact and environmental wreckage. The centerpiece of the exhibit is the film Broken Spectre, projected across a 70-foot span in the Main Galleries with onsite audio of the Amazon as well as a score by Ben Frost. Large-scale photographic prints made through special photographic technologies underline climate change at scales both large and small.

× Expand Steve Noll Dancers in red and white dresses and hats. Cast members of "Ho Ho Ho!" Dance Fabulous, 2024.

Ho Ho Ho! Nov. 29-30, Bur Oak, 7:30 p.m.: As the holiday season gears up, Dance Fabulous is here to remind us that nice and naughty are not necessarily competing instincts. “Ho Ho Ho!” is described as “A Holiday Variety Burlesque Cabaret Spectacular,” and promises an irreverent take on classic music, movies and other seasonal icons. Sexy Santas, anyone? A dance party with DJ ScaryMike and The Geminis follows the Nov. 30 show. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

Celebration of Tom Petty, Friday, Nov. 29, Majestic, 8 p.m.: The annual celebration of all things Tom Petty led by Milwaukee trad-country rockers Driveway Thriftdwellers has grown over time and this year’s lineup is killer. Guests include Milwaukee rockers Brett Newski and Ian Olvera, rootsy singer-songwriter Joseph Huber, and Middleton’s Ruthie McQuinn (Krause Family Band), adding her fiddle to the festivities. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand sonicbids.com/band/vo5 VO5 on stage. VO5

Caturday Night Fever, Saturday, November 30, Crucible, 6 p.m.: Cats are nature’s gifts to reclusive nerds who still have the capacity to love. (RIP Isthmus Picks cat assistants Carol and Ricky, we will love you forever.) Why not give back to these gorgeous, lovely creatures what they so give to us? No, not vomit or small little scratch marks, but the love and joy and warmth that every creature deserves! Join legendary disco band VO5 in your best '70s attire and boogie down for the costume contest (or just for the meowy fun of it). All proceeds benefit the Madison Cat Project, which for 24 years has served as a resource for cats and cat owners in the Madison area. Tickets here .

Set Trippin', Saturday, Nov. 30, Cafe Coda, 7 p.m.: Chicago-based Hammond organ explorer Justin Dillard is a gifted improvisor and a seeker of the possibilities of finding something new in musical collaborations. Set Trippin' is a quartet featuring the unique combination of Dillard on keys, tap dancer Jumaane Taylor, acoustic guitarist Vinnie Roofe, and flutist Mayshell Morris. It should be intriguing to hear what they create together. Tickets at cafecoda.club .

The Last Waltz and Beyond, Saturday, Nov. 30, High Noon Saloon, 8:30 p.m.: Martin Scorsese’s The Last Waltz is, if not the best concert documentary ever made, certainly the most influential. (Witness This is Spinal Tap, where Rob Reiner plays director “Marty DiBergi.”) Incorporating both stage and behind-the-scenes footage from The Band’s farewell show in 1976, it includes a star-studded guest list. In this live tribute, a nine-piece band of Wisconsin musicians will pretty much reprise the set list, with guest musicians recreating performances by Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Neil Young, Dr. John, Eric Clapton and Neil Diamond. What, no Joni Mitchell? No regrets, coyote. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand John Connell Cris Plata at the mic. Cris Plata

WORT-FM Birthday Bash, Sunday, Dec. 1, Bur Oak, 1:30 and 7 p.m.: The mighty WORT-FM, Madison’s community radio station, is heading into its 50th year of broadcasting one-of-a-kind music shows and invaluable news and public affairs programming. They are hosting two shows for the annual fundraiser birthday party; the afternoon set features singer-songwriters Josh Harty and Cris Plata; evening turns up the volume with punk provocateurs The Flavor That Kills and Rolling Stones experts Loving Cup. Double down on birthday cake by making both concerts. Find tickets at theburoakmadison.com .