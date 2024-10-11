× Expand courtesy Wisconsin Science Festival A person standing in front of a light display reading "science." An exhibit during "Science on the Square" during the 2023 Wisconsin Science Festival.

Wisconsin Science Festival, Oct 14-20, statewide: Science is everywhere, always — but especially in Wisconsin during this week-long fest, with demos, performances, films and more to engage everyone’s curiosity and deepen their knowledge of the physical world. This year’s theme is agriculture and its connection with the state’s economy and society, with more than 200 events. Here in Madison, look for “The Physics of Bowling,” Oct. 14 at Spare Time Entertainment; “Big Ideas for Busy People: Fields of Wonder,” Oct. 15 at the Majestic, and the return of "Science on the Square" during the final Madison Night Market on Oct. 17. For a searchable guide of all the events, see wisconsinsciencefest.org .

Bad Faith: Christian Nationalism’s Unholy War on Democracy, Tuesday, Oct. 15, Barrymore, 7 p.m.: The title succinctly captures the focus of this new documentary, which examines how some segments of the religious right have taken over the machinery of the Republican Party. Spoiler alert: The genesis of the movement was sparked by Wisconsin native Paul Weyrich, who co-founded The Heritage Foundation (authors of Project 2025), the American Legislative Exchange Council and other far-right political groups. This screening, hosted by The Progressive, Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, Center for Media and Democracy and Community Shares of Wisconsin, will be followed by a discussion with Democracy in Chains author Nancy MacLean. Tickets at barrymorelive.com .

× Expand courtesy Jeffrey D. Boldt A close-up of Jeffrey D. Boldt. Jeffrey D. Boldt

Jeffrey D. Boldt, Wednesday, Oct. 16, Lake City Books, 6 p.m.: UW-Madison alum and environmental lawyer Jeffrey D. Boldt has now written his second eco-thriller, this time involving climate change and coal shipping on Lake Superior. Boldt’s first novel, Blue Lake, published in 2022, was a WPR Book Club selection. The new Big Lake Troubles is a thriller that takes on the climate crisis directly through its dramatic Wisconsin setting involving coal shipping on Lake Superior. Hear him read at Lake City Books, 107 N. Hamilton St., which is becoming a popular spot for author appearances.

GLEAM: Art in a New Light, Wednesday-Saturday, through Oct. 26, Olbrich Gardens: Every summer and early fall, the gardens at Olbrich receive a nighttime makeover with this fanciful show of light-based art that changes every year, including some interactive installations. Timed entry begins at 6:30 p.m. in October, with tickets sold in advance only at olbrichgleam.org . Pro tip: most people like the earliest entrance times, so choosing later times can result in easier viewing at the start.

Moon Goons, Wednesday, Oct. 16, Red Rooster, 7 p.m.: The songs on Lady of Many Faces , the latest album by the Moon Goons, ping-pong among prog metal, synth meltdowns, psych punk and glossy folk. With song titles like “Wizard Prison” and “Doom Tomb Giant,” and a trippy light show, a wildly eclectic ride seems predestined. With Wisconsin prog-blues trio Candy Cigarette.

× Expand courtesy Rebekah Taussig Rebekah Taussig in a wheelchair in front of a mural of strawberries. Rebekah Taussig

Rebekah Taussig, Wednesday, Oct. 16, Union South, 7 p.m.: This year’s UW Go Big Read selection is Sitting Pretty: The View From My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body, a compulsively readable memoir by Rebekah Taussig. Growing up, Taussig saw few role models; chapter by chapter, her book opens up creative and boundary-breaking ways of living for those who are differently abled and ways of understanding for everyone. CART captioning and ASL interpretation available.

The Mountain Goats, Wednesday, Oct. 16, Barrymore, 7:30 p.m.: Only John Darnielle would bother to do a follow-up to an album recorded more than 20 years ago. That’s when All Hail West Texas was released, a fistful of songs about losers and snoozers recorded mostly on a boombox at his apartment. He’s a master storyteller, songwriter and accomplished author. The new LP, Jenny from Thebes, updates (with considerable studio production this time) the hard luck themes from West Texas. The record is said to lean into styles ranging from Godspell to The Cars. With singer-songwriter Tift Merritt. Tickets at barrymorelive.com .

× Expand courtesy High Road Touring Bob Schneider on stage. Bob Schneider

Bob Schneider, Wednesday, Oct. 16, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Bob Schneider’s press materials have called him “the best artist you’ve never heard of,” yet the Austin, Texas-based singer-songwriter (and former frontman of The Ugly Americans) has been making records since the turn of the century. Schneider’s music blends elements of folk, rock, bluegrass, country and even rap, funk and reggae, and over the years he’s collected about 60 Austin Music Awards. His latest album, The Human Torch, has been hailed as his most cohesive yet, but he also digs back and plays songs from his major-label debut, 2001’s Lonelyland. Josh Harty, a Madison music mainstay with a rich and rootsy vibe, opens. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Interwoven, through Oct. 19, Textile Arts Center: The nonprofit Textile Arts Center was founded in 2023 to serve as a hub for the fiber arts community, and since opening has maintained a busy schedule of classes, gallery shows and other events. “Interwoven” is the first exhibition of work by TAC members, and will feature pieces created with a wide variety of techniques by almost 60 regional artists. Regular public gallery hours are noon-4 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; find more info at textileartsmadison.org .

Gamehole Con, Oct. 17-20, Alliant Energy Center-Exhibition Hall: In its first decade, Gamehole Con grew into one of the largest role playing game weekends in the world. What is in store for year 11? The con calendar includes more than 2,900 events, so…a lot. And that doesn’t include open gaming, a hallmark of Gamehole. Preregistration is closed but admission badges will be available on site through the weekend. Find more info at gameholecon.com .

Wisconsin Book Festival, Oct. 17-20 Central Library (and other venues): The Wisconsin Book Festival’s annual fall celebration offers a concentration of readings, discussions and general bookishness that should get even the most reclusive bookworms out of the house. Sessions range from nonfiction that deals with today’s political realities to fiction that provides welcome escape. See Michael Popke’s preview of Wisconsin-connected authors here. Peruse the full schedule at wisconsinbookfestival.org .

A Closer Look at Madison School and City Referenda, Thursday, Oct. 17, Edgewater, 6 p.m.: Madison voters have more big decisions than just politicians on the Nov. 5 ballot, with both the city and the school district approving referendums to raise property taxes (the city for operating budget, and the schools for both operating budget and building renovation/replacement). The nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum is hosting this event designed to help demystify the process, featuring interviews with Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Joe Gothard and a panel discussion. Registration is required at wispolicyforum.org .

Nat Turner in Jerusalem, Oct. 17-Nov. 10, American Players Theatre-Touchstone, Spring Green: Nat Turner famously led an uprising of the enslaved that was one of the sparks for the Civil War. In Nat Turner in Jerusalem, playwright Nathan Alan Davis draws from a document written by lawyer Thomas R. Gray from a conversation with Turner in his jail cell the night before he is to be executed in Jerusalem, Virginia. This serious, tense, still work should be in good hands with James DeVita and Gavin Lawrence. Performances coming up include 7 p.m. on Oct. 17-18 and 23, 6 p.m. on Oct. 19 and 1 p.m. on Oct. 20; find the full schedule and tickets at americanplayers.org .

× Expand Steve Noll One person enthusiastically explains an idea to another. Peter Olson (left) and Michael Kelley in "The Untold Story of the Collyer Brothers," Madison Public Theatre, 2024.

The Untold Story of the Collyer Brothers, through Oct. 26, Bartell Theatre: This is the first show for the new Madison Public Theatre (formerly Strollers Theatre), co-produced by Oracular Studios. The told part of the untold story is that the Collyer brothers, Homer and Langley, are hoarders living in a junk-laden, booby-trapped brownstone in 1930s Harlem. The Untold Story of the Collyer Brothers, written and directed by Madison’s Finn Gallagher, takes off from this intriguing true story. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (except for 2 p.m. on Oct. 26) and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

The God Cluster: A Queer Pandemic Revenge Tragedy, through Oct. 26, Broom Street Theater: An intimate play set in a vaccine lab during “the next” pandemic. Mortality, medicine and love are front and center in this timely and thought provoking play by Ernie Lijoi. The God Cluster: A Queer Pandemic Revenge Tragedy was inspired by Lijoi’s two years' working in a COVID ICU. Shows are Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m., plus 2 p.m., Oct. 20.

× Expand Michael Brosilow Sarah Fornace in "Frankenstein." Sarah Fornace in "Frankenstein," Manual Cinema.

Manual Cinema: Frankenstein, Thursday, Oct. 17, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7:30 p.m.: Chicago’s Manual Cinema is a performance collective that utilizes various media including vintage overhead projectors, multiple screens, puppets, actors, live feed cameras, sounds and live music to reimagine what cinema might be. In this revisiting of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, the company draws from Shelley’s biography, the tale of Victor Frankenstein, and the story of his monster to consider “the beauty and horror of creation.” Gothic with a capital “G.” Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

× Expand Dana Lynn Pleasant A close-up of Bitch. Bitch

Bitch, Thursday, Oct. 17, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Bitch is a longstanding queer singer-songwriter with a following that includes Amy Ray of Indigo Girls, who called her new recording, Bitchcraft, a “masterpiece.” Ani DiFranco says she’s a “straight-up, real, fearless performer.” As for the artist herself, Bitch calls her mash-up of synth, beats, lyrics and violin “poet pop.” With Katie Cash. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .