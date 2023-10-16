What to do in Madison this week: Adrian Legg, Wisconsin Science Festival and more Isthmus Picks

Wisconsin Science Festival, Oct. 16-22: Science, it’s everywhere — as anyone who has ever dropped a glass knows. During this statewide fest, 300 events in 40-plus counties (some with livestreaming) take place. Hands-on demos, performances, films and more will deepen everyone’s knowledge of the physical world. Here in Madison a program called “Big Ideas for Busy People: Am AI Art Too?” with UW-Madison Division of the Arts director Chris Walker focuses on how AI impacts inspiration and creativity (5 p.m., Oct. 17, Union South-Marquee). For a searchable guide of all the events, see wisconsinsciencefest.org .

× Expand Shervin Lainez The band Nation of Language. Nation of Language

Nation of Language, Monday, Oct. 16, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: This three-piece indie pop band from Brooklyn, New York, specializes in songs with synth flourishes and impeccable drumming, which pair perfectly with the yearning voice of lead singer Ian Devaney. Nation of Language released their latest album, Strange Disciple, in September, a collection of nostalgic tracks delving into themes of love, longing and infatuation. They are accompanied by Miss Grit, a Korean-American rock musician from New York whose vulnerable songs fuse raw emotion with powerful vocals. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Glass Madison, through Nov. 17, UW campus: Six exhibits this month celebrate 60 years of UW-Madison’s glass program. Running through Oct. 22 at the Art Lofts, 111 N. Frances St., are “The Sixth Decade of UW Glass,” “Flameworking,” and work from Tom Zickuhr, lecturer in neon. “Research and Outreach” at the School of Education Gallery runs through Oct. 17. “Absolute Zero,” featuring the work of Felicia LeRoy and Carolyn Spears, runs through Nov. 17 at the main gallery at the UW Memorial Union. And through Oct. 20, the 7th floor gallery of the Humanities Building hosts glass works from 18 artists from collegiate programs nationwide. It’s a deep dive into where the UW’s glass program is right now. Find more info at glasslab.art.wisc.edu .

× Expand courtesy Danielle Lincoln Hanna A close-up of Danielle Lincoln Hanna. Danielle Lincoln Hanna

Danielle Lincoln Hanna, Tuesday, Oct. 17, Mystery to Me, 6 p.m.: Who knew delivering the mail by boat on Geneva Lake could be so packed with intrigue? Author Danielle Lincoln Hanna’s Mailboat series follows the stories of a foster teen helping deliver the mail, the Mailboat captain, and others who find danger in the resort haven of Lake Geneva. Book five, The End of Summer, is out now and the novels will soon appear in hardcover for the first time; Lincoln Hanna will visit Mystery to Me to discuss the series. Register at mysterytomebooks.com (a livestream is also available).

Carol Chase Bjerke: In Memoriam, through Nov. 5, Abel Contemporary Gallery, Stoughton: Madison’s Carol Chase Bjerke, who died in October 2022, was a thoughtful artist in various media. She made artist’s books and was a longtime member of the Bone Folders' Guild; she was a photographer who created moody, provocative images sometimes with the most basic of film cameras; and she experimented in the darkroom, creating what she called limnographs — “painting” with developer on unexposed photo paper, then developing the previously invisible image, welcoming the unexpected, then refining the technique. She also worked to connect art with the process of healing. A memorial exhibit of works by Bjerke is among the new exhibits at Abel Contemporary Gallery, also featuring the annual Ceramics Invitational and work by Craig Clifford and John S. Miller. Find more info at abelcontemporary.com .

Jaap Blonk, Tuesday, Oct. 17, Arts + Literature Lab, 7 p.m.: Jaap Blonk is one of the foremost sound poets of our day and this is a rare Madison appearance. In sound poetry, the voice itself becomes an instrument and lends new meanings and subtexts to the words. Blonk, in his current show, Dr. Voxoid’s Next Move, is continually developing the performance and it may include invented language, “phonetic etudes” and live soundscapes. Tickets at artlitlab.ticketspice.com .

Fotos Rivas Adrian Legg in front of a vintage truck. Adrian Legg

Adrian Legg, Tuesday, Oct. 17, Bur Oak, 7:30 p.m.: Fans of guitar wizardry likely need no introduction to Adrian Legg, who has created a musical universe all his own over decades of writing for solo guitar, custom instrument creations, and explorations of different tunings. Along with his playing, Legg’s storytelling makes for an entertaining evening (for an example check out his 2017 live album ). Tickets at seetickets.us .

Boys Like Girls, Wednesday, Oct. 18, The Sylvee, 7 p.m.: Boston-area quartet Boys Like Girls perfected a slick blend of guitar rock and emo in the second half of the Oughts, leading to hits like “The Great Escape.” But the group had been missing for more than a decade from the record racks (virtual or otherwise) until resurfacing earlier this year with a series of singles teasing a new album, Sunday at Foxwoods, out Oct. 20. The singles show they have not lost their way with anthemic guitar pop, now riding atop a bed of 2020s synth flourishes. With State Champs, The Summer Set, Lolo. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Bug Jar Shows Members of Science Man in action. Science Man

Science Man + Holy Shit! Wednesday, Oct. 18, Mickey’s, 10 p.m.: Need a midweek pick-me-up? This bill offers next-level intensity. Science Man’s April record, Mince’s Cane , features seven pummeling tracks, all under two minutes, and it’s even accompanied by a film version . They are joined by an equally relentless outfit, Milwaukee’s own Holy Shit!, who have been bringing the hardcore goods to Midwest stages for more than two decades. If this one doesn't wake you up and make you jump, it's time to visit a doctor. With Diskonekt, The Sound That Ends Creation.

Obour Tanner’s Archive; or, How to Remember Your (Famous) Friend, Phillis Wheatley, Thursday, Oct. 19, Wisconsin Historical Society, 4:30 p.m.: In conjunction with the Phillis Wheatley exhibit at the Memorial Library (through Dec. 22, Special Collections gallery), Dr. Tara Bynum, assistant professor of English and African American studies at the University of Iowa, will discuss the correspondence between the enslaved African American poet Wheatley, of Boston, and Obour Tanner, another enslaved African woman who lived in Rhode Island. Bynum will detail what the letters tell us about their daily lives and friendship.

× Expand courtesy Wisconsin Book Festival A crowd of sitting people listen to a talk at Central Library. A past Wisconsin Book Festival event.

Wisconsin Book Festival, Oct. 19-22, Central Library (and other venues): It’s the most wonderful time of the year for book lovers, as the Wisconsin Book Festival’s annual four-day celebration fills a long weekend with talks by more than 50 authors. Events begin at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 with a talk by author Michael Waldman on The Supermajority: How the Supreme Court Divided America, and wrap up at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 with fantasist John Scalzi on the just-released Starter Villain…and there’s oh so much in between those talks. Read Michael Popke’s preview here , and find the full schedule at wisconsinbookfestival.org .

The Mystery of Irma Vep, through Oct. 28, Bartell Theatre: Hitch seems to be having a moment on local stages this fall. Here we have more poking fun at Hitchcockian conventions with this saucy satire. The Mystery of Irma Vep (an anagram for “vampire”) takes on such melodramatic classics as Wuthering Heights and the film Rebecca — and, again following a fall trend, we have two actors playing eight characters. This Strollers Theatre production has shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (except 2 p.m. on Oct. 28) and 2 pm Sunday. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand Jamie Wdziekonski A close-up of Amyl & the Sniffers. Amyl & the Sniffers

Amyl & the Sniffers, Thursday, Oct. 19, Sylvee, 8 p.m.: If such a thing as an entry for “high intensity” existed in the dictionary, a picture of Amyl & the Sniffers would be an appropriate illustration to accompany it. The band’s music is catchy, no nonsense punk-metal; the records are fun, but the best way to get the full impact is to see (and hear) them up close and personal. The Australian quartet is currently roaming the world behind the 2021 album Comfort to Me, accompanied for this run of U.S. dates by Austin, Texas, firecrackers Die Spitz, whose most recent release is the crunchy EP Teeth . Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

The Women of Lockerbie, through Oct. 22, Mitby Theater: This serious drama about the repercussions of the bombing of PanAm Flight 103 on the residents of Lockerbie, Scotland, should prove emotional in a world that has not gotten safer in the nearly 35 years since the tragedy. Yet the story of how the townspeople rallied to get the clothing of the victims back to their families is cathartic. Produced by Madison College Performing Arts; shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets at madisoncollege.edu .

The Birds, through Oct. 28, Bartell Theatre: Mercury Players Theatre goes back to the source material, a short story by Daphne du Maurier, rather than the Hitchcock film, for this play. A couple takes refuge from attacking birds in a scary house. To augment the claustrophobic feeling, the audience will be seated on the stage with the actors for this production, and the play will be performed with the curtains closed. And there’s a suitably macabre opening night date of Friday the 13th. Shows are at 8 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday (but 4 p.m. on Oct. 28) and 4 p.m. on Oct. 28. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .