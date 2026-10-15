× Expand Courtesy Pink Halo Pink Halo celebrates the release of the new album 'Daydream' Oct. 17, 2026, at High Noon Saloon. Pink Halo celebrates the release of the new album 'Daydream' Oct. 17, 2026, at High Noon Saloon.

How We Got It Together, through Oct. 18, UW Humanities-Gallery 7 and Art Lofts: No ordinary gallery show, “How We Got It Together” is both retrospective and homage. More than 100 artists who have had their careers shaped by their study at UW-Madison exhibit in media including artist books, ceramics, collage, drawings, glass, installations, paintings, performances and performance documentation, photography, prints, sonic works, sculptures, textiles, and zines. Wow! And in this time of increasing scrutiny of a liberal arts education, the show looks at the value of studying art regardless of its ultimate “destination” as a career. “How We Got It Together” is installed chronologically (according to the year in which degrees were received) in three galleries — Gallery Seven of the Humanities Building, the Art Lofts Gallery and the Art Lofts Backspace Gallery. Each has its own reception and artists talks Oct. 15-17; see the full schedule at howwegotittogether.blog.

Expand courtesy Wisconsin Science Festival Attendees at the 2023 Wisconsin Science Festival Expo. Attendees at the 2023 Wisconsin Science Festival Expo.

Wisconsin Science Festival, Oct. 15-25, UW campus and statewide: Over time, the Wisconsin Science Festival has grown from a UW-Madison campus weekend showcase to a truly statewide happening, with hundreds of events during its 11-day run. In Madison, Science on the Square helps kick off the week with activities in collaboration with the Madison Night Market, from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 15 on State Street and the Capitol Square. Opening weekend also includes an open house at many science-related venues on the UW-Madison campus, starting at 9 am on Oct. 17. Find the full event guide at wisconsinsciencefest.org.

Oct. 15-25, UW campus and statewide: Over time, the Wisconsin Science Festival has grown from a UW-Madison campus weekend showcase to a truly statewide happening, with hundreds of events during its 11-day run. In Madison, Science on the Square helps kick off the week with activities in collaboration with the Madison Night Market, from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 15 on State Street and the Capitol Square. Opening weekend also includes an open house at many science-related venues on the UW-Madison campus, starting at 9 am on Oct. 17. Find the full event guide at wisconsinsciencefest.org. Wisconsin Book Festival Fall Celebration, Oct. 15-18, Central Library + other venues: The Wisconsin Book Festival presents programs year round, but jam-packs one extended weekend in October to really celebrate all things book. This year is the fest’s 25th anniversary, and more than 80 authors are featured, many of them from Wisconsin (read our previews of four books by Wisconsin authors here, and Michael Popke's story about the milestone anniversary here). Big names are NPR’s Scott Simon, who has a new memoir; Roz Chast, who is co-authoring a graphic novel with Jason Adam Katzenstein; and Ben Wikler, whose This is the Plan attempts nothing less to give us back our democracy. Peruse the full schedule at wisconsinbookfestival.org; the fun part is finding that special session that seems meant just for you.

Expand courtesy of Women Make Movies, wmm.com A still from the film 'Real Indian' by Malinda Maynor Lowery. A still from the film 'Real Indian' by Malinda Maynor Lowery.

Women Make Movies Film Festival, Thursday, Oct. 15, Barrymore, 6 p.m.: “6 Short Films By and About Women” might sound like the title of an Ingmar Bergman film, but it is really just that — six films by women filmmakers plucked from Women Make Movies, a nonprofit supporting women filmmakers. While the films themselves have not been announced, count on stirring and thought-provoking work. We do know one is Real Indian, the 1996 short documentary film by Lumbee filmmaker Malinda Maynor. A discussion follows the screenings. Sponsored by the Zonta Club of Madison, a service organization. Tickets at barrymorelive.com.

Thursday, Oct. 15, Barrymore, 6 p.m.: “6 Short Films By and About Women” might sound like the title of an Ingmar Bergman film, but it is really just that — six films by women filmmakers plucked from Women Make Movies, a nonprofit supporting women filmmakers. While the films themselves have not been announced, count on stirring and thought-provoking work. We do know one is Real Indian, the 1996 short documentary film by Lumbee filmmaker Malinda Maynor. A discussion follows the screenings. Sponsored by the Zonta Club of Madison, a service organization. Tickets at barrymorelive.com. Monstersongs, Thursday, Oct. 15, Bur Oak, 7 p.m.: Monstersongs is a different take on the spooky side of October. This rock opera from Music Theatre of Madison draws on the uncanny feel of certain graphic novels, adds a soundtrack befitting a rock musical, and incorporates technology for a spellbinding exploration of the psyches of monsters — the witch, the troll, the zombie, the mummy. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com.

Expand provided by Kanopy Dance Daniel Fetecua-Soto in 'Fansié Sinak Chipwany' ('We Are Still Here'), part of Kanopy Dance's 'Without Borders' program. Daniel Fetecua-Soto in 'Fansié Sinak Chipwany' ('We Are Still Here'), part of Kanopy Dance's 'Without Borders' program.

Kanopy Dance Company, Oct. 15-18, Overture-Promenade Hall: Kanopy opens its 50th season by tipping its hat to a modern dance master: José Limón, whose mid-20th century work, built as much around human emotion as movement, remains influential. “Without Borders” brings that legacy to the stage, with Daniel Fetecua-Soto’s reconstruction of Limón’s Suite from A Choreographic Offering, set to Bach, plus Fetecua-Soto’s own Fansié Sinak Chipwany (We Are Still Here). Colin Connor adds Flying in the Face of Time, with eight dancers set loose against Beethoven’s wonderfully unruly Grosse Fugue. Performances at 7 p.m. Oct. 15-17 and 2 p.m. Oct. 18; tickets at overture.org.

Oct. 15-18, Overture-Promenade Hall: Kanopy opens its 50th season by tipping its hat to a modern dance master: José Limón, whose mid-20th century work, built as much around human emotion as movement, remains influential. “Without Borders” brings that legacy to the stage, with Daniel Fetecua-Soto’s reconstruction of Limón’s Suite from A Choreographic Offering, set to Bach, plus Fetecua-Soto’s own Fansié Sinak Chipwany (We Are Still Here). Colin Connor adds Flying in the Face of Time, with eight dancers set loose against Beethoven’s wonderfully unruly Grosse Fugue. Performances at 7 p.m. Oct. 15-17 and 2 p.m. Oct. 18; tickets at overture.org. The Compass, Oct. 15-25, UW Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre: This exciting premise involves the audience as a jury in an interactive performance that will never be the same twice. In The Compass, a young person who used AI to make “a life-altering decision” is on trial. The audience will be in small groups with a facilitator who ferries decisions to the stage. “Our ethical conversations around AI have not always kept up with the pace of technology,” University Theatre director Micha Espinosa tells Isthmus. “I think that the play is going to give us a chance to slow down and examine these questions together.” Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday (no show Oct. 23), 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday; tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu.

Expand Julia Houck Donavon Armbruster, left, and Patrick O'Hara in Madison Public Theatre's 'Taking Sides.' Donavon Armbruster, left, and Patrick O'Hara in Madison Public Theatre's 'Taking Sides.'

Taking Sides, through Oct. 24, Bartell Theatre: Ronald Harwood’s 1995 play Taking Sides has taken on added relevance at our current moment. It’s based on the true story of star German conductor and composer Wilhelm Furtwängler. After World War II, accused of collaborating with the Nazis, the conductor claimed he was on the side of art, not the Nazis. Madison Public Theatre revisits Furtwängler’s story. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (except 1:30 p.m. Oct. 24) and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org.

through Oct. 24, Bartell Theatre: Ronald Harwood’s 1995 play Taking Sides has taken on added relevance at our current moment. It’s based on the true story of star German conductor and composer Wilhelm Furtwängler. After World War II, accused of collaborating with the Nazis, the conductor claimed he was on the side of art, not the Nazis. Madison Public Theatre revisits Furtwängler’s story. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (except 1:30 p.m. Oct. 24) and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org. Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel, Thursday, Oct. 15, Majestic, 8 p.m.: Duane Betts showed what a great lead guitarist he is when performing with his late father Dickey Betts' band, Great Southern, as well as with Dawes. While his new album, Isle of Hope, saves room for guitar licks galore, the record showcases Betts' songwriting chops. The lead track, “Heartache,” is a stabbing lament about his father’s 2024 passing. The project was produced by Nashville-based Dave Cobb who has displayed a knack for putting the melody first with artists like Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton and the late John Prine. With Rianna Marie. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Expand Shine United An installation during the 2026 'GLEAM' installation. An installation during the 2026 'GLEAM' installation.

GLEAM, Wednesday-Saturday, through Oct. 24, Olbrich Gardens: If you haven’t yet had a chance to get your GLEAM on, the time grows short; regular hours for Olbrich’s annual installation of art works using light end on Oct. 24 (though, it returns for one last night on Halloween). Timed entry begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday in October. Tickets are only sold in advance at olbrichgleam.org.

Wednesday-Saturday, through Oct. 24, Olbrich Gardens: If you haven’t yet had a chance to get your GLEAM on, the time grows short; regular hours for Olbrich’s annual installation of art works using light end on Oct. 24 (though, it returns for one last night on Halloween). Timed entry begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday in October. Tickets are only sold in advance at olbrichgleam.org. Eurydice, through Oct. 17, Bartell Theatre: Playwright and author Sarah Ruhl’s work has been regularly featured on Madison stages over the last couple decades. Eurydice, Ruhl’s retelling of the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice with the perspective shifted to lady E, made its premiere as a Madison Repertory Theatre production in 2003, and here is revived by Madison Theatre Guild for a fresh look. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday (except 3 p.m. on Oct. 17) and 3 p.m. Sunday, plus 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org.

through Oct. 17, Bartell Theatre: Playwright and author Sarah Ruhl’s work has been regularly featured on Madison stages over the last couple decades. Eurydice, Ruhl’s retelling of the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice with the perspective shifted to lady E, made its premiere as a Madison Repertory Theatre production in 2003, and here is revived by Madison Theatre Guild for a fresh look. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday (except 3 p.m. on Oct. 17) and 3 p.m. Sunday, plus 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org. Leading Ladies Of Stage and Screen, Oct. 16-18, Overture-Playhouse: If you long to lean back and let the world recede, this celebration of the golden age of cinema and theater is for you. “Leading Ladies of Stage and Screen,” from Four Seasons Theatre, is an homage to voices like Judy Garland and Shirley Jones as well as to contemporary singers like Sarah Brightman, Sutton Foster and Idina Menzel. Performances at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 2 p.m. Oct. 17-18. Tickets at overture.org.

Expand Kyle Hilker/Shatter Imagery The WURKestra in the great outdoors. The WURKestra

WURKestra, Friday, Oct. 16, Barrymore, 8 p.m.: This local mash-up of all mash-ups pairs WURK’s prog-funk with the jazz, Dixieland and rock stylings of the 20-member strong DB Orchestra. Inspired by jammers Umphrey McGee, WURK has been on the scene since 2016 and they’re as tight as it gets. DB Orchestra is led by saxophonist Daniel Haschke, a member of both bands — which will surely inform the full-on fusion. Tickets at barrymorelive.com.

Friday, Oct. 16, Barrymore, 8 p.m.: This local mash-up of all mash-ups pairs WURK’s prog-funk with the jazz, Dixieland and rock stylings of the 20-member strong DB Orchestra. Inspired by jammers Umphrey McGee, WURK has been on the scene since 2016 and they’re as tight as it gets. DB Orchestra is led by saxophonist Daniel Haschke, a member of both bands — which will surely inform the full-on fusion. Tickets at barrymorelive.com. The Green Room, Oct. 16-31, Martin Street Theatre: This play, by Encore Studio founder and Executive Director KelsyAnne Schoenhaar and Wendy Prosise, and originally produced in 2009, is back — updated by Steve Wyeth. As its title suggests, The Green Room is a look behind the scenes at a theater production, where ego, personality, tech glitches, and the randomness of everyday life come together. Performances at 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, plus 2 p.m. Oct. 25. Tickets at encorestudio.org.

Passing the Mic Showcase, Saturday, Oct. 17, WYSO Center for Music, 6:30 p.m.: Passing the Mic is an annual interdisciplinary arts seminar for young artists coordinated by the UW Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives. Public events during the 20th annual event include the annual performance showcase (6:30 p.m., Oct. 17) featuring seminar participants, students in the UW First Wave Hip-Hop & Urban Arts program, and Barrio Dance. Find more information and tickets at omai.wisc.edu.

Zine Out Loud, Saturday, Oct. 17, Communication, 7 p.m.: Books and poems aren’t the only genres that can be performed. Zines are also fodder for live presentation, and Zine Out Loud combines the visual and storytelling aspects of the format. Milwaukee’s Hannah Hallman, who publishes gay comics and has written a graphic novel, is the featured performer. Hallman is joined by Alex Clarke, Finn Enke, Grace Olson, Itchy Warrior, Kelsey Borch and Matte. Tickets at communicationmadison.com.

Expand Maryann Bates Joey Stuckey and guitar. Joey Stuckey

Joey Stuckey, Saturday, Oct. 17, Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m.: Blind since age 2, guitarist/producer/speaker Joey Stuckey has shared the stage with the likes of James Brown, the B-52s and Bad Company; Alan Parsons says the “Music Ambassador of Macon,” Georgia, has “the best ears in the business.” Stuckey will be in town for a series of educational events — culminating in this headlining performance with local jazz musicians Jeff Weiss on bass and Francis Randall on drums, as well as guest vocalist Audrey Martinovich. His new blues-rock EP, King of Strings, drops later this month and was recorded at Hollywood’s Les Paul Recording Studio using the Waukesha native son’s gear from the late 1950s. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu.

Saturday, Oct. 17, Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m.: Blind since age 2, guitarist/producer/speaker Joey Stuckey has shared the stage with the likes of James Brown, the B-52s and Bad Company; Alan Parsons says the “Music Ambassador of Macon,” Georgia, has “the best ears in the business.” Stuckey will be in town for a series of educational events — culminating in this headlining performance with local jazz musicians Jeff Weiss on bass and Francis Randall on drums, as well as guest vocalist Audrey Martinovich. His new blues-rock EP, King of Strings, drops later this month and was recorded at Hollywood’s Les Paul Recording Studio using the Waukesha native son’s gear from the late 1950s. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu. Pink Halo album release, Saturday, Oct. 17, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Julian Russell and Summer Wuestenberg took their time in crafting their debut album as Pink Halo. The result emerged Oct. 1 and was more than worth the wait for fans of the Madison group; Daydream features 10 pop-rock songs that all sound like they should be on the radio somewhere right now. For this show celebrating the release, the recording duo will be joined by three bandmates in Pink Halo's stage incarnation for a complete performance of the album, plus sets by It’s All you Cowboy and Ladyslipper. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Expand Bob Koch Hometown Sweethearts from the other side of the bar at the Crystal. Hometown Sweethearts

Hometown Sweethearts, Saturday, Oct. 17, Crystal Corner, 8 p.m.: Guitarist-lead singer Nate Palan lives in New York City. Bassist Christian Boeger lives in Australia. This makes drummer Scott Beardsley the only remaining Madison resident of this king of cover bands. This also makes a Hometown Sweethearts show a reunion every time it happens. The trio is relentless in their energy and song selection, tossing off an REM number one minute, the next minute joyfully crooning the theme song to Welcome Back, Kotter.

Saturday, Oct. 17, Crystal Corner, 8 p.m.: Guitarist-lead singer Nate Palan lives in New York City. Bassist Christian Boeger lives in Australia. This makes drummer Scott Beardsley the only remaining Madison resident of this king of cover bands. This also makes a Hometown Sweethearts show a reunion every time it happens. The trio is relentless in their energy and song selection, tossing off an REM number one minute, the next minute joyfully crooning the theme song to Welcome Back, Kotter. “Bird, Blood, Bone” book launch, Sunday, Oct. 18, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 2 p.m.: This book launch is bittersweet, as it celebrates the release of a poetry collection, Bird, Blood, Bone, from the late Rene Livingston-DeTienne (published under the name R.B. Simon). Rene finished the manuscript, which she described as “part memoir, part manifesto” and a consideration of “the multiple identities one must reconcile every day to survive what feels unendurable” only a few days before her passing. The book launch is also a performance “honoring her life, voice and literary legacy,” produced by Loud ‘N UnChained Theater’s T. S. Banks. (Rene also wrote one of the first essays Isthmus published after coming back from COVID in 2021.)

Sunday, Oct. 18, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 2 p.m.: This book launch is bittersweet, as it celebrates the release of a poetry collection, Bird, Blood, Bone, from the late Rene Livingston-DeTienne (published under the name R.B. Simon). Rene finished the manuscript, which she described as “part memoir, part manifesto” and a consideration of “the multiple identities one must reconcile every day to survive what feels unendurable” only a few days before her passing. The book launch is also a performance “honoring her life, voice and literary legacy,” produced by Loud ‘N UnChained Theater’s T. S. Banks. (Rene also wrote one of the first essays Isthmus published after coming back from COVID in 2021.) Josh Joplin Group, Sunday, Oct. 18, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Hailing from Chicago, the Josh Joplin Group is celebrating the release of Useful Music (Silver Anniversary Sessions), featuring demos, outtakes, and previously unreleased material from the band’s 2001 debut album, which spawned the minor alt-rock hit, “Camera One” (produced by Talking Heads' Jerry Harrison and featured on an episode of Scrubs). After a handful of subsequent albums, the group took a long hiatus and then returned with 2024’s Figure Drawing — followed by 2025’s GpYr. The band’s music still sounds fresh, and its mix of introspection and celebration goes down even smoother now than it did back in the day. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com.

Find the individual Picks collected here, and as part of the full calendar of events.