× Expand Provided by La Follette School of Public Affairs 'The Daily' podcast host Michael Barbaro will speak at Shannon Hall on Oct. 20, 2026. 'The Daily' podcast host Michael Barbaro will speak at Shannon Hall on Oct. 20, 2026.

Wisconsin Science Festival, Oct. 15-25, UW campus and statewide: Over time, the Wisconsin Science Festival has grown from a UW-Madison campus weekend showcase to a truly statewide happening, with hundreds of events during its 11-day run. Highlighted events in Madison this week include a Crossroads of Ideas panel discussion on the future of research funding (7 p.m., Oct. 20, Discovery Building) and Amalgam Improv's recurring Sci-prov showcase, which tosses science and comedy in the centrifuge (7 p.m., Oct. 21, Discovery Building). Find the full event guide at wisconsinsciencefest.org.

Expand Jeremy Cowart A close-up of Indigo Girls. Indigo Girls

Indigo Girls, Tuesday, Oct. 20, Overture Hall, 7 p.m.: If you came of age in the late ’80s or early ’90s, chances are you can still sing at least part of “Closer to Fine” without much prompting. Today, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers are still going strong as Indigo Girls, pairing their unmistakable vocal blend with the smart, deeply personal songwriting that earned them one of folk-rock’s most devoted followings. Adding considerably to the ’90s nostalgia is opener Linda Perry, the former 4 Non Blondes frontwoman who went on to become one of pop music’s most successful songwriters and producers. Tickets at overture.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 20, Overture Hall, 7 p.m.: If you came of age in the late ’80s or early ’90s, chances are you can still sing at least part of “Closer to Fine” without much prompting. Today, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers are still going strong as Indigo Girls, pairing their unmistakable vocal blend with the smart, deeply personal songwriting that earned them one of folk-rock’s most devoted followings. Adding considerably to the ’90s nostalgia is opener Linda Perry, the former 4 Non Blondes frontwoman who went on to become one of pop music’s most successful songwriters and producers. Tickets at overture.org. ALL 10th Anniversary Retrospective, through Nov. 7, Arts + Literature Laboratory: This exhibition brings together work by more than 50 artists who have been a part of the wide-ranging visual arts scene at ALL since its opening in 2015, from Native Art Market participants and Bridge Work emerging artists to LAB community curation project creators. A closing reception is set for fall Gallery Night, 5-9 p.m. Nov. 6.

Expand courtesy Heartland Marimba Heartland Marimba on stage. Heartland Marimba

Heartland Marimba, Tuesday, Oct. 20, First Unitarian Society, 7:30 p.m.: “The Heartland” may not be the first landscape one associates with the marimba, which is more Central- and South America-coded. Heartland Marimba (Matthew Coley, Marco Schirripa, Olivia Sletteland and Hunter Gross) embraces its Midwestern roots, though, and its current season (its 12th) is called “Hitting All 12 Notes – Coast to Coast.” Featured is music composed for the group. There will also be arrangements of rock and Latin tunes. Tickets at heartlandmarimbapublications.com.

Tuesday, Oct. 20, First Unitarian Society, 7:30 p.m.: “The Heartland” may not be the first landscape one associates with the marimba, which is more Central- and South America-coded. Heartland Marimba (Matthew Coley, Marco Schirripa, Olivia Sletteland and Hunter Gross) embraces its Midwestern roots, though, and its current season (its 12th) is called “Hitting All 12 Notes – Coast to Coast.” Featured is music composed for the group. There will also be arrangements of rock and Latin tunes. Tickets at heartlandmarimbapublications.com. Covering Today’s America, Tuesday, Oct. 20, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7 p.m.: As a host of the New York Times podcast The Daily, Michael Barbaro is heard by millions of listeners each week; he’s also covered national and New York politics and retail topics for the Times during the last two decades. Barbaro is visiting UW-Madison as part of the Public Affairs Journalist in Residence program, and during an event titled “Covering Today’s America” will discuss his career so far and the future possibility of civil dialogue in America with La Follette School of Public Affairs Director Susan Yackee. Tickets at lafollette.wisc.edu.

Expand Sarah Cass Two members of The Lowest Pair. The Lowest Pair

The Lowest Pair, Tuesday, Oct. 20, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Kendl Winter and Palmer T. Lee write go-to-hell love songs and story tunes in the vein of another southern gothic revival act, Shovels and Rope. Produced in Portland by Tucker Martine (Decemberists), Always as Young as We’ll Ever Be, the pair’s eighth album, is getting love from all over the alt-country/Americana world. They’re deeply poetic and seem unafraid to be vulnerable even in the grip of some pretty dark lyricism. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com.

Tuesday, Oct. 20, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Kendl Winter and Palmer T. Lee write go-to-hell love songs and story tunes in the vein of another southern gothic revival act, Shovels and Rope. Produced in Portland by Tucker Martine (Decemberists), Always as Young as We’ll Ever Be, the pair’s eighth album, is getting love from all over the alt-country/Americana world. They’re deeply poetic and seem unafraid to be vulnerable even in the grip of some pretty dark lyricism. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com. Tank & the Bangas, Tuesday, Oct. 20, Majestic, 8 p.m.: After forming in New Orleans in 2011, Tank & the Bangas took a few years to jell. And then, BAM! In 2017 their rowdy R&B and soul earned them the top spot in the NPR Tiny Desk Concert contest as well as a nomination in the Best New Artist Category for the 2020 Grammy Awards. Their joyful, explosive new album, The Last Balloon, is blowing people’s minds — even in New Orleans. It’s a greasy, humid slide between hip-hop, soul and swamp rock. With Ariel J., Zeus. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Expand copyright The CIesla Foundation A still from 'The Life and Times of Hank Greenberg' (Greenberg at left). A still from 'The Life and Times of Hank Greenberg' (Greenberg at left).

The Life and Times of Hank Greenberg, Wednesday, Oct. 21, UW Irving & Dorothy Levy Hall-Room 2212, 4 p.m.: This documentary tells the story of the baseball player, who built a Hall of Fame career in the 1930s and '40s around several years of missed time to serve in the military during World War II. During his career, Greenberg also overcame prejudice due to his Jewish heritage and observance of religious holidays during the baseball season. The film earned numerous accolades upon wide release in 2000; this screening, hosted by the UW Mosse/Weinstein Center for Jewish Studies, will feature a new 25th anniversary restoration and a talk by the director, Aviva Kempner.

Wednesday, Oct. 21, UW Irving & Dorothy Levy Hall-Room 2212, 4 p.m.: This documentary tells the story of the baseball player, who built a Hall of Fame career in the 1930s and '40s around several years of missed time to serve in the military during World War II. During his career, Greenberg also overcame prejudice due to his Jewish heritage and observance of religious holidays during the baseball season. The film earned numerous accolades upon wide release in 2000; this screening, hosted by the UW Mosse/Weinstein Center for Jewish Studies, will feature a new 25th anniversary restoration and a talk by the director, Aviva Kempner. GLEAM, Wednesday-Saturday, through Oct. 24, Olbrich Gardens: If you haven’t yet had a chance to get your GLEAM on, the time grows short; regular hours for Olbrich’s annual installation of art works using light end on Oct. 24 (though, it returns for one last night on Halloween). Timed entry begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday in October. Tickets are only sold in advance at olbrichgleam.org.

Wednesday-Saturday, through Oct. 24, Olbrich Gardens: If you haven’t yet had a chance to get your GLEAM on, the time grows short; regular hours for Olbrich’s annual installation of art works using light end on Oct. 24 (though, it returns for one last night on Halloween). Timed entry begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday in October. Tickets are only sold in advance at olbrichgleam.org. Wisconsin People & Ideas Fiction & Poetry Contest Reading, Wednesday, Oct. 21, Central Library, 7 p.m.: Wisconsin People & Ideas is a fine magazine from the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters that focuses on the culture of the whole state in an encompassing way. That means it includes poetry and fiction being written here. Each year WPI sponsors a contest in both genres and each year the Wisconsin Book Festival hosts a reading of the winners. This year presenters include Wisconsin poet laureate Brenda Cárdenas, who judged the poetry, and a number of winners from Madison, including fiction first-place winner Noreen McAuliffe and poetry first-place winner juj e lepe.

Expand Peter Bothén The Klezmatics on stage. The Klezmatics

Klez Fest Midwest, Oct. 22-25, UW Hamel Music Center + other venues: This recurring event from the Mead Witter School of Music puts the focus on klezmer, a style that began in traditional music in Eastern European Jewish communities and incorporated many other styles as it spread across the world. The headliner (2 p.m. Oct. 24 at Hamel) is The Klezmatics, who recently celebrated four decades as a band and is on tour with an anniversary edition of their 2006 Woody Guthrie project, Wonder Wheel. Also on Oct. 24 (7 p.m., East Side Club) is a dance party and WORT-FM benefit honoring the memory of DJ Dan Talmo, with music by Szászka, LuLu Quintet and Yid Vicious. Most events are free; find the full schedule at klezfestmidwest.org.

Oct. 22-25, UW Hamel Music Center + other venues: This recurring event from the Mead Witter School of Music puts the focus on klezmer, a style that began in traditional music in Eastern European Jewish communities and incorporated many other styles as it spread across the world. The headliner (2 p.m. Oct. 24 at Hamel) is The Klezmatics, who recently celebrated four decades as a band and is on tour with an anniversary edition of their 2006 Woody Guthrie project, Wonder Wheel. Also on Oct. 24 (7 p.m., East Side Club) is a dance party and WORT-FM benefit honoring the memory of DJ Dan Talmo, with music by Szászka, LuLu Quintet and Yid Vicious. Most events are free; find the full schedule at klezfestmidwest.org. Andy Moore + Whitney Mann + JT Spartz, Thursday, Oct. 22, Harmony Bar, 6:30 p.m.: Longtime Madison area songwriter James Travis Spartz (most recently of Dogtown Hollow, and also a former Isthmus freelance writer) has found a perfect home for his ongoing series “Harmonious: A Songwriter’s Showcase” in the convivial atmosphere of the Harmony Bar’s side room. In each installment, Spartz shares songs and stories in the round with other writers. This month features two other music scene veterans: multi-instrumentalist Andy Moore (of Disaster Passport, and also an Isthmus contributor) and big-voiced Whitney Mann, who returned to music in 2023 after some years away and recently released the excellent Electric Heart EP.

Expand Beau Meyer Joseph Bolden addresses the audience in the University Theatre production 'The Compass.' Joseph Bolden addresses the audience in the University Theatre production 'The Compass.'

The Compass, through Oct. 25, UW Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre: This exciting premise involves the audience as a jury in an interactive performance that will never be the same twice. In The Compass, a young person who used AI to make “a life-altering decision” is on trial. The audience will be in small groups with a facilitator who ferries decisions to the stage. “Our ethical conversations around AI have not always kept up with the pace of technology,” University Theatre director Micha Espinosa tells Isthmus. “I think that the play is going to give us a chance to slow down and examine these questions together.” Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday (no show Oct. 23), 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday; tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu.

through Oct. 25, UW Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre: This exciting premise involves the audience as a jury in an interactive performance that will never be the same twice. In The Compass, a young person who used AI to make “a life-altering decision” is on trial. The audience will be in small groups with a facilitator who ferries decisions to the stage. “Our ethical conversations around AI have not always kept up with the pace of technology,” University Theatre director Micha Espinosa tells Isthmus. “I think that the play is going to give us a chance to slow down and examine these questions together.” Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday (no show Oct. 23), 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday; tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu. Taking Sides, through Oct. 24, Bartell Theatre: Ronald Harwood’s 1995 play Taking Sides has taken on added relevance at our current moment. It’s based on the true story of star German conductor and composer Wilhelm Furtwängler. After World War II, accused of collaborating with the Nazis, the conductor claimed he was on the side of art, not the Nazis. Madison Public Theatre revisits Furtwängler’s story. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (except 1:30 p.m. Oct. 24) and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org.

Find the individual Picks collected here, and as part of the full calendar of events.