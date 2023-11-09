What to do in Madison this weekend: Instar, Black Arts Matter Festival and more Isthmus Picks

LWVWI Issues Briefing, Nov. 9, 11 and 14, Zoom: Each fall the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin hosts a seminar on topics important to the body politic. With 2024 promising yet another most important election of our lifetimes, the 2023 topic, “Preparing for Elections in 2024,” is right on time. The Issues Briefing remains virtual, with programs on redistricting (6:30 p.m., Nov. 9), the GOP’s proposed state constitutional amendments (10 a.m., Nov. 11), and current barriers to voting and issues being handled by election administrators such as threats to workers (6:30 p.m., Nov. 14). Sign up for Zoom links to all or individual programs at lwvwisconsin.wixsite.com .

Twelfth Night, Nov. 9-19, UW Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre: It's not quite the Twelfth Night of Shakespeare, though the characters — and the mistaken identities — are the same. This University Theatre production is a musical with a jazz/funk score by Shaina Taub. Shows Nov. 9-19 at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 7:30 p.m., Nov. 10. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

× Expand Ross Zentner Five people standing around a restaurant prep table. Cast members of "Clyde's," Forward Theater, 2023 (from left): Dimonte Henning, Sean Langenecker, Dana Pellebon, Nadja Simmonds, Ronald Román-Meléndez.

Clyde’s, through Nov. 19, Overture Center-Playhouse: Clyde’s was the most produced play in the U.S. in 2022, according to American Theatre magazine, and Forward Theater jumps in with its Wisconsin premiere. The comedy by Lynn Nottage centers on a group of formerly incarcerated individuals working at a diner, and their quest to create the perfect sandwich. Read Linda Falkenstein's review here . Shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 2 p.m. on Nov. 11 and Nov. 18. Tickets at overture.org .

The Secretaries, through Nov. 18, Bartell Theatre: The theme of “a claustrophobic situation where things are not quite as they seem” continues this fall with this StageQ workplace horror/spoof set in a secretarial pool at a lumber mill. In The Secretaries, the satire has welcome feminist over- and undertones. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (except 2 p.m. on Nov. 18) and 2 p.m. on Nov. 12. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Paul Blart 3: Blart of Darkness, through Nov. 19, Broom Street Theater: In a not-too-distant future, one woman tries to bring society back together after the collapse by creating a traditional gathering place: the mall. But who will protect this fledgling enterprise? From the mind of Madison comedian and writer Alan Talaga comes Paul Blart 3: Blart of Darkness, finally making it to the Broom Street Theater stage for a full production after a few years' delay courtesy of COVID. Shows are at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 3-18, plus 2 p.m. on Nov. 12 and 19. Advance tickets at eventbrite.com .

× Expand Marisa Kriangwiwat Holmes The band Pardoner looking through a car windshield. Pardoner

Graham Hunt + Pardoner, Thursday, Nov. 9, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 p.m.: Graham Hunt is a master of catchy rock music, and if the pair of singles out now ahead of the December release of Try Not To Laugh don’t get your head bobbing along you might need to visit Doctor Rock. Pardoner is on tour from California, and also plays hooky, crunchy guitar rock; their June album, Peace Loving People , is reminiscent of '90s slacker bands while still sounding fresh. With DJ Yuppie.

× Expand Jeremy Tauriac The band Tank & the Bangas. Tank & the Bangas

Black Arts Matter Festival, through Nov. 12, UW Memorial Union + MYArts: As produced by founder and artistic director Shasparay Irvin, the Black Arts Matter Festival reflects the many layers of the Black arts movement and includes music, visual art, stand-up comedy, a vendor market, and a poetry slam with top performers from across the United States. The schedule includes an All-Star Poetry Slam, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 10, Shannon Hall; and a headlining concert by Tank & the Bangas, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 11; Shannon Hall. Activities move to the Madison Youth Arts building on Nov. 12 for an art market (11 a.m.-6 p.m.) and youth talent competition (2 p.m.). Find more info at blackartsmatterfestival.org . (Note: Jerrod Carmichael's performance on Nov. 9 is canceled.)

The Del McCoury Band, Friday, Nov. 10, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: It’s tough to think about bluegrass music without Del McCoury, the singer and guitarist who got his start playing in Bill Monroe’s Blue Grass Boys in 1963. But the 84-year-old’s staying power, arguably, lies in the fact that he didn’t strictly confine himself to the genre. Over the years, he’s covered songs by the likes of Tom Petty and The Lovin’ Spoonful, and everyone from Steve Earle to Phish are fans. The long-running Del McCoury Band — featuring his sons Ronnie on mandolin and Rob on banjo — released Almost Proud in 2022 and still delivers that old-time, sweet-sounding bluegrass that can warm a cold night. Tickets at stoughtonoperahouse.showare.com .

Slow Pulp, Friday, Nov. 10, Majestic, 8 p.m.: Slow Pulp — the latest indie-rock sensation featuring vocalist and guitarist Emily Massey, daughter of renowned Madison musician Michael — is selling out venues all over the country (including this Madison gig). Born locally and based in Chicago, the quartet makes warm dreamy, weepy and folksy music that gently reverberates back to the Nineties’ alt-rock era. Slow Pulp’s second album, Yard, released in late September, finds the band evolving beyond the sound of 2020’s debut, Moveys. And yes, Emily’s dad offered his technical expertise on both albums. New York-based indie rock duo Babehoven opens. Watch for last minute tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Liz Lauren Two people by a table in a back yard. David Daniel (left) and Kelsey Brennan, "Proof," American Players Theatre, 2023.

Proof, through Nov. 19, American Players Theatre, Spring Green: Brenda DeVita directs Proof, a brainy, Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about a smart daughter, her mathematician father who depends on and uses her, and one of his former students, who may end up doing the same. Read Anya van Wagtendonk's review here , and find the schedule and tickets at americanplayers.org — but don't wait too long, as tickets are already sold out or limited for all performances.

Polish Heritage Club Christmas Market, Saturday, Nov. 11, St. Bernard Catholic Church, Middleton, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: It’s always a festive occasion when the Polish Heritage Club goes all out with traditional foods including pączki, poppy seed rolls, kołaczki, chruściki, Polish breads, kiełbasa and pierogi. There are also vendors at the market selling traditional Polish art works including amber jewelry, Bolesławiec pottery, and other Polish imports. If you are wise, you will time your shopping to coincide with the homemade hot lunch. The church is at 2015 Parmenter St. in Middleton — don’t confuse it with St. Bernard on Atwood Avenue.

courtesy Make Music Madison Bear in the Forest performing in a back yard. Bear in the Forest

Instar, Saturday, Nov. 11, Rigby, 1-10:30 p.m.: Local makers and music are the order of the day for this inaugural event presented by multidisciplinary artists Sigra DeWeese ( 27 Bones Studio ) and Jessi Neumann ( Spilt Milk ). A vendor market is open from 1-6 p.m., with the first hour featuring lower lighting and other aspects designed for those with sensory processing difficulties. Afternoon acoustic sets begin at 3 p.m. featuring Luke McGovern, Candace Griffin, Muscle Memory and Bear in the Forest; the evening sets beginning at 7 p.m. feature bands LINE, MQBS and Dad Bods. Watch for updates at instagram.com/instarexperience .

Flannel Fest, Saturday, Nov. 11, Barrymore, 6 p.m.: The annual fundraiser has generated more than $90,000 for the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund to help families in crisis keep the heat and power on, and now Flannel Fest is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a lineup that will warm the heart of any self-respecting music fan. Venerable headliners The Jayhawks have a history spanning nearly four decades and have influenced countless artists, including The Mascot Theory, Madison’s Americana ambassadors who released a rockin’ six-song EP earlier this year. The Beth Kille Band — winner of more than two dozen Madison Area Music Awards — and Milwaukee-based folk-rocker Allison Mahal also will perform. Tickets at flannelfest.com .

LessWork Local Lifestyle Showcase, Saturday, Nov. 11, Cargo Coffee-East, 6:30 p.m.: The LessWork collective continues to keep the focus on local creative artists and community building this fall, with ongoing initiatives including a monthly music business meeting (third Sundays) and its second Saturdays showcase sessions at Cargo. Performers from the LessWork family scheduled to perform include multiple Madison Area Music Award-winner K.I.L.O aka SkitL'z, J. Clark, Chakari Daezhare, Nacole The Goddess and Sultry. Find out more about what LessWork is working on at facebook.com/WithLessWork (and tickets for a second showcase Nov. 22 at the Bur Oak at seetickets.us ).

Tito Medina, Saturday, Nov. 11, Arts + Lit Lab, 7 p.m.: Singer-songwriter Tito Medina, a native of Guatemala and longtime resident of Canada, will present a cross-section of work from his four-decade musical journey. Medina will be accompanied during the Madison concert by percussionist Tony Castañeda and bassist Peter Dominquez.

× Expand facebook.com/preachermoss A close-up of Preacher Moss. Preacher Moss

Overworked, Underpaid: The Teacher Comedy Tour, Saturday, Nov. 11, Breese Stevens-Forward Club, 8 p.m.: If you have any doubts about whether educators can be funny, this high-powered Cheshire Cat Comedy showcase will certainly put them to rest. Milwaukee comic Chastity Washington’s charisma and empathy shine through in her hilarious stand-up sets. Marlin Hill is also a Milwaukee native, and you may recognize his voice from The Boondocks (as President Obama!). Preacher Moss also has a Milwaukee connection as a Marquette graduate, and has toured the world as part of the Allah Made Me Funny troupe. This is one not to miss. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

c. halle tape release, Saturday, Nov. 11, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 p.m.: “Cocaine avocados and bowling shoes” is just one of the startling phrases in the songs on c. halle’s 2022 tape, take a trip, which among its short folk explorations also offered other surprises like a random rap song. It will be interesting to hear what halle is up to on the follow-up, out of context, released at this show. With Weird Place, Meander.

× Expand Erin Davis A close-up of Harold "Fro" Davis. Harold "Fro" Davis

Harold “Fro” Davis, Sunday, Nov. 12, Cafe Coda, 3 p.m.: A recent transplant to the Madison music scene, guitarist Harold “Fro” Davis plays funk, jazz, hard rock and more, often inventively blending among various styles in his songs (hear a sample of work from his three instrumental albums on ReverbNation ). Davis will play solo guitar at this Cafe Coda Sunday matinee show.

An Evening For Peace in Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 12, The Crossing, 1127 University Ave., 6 p.m.: A panel including David Swanson, international director of World BEYOND War; Andrew Kydd, UW-Madison professor of political science; and Samer Alatout, UW-Madison professor of community and environmental sociology, will discuss “What should be done to end the war in Ukraine?” The evening also includes an arts showcase on the theme “Peace Through Empathy.” The event is co-sponsored by Madison for a World BEYOND War, Madison Veterans for Peace, The Crossing Campus Ministry, Pres House Apartments, and Madison Friends Meeting (Quakers); donations are encouraged to help fund stipends for WBW student interns.