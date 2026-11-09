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Christopher Sweet
'She Gives to Us,' a painting by Christopher Sweet, is part of 'Indigenous Wisconsin: Beyond Acknowledgement' at the Madison College Truax Gallery.
'She Gives to Us,' a painting by Christopher Sweet, is part of 'Indigenous Wisconsin: Beyond Acknowledgement' at the Madison College Truax Gallery.
- Indigenous Wisconsin: Beyond Acknowledgement, Nov. 9-Dec. 11, Madison College-Truax Gallery: The pleasant gallery at the Truax campus of Madison College is well worth checking out, and certainly for this show, which aims to go deeper than the words of the now-frequently-heard land acknowledgements to Indigenous peoples. “Indigenous Wisconsin: Beyond Acknowledgement” invites visitors to explore the question of what comes after that acknowledgement, through the work of Indigenous artists. Featured is “She Gives to Us,” from Ho-Chunk and White Earth Ojibwe artist Christopher Sweet. It exemplifies the Indigenous reverence for the land and the water. An opening reception takes place from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12. The gallery is inside the main west entrance on Wright Street. More info on gallery hours at madisoncollege.edu.
David James Swanson
A close-up of Jack White.
Jack White
- Jack White, Monday, Nov. 9, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: Along with releasing a couple rockin' albums the last few years — for longtime fans, both are very pleasing throwbacks to the more stripped-down approach of his old band The White Stripes — Jack White has also been doing quite a bit of touring, including two stops in Madison. And, rather than arenas, he’s keeping it old-school and playing smaller rooms in many cities. That means tickets have been very difficult to come by; his Sylvee show was essentially sold out during a few rounds of presales. But a look this week at the ticket page showed some resale tickets were available so…keep hope alive if you didn’t snag one earlier.
- Miya Williams Fayne, Tuesday, Nov. 10, A Room of One’s Own, 6 p.m.: This one should be of interest to anyone concerned about or intrigued by the state of the press and news media in this country. Miya Williams Fayne, assistant professor in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at UW-Madison, has published The Blackish Press: Content, Ownership, and Audience of Digital Black News Outlets. This is a much-needed examination of the Black press — and the public perception of it. Noteworthy is Fayne’s focus on digital media and its role in the Black community. She will discuss the book with fellow UW-Madison journalism professor Sue Robinson.
Fredo Vasquez
A close-up of Gabrielle Lucille Fuentes.
Gabrielle Lucille Fuentes
- Gabrielle Lucille Fuentes, Tuesday, Nov. 10, Barnes & Noble-West, 7 p.m.: There’s plenty that’s spooky about rural Wisconsin — think Ed Gein, Slender Man, the Hodag. Author Gabrielle Lucille Fuentes knows that; she was born in Wisconsin and while she’s been around the country racking up degrees (a bachelor of arts degree from Brown, master of fine arts from the University of Colorado-Boulder, and doctorate from the University of Georgia) and fellowships (from the likes of Hedgebrook, Yaddo, the Millay Colony and Bread Loaf), she returns to her home state for the setting of her latest novel, Clear Water. Heroine Alma Figueroa and other town residents see mysterious girls dressed in white. Are they the girls who have been disappearing? Alma begins to probe deeper into the town’s mysteries, seeking answers about her own sister’s death. This otherworldly thriller also addresses very real social problems of contemporary rural life: violence, codes of silence, addiction.
- La Cenerentola, Nov. 6-10, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall: The perennially award-winning UW-Madison opera program opens its season with Rossini’s La Cenerentola. The opera revisits the Cinderella folk tale, and University Opera adapts it to a 1960s southern California setting, adding surfer dudes and big-haired fashionistas. The male characters also have a lot more to do: a wicked stepfather heads the household, while the prince’s philosopher replaces the fairy godmother. The vocal acrobatics (sung in Italian, with English supertitles) will be anything but light; see and hear why University Opera has earned repeated honors from the National Opera Association and The American Prize. Performances at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 6 and 10; and 2 p.m., Nov. 8. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu.
- Center for Dairy Research 40th Anniversary Open House, Wednesday, Nov. 11, Babcock Hall-west end, 3-4:30 p.m.: “Center for Dairy Research 40th anniversary open house” has a kind of dry sound to it, quite unlike what this event could have been called, “FREE MILK.” Yes, Babcock Hall, the epicenter of Bucky-coded dairy products, is celebrating by letting you see how the sausage is made, so to speak, if by “sausage” you mean cheese, yogurt, butter and “dairy beverages.” There’s an interactive self-guided tour with samples of the above products along the way. Visitors will also learn a lot about innovations the CDR is making in delivering even better dairy products to the public. Now sign us up for some of that refreshing dairy beverage.
Adam Hester
A close-up of Francesca Hong.
Francesca Hong
- One-on-One with Francesca Hong, Wednesday, Nov. 11, Atwood Music Hall, 5:30 p.m.: Francesca Hong seemed poised to join a progressive wave exemplified by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdami earlier this year, but in the end the state lawmaker came up short in the Democratic primary for governor. Still the former restaurant owner and chef offers a unique perspective on the midterm elections, the state of the democratic socialist movement, and more. Isthmus staff writer Chali Pittman will ask the questions, and will also field queries from the audience. Ticket proceeds support Isthmus’ journalism. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with music from "Madison Marimba Man" Eric De Los Santos and the talk begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com.
- Military Monologues: Volume 1, Nov. 11-14, Madison College-Studio Theatre: “Military Monologues: Volume 1” features eight original stories written by current and former Madison College students and local playwrights, taking a closer look at what it means to be in the military. The production is timed for Veterans Day, but these reflections are relevant at any time. The monologues are “17,” by Sara Tetzloff; “REMF” by Sam White; “What Is Home” by Madison Flatman; “Systems” by Johannes Villareal; “Broken Glass” by regional playwright Robert Weibezahl; “Lack of Motivation” by Ben Ruyle, who also performs the piece; and untitled pieces by Tammy Riege Lambert and Mauriana Barksdale. Topics range from the 9/11 attacks, to gender identity in service, to the legacy of Vietnam. Performances at 7 p.m., Nov. 11-13; and 2 p.m., Nov. 14. Tickets at madisoncollege.edu.
- Project Projection, Wednesday, Nov. 11, Arts + Literature Lab, 7 p.m.: Animation is just one of the arts poised to be revolutionized by AI. Before the robot takeover, revel in traditional and experimental (but presumably still mostly human-generated) animations at this Mills Folly Microcinema showcase of local animators. Works from Anna Bitonti, Michael Doyle Olson, Kurt Sensenbrenner, Noah Guthier, Keasion Griffin and Gregg Williard are on the docket, with more expected to be added after a submission deadline this week. If you loved those animation festivals that used to make their way through the art house circuit, back when there were art cinemas, this one’s for you.
- Gaslight, through Nov. 22, Overture Center-Playhouse: While this term might once have seemed quaint and outmoded, we unfortunately are experiencing its new relevance and ubiquity. Patrick Hamilton's 1938 stage play called Gas Light evidently introduced the term, while the 1944 Ingrid Bergman film thriller Gaslight popularized the phrase as a red flag from narcissists and sociopaths. Forward Theater’s production is a new adaptation by Steven Dietz of the Hamilton original; it’s set in New York City and makes Bella less of a victim. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, with additional 2 p.m. shows on Nov. 7, 12, 14 and 21. Tickets at overture.org.
courtesy furrowmusic
A close-up of furrowmusic.
furrowmusic
- furrowmusic, Thursday, Nov. 12, The Rigby, 7 p.m.: Madison artist furrowmusic began releasing a series of self-produced and recorded singles on Spotify in 2025 and has quickly put together an impressive discography, including the new full-length WHO AM I. His music blends soulfully gravity-defying vocals, glossy modern pop, and the storytelling gene of '70s confessional singer-songwriters, and sounds just like something you will hear on radios all over before long. With Bluejacket, Devin Griffin.
- The Moors, through Nov. 14, Bartell Theatre: Describing a 2022 American Players Theatre production of Jen Silverman’s The Moors, Isthmus reviewer Gwendolyn Rice called the play a “slightly absurd, comically dark, sort-of period piece.” In StageQ’s social media promotion for the company’s current production, cast member Lindsay Drozdik describes the play as “gloomy.” Sounds perfect for Halloween season. Final performances are at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 12-13, and 2 p.m., Nov. 14. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org.
Kevin and King
A close-up of Amythyst Kiah.
Amythyst Kiah
- Amythyst Kiah, Thursday, Nov. 12, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Amythyst Kiah grew up in Tennessee as a self-described “anime nerd-mall goth.” Today that kind of self awareness has led to innervision-driven alt-rock music. Her second album on Rounder Records, Still + Bright, was produced by Butch Walker (Taylor Swift, Green Day), and critics agree it surpasses her first album, Wary + Strange, which Rolling Stone listed as a top 25 country and Americana album in 2021. Opener Buffalo Nichols turns up the buzz and distortion when he updates and redefines traditional blues. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com.
Find the individual Picks collected here, and as part of the full calendar of events.