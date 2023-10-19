What to do in Madison this weekend: WORT Bowl-A-Rama, Wisconsin Book Festival and more Isthmus Picks

Wisconsin Science Festival, through Oct. 22: Science, it’s everywhere — as anyone who has ever dropped a glass knows. During this statewide fest, 300 events in 40-plus counties (some with livestreaming) take place. Demos, performances, films and more will deepen everyone’s knowledge of the physical world. Here in Madison one of the biggest events of the fest is Science on the Square, which combines hands-on, all-ages science activities and demonstrations with the Madison Night Market (5-9 p.m., Oct. 19, State Street area). For a searchable guide of all the events, see wisconsinsciencefest.org .

× Expand english.uiowa.edu A close-up of Tara A. Bynum. Tara A. Bynum

Obour Tanner’s Archive; or, How to Remember Your (Famous) Friend, Phillis Wheatley, Thursday, Oct. 19, Wisconsin Historical Society, 4:30 p.m.: In conjunction with the Phillis Wheatley exhibit at the Memorial Library (through Dec. 22, Special Collections gallery), Dr. Tara Bynum, assistant professor of English and African American studies at the University of Iowa, will discuss the correspondence between the enslaved African American poet Wheatley, of Boston, and Obour Tanner, another enslaved African woman who lived in Rhode Island. Bynum will detail what the letters tell us about their daily lives and friendship.

Wisconsin Book Festival, Oct. 19-22, Central Library (and other venues): It’s the most wonderful time of the year for book lovers, as the Wisconsin Book Festival’s annual four-day celebration fills a long weekend with talks by more than 50 authors. Events begin at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 with a talk by author Michael Waldman on The Supermajority: How the Supreme Court Divided America, and wrap up at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 with fantasist John Scalzi on the just-released Starter Villain…and there’s oh so much in between those talks. Read Michael Popke’s preview here , and find the full schedule at wisconsinbookfestival.org .

The Mystery of Irma Vep, through Oct. 28, Bartell Theatre: Hitch seems to be having a moment on local stages this fall. Here we have more poking fun at Hitchcockian conventions with this saucy satire. The Mystery of Irma Vep (an anagram for “vampire”) takes on such melodramatic classics as Wuthering Heights and the film Rebecca — and, again following a fall trend, we have two actors playing eight characters. This Strollers Theatre production has shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (except 2 p.m. on Oct. 28) and 2 pm Sunday. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand Jamie Wdziekonski Amyl & the Sniffers on a pile of dirt. Amyl & the Sniffers

Amyl & the Sniffers, Thursday, Oct. 19, Sylvee, 8 p.m.: If such a thing as an entry for “high intensity” existed in the dictionary, a picture of Amyl & the Sniffers would be an appropriate illustration to accompany it. The band’s music is catchy, no nonsense punk-metal; the records are fun, but the best way to get the full impact is to see (and hear) them up close and personal. The Australian quartet is currently roaming the world behind the 2021 album Comfort to Me, accompanied for this run of U.S. dates by Austin, Texas, firecrackers Die Spitz, whose most recent release is the crunchy EP Teeth . Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Jonathan J. Miner Two actors around a table. John Jajewski (left) and Carrie Sweet in the Mercury Players Theatre production "The Birds," 2023.

The Birds, through Oct. 28, Bartell Theatre: Mercury Players Theatre goes back to the source material, a short story by Daphne du Maurier, rather than the Hitchcock film, for this play. A couple takes refuge from attacking birds in a scary house. To augment the claustrophobic feeling, the audience will be seated on the stage with the actors for this production, and the play will be performed with the curtains closed. Shows are at 8 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday (but 4 p.m. on Oct. 28) and 4 p.m. on Oct. 22. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org . See Mel Hammond’s review here .

The Wiz (TYA version), through Oct. 22, Overture Center-Playhouse: Exuberant music that pulls from rock and soul drives The Wiz, a Theater for Young Audiences musical version of the familiar tale of Dorothy and her adventures in Oz. This Children’s Theater of Madison production is recommended for grades three and up. Shows at 7 p.m. Friday, 2:30 & 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 & 6 p.m. Sunday (no 6 p.m. show on Oct. 22). Read Katie Reiser's preview here . Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand courtesy OMAI A close-up of Shannon Matesky. Shannon Matesky

Passing the Mic, Oct. 20-21, various venues: Passing the Mic is an annual intergenerational/intersectional dialogue on hip-hop performance, education and activism, coordinated by the UW Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives. This year’s theme is “The Power in Your Story,” and the featured artist is poet, actor and activist Shannon Matesky, in Madison as part of the new Hip Hop Arts Residency Program . Matesky is part of the final showcase performance at 7 p.m., Oct. 21, Memorial Union Play Circle. Events begin with a showcase featuring the First Wave’s 15th cohort and touring ensemble (7 p.m., Oct. 20, Madison Youth Arts Center) and other performances take place the afternoon of Oct. 21. Find more info and tickets at eventbrite.com.

× Expand Shawn Harper Choreographer Tadej Brdnik. Tadej Brdnik

Shades of Light, Oct. 20-22, Kanopy Dance, Overture Center-Promenade Hall: Two premieres from renowned dancer and choreographer Tadej Brdnik, former principal dancer with the Martha Graham Dance Company, form the heart of the program. Brdnik will perform in a piece called A Solo for Two and a Chair, exploring a retired dancer’s return to the stage. He directs the company in The Moment. Also on the program are restaged versions of well-regarded works from company co-artistic directors Robert E. Cleary and Lisa Thurrell. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday; tickets at overture.org .

The Women of Lockerbie, through Oct. 22, Mitby Theater: This serious drama about the repercussions of the bombing of PanAm Flight 103 on the residents of Lockerbie, Scotland, should prove emotional in a world that has not gotten safer in the nearly 35 years since the tragedy. Yet the story of how the townspeople rallied to get the clothing of the victims back to their families is cathartic. Produced by Madison College Performing Arts; shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets at madisoncollege.edu .

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, Saturday, Oct. 21, UW Cinematheque, 7 p.m.: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre was a commercial sensation on release, transcending its low budget and quick production to become a horror icon. Eventually the critics caught up too…it’s truly scary and also an excellent piece of filmmaking, definitely violent but not anywhere near as gory as one might expect. The 1986 sequel, however, had no such compunctions about toning down the gross. It also upped the satire too, led by a gonzo Dennis Hopper as a former Texas Ranger trying to stop the cannibal family. Not a sensation at the box office or critically on release, it has gone on to earn a well deserved cult following. If you need a Halloween fix and can roll with over-the-top gore and ultra black comedy, give it a try .

Colter Wall, Saturday, Oct. 21, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: This show sold out in a flash. Colter Wall is a Canadian country singer whose old-soul ballads, sung in a gravelly baritone, belie his 28 years on earth. His third album, Little Songs, was released this summer. It’s filled with big, western themes shrunk down to intimate country moments. With Red Shahan. Check for last-minute tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Kyle Hilker/Shatter Imagery Five people pose for a picture. Wurk

Wurk album release, Saturday, Oct. 21, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Since forming in 2016, Madison sextet Wurk has continued refining their distinctive fusion of rock and funk, blending organ groove, tense horns and guitar heroics. The new album (r)evolution, out the day before this release party, charts their changes over the past few years. Kicking off with tracks recorded by an earlier lineup (such as the hard-driving single “Ignition”), the album brings us up to the present with live cuts including new collaborators like vocal group InTone (who will also join Wurk at this concert). It’s well worth the wait. Also on the bill are two other bands who know a thing or two about the groove, Tae & the Neighborly and CoMingle. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand courtesy The Exotics A four piece band. The Exotics

Moonboot, Saturday, Oct. 21, Crystal Corner, 8 p.m.: One part Devo, one part Flaming Lips, Moonboot’s Moog-driven show is as theatrical as it is musical. The members all play in other Madison groups; like a lot of side projects, the Moonboot experience seems to entertain the players as much as the patrons. The rest of the bill takes the evening on a surfing safari. The Exotics is a Milwaukee outfit playing their first Madison show in a decade, and The Broken Boards are a Madison band including members of The Cutouts; both set the reverb on stun for instrumental surf rock.

The Central, Saturday, Oct. 21, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 p.m.: It’s been a week of heavy music at ye olde Mickey’s, and this one might be the heaviest (providing things don’t go really sideways at Sunday’s open mic, of course). It’s anchored by local duo The Central (hitting the tour road after this show), whose experiments in musical terror can leave the listener simultaneously confused and electrified. The same can be said for Illinois’ Lower Automation, who at times take math rock to even more disjointedly jagged extremes (case in point: “ Jesus Loves Me and My Guns ”). Also on the bill are two Missouri bands: blasting hardcore outfit Missouri Executive Order 44 and, for leavening, straight ahead, speedy rockers Joust.

× Expand courtesy WORT-Fm Bowling lanes filled with people. A past WORT Bowl-A-Rama event.

WORT Bowl-A-Rama, Sunday, Oct. 22, Dream Lanes, 3 p.m.: Community radio brings together two of our favorite things, bowling and a-ramas, in this annual benefit that ups the fun of regular bowling with music, pizza and raffles for prizes for your strikes and spares (should you have any) plus a lot of hilarity in general. Preregistration is welcomed at wortfm.org but walk-ins are also welcome.

Last Giant, Sunday, Oct. 22, High Noon Saloon, 7 p.m.: Those looking for a fix of straight-ahead ‘90s/’00s-style guitar rock will want to get acquainted with Monuments, the fourth album by Portland, Oregon, trio Last Giant. The band features RFK Heise, guitarist and singer for System and Station (long based in the Pacific Northwest but Madison residents for a time around the turn of the century). They're joined by two top-notch veteran Wisconsin rock bands, Drunk Drivers and Skintones. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .