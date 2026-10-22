× Expand Mariia K. Mané Galoyan opens the Coppia Concerts season Oct. 22, 2026, at Four Winds Farm. Mané Galoyan opens the Coppia Concerts season Oct. 22, 2026, at Four Winds Farm.

Wisconsin Science Festival, through Oct. 25, UW campus and statewide: Over time, the Wisconsin Science Festival has grown from a UW-Madison campus weekend showcase to a truly statewide happening, with hundreds of events during its 11-day run. Highlighted events in Madison still to come: the annual WhySci Variety Show, hosted by Amalgam Improv's Ben Rush (7 p.m., Oct. 22, Majestic); and the first SoundWaves program of the 2026-2027 school year, considering “The Beginning of Everything” (7:30 p.m., Oct. 23, Hamel Music Center; RSVP required). Find the full event guide at wisconsinsciencefest.org.

Expand John Connell Whitney Mann and guitar. Whitney Mann

Andy Moore + Whitney Mann + JT Spartz, Thursday, Oct. 22, Harmony Bar, 6:30 p.m.: Longtime Madison area songwriter James Travis Spartz (most recently of Dogtown Hollow, and also a former Isthmus freelance writer) has found a perfect home for his ongoing series “Harmonious: A Songwriter’s Showcase” in the convivial atmosphere of the Harmony Bar’s side room. In each installment, Spartz shares songs and stories in the round with other writers. This month features two other music scene veterans: multi-instrumentalist Andy Moore (of Disaster Passport, and also an Isthmus contributor) and big-voiced Whitney Mann, who returned to music in 2023 after some years away and recently released the excellent Electric Heart EP.

Klez Fest Midwest, Oct. 22-25, UW Hamel Music Center + other venues: This recurring event from the Mead Witter School of Music puts the focus on klezmer, a style that began in traditional music in Eastern European Jewish communities and incorporated many other styles as it spread across the world. The headliner (2 p.m. Oct. 24 at Hamel) is The Klezmatics, who recently celebrated four decades as a band and is on tour with an anniversary edition of their 2006 Woody Guthrie project, Wonder Wheel. Also on Oct. 24 (7 p.m., East Side Club) is a dance party and WORT-FM benefit honoring the memory of DJ Dan Talmo, with music by Szászka, LuLu Quintet and Yid Vicious. Most events are free; find the full schedule at klezfestmidwest.org.

Expand Everything Good Studio/photo by Shine United "Allium" by Everything Good Studio, a 2026 GLEAM installation. "Allium" by Everything Good Studio, a 2026 GLEAM installation.

GLEAM, Wednesday-Saturday, through Oct. 24, Olbrich Gardens: If you haven’t yet had a chance to get your GLEAM on, the time grows short; regular hours for Olbrich’s annual installation of art works using light end on Oct. 24. (Note: A Halloween date previously mentioned here is not a GLEAM event.) Timed entry begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday in October. Tickets are only sold in advance at olbrichgleam.org.

Mané Galoyan with Kirill Kuzmin, Thursday, Oct. 22, Four Winds Farm, Fitchburg, 7:30 p.m.: The distance between the opera houses of Europe and the farms of Wisconsin will disappear as Coppia Concerts opens its season with “Songs Between Worlds.” Soprano Mané Galoyan steps away from singing Donna Anna in Chicago Lyric Opera’s Don Giovanni for a recital with pianist Kirill Kuzmin, bringing together Armenian folk songs by Komitas, world premieres by Rodrigo Ruiz and Patrick Harlin, Rachmaninoff romances, and Spanish zarzuela. Opera houses are great, but hearing a singer up close gives you a chance to see the technique in action, and appreciate just how much goes into making it look effortless. Tickets at coppiaconcerts.com.

Expand Julia Houck Donavon Armbruster, left, and Patrick O'Hara in Madison Public Theatre's 'Taking Sides.' Donavon Armbruster, left, and Patrick O'Hara in Madison Public Theatre's 'Taking Sides.'

Taking Sides, through Oct. 24, Bartell Theatre: Ronald Harwood’s 1995 play Taking Sides has taken on added relevance at our current moment. It’s based on the true story of star German conductor and composer Wilhelm Furtwängler. After World War II, accused of collaborating with the Nazis, the conductor claimed he was on the side of art, not the Nazis. Madison Public Theatre revisits Furtwängler’s story. The final performances are at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22-23 and 1:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org.

The Compass, through Oct. 25, UW Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre: This exciting premise involves the audience as a jury in an interactive performance that will never be the same twice. In The Compass, a young person who used AI to make “a life-altering decision” is on trial. The audience will be in small groups with a facilitator who ferries decisions to the stage. “Our ethical conversations around AI have not always kept up with the pace of technology,” University Theatre director Micha Espinosa tells Isthmus. “I think that the play is going to give us a chance to slow down and examine these questions together.” Read Michael Shulman’s review here. The final shows are at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24, and 2 p.m.Oct. 25; tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu.

Nobel Prize Celebration, Friday, Oct. 23, UW Memorial Union-Great Hall, 2:30 p.m.: Most of us would be excited about being awarded employee of the month; UW-Madison physics professor Francis Halzen one-upped us all by earning a Nobel Prize. The idea that won Halzen a Nobel: burying sensors in Antarctic ice to observe neutrinos. The idea grew into an international collaboration, the IceCube Neutrino Observatory project, led by UW-Madison’s Wisconsin IceCube Particle Astrophysics Center. Understandably, the first sitting professor at UW to win the award since 1975 is getting a party. Halzen joins interim Chancellor Eric Wilcots for a fireside chat, followed by a panel discussion, audience questions and a reception. Register at registration.socio.events/e/nobelcelebration.

Expand Keith Wessel Frank Furillo of The Rousers at AtwoodFest 2021. Frank Furillo of The Rousers.

The Rousers, Friday, Oct. 23, Atwood Music Hall, 8 p.m.: The Rousers helped keep the flame of rough and ready rock ‘n roll alive and well in Madison in the 1980s, ‘90s and beyond. In recent years shows have been scarce, so don’t miss this one as one of Madison’s newest venues, Atwood Music Hall, steps in to help make up for a reunion set that didn’t happen due to the cancellation of AtwoodFest. Tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com.

The Green Room, through Oct. 31, Martin Street Theatre: This play, by Encore Studio founder and Executive Director KelsyAnne Schoenhaar and Wendy Prosise, and originally produced in 2009, is back — updated by Steve Wyeth. As its title suggests, The Green Room is a look behind the scenes at a theater production, where ego, personality, tech glitches, and the randomness of everyday life come together. Performances at 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, plus 2 p.m. Oct. 25. Tickets at encorestudio.org.

Expand Tom Warburton A multiple exposure of Leo Sidran. Leo Sidran

Leo Sidran, Friday, Oct. 23, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: It couldn’t have been easy growing up in Madison the son of international jazz luminary Ben Sidran. Oh wait. Maybe it was. With Clyde Stubblefield stopping by the house to give drum lessons and whatnot? It might have been idyllic. All that matters is Leo Sidran made the very best of it and his music is his very own. Now based in New York and performing in Europe as much as stateside, he’s an accomplished arranger, producer, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and podcaster. For this evening celebrating his 50th birthday, Sidran will be accompanied by Tim Whalen, John Christensen and Hannah Johnson. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com.

National Mustard Museum 40th Anniversary Celebration, Saturday, Oct. 24, 7477 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, noon-3 p.m.: Wisconsin baseball fans are ecstatic about the return of the Milwaukee Brewers to the World Series for the first time since a heartbreaking loss to the Cardinals in 1982. Coincidentally, it was another baseball heartbreak that led to one of Wisconsin’s unique museums. After the Red Sox lost the World Series in 1986, Barry Levenson found a mission in a grocery store visit and started collecting mustard. Forty years later, the National Mustard Museum celebrates a milestone anniversary with a baseball-themed event offering free hot dogs, anniversary mustards, a new history exhibit, and a ceremonial program at 1 p.m.

Annie, Oct. 24-Nov. 1, Overture-Capitol Theater: The musical that launched a thousand little red-haired girls into acting (or at least wig-wearing) is back in an exuberant production from Children’s Theater of Madison, directed by CTM’s Brian Cowing in collaboration with UW-Madison’s Department of Theatre and Drama. The plucky orphans of Annie singing and dancing their way through the Great Depression is a fantasy, but with a score this catchy, does it matter? Performances at 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday, plus 2 and 7 p.m. on Oct. 24, 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 2 p.m. Oct. 31. Tickets at overture.org.

DeltaWeen, Saturday, Oct. 24, Delta Beer Lab, 3-8 p.m.: The pop-ups hosted by Madison Makers Market always provide an entertaining wander through the varied artisans offering just about anything you can think of. An extra fun stop is the Halloween-themed market DeltaWeen, with costumes encouraged (vendors and taproom staff also get in the seasonal spirit), plus trick-or-treating and other activities for the kiddos. It’s also your last chance to enjoy one of MMM’s Delta Beer Lab pop-ups, as the brewery has announced it is ceasing regular operations on Oct. 25.

Expand Patrick Davies The Evil Twins in 2026. The Evil Twins

The Evil Twins, Saturday, Oct. 24, Atwood Music Hall, 7 p.m.: When you go back and listen to the recordings of Marques Bovre and the Evil Twins — longtime leaders in Madison music, especially in the '90s — the quality of Bovre's songwriting remains amazing. There’s not a clunker in the large discography, from Big Strong House to Ghost Stories from Lonesome County, to Angels, Bones and Clocks. Bovre passed away in 2013, but the band (Linus, Eric Dummer and Doug Meihsner) regroups with his son, Quintin Bovre, from time to time, and these are shows not to be missed. Tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com.

Flying Fuzz + Zipper album releases, Saturday, Oct. 24, Crystal Corner Bar, 8 p.m.: Listeners who love heavy sounds should have this one on the calendar as it celebrates not one but two brand new releases from Madison bands. The prolific and eclectic psychsters Zipper unleash a new album, Party’s Over, on Oct. 23. Flying Fuzz brings along copies of III, their first new album since 2022. Adding more heaviness to the bill is the always-intriguing Vanishing Kids.

Expand Andy Henley A close-up of August Lamm. August Lamm

August Lamm, Sunday, Oct. 25, Lake City Books, 6:30 p.m.: If the endless scroll is feeling like an endless toll on your mental health, writer and musician August Lamm has some suggestions for you. The new book You Don’t Need a Smartphone: A Practical Guide to Downgrading Your Phone and Upgrading Your Life offers encouragement to go low-tech along with practical tips about finding a non-smart phone and navigating obstacles such as two-factor authentication. RSVP at lakecitybooks.com.

Find the individual Picks collected here, and as part of the full calendar of events.