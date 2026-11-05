× Expand courtesy The Night Painters The Night Painters celebrate the release of 'Good Thinking' Nov. 7, 2026, at The Bur Oak. The Night Painters celebrate the release of 'Good Thinking' Nov. 7, 2026, at The Bur Oak.

Pat Scheckel, Thursday, Nov. 5, Mystery to Me, 6 p.m.: Pat Scheckel lives in Minneapolis but set his debut novel, Time Stitchers, in fictional Hiawatha, Wisconsin, in 1989. That is, until college student Jimmy Foley brushes against a gravestone after his sister’s suspicious hit-and-run death and is transported back to 1862 — in the middle of the Civil War! There, he’s invited to join a group of time-traveling “stitchers” to help solve a murder, prevent a reversal of the war’s outcome and maybe even solve the mystery of his sister’s death. Oh, and there are cranberries and AC/DC, too. Scheckel will be in conversation with Madison mystery/suspense writer Cayce Osborne. RSVPs are recommended, and the event will be livestreamed via Crowdcast; links at mysterytomebooks.com.

Expand Ross Zentner Phoebe-González, left, and Neil-Brookshire in the Forward Theater production 'Gaslight.' Don’t trust him! Phoebe-González, left, and Neil-Brookshire in the Forward Theater production 'Gaslight.'

Gaslight, through Nov. 22, Overture Center-Playhouse: While this term might once have seemed quaint and outmoded, we unfortunately are experiencing its new relevance and ubiquity. Patrick Hamilton's 1938 stage play called Gas Light evidently introduced the term, while the 1944 Ingrid Bergman film thriller Gaslight popularized the phrase as a red flag from narcissists and sociopaths. Forward Theater’s production is a new adaptation by Steven Dietz of the Hamilton original; it’s set in New York City and makes Bella less of a victim. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, with additional 2 p.m. shows on Nov. 7, 12, 14 and 21. Tickets at overture.org.

through Nov. 22, Overture Center-Playhouse: While this term might once have seemed quaint and outmoded, we unfortunately are experiencing its new relevance and ubiquity. Patrick Hamilton's 1938 stage play called Gas Light evidently introduced the term, while the 1944 Ingrid Bergman film thriller Gaslight popularized the phrase as a red flag from narcissists and sociopaths. Forward Theater’s production is a new adaptation by Steven Dietz of the Hamilton original; it’s set in New York City and makes Bella less of a victim. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, with additional 2 p.m. shows on Nov. 7, 12, 14 and 21. Tickets at overture.org. The Moors, through Nov. 14, Bartell Theatre: Describing a 2022 American Players Theatre production of Jen Silverman’s The Moors, Isthmus reviewer Gwendolyn Rice called the play a “slightly absurd, comically dark, sort-of period piece.” In StageQ’s social media promotion for the company’s current production, cast member Lindsay Drozdik describes the play as “gloomy.” Sounds perfect for Halloween season. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 2 p.m., Nov. 14. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org.

Expand Isabel Faulkner A past 'Andrea Gibson: Love Letter from the Afterlife' live event. 'Andrea Gibson: Love Letter from the Afterlife.'

Andrea Gibson's Love Letter from the Afterlife, Thursday, Nov. 5, Barrymore Theatre, 7:30 p.m.: This multimedia event — the second stop on a month-long tour — blends film, poetry, music, and intimate storytelling to celebrate the late, revered spoken-word poet and activist Andrea Gibson, who died from ovarian cancer in 2025 at age 49. The centerpiece will be a screening of Love Letter from the Afterlife, which captures Gibson’s final live performance recorded in Denver in 2024, with the Goosebump Orchestra performing the film’s original score. Gibson’s wife and fellow poet, Megan Falley, will honor Gibson’s legacy by sharing stories of love, collaboration, humor and artistic kinship. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Thursday, Nov. 5, Barrymore Theatre, 7:30 p.m.: This multimedia event — the second stop on a month-long tour — blends film, poetry, music, and intimate storytelling to celebrate the late, revered spoken-word poet and activist Andrea Gibson, who died from ovarian cancer in 2025 at age 49. The centerpiece will be a screening of Love Letter from the Afterlife, which captures Gibson’s final live performance recorded in Denver in 2024, with the Goosebump Orchestra performing the film’s original score. Gibson’s wife and fellow poet, Megan Falley, will honor Gibson’s legacy by sharing stories of love, collaboration, humor and artistic kinship. Tickets at ticketmaster.com. Gallery Night, Friday, Nov. 6, various venues, 5-9 p.m.: A biennial showcase of regional creativity, Gallery Night features visual art and activities at 50-plus Madison area locations. A bit of advance planning can help dispel FOMO feelings…or, just pick a neighborhood and wander. A few suggestions: Alice Traore will talk about her new exhibition of watercolors at the Center for Black Culture and Excellence at 6 p.m., and it’s also opening night at the center for the Black Art Expo & Holiday Market (which continues Nov. 7); an exhibition of applicants for the Women Artists Forward Fund’s Forward Art Prize is at Giant Jones Brewing; and Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development showcases 25-plus artists for its annual Día de los Muertos exhibition at Common Wealth Gallery. Gallery Night coordinator Madison Museum for Contemporary Art hosts an afterparty until 10 p.m. Find the full list of venues at mmoca.org.

Expand Aubrey McCardell Textile creations by Aubrey McCardell, an artist at the 2026 Textile Art Market. Textile creations by Aubrey McCardell, an artist at the 2026 Textile Art Market.

Textile Art Market, Nov. 6-7, Textile Arts Center: This is the Textile Arts Center’s first art market, and it looks to be impressive, curated by Dakota Mace and pulling in work from 15 makers from across the region, encompassing quilting, crochet, weaving, sewing, beadwork, embroidery and even artist books and zines. Look for, among others, Madison’s Lauren Stephenson (repurposed vintage textiles) and Hannah O’Hare Bennett (multimedia tapestries, handmade paper), and Middleton’s Maria Amalia Wood (storytelling through textiles). Friday’s hours (5-9 p.m.) coincide with Gallery Night and do not include the whole roster of artists showing on Saturday (10 a.m.-4 p.m.).

Nov. 6-7, Textile Arts Center: This is the Textile Arts Center’s first art market, and it looks to be impressive, curated by Dakota Mace and pulling in work from 15 makers from across the region, encompassing quilting, crochet, weaving, sewing, beadwork, embroidery and even artist books and zines. Look for, among others, Madison’s Lauren Stephenson (repurposed vintage textiles) and Hannah O’Hare Bennett (multimedia tapestries, handmade paper), and Middleton’s Maria Amalia Wood (storytelling through textiles). Friday’s hours (5-9 p.m.) coincide with Gallery Night and do not include the whole roster of artists showing on Saturday (10 a.m.-4 p.m.). ALL 10th Anniversary Retrospective, through Nov. 7, Arts + Literature Laboratory: This exhibition brings together work by more than 50 artists who have been a part of the wide-ranging visual arts scene at ALL since its opening in 2015, from Native Art Market participants and Bridge Work emerging artists to LAB community curation project creators. A closing reception is set for fall Gallery Night, 5-9 p.m. Nov. 6.

Expand Beau Meyer Amelia Eichmeier, Danielle Bullock, Evgeniya Khomutova and Jackson Ahern in the University Opera production 'La Cenerentola.' Amelia Eichmeier, Danielle Bullock, Evgeniya Khomutova and Jackson Ahern in the University Opera production 'La Cenerentola.'

La Cenerentola, Nov. 6-10, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall: The perennially award-winning UW-Madison opera program opens its season with Rossini’s La Cenerentola. The opera revisits the Cinderella folk tale, and University Opera adapts it to a 1960s southern California setting, adding surfer dudes and big-haired fashionistas. The male characters also have a lot more to do: a wicked stepfather heads the household, while the prince’s philosopher replaces the fairy godmother. The vocal acrobatics (sung in Italian, with English supertitles) will be anything but light; see and hear why University Opera has earned repeated honors from the National Opera Association and The American Prize. Performances at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 6 and 10; and 2 p.m., Nov. 8. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu.

The Caffeinated Book Club of Chestnut Street Performs the U.S. Constitution, Nov. 6-15, TNW Ensemble Theater: The title of this World Premiere Wisconsin entry from playwright Danielle Dresden and TNW Ensemble Theater gives you a pretty good idea of what’s in the offing. Suffice it to say, in The Caffeinated Book Club of Chestnut Street Performs the U.S. Constitution, when the three friends start digging in and arguing about America’s foundational document they find more to consider about our current precarious political moment. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets at tnwensembletheater.org.

Expand Marie Schulte Dylan Juni and Danielle Bormann Davidson in the Madison Shakespeare Company production 'Romeo and Juliet.' Dylan Juni and Danielle Bormann Davidson in the Madison Shakespeare Company production 'Romeo and Juliet.'

Romeo and Juliet, Nov. 6-21, Bartell Theatre: Though Shakespeare wrote deeper plays, more perplexing plays, and more delightful plays, none is more iconic, more an indelible part of Western culture, than Romeo and Juliet. The star-crossed lovers — teenagers, really — from rival families fall in love and defy their parents. It’s all spoken in some of the most memorable verse ever penned. Also: sword-fighting. Madison Shakespeare Company will have a field day. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday (except 2 p.m., Nov. 21) and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 7:30 p.m., Nov. 19. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org.

Nov. 6-21, Bartell Theatre: Though Shakespeare wrote deeper plays, more perplexing plays, and more delightful plays, none is more iconic, more an indelible part of Western culture, than Romeo and Juliet. The star-crossed lovers — teenagers, really — from rival families fall in love and defy their parents. It’s all spoken in some of the most memorable verse ever penned. Also: sword-fighting. Madison Shakespeare Company will have a field day. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday (except 2 p.m., Nov. 21) and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 7:30 p.m., Nov. 19. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org. Better Than Ezra, Friday, Nov. 6, Barrymore Theatre, 8 p.m.: What could be better than Better Than Ezra on a Friday night in Madison? Not much if you’re a fan of '90s-era post-grunge alt-rock. The band hailed by Billboard as one of the "100 Greatest Alternative Artists of All Time" is on a month-long, four-state tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of Closer — Better Than Ezra’s fifth album, recorded in the group’s native New Orleans and released in 2001. The band went on to issue four more albums over the next quarter-century, including 2024’s Super Magick. Expect to be embraced by nostalgia. Brett Newski & the Bad Inventions from Milwaukee open. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Expand courtesy Madison Herb Society A booth at the 2025 Madison Herb Fair. Madison Herb Fair

Madison Herb Fair, Saturday, Nov. 7, Obrich Gardens, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: What a great time to get out to Olbrich Gardens. Catch the last of fall foliage and take in the annual Madison Herb Fair inside. This year’s theme is “Herbal Self-Care,” which is, frankly, timely. In addition to featured speakers Mira Moon (10:30 a.m.), Abbie Lehman (12:30 p.m.), and Salih Erschen (2:30 p.m.) there is an herbal marketplace full of all kinds of goodies to improve your day-to-day, from spice blends and herbal teas to dream pillows and gardening gadgets. And don’t forget the catnip toys for Fluffy.

Saturday, Nov. 7, Obrich Gardens, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: What a great time to get out to Olbrich Gardens. Catch the last of fall foliage and take in the annual Madison Herb Fair inside. This year’s theme is “Herbal Self-Care,” which is, frankly, timely. In addition to featured speakers Mira Moon (10:30 a.m.), Abbie Lehman (12:30 p.m.), and Salih Erschen (2:30 p.m.) there is an herbal marketplace full of all kinds of goodies to improve your day-to-day, from spice blends and herbal teas to dream pillows and gardening gadgets. And don’t forget the catnip toys for Fluffy. San Leandro, Saturday, Nov. 7, Up North, 6:30 p.m.: As a teenager, Leo Albertoni was a frequent collaborator with a range of Madison artists after making connections through the blues jam scene. He expanded on that by moving from Madison to the Chicago blues universe, gaining experience in session and live work, and eventually landed in Denver, Colorado. Albertoni’s current project is San Leandro, which features his songwriting, singing and keyboards; their debut album, Dive, is an easy-swinging blend of pop, jam rock and funk with a distinct '70s vibe.

Expand courtesy LunART LunART Choir members during a past concert. LunART Choir

LunART Choir & Chamber Music Collective, Saturday, Nov. 7, Madison Youth Arts, 7:30 p.m.: If your idea of a good November evening consists of beautiful music and a consideration of deeply questionable motives, this should do nicely. In a program titled “Dark Tales,” the LunART Choir and Chamber Music Collective present music about various creatures and the natural world. The centerpiece, though, is a world premiere of Whitney George’s The Cask of Amontillado, a chamber music adaptation of Poe’s tale of revenge, deception and obsession. Tickets at lunartfestival.org.

Saturday, Nov. 7, Madison Youth Arts, 7:30 p.m.: If your idea of a good November evening consists of beautiful music and a consideration of deeply questionable motives, this should do nicely. In a program titled “Dark Tales,” the LunART Choir and Chamber Music Collective present music about various creatures and the natural world. The centerpiece, though, is a world premiere of Whitney George’s The Cask of Amontillado, a chamber music adaptation of Poe’s tale of revenge, deception and obsession. Tickets at lunartfestival.org. The Night Painters album release, Saturday, Nov. 7, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: The singles released so far in advance of Good Thinking, the third album by The Night Painters, find the band continuing to refine the concise, catchy rock sound of their 2024 album, Fence of Perfect Lines. The trio has a knack for combining sunny-sounding, uncluttered midtempo indie pop with cloudier lyrical concerns, to winning effect. With Quokka. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com.

Expand psychostick.com The members of Psychostick. Psychostick

Psychostick, Sunday, Nov. 8, High Noon Saloon, 7:30 p.m.: Comedy metal — yes, it’s a thing — is Psychostick’s specialty. Maybe best known for “Numbers (I Can Only Count to Four),” the band’s parody of Drowning Pool’s “Bodies,” this Chicago-based band makes Madison the last stop on a very short tour. Influenced by funk metal, groove metal and nu metal, Psychostick songs include “NSFW,” “Adulting,” “This Is Not a Song, It’s a Sandwich” and “Dogs Like Socks.” Blow off some post-election season steam with these masters of humorcore. With Texas Toast Chainsaw Massacre. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Sunday, Nov. 8, High Noon Saloon, 7:30 p.m.: Comedy metal — yes, it’s a thing — is Psychostick’s specialty. Maybe best known for “Numbers (I Can Only Count to Four),” the band’s parody of Drowning Pool’s “Bodies,” this Chicago-based band makes Madison the last stop on a very short tour. Influenced by funk metal, groove metal and nu metal, Psychostick songs include “NSFW,” “Adulting,” “This Is Not a Song, It’s a Sandwich” and “Dogs Like Socks.” Blow off some post-election season steam with these masters of humorcore. With Texas Toast Chainsaw Massacre. Tickets at ticketmaster.com. Dan Tedesco, Sunday, Nov. 8, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: A Chicago native now based in Des Moines, Dan Tedesco’s guitar style is what happens when, as a young player, one is as obsessed with rocker Eddie Van Halen as with jazz master Wes Montgomery. He puts those influences on display — and more — live, when he layers atmospheric tracks on his way to soloing over his own construct. Bonus: He’s a great storyteller (as is Madison singer-songwriter Josh Harty, who supports). Tickets at etix.com.

Expand courtesy Big Hassle The four members of Cheap Trick. Cheap Trick, from left: Daxx Nielsen, Robin Zander, Tom Petersson, Rick Nielsen.

Cheap Trick, Sunday, Nov. 8, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: Some bands fade into nostalgia, but Cheap Trick never got the memo. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers from Rockford have been at it for 50 years and counting, still mixing pop with enough grit to keep it loud. For longtime fans, their concerts are a time machine straight back to At Budokan and late-night cassette rewinds of “Surrender.” And for anyone seeing Cheap Trick live for the first time, their shows prove that the hooks — sly, sharp, and instantly singable — still hit. Expect the classics, plus cuts from their 2025 studio album, All Washed Up. This has been postponed a couple times, but it's looking like the Nov. 8 date will happen...and a few tickets were available ahead of the show: ticketmaster.com.

Find the individual Picks collected here, and as part of the full calendar of events.