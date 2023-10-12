What to do in Madison this weekend: Midwest Video Poetry Festival, Jenny Slate and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Katie McCurdy A close-up of Jenny Slate. Jenny Slate

A Conversation with Jenny Slate, Thursday, Oct. 12, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 5:30 p.m.: Jenny Slate has followed a delightfully unpredictable artistic path since emerging in the New York City comedy scene in the 2000s: voice work for animated shows (Big Mouth) and films (including co-writing the various adventures of Marcel the Shell with Shoes On); acclaimed lead roles (Obvious Child); bestselling books (Little Weirds); and even a season as a cast member of Saturday Night Live. This cross-disciplinary work makes Slate a natural for the “Humanities Without Boundaries” lecture series, hosted by the UW-Madison Center for the Humanities , in a conversation moderated by professor Ramzi Fawaz. It's free, but tickets are required: artsticketing.wisc.edu .

Artists Beyond Boundaries, Thursday, Oct. 12, Goodman Community Center, 5:30-7 p.m.: All artists strive to go beyond the boundaries; this event celebrates artists who have disabilities and are part of this Access to Independence program.Art lovers can meet Artists Beyond Boundaries artists directly and see works including paintings, drawings and sculpture. A dozen from some 48 participating artists will come out on top of the juror deliberations. Hors d'oeuvres and dessert are part of the evening, too. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

Remembering Matthew Shepard: 25 Years Later, Thursday, Oct. 12, Overture Center-Promenade Hall, 6:30 p.m.: It’s been a quarter century since University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard was the victim of an anti-gay hate crime. Since then, there have been major milestones to celebrate — such as the federal Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act in 2009 — but recently, attacks on the LGBTQ community by right-wing legislatures and local government officials (including, unfortunately, in Wisconsin ) are on the increase. This event from GSAFE, Children's Theater of Madison and other community partners will present a staged reading of the first two acts of Moisés Kaufman and the Tectonic Theater Company’s play The Laramie Project, which examines Shepard’s death through the stories of the town’s residents, followed by a panel discussion moderated by poet Danez Smith. Admission is free, but tickets are recommended: overture.org .

× Expand Deenvan Meer/Disney A person in a room filled with gold and jewels is about to grab a lamp. Adi Roy in "Disney's Aladdin."

Disney’s Aladdin, through Oct. 15, Overture Hall: Catch the Broadway musical Aladdin as it passes through Madison for a week of shows. Based on the 1992 Academy Award-winning animated film of the same name, the musical features fan favorite songs from the soundtrack as well as new music to fall in love with. The show debuted on Broadway in 2014, and the New York production holds the title for one of the Top 20 longest runs in Broadway history. Shows at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 12-13; 2 and 7:30 p.m., Oct. 14; and 1 and 6:30 p.m., Oct. 15; tickets at overture.org .

GLEAM, Wednesday-Saturday, through Oct. 28, Olbrich Gardens: The gardens at Olbrich are getting a nighttime makeover with this fanciful show of light-based art that changes every year. Many of the exhibits, like a light maze, are interactive. Timed entry is available from 6:30-9 p.m. in October, with tickets sold in advance only at olbrichgleam.org . Pro tip: Most people like the earliest entrance times, so choosing later times can result in less crowded viewing.

× Expand courtesy Tony Brown A close-up of Tony Brown. Tony Brown

Tony Brown & Roots Renegade Posse, Oct. 12-13, Bur Oak, 7:30 p.m.: Reggae musician Tony Brown, an Iowa native, made Madison his home base in the '70s and '80s before moving to Belize and, eventually, back to Iowa for a time. He was a go-to opener for artists like Taj Mahal and Bob Marley (with whom he toured in the late '70s playing soccer stadiums in Italy to 100,000 fans). These days Brown is based in Santa Fe where he paints, fishes, and still makes powerful reggae music. Expect some special Madison guests to reunite with Brown during this two-night residency, which also includes opening sets by Sthorm N' Miller. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

Jeff Plankenhorn, Thursday, Oct. 12, Kiki’s House of Righteous Music, 8 p.m.: He’s called “Plank” by the many fans who have discovered this slide guitarist — fans like Ray Wylie Hubbard, Joe Ely, and Ruthie Foster, with whom he’s also performed. A Midwesterner by birth and now based in Vancouver, B.C., Plankenhorn is a Texan at heart, with songs shaped by a 20 year residency in the Lone Star State. For ticket availability, email righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com.

Madtown Yarn Shop Hop, Oct. 13-15, various locations: The Yarn Shop Hop is now a fall ritual among the knitterati. The weekend highlights local yarn stores (many of which carry small-batch, locally produced yarns) as well as a fiber farm or two. Shops range from Madison to Mineral Point, Fort Atkinson and Columbus; full list of participants at madtownyarn.com .

Communication Fifth Anniversary Fundraiser, Friday, Oct. 13, Arts + Literature Lab, 5:30 p.m.: Help celebrate five years of Communication, Madison’s all-ages, nonprofit and non-alcohol venue and art space with this anniversary event (taking place at the larger ALL facility) featuring a silent auction, video projections by Heidi E. Johnson, and interactive art activities. Music for the night will be provided by pop auteurs Gentle Brontosaurus and The Five Mod Four, a long-running rock band led by Michael Wojtasiak. Tickets at communicationmadison.com .

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Friday, Oct; 13, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7:30 p.m.: “Harmony in Black” features the music of artist in residence Bill Banfield and Grammy-nominated Patrice Rushen, a classically trained pianist best known for her blend of jazz, pop and R&B. Rushen’s Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory, based on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life, will join Banfield’s Testimony of Tone, Tune and Time, highlighting the words of abolitionist Frederick Douglass, and his Symphony No. 8 — (titled Here I Stand), which looks to singer/activist/actor Paul Robeson for inspiration. Tickets at overture.org . (Also: Banfield will play guitar in a duo with pianist Johannes Wallmann at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Cafe Coda; tickets at cafecoda.club.)

Earth Connections, through Oct. 31, Farley Center, Verona: More than 25 artists are creating installations designed to be short-lived throughout the grounds of the Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability; all works in “Earth Connections” are made with materials that will break down. It’s an elegant way to point out the ephemeral nature of most of our world, including ourselves. Find more info at farleycenter.org .

× Expand Zak Stowe Cast members of "The Wiz." Cast members of "The Wiz," Children's Theater of Madison, 2023.

The Wiz, through Oct. 22, Overture Center-Playhouse: Exuberant music that pulls from rock and soul drives The Wiz, a musical version of the familiar tale of Dorothy and her adventures in Oz. This Children’s Theater of Madison production is recommended for grades three and up. Shows at 7 p.m. Friday, 2:30 & 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 & 6 p.m. Sunday (no 6 p.m. show on Oct. 22). Read Katie Reiser's preview here . Tickets at overture.org .

The Mystery of Irma Vep, Oct. 13-28, Bartell Theatre: Hitch seems to be having a moment on local stages this fall. Here we have more poking fun at Hitchcockian conventions with this saucy satire. The Mystery of Irma Vep (an anagram for “vampire”) takes on such melodramatic classics as Wuthering Heights and the film Rebecca — and, again following a fall trend, we have two actors playing eight characters. This Strollers Theatre production has shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (except 2 p.m. on Oct. 28) and 2 pm Sunday. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand Steve Noll Cast members of "The Women of Lockerbie." Cast members of "The Women of Lockerbie," Madison College Performing Arts, 2023.

The Women of Lockerbie, Oct. 13-22, Mitby Theater: This serious drama about the repercussions of the bombing of PanAm Flight 103 on the residents of Lockerbie, Scotland, should prove emotional in a world that has not gotten safer in the nearly 35 years since the tragedy. Yet the story of how the townspeople rallied to get the clothing of the victims back to their families is cathartic. Produced by Madison College Performing Arts; shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets at madisoncollege.edu .

The Birds, Oct. 13-28, Bartell Theatre: Mercury Players Theatre goes back to the source material, a short story by Daphne du Maurier, rather than the Hitchcock film, for this play. A couple takes refuge from attacking birds in a scary house. To augment the claustrophobic feeling, the audience will be seated on the stage with the actors for this production, and the play will be performed with the curtains closed. And there’s a suitably macabre opening night date of Friday the 13th. Shows are at 8 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday (but 4 p.m. on Oct. 28) and 4 p.m. on Oct. 28. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Boiled in Lead + Echo Rays, Friday, Oct. 13, Harmony Bar, 9 p.m.: For 40 years Boiled in Lead have carried the Minnesota punk rock torch they helped ignite along with the Replacements, Têtes Noires, and The Suburbs. They'll take a traditional Albanian tune and spike it with a Pogues-like aggressiveness. This will be a great big show in this little venue. Echo Rays is a new Madison guitar rock band, and scenesters will know the players: guitarists Danny Hicks and Jeff Burkhart, bassist Rob Garza, and drummer Tony Sellers.

The Raveyard, Friday, Oct. 13, Liquid, 10 p.m.: Wisconsin bass music producer and artist Ben Welko (aka Spookybro), is bringing back The Raveyard for one final go-round at Liquid. As with his EP release show in May, it’s a two-stage bass blowout, also featuring sets by AztekDevil, Double A, Drop Dead Fred, JONIN, POWERUP, Prismatic, Wolfbiter and Z E L. Tickets at seetickets.us .

× Expand Zachary Rosen Limanya Drum and Dance

Beats for Education, Saturday, Oct. 14, Robinia Courtyard, 2-8 p.m.: Mandjou Mara and Maya Kadakia of Limanya Drum and Dance Ensemble coordinate this annual fundraiser concert for Fansiga Village School in Guinea, West Africa. Beats for Education begins with drum and dance classes by Mara and Kadakia, followed by plenty of music for dancing by Limanya, Atimevu, Drum Power, Sunday Wahala, Kikeh Mato and Los Chechos.

Nosferatu, Saturday, Oct. 14, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 2 and 7 p.m.: Get in the Halloween spirit as Duck Soup Cinema presents one of the original vampire films, the silent Nosferatu (1922), directed by F. W. Murnau. Max Schreck gives a suitably creepy performance as Count Orlok (a Dracula stand-in) — the only thing more forbidding may be the strains of the Capitol Theater’s original Grand Barton organ playing the soundtrack. A touch of vaudeville with James the Magician opens the show, and Jelani Eddington is the organist. Tickets at overture.org .

Judge John Hodgman, Saturday, Oct. 14, Majestic, 4 p.m.: Anyone who has read John Hodgman’s various compendiums of possibly made-up facts (such as The Areas of My Expertise) was probably not surprised when Hodgman made a sort of cottage industry of being the ultimate arbiter of arguments, with a New York Times Magazine column and the Judge John Hodgman podcast. This live tour of the show also features co-host Jesse Thorn, and anyone can submit a question for possible inclusion at maximumfun.org/jjho . Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Louis Ely An art work of fish in a pond.

Louis Ely, through Dec. 30, Java Cat; reception Oct. 14, 6-8 p.m.: During college in the early ‘90s, Louis Ely was a center on the UW men’s basketball teams that helped build the team back to regular tournament appearances. Ely was also earning a degree in education, focused on art, and has been a longtime teacher in the Madison Metropolitan School District. Get a glimpse of Ely’s own paintings at this solo show (on exhibit through Dec. 30), and meet the artist during the reception from 6-8 p.,m. on Oct. 14.

× Expand Dawn Westlake A person peering through a series of lenses. A still image from "For the Skeptical," by Dawn Westlake.

Midwest Video Poetry Festival, Oct. 14-15, Arts + Lit Lab, 7 p.m.: The Midwest Video Poetry Festival turns 4 this year, with live spoken word/video collabs and screenings of videos from around the globe. Each day’s offerings are different. Saturday’s live presenters are Dana Maya and Aaron Granat, and Cynthia Marie Hoffman and Natalie Hinckley; Sunday features Chele Issac and Quan Barry. The videos range from the minute-and-a-half long Davenport (by Madison filmmaker Michelle Marie Kelley), which animates a poem via a vintage Vandercook letterpress with more than 300 prints made for each frame, to Singularity, a filming of poet Marie Howe reading at Storm King Art Center, by director Matthew Thompson. More info at artlitlab.org .

Varshavski-Shapiro Piano Duo, Saturday, Oct. 14, Farley’s House of Pianos, 7:30 p.m.: The Salon Piano Series ushers in its 10th season with a concert marking the 150th anniversary of the birth of Sergei Rachmaninoff, performed by the celebrated Varshavski-Shapiro Piano Duo. The concert will be followed by a reception to celebrate the anniversary, with food by Madame Chu. Earlier in the day, Stanislava Varshavski and Diana Shapiro will present a masterclass with piano students at 3 p.m. (the public is welcome to observe, and admission is free). Find ticket information at salonpianoseries.org . (Note, the previously announced season opener, international piano star Jan Bartoš, had to postpone his Madison appearance due to illness; a rescheduled date will be announced.)

Historic Madison 50th Anniversary Celebration, Sunday, Oct. 15, Olbrich Gardens, noon: Historic Madison, Madison’s historic society, is 50 years old and celebrating with, of course, a look back at Madison history — and how it has helped preserve it. The event starts at noon with a social hour with plenty of snacks and exhibits to browse. At 1 p.m. a panel of former mayors, Sue Bauman, Joe Sensenbrenner and Dave Cieslewicz, moderated by Madison historian and author and HMI board member Stu Levitan, will discuss past preservation efforts. At 2 p.m. there’s a special award we can’t say much about (shhhhh). RSVP to mlgajewski@aol.com.

Mad Kidney Fest, through Oct. 15, various restaurants: Mad Kidney Fest is not, like Osteria Papavero’s Offal Week, about eating kidneys — it’s a week highlighting dining menus created by dieticians that feature foods that are good for your kidney health and for those who have kidney disease, diabetes or high blood pressure. Participating restaurants include small eateries like Sun Prairie’s Taste of Africa and culinary heavyweights like Sardine. The week ends with a celebration at Cafe Coda from 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 15 with classical guitar music by Leonardo Arturo Quintero, a dance class with Francis Medrano, Latin music by Rebulú and more. See participating restaurant list at mad-kidney-fest.com .

× Expand Chris Devlin The Kingston Trio and instruments. The Kingston Trio

Kingston Trio, Sunday, Oct. 15, Barrymore, 7:30 p.m.: Some revival groups have no better tie to the act than employing the original sound engineer. Not true here. Mike Marvin is the adopted son of founding Kingston Trio member Nick Reynolds — who was also Marvin’s music mentor. Tim Gorelangton and Buddy Woodward have recorded and/or performed with original trio members. So while the music will be authentic, so, too, will be the stories and remembrances. Tickets at barrymorelive.com .

Mac Sabbath, Sunday, Oct. 15, Majestic, 8 p.m.: Yes, this is a real thing: Black Sabbath songs reimagined with new lyrics on fast food topics (“Organic Funeral,” “Sweet Beef”), performed by a band dressed as various hamburger franchise mascots (and, oddly, mixing in Kiss). It’s high concept, highly entertaining, and may scare you straight from eating at McDonald’s ever again. With The Cybertronic Spree and Playboy Manbaby. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .