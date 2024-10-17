× Expand Colin Huth Bill Adair in front of a shelf of books. Bill Adair

Wisconsin Book Festival, Oct. 17-20 Central Library (and other venues): The Wisconsin Book Festival’s annual fall celebration offers a concentration of readings, discussions and general bookishness that should get even the most reclusive bookworms out of the house. Sessions range from nonfiction that deals with today’s political realities (such as Bill Adair's Beyond the Big Lie) to fiction that provides welcome escape. See Michael Popke’s preview of Wisconsin-connected authors here . Peruse the full schedule at wisconsinbookfestival.org .

Interwoven, through Oct. 19, Textile Arts Center: The nonprofit Textile Arts Center was founded in 2023 to serve as a hub for the fiber arts community, and since opening has maintained a busy schedule of classes, gallery shows and other events. “Interwoven” is the first exhibition of work by TAC members, and will feature pieces created with a wide variety of techniques by almost 60 regional artists. Regular public gallery hours are noon-4 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; find more info at textileartsmadison.org .

Gamehole Con, Oct. 17-20, Alliant Energy Center-Exhibition Hall: In its first decade, Gamehole Con grew into one of the largest role playing game weekends in the world. What is in store for year 11? The con calendar includes more than 2,900 events, so…a lot. And that doesn’t include open gaming, a hallmark of Gamehole. Preregistration is closed but admission badges will be available on site through the weekend. Find more info at gameholecon.com .

× Expand courtesy Wisconsin Science Festival A person standing in front of a light display reading "science." An exhibit during "Science on the Square" during the 2023 Wisconsin Science Festival.

Wisconsin Science Festival, through Oct 20, statewide: Science is everywhere, always — but especially in Wisconsin during this week-long fest, with demos, performances, films and more to engage everyone’s curiosity and deepen their knowledge of the physical world. This year’s theme is agriculture and its connection with the state’s economy and society, with more than 200 events. Here in Madison, events still to come include the return of "Science on the Square" during the final Madison Night Market on Oct. 17; and, both happening from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Oct. 19, the Wisconsin Weather Festival at the Wisconsin Energy Institute and Discovery Expo at the Discovery Building on the UW campus. For a searchable guide of all the events, see wisconsinsciencefest.org .

A Closer Look at Madison School and City Referenda, Thursday, Oct. 17, Edgewater, 6 p.m.: Madison voters have more big decisions than just politicians on the Nov. 5 ballot, with both the city and the school district approving referendums to raise property taxes (the city for operating budget, and the schools for both operating budget and building renovation/replacement). The nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum is hosting this event designed to help demystify the process, featuring interviews with Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Joe Gothard and a panel discussion. Registration is required at wispolicyforum.org .

× Expand Michael Brosilow Sarah Fornace in "Frankenstein." Sarah Fornace in "Frankenstein," Manual Cinema.

Manual Cinema: Frankenstein, Thursday, Oct. 17, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7:30 p.m.: This is not the old Boris Karloff Frankenstein. Chicago’s Manual Cinema is a performance collective that utilizes various media including vintage overhead projectors, multiple screens, puppets, actors, live feed cameras, sounds and live music to reimagine what cinema might be. In this revisiting of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, the company draws from Shelley’s biography, the tale of Victor Frankenstein, and the story of his monster to consider “the beauty and horror of creation.” Gothic with a capital “G.” Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

The God Cluster: A Queer Pandemic Revenge Tragedy, through Oct. 26, Broom Street Theater: An intimate play set in a vaccine lab during “the next” pandemic. Mortality, medicine and love are front and center in this timely and thought provoking play by Ernie Lijoi. The God Cluster: A Queer Pandemic Revenge Tragedy was inspired by Lijoi’s two years' working in a COVID ICU. Shows are Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m., plus 2 p.m., Oct. 20.

× Expand Steve Noll Stephanie Albrecht in "The Untold Story of the Collyer Brothers." Stephanie Albrecht in "The Untold Story of the Collyer Brothers," Madison Public Theatre, 2024.

The Untold Story of the Collyer Brothers, through Oct. 26, Bartell Theatre: This is the first show for the new Madison Public Theatre (formerly Strollers Theatre), co-produced by Oracular Studios. The told part of the untold story is that the Collyer brothers, Homer and Langley, are hoarders living in a junk-laden, booby-trapped brownstone in 1930s Harlem. The Untold Story of the Collyer Brothers, written and directed by Madison’s Finn Gallagher, takes off from this intriguing true story. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (except for 2 p.m. on Oct. 26) and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Bitch, Thursday, Oct. 17, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Bitch is a longstanding queer singer-songwriter with a following that includes Amy Ray of Indigo Girls, who called her new recording, Bitchcraft, a “masterpiece.” Ani DiFranco says she’s a “straight-up, real, fearless performer.” As for the artist herself, Bitch calls her mash-up of synth, beats, lyrics and violin “poet pop.” With Katie Cash. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

Fall Art Tour, Oct. 18-20, Sauk and Iowa counties: If you need an additional reason to drive the hills of the Driftless while autumn colors are popping, look no further than the Fall Art Tour, a driving expedition to the studios of more than 50 artists in varied media. Swing by Baraboo, Dodgeville, Mineral Point and Spring Green as well as points in between. taking in work like Evan Lewis' kinetic sound sculpture, Liz Carter’s mixed media, Jane Wilcoxson’s detailed oil pastels, Kyle Martin’s paintings, Sharon Nicholas' embellished boxes, and much more. Check fallarttour.com for a complete list.

Jarren Benton + Demrick, Friday, Oct. 18, The Annex, 6:30 p.m.: Veteran rapper Jarren Benton has had a tremendously prolific 2024, showcasing his seemingly effortless lyrical flow on a dizzying array of singles including collaborations with Ryan Benton, Kill the Coyote, current tourmates Locksmith and Demrick, and many others. Benton and Demrick also just pulled together an entire album of recent collaborations on the October release Black Canvas. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

Expand Christian Heeb Leroy Jones and trumpet standing on the front steps of a row house. Leroy Jones

Leroy Jones, Oct. 18-19, North Street Cabaret, 6:45 p.m.: Trumpet master Leroy Jones has been playing in New Orleans since the 1970s, but his profile on the national music scene got a big boost when he joined Harry Connick’s band in the '90s. Even while playing around the world Jones still leads his own band in a regular gig at the legendary Preservation Hall. For some years now, Jones has been making the trek to Madison to collaborate with trombonist Darren Sterud and company to bring the sounds of the Big Easy to Madison; this pair of shows also features drummer Jordan Cohen, bassist Ben Ferris and pianist Chris Rottmayer. The Sun Prairie High School Jazz Combo opens. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

Songs & Stories, Oct. 18-20, Overture-Playhouse: This series by Four Seasons Theatre features three works mixing storytelling, music and more. First on Oct. 18 (7 p.m.) is Swissconsin, featuring Wisconsinite Ruth Marty, the daughter of Swiss immigrants (and grandmother to Four Seasons artistic director Sarah Marty), who grew up playing accordion and singing folk songs while helping her father, a cheesemaker. The performance includes a talk by UW-Madison professor James Leary of the Down Home Dairyland history recording project. Oct. 19 (2 p.m.) features an encore performance of Moments of Happiness, featuring stories by former UW Band Director Mike Leckrone accompanied by a jazz trio. The series concludes on Oct. 20 (6 p.m.) with a performance of Sirena, an original story conceived by Mineral Point-based artist Leslie Damaso told through new arrangements of traditional Filipino kundiman songs along with original music. Tickets at overture.org.

× Expand Stephanie Matthews The Jon Irabagon Quartet pauses for a photo. Jon Irabagon Quartet (from left): Matt Mitchell, Jon Irabagon, Chris Lightcap, Dan Weiss.

Jon Irabagon Quartet, Friday, Oct. 18, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 7:30 p.m.: The Madison jazz scene is lucky that inventive composer and improviser, prolific collaborator, and saxophone master Jon Irabagon is based in Chicago, from where he can be a frequent visitor for concerts with both local players and touring artists. And, of course, shows by one of his own ensembles. Currently on a brief Midwest tour is the Jon Irabagon Quartet, which also features three New York-based players who are also composers and bandleaders: pianist Matt Mitchell, bassist Chris Lightcap, and drummer Dan Weiss. Irabagon will be playing mezzo soprano sax for these shows, featuring new music composed for the very rarely encountered instrument. Tickets at irabagonquartet.bpt.me .

For the Love Of (Or the Roller Derby Play), Oct. 18-27, Madison College-Truax Studio Theater: Playwright Gina Femia has written 10 plays and a young adult novel, reflecting themes of friendship, family, queer lives, pride and love. Here the scene is an unexpected roller derby romance; For the Love Of features an all-female cast. Madison College Performing Arts puts on the show with performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets here .

The Magical Forest, Oct. 19-27, Madison Youth Arts: A mouse party in the forest for young theatergoers ages 2-5 features Mutzie the Mouse and friend Grumpy the Troll. In The Magical Forest, expect fun, play, and audience participation. This Children’s Theater of Madison production shows at 1:30 and 3 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 10:30 a.m. Oct. 23-25. Tickets at overture.org .

Diary of a Wimpy Kid, through Oct. 27, Madison Youth Arts: The beloved book series is transformed into a stage musical with the kid-friendly running time of 60 minutes for this Children’s Theater of Madison production. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, intended for ages 8 and up, centers on Greg, a middle-schooler, and his friendship situation. The script helps kids deal with themes like choices and belonging. Shows at 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, plus 7 p.m. on Oct. 25; tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Sammy Tweedy A close-up of Jeff Tweedy. Jeff Tweedy

Jeff Tweedy, Saturday, Oct. 19, Barrymore, 7:30 p.m.: The Barrymore gets the “eccentric calendar” award in October for its wide range of events from music to stand-up to documentaries about Christian nationalism. For this show, Jeff Tweedy of Wilco — perhaps the shiniest rock band in the country — performs solo, plucking from the band’s discography as well as from his three solo releases. Fellow Midwestern balladeer Elizabeth Moen supports. Tickets at barrymorelive.com .

Free Dirt album release, Saturday, Oct. 19, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Madison trio Free Dirt can whip up quite a frenzy of sound with just two guitars and drums, but what makes the musical storms stick to your soul is the fact they can also play it sparse and sedate. It also helps that they write some killer songs, melodic and catchy and funny and sad. Their prior album, Spaghetti & Mothballs, was one of the best of 2022, so anticipation is high for their new one, Funeral on the Beach. With Oshkosh quartet The Present Age. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

Lewis Black, Saturday, Oct. 19, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 8 p.m.: Black’s own promotional verbiage describes his act as “comedic yelling,” which sums it up well, though his observations do walk that thin line between comedy and curmudgeon. Certainly the guy has no shortage of targets to pick from in the current zeitgeist; expect a heated performance that spares no one on what is billed as his final tour. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand courtesy God Bullies A close-up of God Bullies. God Bullies

God Bullies, Saturday, Oct. 19, Mickey’s Tavern, 9 p.m.: The past few weeks have been good ones for Madison fans of mid-1980s underground bands. Late September brought a blazing show by The Effigies, and now God Bullies are back in town behind a new album, As Above, So Below . It’s the first album by the Mike Hard-led noise rockers since 1994, and the wait was worth it. With Skintones, Sinking Suns. Note the earlier than usual start time for a Mickey’s show, and find advance tickets at venuepilot.co .

Ruin Dweller EP release, Saturday, Oct. 19, Crystal Corner, 9 p.m.: Madison death metal monsters Ruin Dweller are back with a new EP, Apocalyptic Ruin, the band’s first release since 2020. The lead single, “ Fire Desert ,” is a showcase for their ability to skillfully mix crushingly ponderous and lightning fast. Joining in the heavy fun for the release party are Inhuman Courage, Funerary Outlook, and the very specifically named Missouri Executive Order 44 (whose songs focus on injustices more modern than their name implies).

× Expand Hedi LaMarr Photography Angela Puerta playing guitar and singing. Angela Puerta

Madison Area Music Association Awards, Sunday, Oct. 20, High Noon Saloon, 7 p.m.: The Madison Area Music Association’s annual awards program provides some deserved recognition for local artists, and also raises funds and awareness of the nonprofit’s various music education and support programs. This year’s event returns to its traditional format, with red carpet arrivals starting at 5:30 p.m. and the program at 7 p.m. The announced performers double as a good cross-genre introduction for anyone just diving in to our talented local music scene: Mona Augustin, Cruisin Round, The Earthlings, Blythe Gamble & the Rollin' Dice, Mackenzie Moore with Girls Rock Camp participants, Marcus Porter, Angela Puerta and Uncle JIM. More info at facebook.com/madisonareamusicassociation .