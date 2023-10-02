What to do in Madison this week: Majeska Monday, 'Kim's Video' and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Soul Exposure Photography Ben Majeska with an acoustic guitar. Ben Majeska

Majeska Monday, Monday, Oct. 2, Up North Bar, 6:30 p.m.: Majeska Monday is a (mostly) first-Monday artists collaboration series, bringing together various players for what is often an entirely-one-off performance. October features a “be still my heart” collection of some of Wisconsin’s very best bluegrassers. Mark Hembree played bass in the early ‘80s with Bill Monroe’s Bluegrass Boys. Guitarist Art Stevenson (High Water) is a traditional picker and harmonica master. Ben Majeska (Armchair Boogie) is the newgrass component. The one-time collaboration is rounded out with muscular banjo picker Dale Reichert (High Water) and neo-trad fiddle playing by Ernie Brusabardis (Chicken Wire Empire).

World Dairy Expo, Oct. 1-6, Alliant Energy Center: There are obviously plenty of reasons to go to the World Dairy Expo if you are a dairy farmer. But there’s much of interest to the dairy-adjacent (which pretty much all of us in Dane County are) too. You can see the top cows in many breeds looking their best, buy a lot of cow-themed merch (there free swag from some vendors, too – Ayrshire notebook, anyone?) and take advantage of great county-fair style food vendors. A must is the grilled cheese stand, run by UW students as a fundraiser, with its featured cheese of the day. Tickets at worlddairyexpo.com .

Plants as Psychoactives & Medicines, Wednesday, Oct. 4, Allen Centennial Garden, 3:30-5 p.m.: At this annual event, participants in the UW Center for the Humanities Borghesi-Mellon Workshops in the Humanities will use Allen Centennial Garden’s plants as the focus of mini-presentations on where medicines come from. It’s a self-guided, drop-in event, with speakers at various spots throughout the garden. To find a link to receive materials in advance, visit humanities.wisc.edu .

× Expand Carol Chase Bjerke A carefully built pile of rocks. "Cairn," by Carol Chase Bjerke.

Carol Chase Bjerke: In Memoriam, through Nov. 5, Abel Contemporary Gallery, Stoughton: Madison’s Carol Chase Bjerke, who died in October 2022, was a thoughtful artist in various media. She made artist’s books and was a longtime member of the Bone Folders' Guild; she was a photographer who created moody, provocative images sometimes with the most basic of film cameras; and she experimented in the darkroom, creating what she called limnographs — “painting” with developer on unexposed photo paper, then developing the previously invisible image, welcoming the unexpected, then refining the technique. She also worked to connect art with the process of healing. A memorial exhibit of works by Bjerke is among the new exhibits at Abel Contemporary Gallery, also featuring the annual Ceramics Invitational and work by Craig Clifford and John S. Miller. Find more info at abelcontemporary.com .

Danny Caine, Wednesday, Oct. 4, A Room of One’s Own, 6 p.m.: What better place to discuss the future of bookstores than at one of Madison’s fine independent outlets? Author Danny Caine — who, incidentally, also is co-owner of Raven Book Store in Lawrence, Kansas — is on the road promoting How to Protect Bookstores and Why: The Present and Future of Bookselling. In it, Caine presents case studies of a dozen innovative bookstores in cities as diverse as Minneapolis and Paris and offers actionable strategies to promote a sustainable future for selling books. If you love reading (and buying) books, you should attend this event, which features Caine in conversation with Room co-owner Gretchen Treu. Caine also wrote 2021’s eye-opening How to Resist Amazon and Why: The Fight for Local Economics, Data Privacy, Fair Labor, Independent Bookstores, and a People-Powered Future.

GLEAM, Wednesday-Saturday, through Oct. 28, Olbrich Gardens: The gardens at Olbrich are getting a nighttime makeover with this fanciful show of light-based art that changes every year. Many of the exhibits, like a light maze, are interactive. Timed entry is available from 6:30-9 p.m. in October, with tickets sold in advance only at olbrichgleam.org . Pro tip: Most people like the earliest entrance times, so choosing later times can result in less crowded viewing.

Kim’s Video, Wednesday, Oct. 4, Arts + Lit Lab, 7 p.m.: Cinephiles of a certain age will remember the heyday of the video rental store; the thrill of the hunt for just the right film on the shelves will never be matched by the endless scroll to find something worth watching on most streaming services. One of the largest indie rental outfits started in a dry cleaner business in New York City; when the industry changed, rather than being parceled out to individuals (or destroyed) its collection was taken in by an Italian city, only to essentially disappear. The new documentary Kim’s Video tells its story and unravels the mystery of the missing film collection. Madison is lucky to still have Four Star Video (no, not everything is streaming), and this screening will benefit the rental palace. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com .

× Expand Mike Benson The band Violent Femmes. Violent Femmes

Violent Femmes, Wednesday, Oct. 4, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: There’s always been something uncompromising about the Femmes — while their songs can be catchy enough to have become Major League Baseball anthems, there’s nothing particularly mainstream radio-friendly about them. Their spare, rhythmic approach to punk holds the sweaty hand of adolescent rebellion and angst. They’re touring on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the release of their classic debut album, Violent Femmes, and playing every track — and more, since the original, as a vinyl LP, had only 10 fairly brief songs. Good news: The CD bonus track “Gimme the Car” has appeared on most of the setlists from the spring arm of the tour. Not so good news, if you don't have a ticket: This one sold out in August. Watch for last-minute resale tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Todd Barry, Wednesday, Oct. 4, Majestic, 8 p.m.: No, he’s not mad at you, or even particularly sleepy; that’s just how he talks. Todd Barry, a seasoned comedy veteran with decades of touring under his belt, is bringing his distinctive somnambulist delivery and patented blend of make-em-ups and written material back to Madison for a literally unpredictable show. Well, at least half of one. The “Half Joking Tour” truly lives up to its name, with a show featuring half written stand-up and half crowd work — Barry’s specialty. He’s darn good at it, too, so maybe don’t sit up front if you don’t want him to pick on you a lil' bit. Featuring J. Tyler Menz (aka “Pickles”). Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand courtesy Isaias Hernandez A close-up of Isaias Hernandez. Isaias Hernandez

Queer Brown Vegan, Thursday, Oct. 5, UW Memorial Union-Play Circle, 7 p.m.: Isaias Hernandez experienced the impacts of pollution and environmental injustice as a kid growing up in Los Angeles. He now educates others about the intersectional nature of the climate crisis and advocates for environmental justice, veganism and zero-waste living. The queer, Latinx activist is UW-Madison’s Latinx Heritage Month keynote speaker.

Heather Swan + J.L. Conrad book release, Thursday, Oct. 5, Garver Feed Mill, 7 p.m.: Poetry in a relaxed atmosphere with snacks and drinks? Fabulous idea. To celebrate the publication of J.L. Conrad's new chapbook, Recovery, and Heather Swan's latest collection, Dandelion, the two authors will read from their works. Swan continues her investigations of humans in the increasingly threatened natural world with her poetry; she is also the author of Where Honeybees Thrive: Stories from the Field, which won the Sigurd F. Olson Nature Writing Award. Conrad’s poems in Recovery center on loss and how to move through it. Conrad is also the author of the full-length poetry collection A Cartography of Birds (Louisiana State University Press).

× Expand Steve Noll A person looks surprised to have a murder victim on his lap. Cast members of "The 39 Steps," Madison Theatre Guild, 2023.

The 39 Steps, through Oct. 7, Bartell Theatre: You may know The 39 Steps from the Hitchcock film, but this comedy/thriller hybrid pays homage to Hitch while gently playing with the conventions of the spy genre. There’s slapstick, romance, and four actors playing more than 100 parts in this production from Madison Theatre Guild. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (except 2 p.m. on Oct. 7), and 2 p.m., Oct. 1; tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Cabaret Soirée, Thursday, Oct. 5, Bur Oak, 7:30 p.m.: The Bur Oak is truly a welcoming and intimate space and just right for an evening of cabaret. Eureka, it is happening, thanks to Capital City Theatre. This first of three cabaret evenings is themed “From Bandstand to Broadway” and features Johnny Rodgers, who has worked as music director and piano man for the cabaret lady herself, Liza Minelli. He’ll be featuring music from names you probably recognize: Billy Joel, Elton John, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Carole King, Neil Diamond, and Barry Manilow. The series returns in February and May. Tickets at seetickets.us .

A Timely Intervention by the Former Barber of Seville (Figaro’s Final Adventure), Sept. 29-Oct. 7, Bartell Theatre: Too many of us know Figaro only from opera — or the Warner Bros. cartoon Rabbit of Seville. (Though it is a classic.) Figaro has a long history that predates Bugs and even opera altogether; he appears in plays by Pierre Beaumarchais. Falconbridge Players will be presenting A Timely Intervention by the Former Barber of Seville, a new adaptation of the third play in the trilogy, or Figaro’s final adventure. Expect that good old 18th-century swagger. Shows at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 5-6, and 2 p.m., Oct. 7. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand Eva Chambers The band The Lemon Twigs on the street. The Lemon Twigs

The Lemon Twigs, Thursday, Oct. 5, Majestic, 8 p.m.: Fans of chiming guitars, melodic hooks, and lighter-than-air harmonies will want to put The Lemon Twigs' tour stop on their schedules. On their latest album, Everything Harmony , brother duo Brian and Michael D’Addario prove they have mastered the gentle side of '70s rock forebears like The Raspberries (with an occasional trip to the crunchy side). With singer-songwriter Joanna Sternberg, touring for the new album I’ve Got Me. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .