× Expand courtesy the authors Jim Good, left, Bob Kann and the cover of 'The Gallery of Lost Gargoyles.' Jim Good, left, Bob Kann and the cover of 'The Gallery of Lost Gargoyles.'

Jim Good + Bob Kann, Monday, Nov. 3, Goodman Community Center-Ironworks, 6:30 p.m.: Did you know Madison used to have many buildings decorated with gargoyles? If not, it may be because it’s not true. But authors Jim Good and Bob Kann have used their active imaginations to make it so, at least in print, in the new book The Gallery of Lost Gargoyles: A Laugh Out-Loud, Too-Good-To-Be-True History of Madison’s Art, Architecture, and Nonsense Mixed in a Blender and Served Hot. Andy Moore disentangles fact and fiction here . The authors will discuss the book at this launch event.

The 39 Steps, through Nov. 30, American Players Theatre-Touchstone, Spring Green: This adaptation of both the novel by John Buchan and the film thriller by Alfred Hitchcock goes for comedy as it asks just four actors to play all the characters…sometimes multiple characters at the same time. Audiences should be in good hands for The 39 Steps, with Marcus Truschinski, Laura Rook, Nate Burger and Casey Hoekstra. In repertory, Oct. 22-Nov. 30; many shows are already sold out, so don’t sleep on tickets: americanplayers.org .

× Expand Gottleib Bros. The five members of the band Yes. Yes, from left: Jay Schellen, Jon Davison, Billy Sherwood, Steve Howe, Geoff Downes.

Yes, Monday, Nov. 3, Orpheum, 8 p.m.: Few pioneering rock bands from the 1960s still consistently tour or release new records, but Yes does both. Formed in London in 1968, the prog giants proved complex (or sometimes nonsensical) lyrics and odd time signatures can, indeed, mingle with stadium-sized hooks and mainstream audiences. Though no original members remain, Yes today is helmed by longtime guitarist Steve Howe, who first joined in 1970, and the band released Mirror to the Sky in 2023. On this tour, Yes is playing its classic fourth album, 1972’s Fragile, in its entirety — including signature songs “Roundabout,” Long Distance Runaround” and “Heart of the Sunrise.” Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Pablo Delano, through Nov. 30, Chazen Museum of Art: This exhibit, “cuestiones caribeñas/caribbean matters,” has been described as a “meditation on the Caribbean condition.” Artist Pablo Delano works in varied media — sculpture, photography and assemblage. The exhibition focuses on his upbringing in 1950s Puerto Rico, and encompasses Caribbean culture. The multifaceted show touches on many current topics: migration, colonialism, tourism, gender and race.

× Expand Michael Avedon A close-up of Percival Everett. Percival Everett

Percival Everett, Tuesday, Nov. 4, UW Union South, 7 p.m.: The Go Big Read program at UW-Madison invites the campus and wider community to join in reading one particular book each fall. This year’s selection also happens to be the 2025 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction winner: James, by Percival Everett. The novel revisits Mark Twain's The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by telling it from the perspective of Jim, Huck’s companion/protector on the journey. For Huck it may be a grand adventure, but for Jim/James, it’s a fight for survival and freedom. Everett will discuss the novel at the Go Big Read keynote, co-hosted by the Wisconsin Book Festival .

The Record Club, Wednesday, Nov. 5, Lola’s Hi/Lo Lounge, 7 p.m.: Book clubs seem to be everywhere, but have you heard of a record club? This “book club for record albums” launches at Lola's Sidecar Lounge this week. Up for listening, discussion and appreciation is Goodbye Small Head by American singer-songwriter Ezra Furman ; it’s their seventh studio album, released just this past May. Bonus: Furman will join the session virtually for a Q&A session. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and if you know Lola’s, it doesn’t hurt to be early; also, early arrivers can join a celebration for Madison music superfan Marco Pogo, who’s turning 70. There will be fitting honors.

Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin, Wednesday, Nov. 5, Goodman Community Center-Ironworks, 7 p.m.: Are you a diner coffee fan? Single-origin aficionado? Latte lover? Where does your bean originate and why does it taste like it does in your mug? At the November meeting of CHEW, Laura Salinger Johnson of Madison’s JBC Coffee Roasters will break it all down for you with a talk about coffee production and fermentation, tips for DIY brewing, and more. Will there be coffee? Dunno, 7 p.m.'s a little late for us. More info at chewwisconsin.com .

× Expand Ellen Pelletier A close-up of Remi Goode. Remi Goode

Madeleine Kelson + Beth Kille + Remi Goode, Wednesday, Nov. 5, Gamma Ray, 8 p.m.: This triple bill of Americana/folk-inflected female singer-songwriters will warm your soul on what could be a chilly early-November night. Nashville’s Madeleine Kelson’s down-to-earth storytelling and straightforward delivery are inspired by the likes of Brandi Carlile and Jason Isbell, while Arizona’s Remi Goode is making good on her debut album of gentle folk and vintage pop that takes influences from Suzanne Vega and Kathleen Edwards. In between, Madison’s own Beth Kille will take the stage with her brand of spirited Americana and no doubt prove why she’s taken home so many Madison Area Music Awards. Tickets at gammaray.bar .

We’re Building the Wrong AI, Thursday, Nov. 6, UW Memorial Union-Play Circle, 3:30 p.m.: Artificial intelligence seems to be everywhere, but actually intelligent conversation about it is not as easy to find. Sendhil Mullainathan , an author and professor of economics and electrical engineering at MIT, brings the latter to this year’s UW La Follette School of Public Affairs Hilldale Lecture. His talk, “We’re Building the Wrong AI,” explores two possible futures: one where AI makes life easier and work more meaningful — and one where it mostly automates away both. The title of Mullainathan's lecture reveals his concern, but there’s still time to right the ship. Register at lafollette.wisc.edu .

Carrie Voigt Schonhoff, Thursday, Nov. 6, Ruby Rose Gallery, Cambridge, 6 p.m.: Over the past six years, Madison-area poet and musician Carrie Voigt Schonhoff has published three collections of her work: 2019’s Liminal Artistry, 2022’s The End of the Beginning, and now Shadow Work. Widowed in 2012, Schonhoff explores themes of healing, transformation and courage. Her newest pieces reflect Schonhoff’s own moments of nostalgia, melancholy, joy and personal growth while also channeling a universality that even non-poetry fans can embrace.

× Expand DMNX Photo Derry Queen on stage at a past 'Make America Gay Again' showcase. Derry Queen

Make America Gay Again, Thursday, Nov. 6, Crucible, 7 p.m.: Cheshire Cat Comedy presents “Make America Gay Again,” a glitter-drenched recurring showcase of queer joy mashing up music, drag and razor-sharp comedy. Hosted by Chicago drag queen and stand-up dynamo Derry Queen, the lineup also features some of the Midwest’s funniest and fiercest performers: Manny Petty, Shawn Banks, Vanessa Tortolano and Sasha Rosser. Expect enough sequins to qualify as a fire hazard. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

Women Beware Women, through Nov. 8, Bartell Theatre-Drury Stage: One of the bloodiest and most violent of the Jacobean tragedies, Women Beware Women, was penned by Thomas Middleton, a contemporary of Shakespeare. Bianca elopes with the insecure Leantio, which is only the beginning of an exploration of sexual jealousy, women’s agency, and male lust for power. It’s somewhat reminiscent of Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure, but a whole lot darker. Madison Shakespeare Company performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 6-7, and 5 p.m. Nov. 8; tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand Angelo Joseph The members of Cowboy Mouth on a balcony. Cowboy Mouth

Cowboy Mouth, Thursday, Nov. 6, Atwood Music Hall, 8 p.m.: In its three decades, Cowboy Mouth has cheerfully jetted its way through a variety of genres, from country to punk. That eclectic energy is there in its latest album and first release in 11 years, Cover Yo' Azz, which aimiably re-imagines songs from REM, The Replacements, Queen, Frank Sinatra, The Who, Cher, Rodney Crowell, Ian Hunter, Fats Domino, and Hootie & the Blowfish. While a countrified “Fat Bottomed Girls” is maybe more of a hoot than hip, the band’s cover of The Who’s “The Real Me” legit slaps. Tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com .