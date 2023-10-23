What to do in Madison this week: Tim Johnston, 'Local Grains' and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Chris Rugowski pat mAcdonald and a guitar. pat mAcdonald

pat mAcdonald + Josh Harty, Monday, Oct. 23, North Street Cabaret, 7 p.m.: Always a frequent visitor to Madison during his post-Timbuk3 days, pat mAcdonald has been missing from local stages since 2016, when he was diagnosed with a deadly illness. Now cancer-free for several years, mAcdonald is getting back down to musical business in an acoustic finger-style mode. He’s joined for this stellar Monday bill by Josh Harty, another guitar player and writer who knows his way around making a memorable song. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com .

Glass Madison, through Nov. 17, UW campus: Six exhibits this month celebrate 60 years of UW-Madison’s glass program; five are still showing. Running through Oct. 22 at the Art Lofts, 111 N. Frances St., are “The Sixth Decade of UW Glass,” “Flameworking,” and work from Tom Zickuhr, lecturer in neon. “Absolute Zero,” featuring the work of Felicia LeRoy and Carolyn Spears, runs through Nov. 17 at the main gallery at the UW Memorial Union. And through Oct. 20, the 7th floor gallery of the Humanities Building hosts glass works from 18 artists from collegiate programs nationwide. It’s a deep dive into where the UW’s glass program is right now. Find more info at glasslab.art.wisc.edu .

× Expand Dave Boerger A close-up of Tim Johnston. Tim Johnston

Tim Johnston, Tuesday, Oct. 24, Mystery to Me, 6 p.m.: In Distant Sons, the latest novel by Iowa City author Tim Johnston, an unrooted carpenter takes a job in a small Wisconsin town when his truck breaks down. Soon enough the rumors about his employer’s possible involvement in the disappearance of three boys four decades ago resurface. Kirkus Reviews calls it “a slow-burn novel that quietly elevates the fragile codes of honorable men.” Tickets are required at mysterytomebooks.com , where you can also find a livestream registration link.

GLEAM, Wednesday-Saturday, through Oct. 28, Olbrich Gardens: The gardens at Olbrich are getting a nighttime makeover with this fanciful show of light-based art that changes every year. Many of the exhibits, like a light maze, are interactive. Timed entry is available from 6:30-9 p.m. in October, with tickets sold in advance only at olbrichgleam.org . Pro tip: Most people like the earliest entrance times, so choosing later times can result in less crowded viewing.

× Expand Elemental Eyes Photography A person and a snake in a fireplace. Bestial Mouths

Bestial Mouths, Wednesday, Oct. 25, Crucible, 7:30 p.m.: Anchored by the uncompromising vocals and songwriting of Lynette Cerezo, Bestial Mouths mixes industrial beats, lush synths, occasional cutting guitar, and a goth worldview — they self-describe their 2023 album, R.O.T.T. (inmyskin), as “trauma pop.” With Kazha, a hard rock trio led by another powerfully distinctive vocalist and songwriter, Kazha Odu. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

Slate Political Gabfest , Wednesday, Oct. 25, Majestic, 7:30 p.m.: As podcasts go, the Slate roster is top-notch. The online magazine’s Political Gabfest does its thing live at the Majestic in Madison with Emily Bazelon of The New York Times Magazine, John Dickerson of CBS News, and David Plotz of City Cast. Think they’ll find anything to talk about? Hopefully you didn't wait, as this one sold out; check for last minute tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Louis Ely An art work of fish in a pond.

Louis Ely, through Dec. 30, Java Cat: During college in the early ‘90s, Louis Ely was a center on the UW men’s basketball teams that helped build the team back to regular tournament appearances. Ely was also earning a degree in education, focused on art, and has been a longtime teacher in the Madison Metropolitan School District. Get a glimpse of Ely’s own paintings at this solo show, on exhibit through Dec. 30.

Local Grains: The Strength of a Circular Food System, Thursday, Oct. 26, Chazen Museum of Art, 5 p.m.: This time, you can bring food into the museum — metaphorically, anyway, as the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, the Department of Community and Environmental Sociology, and the Food Studies Network screen two short films about local small purveyors. The subjects are Meadowlark Organics of Ridgeway and Origin Breads of Madison. After the film, stick around for a discussion of local grains and the food system with Kirk Smock of Origin Breads, John and Halee Wepking of Meadowlark Organics, Matt Raboin of Brix Cider, UW-Madison scientist Lauren Asprooth, and film director Jonnah Perkins. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

Proof, Oct. 26-Nov. 19, American Players Theatre, Spring Green: Brenda DeVita directs Proof, a brainy, Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about a smart daughter, her mathematician father who depends on and uses her, and one of his former students, who may end up doing the same. Find the schedule and tickets at americanplayers.org .

National Bird, Thursday, Oct. 26, Central Library, 6 p.m.: Madison Veterans for Peace, Chapter 25 and Madison for a World BEYOND War are launching a new antiwar film series featuring documentaries that uncover the less-seen and discussed sides of military conflict. First up is National Bird, a 2016 film by Sonia Kennebeck that follows three veterans who blew the whistle on American drone strikes. RSVP is requested, to warabolition@gmail.com. The next film, Theaters of War: How the Pentagon and CIA took Hollywood, is Nov. 30.

× Expand Becky McKenzie Ballet dancers on stage. Dancers during a 2023 Madison Ballet performance.

Madison Ballet, Oct. 26-Nov. 5, Overture Center, Promenade Hall: “Innovation” begins Madison Ballet’s 42nd season with four world premieres. Artistic director Ja’ Malik challenged each of the choreographers to examine the concept of innovation. Contributing new works and underscoring the company’s efforts to commission works by more artists of color and female-identifying artists, are Alia Kache, a cast member of The Lion King and a choreographer for Ailey 2; Richard Walters, the company’s rehearsal director; and company members Eric Stith, Charlotte Junge and Sarah Minton. Shows at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26-28 and Nov. 3-4 and 2 p.m. on Oct. 29 and Nov. 4-5; post-concert discussions follow the performances on Oct. 26 and 29 and Nov. 3. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand J. Miner Photography A person holds up a bloody hand while another looks on. Cast members of "The Mystery of Irma Vep," Strollers Theatre, 2023.

The Mystery of Irma Vep, through Oct. 28, Bartell Theatre: Hitch seems to be having a moment on local stages this fall. Here we have more poking fun at Hitchcockian conventions with this saucy satire. The Mystery of Irma Vep (an anagram for “vampire”) takes on such melodramatic classics as Wuthering Heights and the film Rebecca — and, again following a fall trend, we have two actors playing eight characters. The final shows for this Strollers Theatre are at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 26-27 and 2 p.m. on Oct. 28. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org.

The Birds, through Oct. 28, Bartell Theatre: Mercury Players Theatre goes back to the source material, a short story by Daphne du Maurier, rather than the Hitchcock film, for this play. A couple takes refuge from attacking birds in a scary house. To augment the claustrophobic feeling, the audience will be seated on the stage with the actors for this production, and The Birds will be performed with the curtains closed. Final shows are at 8 p.m. on Oct. 26-27 and 4 p.m. on Oct. 28. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org. See Mel Hammond’s review here.