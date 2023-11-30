What to do in Madison this weekend: Madison Symphony Orchestra, Black Art Expo and more Isthmus Picks

WisPolitics luncheon, Thursday, Nov. 30, Madison Club, 11:30 a.m.: The WisPolitics website provides an invaluable service in covering Wisconsin politics in-depth, especially now that we occupy a crucial position as a swing state. Today’s discussion centers on the endlessly fascinating and frustrating topic of legislative maps, with Rick Esenberg of WILL, Jeff Mandell of Law Forward, Debra Cronmiller of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, and Joe Handrick, Minocqua town chair. The Madison Club kitchen sends out reliably delicious food, too. Only hope the talk doesn’t give you indigestion. Tickets here .

Philharmonic Chorus of Madison, Nov. 30, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 6:30 p.m.; Dec. 1, Bethany United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.: A longtime holiday tradition at the Memorial Union, the Tudor Dinners, made its final bow in 2022. However, the Philharmonic Chorus of Madison, long a part of the Tudor program, will present a holiday concert drawing from canonical favorites and presenting new seasonal selections. Concerts take place at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 in Shannon Hall (tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu ); and 7 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Bethany United Methodist Church (sold out).

× Expand Joey Montoya A close-up of Dallas Goldtooth. Dallas Goldtooth

Dallas Goldtooth, Thursday, Nov. 30, UW Gordon Dining Center, 7 p.m.: If you’ve seen the acclaimed FX series Reservation Dogs , you know one facet of the work of Dallas Goldtooth, a writer for the series and a recurring on-screen character as Spirit. He is also a member of Indigenous comedy troupe the 1491s , a poet and playwright, a longtime climate activist, and TikTok star . Goldtooth will give the keynote as part of the UW Indigenous Student Center Coalition’s Native November events series. Register here .

The Films of Edward Owens, Thursday, Nov. 30, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 7 p.m.: It’s always exciting to discover a previously unfamiliar filmmaker. Edward Owens was a Black, queer filmmaker who got his start in Chicago in the early 1960s. He studied at the Art Institute of Chicago and later moved to New York; Owens is known for a “painterly” approach to his experimental film work. This evening features Autre Fois J’ai Aimé Une Femme, Tomorrow’s Promise, Remembrance: A Portrait Study, and Private Imaginings and Narrative Facts, all from the late 1960s.

Orson Welles Presents: An Evening with Nixon, through Dec. 2, Bartell Theatre: The setup: An aging Orson Welles plots a return to theater via a magic show starring himself, in which he will summon the spirit of (still living) disgraced former president Richard Nixon. It works. It’s a new play by Finn Gallagher and Nathaniel Klein, and the premiere production of new artist collective Oracular Studios. (Find a trailer on YouTube and more info at their Kickstarter page.) Shows at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 30-Dec. 1 and 2 p.m., Dec. 2; tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand Shawn Harper Photography A dancer in the "Winter Fantasia: Reimagined" program. A dancer in the "Winter Fantasia: Reimagined" program from Kanopy Dance Company.

Winter Fantasia: Reimagined, Nov. 30-Dec. 3, Overture Center-Promenade Hall: Kanopy Dance reminds us that holiday dance doesn’t stop at The Nutcracker. In the varied program “Winter Fantasia: Reimagined,” Chalo Ramiye will feature South Asian dancer and choreographer Udbhav Desai in this garba dance that’s part of the nine-day Hindu festival Sharad Navratri. Once Upon a Winter’s Eve and The Norse Tree of Life are drawn from Scandinavian folklore and Winter in the City is inspired by Leonard Bernstein’s score from On the Town. Shows at 7 p.m. on Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2 and 5 p.m. on Dec. 2, and 1 and 4 p.m. on Dec. 3. Tickets at overture.org .

Schlock and Awe, Thursday, Nov. 30, The Rigby, 8 p.m.: Mystery Science Theater 3000 recently finished up a 48-hour Mega Turkey Day streaming marathon. But, come on, let’s be real: there’s never enough riffing over old, cruddy motion pictures. 24 hours simply isn’t enough! Come get some more jokes with Schlock and Awe’s takedown of Dracula: Sovereign of the Damned, a 1980 anime take on the biggest vampire of all. What will end up doing the most sucking: the titular vampire, the movie itself, or the audience quaffing pints to deal with the film? It’s 94 minutes, which guarantees at least 94 laughs created by Schlock and Awe hosts Cody Lemke, Sasha Rosser and Olivia Witt.

× Expand Maureen Janson Heintz Three dancers on stage. Katie Pratt, Cindy Stefanik and Clare Weigert (from left) in "Blossom," choreographed by Kate Corby.

UW Dance Department Faculty Concert, Nov. 30-Dec. 2, Lathrop Hall-H'Doubler Space: The Faculty Concert offers an excellent opportunity to see choreography from Kate Corby, Karen McShane-Hellenbrand, Liz Sexe, Jin-Wen Yu, and guest artist Taryn Vander Hoop (a UW alum who has gone on to have an impressive career in dance and yoga) performed by the current crop of gifted dance students. Performances at 8 p.m. on Nov. 30-Dec. 1 and 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 2. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu or at the door one hour before the performance.

Artful Women, through Dec. 2, University Hospital-Skylight Lounge Gallery: This annual exhibit coordinated by Wisconsin Women's Network showcases local women artists, this year featuring more than 40. And, following a few years of COVID restrictions, the hospital gallery is once again open to the public for viewing.

× Expand Henry Vilas Zoo A flamingo light display. A flamingo light display at the 2022 Zoo Lights.

Zoo Lights, through Dec. 30, Henry Vilas Zoo: With the temperature finally dropping to levels that feel more like fall, it’s easier to get into the holiday spirit — which is also aided by the return of holiday lights. One of the Madison area’s most elaborate displays can be found at the Henry Vilas Zoo, and your ticket purchase helps fund the zoo (which does not usually charge admission). Santa will be on hand for photos with the kiddos through Dec. 23, and unlimited carousel rides are included with admission. Zoo Lights takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 24-Dec. 30, plus Dec. 18-21 and 26-28; note this year tickets for timed entry are only available online at henryvilaszoo.doubleknot.com .

× Expand Peter Rodgers Madison Symphony Orchestra during a Christmas concert. Madison Symphony Orchestra performs an annual Christmas concert at Overture Center.

Madison Symphony Orchestra, Dec. 1-3, Overture Hall: For “A Madison Symphony Christmas,” the orchestra is joined by the Madison Symphony Chorus, Madison Youth Choirs, the Mt. Zion Gospel Choir, tenor Limmie Pulliam, and soprano Evelyn Saavedra. The assembled company will perform an advent calendar’s worth of tunes, from the unexpected (John Williams' “Three Holiday Songs from Home Alone”) to the classical (Bach’s Mass in B Minor) to the un-skippable (“The Christmas Song,” aka “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire”). Iconic! Concerts at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 1, 8 p.m. on Dec. 2, and 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 3. Tickets at overture.org .

Harmonious Wail, Friday, Dec. 1, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: Here’s something different for your ears: Djangologists Harmonious Wail are turning their talents to adapt the work of a pair of songwriters from a couple generations after Reinhardt: Paul Simon and Carly Simon. It should make for an interesting evening. For this show the bass will be held down by longtime former member Jeffo Weiss. Tickets at stoughtonoperahouse.com .

Kitchen Dwellers, Friday, Dec. 1, Sylvee, 8 p.m.: This Montana-based Americana quartet is on the road ahead of the March 1 release of their fourth album, Seven Devils. The title track (and lead single ) gets trippy by adding some well-deployed Echoplex to the band’s bluegrass base. If that’s not trippy enough for you, Nashville quartet Sicard Hollow brings both psych and punk angles to bluegrass. And making the show a can’t-miss proposition is the presence of Madison’s own funky grassers Armchair Boogie in the lineup. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Holiday Express Model Train & Flower Show, Dec. 2-31, Olbrich Gardens, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Model trains and the holiday season simply go together. Which is why the Holiday Express is a perennial Olbrich favorite. Large-scale model trains will chug through festive scenes surrounded by poinsettias and fresh evergreens, and members of the Wisconsin Garden Railway Society will be on hand to show off their own trains. As a bonus, tickets include admission to the tropical Bolz Conservatory. Note that the gardens close at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and are closed on Christmas Day.

× Expand Brooklyn Doby/B.Denae Artistry A painting by Brooklyn Doby (B.Denae Artistry). A painting by Brooklyn Doby (B.Denae Artistry), a participant in the first Black Art Expo.

Black Art Expo, Saturday, Dec. 2, Fountain of Life, noon-5 p.m.: The Center for Black Excellence and Culture is hosting its first Black Art Expo, featuring 20 Wisconsin artists and makers exhibiting their work. Along with perusing the art there’s also plenty of entertainment on tap, including music by Frisson, a reading of recent poetry by Fabu, an artist panel discussion and other speakers, art-making demonstrations, and hands-on craft projects for kids. Find more info at facebook.com/theblackcenter (including details on donating to the nonprofit Center’s building campaign).

Mary Burns + Madeline Grace Martin, through Feb. 4, Overture Center-Watrous Gallery; reception Dec. 2, 6-8 p.m.: The Wisconsin-centric Watrous Gallery weighs in with another winning pairing. Mercer’s Mary Burns is a textile artist. Her “Women of Water: Woven Portraits from Around the World” consists of almost photo-realist hand-woven jacquard portraits of women from 39 countries around the globe. Milwaukee’s Madeline Grace Martin is a multidisciplinary artist who uses media including watercolor, embroidery, pencil drawings, and hand-cut paper. Her “Of Words and Trees: A Collaboration with My Father” extends her father’s writings with various media, including natural objects and cut paper, to investigate the “inexact quality of memory.”

Brian Posehn, Saturday, Dec. 2, Majestic, 8 p.m.: Comedian, writer and actor Brian Posehn has cut a wide swath in the last few decades: a role in The Mandalorian; writing for Marvel’s Deadpool comic; recording music on Grandpa Metal; and the list could go on. But he may still be most beloved by comedy fans of a subversive bent for his work on Mr. Show (and the 2015 follow-up, With Bob and David). He’s on the road with the “Posehna Non Grata” tour; find tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand courtesy The Earthlings A collage of the members of The Earthlings, 2022. The Earthlings

Toys for Tots Benefit, Sunday, Dec. 3, Majestic, 2 p.m.: This matinee show offers an excellent all-Madison lineup and a chance to help families in need have a happier holiday season. Enjoy music by popsters Seasaw, jam masters The Shruggers, electro-rockers The Earthlings, and the eclectic veteran duo of bassist John Widdicombe and guitarist Cliff Frederiksen. Admission is by a ticket purchase or by bringing a new, unwrapped toy donation; both will be donated to Toys for Tots. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Madison Polish Film Festival, Sunday, Dec. 3, Marquee Cinema-Union South, 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.: If your patience with binge-streaming is at an end, or even if it’s not, rediscover the joys of foreign cinema with this free film fest. Poland’s vibrant cinema is at the heart of this festival; the final day kicks off at 3 p.m. with Shreds, directed by Beata Dzianowicz, in which a multi-generational family faces the first symptoms of Alzheimer's in the elder generation. At 5:30 p.m., Filip, directed by Michał Kwieciński, is based on a semi-autobiographical novel by Polish novelist Leopold Tyrmand about surviving in Nazi Germany during World War II. Find more info at gns.wisc.edu .

Ryan O’Flanagan, Sunday, Dec. 3, Bur Oak, 7:30 p.m.: Somebody tell this guy how to unhook a bra! You can’t be 35 and breaking undergarments. Luckily, Ryan is much better at comedy than he is at being seductive. A rising star poised to take center stage in the grand universe of the CCU (Comedy Connected Universe) any day now, O’Flanagan has a relaxed charm, inviting the audience in with relatable slice-of-life bits. Maybe one day he’ll own a camel, which is totally legal to do. With Devin Blake. Tickets at seetickets.us .