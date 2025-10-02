× Expand Shawn Harper Photography "Puppet Master," Kanopy Dance Company. "Puppet Master," Kanopy Dance Company, 2025.

Kanopy Dance Company, Oct. 2-5, Overture-Promenade Hall: Kanopy Dance Company is looking to create a diversion with this surreal production. And we need the diversion. Puppet Master is set in an Alice in Wonderland-like “netherworld” of the peculiar and bizarre, says Kanopy artistic director Robert Cleary. The show follows “Mohawk Man” — a dancer adorned with a multi-colored headpiece — as he is held captive and haunted by the ominous villain “Puppet Master.” Mohawk Man interacts with uncanny China dolls, veiled shrouds, and an eerie Greek chorus set to the sound of symphonic metal band Apocalyptica. Shows at 7 p.m. Oct. 2-3, 4 and 7 p.m. Oct. 4, and 2 p.m Oct. 5. Tickets at overture.org .

World Dairy Expo, through Oct. 3, Aliant Energy Center: The premier forum for the global dairy community to learn, share and showcase its work returns to the capital city. Officials estimate that more than 56,000 people will attend this year’s World Dairy Expo. Want more numbers? Nearly 3,500 youth will participate in contests, 1,600 dairy cattle exhibitors will showcase their genetics and services, 40 educational opportunities will be available, and more than 530 companies from 26 countries will display their wares at the largest dairy-focused trade show in the world. Expo in Español is back, too — with Spanish-language presentations every day at 2 p.m. All of this requires an admission fee but parking is free. And the food is always incredible! Find a full schedule and more info at worlddairyexpo.com .

× Expand Elizabeth De La Piedra A close-up of Mavis Staples. Mavis Staples

Mavis Staples, Thursday, Oct. 2, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: It would be difficult to overstate the impact Mavis Staples has made on the music world and American culture in general during what is now nearly eight decades as a performer, both with the Staple Singers and solo. Staples has a new album, Sad and Beautiful World, coming in November; the lead single is a gentle, moving take on the song “ Beautiful Strangers ” by Kevin Morby. We need the voice and energy of Mavis Staples now more than ever. The Thursday show sold out long ago; check for last-minute tickets at stoughtonoperahouse.com .

Greg Zelek + UW-Madison Concert Choir, Thursday, Oct. 2, Overture Hall, 7:30 p.m.: The Madison Symphony Orchestra highlights the diversity of the classical organ repertoire (and its specially built concert organ at Overture Center) with the annual Concert Organ Series. “I want to introduce different audiences to the organ, new people who would otherwise not come,” says principal organist Greg Zelek. He is joined by the UW-Madison Concert Choir for the season opening concert, with a program ranging from familiar hymns to Brazilian jazz. Read more about the series in Sandy Tabachnick’s classical season preview . Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Steve Noll Stacey A. Garbarski considers a skull in "Hamlet." Stacey A. Garbarski in "Hamlet," Mercury Players Theatre, 2025.

Hamlet, through Oct. 4, Bartell Theatre: This Mercury Players Theatre adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet by Lennox Forrester, who also directs, foregrounds Horatio, friend of Hamlet, placing him at an AA meeting. There he retells the story of the famously tormented Prince of Denmark, who’s suffering from withdrawal, while relating his own story of how he ended up at the meeting. Almost everyone is suffering from some form of substance abuse — Queen Gertrude, hooked on prescription drugs? It all starts to make sense. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2-3 and 2 p.m. Oct. 4. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Statement Pieces: Quilts with Something to Say, through Oct. 8, Textile Arts Center: The Textile Arts Center’s new location, at 1702 S. Park St., combines gallery space with working craft space. Its inaugural exhibition at the space is “Statement Pieces: Quilts with Something to Say,” which elevates the craft from home decor to a vehicle for communication, including family history but also social and political issues. Quilts, they’re not just for bedding.

× Expand courtesy Queen of Dreams The six members of Queen of Dreams at sunset. Queen of Dreams

Rock Against Violence, Friday, Oct. 3, Crucible, 6 p.m.: Rock Against Violence returns for its second annual night of music and community, raising funds for Domestic Abuse Intervention Services. This year’s concert features a lineup of heavy bands spanning Wisconsin and beyond, from Upper Michigan to Rockford: Queen of Dreams, Plant, Bray Road, Ghidora, Trash Pandas, Static Affliction and Gilded Cages. Along with music, the evening includes a silent auction, with all proceeds supporting survivors of intimate partner violence in Dane County. Find tickets at rockagainstviolencewi.square.site .

An Ideal Husband, through Oct. 11, Bartell Theatre: Oscar Wilde’s trademark wit is front and center in this satire that tackles political corruption and dishonesty in relationships. So modern! The reception upon the debut of An Ideal Husband in 1895 was lukewarm, but perhaps times have caught up with this four-act drama, which is of a piece with Wilde’s other works. This Madison Theatre Guild production is directed by Kendra Thompson. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (except 2 p.m. on Oct. 11) and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand courtesy Jane Hobson Jane Hobson (center) and band on stage. Jane Hobson (center) and band.

Something To Do + Cribshitter + Jane Hobson, Friday, Oct. 3, Atwood Music Hall, 8 p.m.: One Barrel Brewing teams up with Atwood Music Hall for this series showcasing local music makers, and this one’s a doozy. Jane Hobson, recently transplanted to Chicago, plays irresistible, gloomy rock. Something to Do sprays a firehose of ska picking up where Mighty Mighty Bosstones left off. Cribshitter is a dreamy mess of high talent whose wildly scattered material is the bastard child of Andy Kaufman and David Byrne. Tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com .

Garbage, Friday, Oct. 3, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: If you’ve been in Madison for a while, you know our very own Garbage — the band that came out of Butch Vig’s and Steve Marker’s legendary Smart Studios and went on to conquer the world with hits like “Stupid Girl” and “Only Happy When It Rains.” They’re back on tour with Let All That We Imagine Be The Light, their eighth album, born out of a pause of planned 2024 tour dates for singer Shirley Manson to recuperate after an injury. The downtime sparked a new record that blends fragility with power — proof that this band still has the Madison grit that put them on the map in the first place. With Starcrawler. This one sold out long ago, but resale tickets may be available at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand courtesy Combat Naps The members of Combat Naps on some stairs. Combat Naps

Combat Naps, Friday, Oct. 3, Gamma Ray, 8 p.m.: September was a big month for Combat Naps, the Madison outfit led by melodic mastermind Neal Jochmann. Their newest album, This Was the Face, emerged on LP, followed by an extended tour with Hotline TNT. They’re back for a tour homecoming show (and hopefully still have LPs!) which is a heck of a triple bill, also including Minneapolis crunchers Scrunchies and Madison garage pop supergroup Celebrity Sighting. Tickets at gammaray.bar .

Madison Vegan Fest, Saturday, Oct. 4, Lunney Lake Farm County Park, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: There are a few places in the U.S. where it’s easier to be vegan: Southern California is one. And, we like to think, Madison, Wisconsin, is too, thanks to events like this one, an annual showcase for local vegan chefs and producers as well as speakers and fun live music. Information on sustainable and environmentally-friendly services, farm sanctuaries and animal advocacy organizations will also be available. It’s for everyone — vegans, occasional vegans and those just thinking about giving vegan food a try. More info at madisonveganfest.org .

× Expand Shiloh DeBauch/Painted Turtle Productions Participants in the Madison Contemporary Dance "Creative Movement Project." Madison Contemporary Dance

Creative Movement Project, Oct. 4-5, Madison Youth Arts: If you have cable television, you’ve probably seen the commercial for the pedalling leg exerciser that is supposed to promote circulation without you ever leaving your chair. Sad. Madison Contemporary Dance has the opposite idea: an interactive contemporary and hip-hop dance fest meant to get everyone out of their chairs and grooving and getting to know each other. It’s a combination of school-trained and street style dancers (guests include the Wingspan Dance Company), with a free pre-show workshop 30 minutes before the show and a dance party afterward — because dance isn’t just about watching. Shows at 3 and 7 p.m. on Oct. 4 and at 1 and 5 p.m. Oct. 5. While tickets are available for purchase, there are no-cost options available; details at madisoncontemporarydance.com .

Iconic: 20 Years of César Pelli’s MMoCA, through Jan. 4, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: Architect César Pelli is renowned for skyline titans such as the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, but when Madison was planning the Overture Center and a redesigned art museum, it asked for something different: Design boldly while weaving in what was already here. His design for MMoCA, dominated by the glass-and-steel “Icon,” the triangular thrust into the State/Henry street corner, is now celebrating 20 years. A retrospective exhibition, “Iconic: 20 Years of César Pelli’s MMoCA,” brings sketches, models, photos, and behind-the-scenes context on how Pelli and local patrons imagined a civic arts campus for Madison.

× Expand Julia Matthews Cast members of "Matilda the Musical." Cast members of "Matilda the Musical," Children's Theater of Madison, 2025.

Matilda the Musical, Oct. 4-19, Overture Center-Playhouse: The beloved book by Roald Dahl is transformed into a musical — song, dance and a spunky young heroine who has telekinesis, the ability to move objects with her mind. Matilda the Musical, intended for ages 9 and up, is directed and choreographed by Children’s Theater of Madison artistic director Brian Cowing. Shows at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays and 1 and 6 p.m. Sundays (no evening show Oct. 19), and an additional 7 p.m. show on Oct. 17. Tickets at overture.org .

Madison Bach Musicians, Oct. 4-5, Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton: This group is about more than just the works of Johann Sebastian Bach, though it is faithful to the lush, mathematical, expressive Bach aesthetic. In this program entitled “Classical Symphonies,” the group plays works from C.P.E. Bach, Haydn and Boccherini featuring visiting Baroque violinist Marc Destrubé. The works, stemming from the era when symphonies were the new and innovative thing, utilize natural (i.e. valveless) horns. And the works ride an emotional roller-coaster, from upbeat and sunny to ominous clouds perched on the horizon: Boccherini’s Symphony in A major, C.P.E. Bach’s Symphony in E-flat major, and Haydn’s Symphony No. 49 in F minor and Symphony No. 52 in C minor. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 and at 3 p.m. Oct. 5; helpful informal lectures on the material take place 45 minutes prior. Tickets at madisonbachmusicians.org .

× Expand tomasz-lis.com Tomasz Lis at the piano. Tomasz Lis

Tomasz Lis, Saturday, Oct. 4, Farley’s House of Pianos, 7:30 p.m.: If you haven’t yet experienced a Salon Piano Series concert, the season opener with Tomasz Lis is the perfect way to start. The Polish pianist, lauded for “elegant, mercurial” playing by the Catholic Herald, has a way of making even the most familiar works feel fresh, full of depth and complexity. Lis will perform selections from Scarlatti, Bach, Brahms and Chopin, all on one of those heirloom pianos that the Farleys are so proud of — each note a reminder that this space was made for music. Tickets at salonpianoseries.org ; observers are also welcome at a master class by Lis at 4 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Farm to Flavor, Sunday, Oct. 5, Garver Feed Mill, 3-6 p.m.: This event from the Artisan Grain Collaborative and partners offers a chance to speak with many in the forefront of the local food movement. Specifically it brings together “breeders, farmers, chefs, bakers, and beverage makers” to discuss “the benefits of participatory plant breeding for culinary flavor and organic food production.” So it’s all about getting growers to create plants that make the foods we eat yummier. Special guest is Abra Berens, chef and author of Grist: A Practical Guide to Cooking Grains, Beans, Seeds, and Legumes. Tickets include food samples, and there’s an option to additionally purchase a “Grains Exploration Box” featuring local pastry flour, kernza pancake mix, beans, oats, cornmeal and more. More info at graincollaborative.com .

× Expand John Urban The four members of The Mascot Theory. The Mascot Theory

The Mascot Theory album release, Sunday, Oct. 5, Atwood Music Hall, 6 p.m.: Just before heading into the studio with The Mascot Theory to begin recording their next album, singer-songwriter Erik Kjelland went to a doctor seeking help for bad headaches and blurry vision. A few months later while still in the midst of recording, Kjelland received a scary diagnosis: he had developed an arteriovenous fistula in his brain. The procedure to address it was successful, and although Kjelland’s recovery is ongoing he and the band are ready to present their new album, Cosmic Hit And Run , out Oct. 3. The album release party also includes a set by Miles Nielsen. Read Joshua M. Miller’s preview here . Tickets at .theatwoodmusichall.com .