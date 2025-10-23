Wisconsin Book Festival Fall Celebration, Oct. 23-26, various venues: This four-day blowout of literary doings is vast in scope. Things kick off on Thursday, Oct. 23, with multiple readings, all at the Central Library. At 5:30 p.m., Olivia Wolfgang Smith reads from her novel Mutual Interest, about queer life in New York City in the early 20th century; Amy Yee presents her Far From the Rooftop of the World, about Tibetan refugees; and Jessie Garcia is in conversation about her novel, The Business Trip, with Madison author Ann Garvin. At 7 p.m., there’s another triple threat: Katherine Stewart on her Money, Lies and God: Inside the Movement to Destroy American Democracy; Rob Franklin on his debut novel, Great Black Hope; and Jane Hamilton, discussing her first novel in nine years, The Phoebe Variations. See Linda Falkenstein’s interview with Hamilton here , and read about more Wisconsin authors at the fest in Michael Popke's preview . Find the full four-day schedule at wisconsinbookfestival.org .

GLEAM, Wednesday-Saturday, through Oct. 25 Olbrich Gardens: At GLEAM, the outdoor wonderland of Olbrich Gardens receives a nighttime makeover featuring fanciful light-based art installations. The 10th anniversary event is themed on reflection. Timed entry on Wednesdays-Saturdays begins at 6:30 p.m. in October (through Oct. 25, with one final viewing for Olbrich members only on Oct. 31), and tickets are sold only in advance at olbrichgleam.org .

× Expand Bobbie Harte Shaw A close-up of Pernille Ipsen. Pernille Ipsen

Pernille Ipsen, Thursday, Oct. 23, Harmony Bar, 4-7 p.m.: Pernille Ipsen, a former professor of gender and women’s studies and history at UW-Madison and now a full-time writer, will launch the English version of her memoir, My Seven Mothers: Making a Family in the Danish Women’s Movement at The Harmony (in partnership with A Room of One’s Own ). Ipsen’s book tells the story of her seven mothers who met at a feminist women’s camp on the tiny Danish island of Femø and raised her in communal homes in 1970s Copenhagen. The Danish version of My Seven Mothers was published in 2020 and won the Montana Prize for Literature, one of Denmark’s top literary awards.

Wisconsin Science Festival, through Oct. 26, various locations: For its 15th anniversary celebration, the Wisconsin Science Festival is bigger than ever, with more than 700 events happening statewide over 11 days including demos, nature walks, formal and informal talks, and even comedy. There’s a lot to parse, but the event guide at wisconsinsciencefest.org offers various ways to filter the info, and also some featured events including a variety of author events in conjunction with Wisconsin Book Festival, Oct. 23-26; and a special edition of the UW School of Music and Wisconsin Institute for Discovery "Sound Waves" series combining talks on the world of atoms and klezmer music by David Krakauer and Kathleen Tagg (7:30 p.m., Oct. 25, at Hamel Music Center; register here ).

ScARE WE DELICIOUS? Oct. 23-Nov. 1, Madison College-Truax Studio Theater: Halloween-themed vignettes will be written and performed by Madison College students in collaboration with Are We Delicious?, the Madison troupe that abides by the stricture of creating a show from the ground up in just two weeks. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets at madisoncollege.edu .

× Expand Steve Noll/SNollPhotography Kyla Vaughan, Birdie LaBarre, Julia Fire and Sydney Hall, from left, in Madison Public Theatre's production of 'Dracula, A Feminist Revenge Fantasy. Really.' Kyla Vaughan, Birdie LaBarre, Julia Fire and Sydney Hall, from left, resist masculine power in Madison Public Theatre's production of 'Dracula, A Feminist Revenge Fantasy. Really.'

Dracula, A Feminist Revenge Fantasy. Really., through Nov. 1, Bartell Theatre: Kate Hamill’s 2020 feminist recasting of Bram Stoker’s 19th century vampire classic is here just in time for Halloween, courtesy of Madison Public Theatre. Hamill doesn’t parody Stoker’s convoluted tale of Victorian repression so much as she wrests it out of the hands of the men and gifts it to the women. Still, there’s humor and thrills amid the payback. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (except 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 1) and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Richard Goode, Thursday, Oct. 23, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7:30 p.m.: When Richard Goode plays Beethoven, it’s less performance than conversation — two old souls revisiting familiar ground and still finding something new. The American pianist, long considered one of the great interpreters of Beethoven’s sonatas, returns to the music that’s defined much of his career with a performance of Beethoven's final three sonatas, Op. 109-11. Expect no flash, no hurry — just patience, precision, and the kind of quiet mastery that makes an audience hold its breath between phrases. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

× Expand Steve Noll Heidi Weitz, Laura Athas and Katyann Rodriguez, from left in foreground, with Collen Murphy in the background, in 'Head on a Silver Platter: In Defense of Salome.' Heidi Weitz, Laura Athas and Katyann Rodriguez, from left in foreground, with Collen Murphy in the background, in 'Head on a Silver Platter: In Defense of Salome,' Broom Street Theater, 2025.

Head on a Silver Platter: In Defense of Salome, through Oct. 26, Broom Street Theater: This modern retelling of the story of Salome features a teenager who is drawn into the orbit of a right-wing podcaster — which never bodes well. Head on a Silver Platter: In Defense of Salome is written and directed by Jan Levine Thal, longtime WORT-FM radio host and writer. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; tickets at bstonline.org .

Rodgers & Hammerstein: From Book to Broadway, Oct. 24-26, Overture Center-Playhouse: Carousel, Oklahoma!, South Pacific, The King and I, The Sound of Music — Rodgers and Hammerstein claim authorship of some of the most famous Broadway musicals of all time. When they became partners, adapting stories from books or creating a musical driven by a single narrative was not even a thing. In “Rodgers and Hammerstein: From Book to Broadway,” Four Seasons Theatre looks back on their legacy with songs from the above classics and more. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 and 2 p.m. Oct. 25-26; tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Julieta Cervantes Sam McLellan, left, and Dewight Braxton Jr. in "The Book of Mormon." Sam McLellan, left, and Dewight Braxton Jr. in "The Book of Mormon."

The Book of Mormon, Oct. 24-26, Overture Hall: A Tony-winning sensation on Broadway, The Book of Mormon delivers high-energy laughs, irreverent humor, and moments of surprising heart. The musical balances its sharp, often explicit comedy — following Mormon missionaries sent out to deliver the word to a village in Uganda — with themes of friendship, community, and the power of storytelling. Written by Trey Parker and Matt Stone (creators of South Park) with Robert Lopez, expect outrageous songs and stunning choreography. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Tickets at overture.org .

From the Top: Encore at 25, Oct. 24-Nov. 2, Martin Street Theatre: It’s the 25th year for Encore, a professional company for people with disabilities — one of the few in the U.S. This is a retrospective revue of that quarter-century of work, including many plays which were created for Encore. Included are excerpts from To Love or Not to Love, a 2001 play by troupe executive director KelsyAnne Schoenhaar that deals with sexual assault and power dynamics in relationships; Lost Track, a 2009 work by Wendy Prosise and Schoenhaar about a young woman living with bipolar disorder; and The Last Weekend of December, another Schoenhaar original from 2016 dealing with the depression that sets in around the holidays. Shows are at 8 p.m. Fridays (no show Oct. 31) and at 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets at encorestudio.org .

The 39 Steps, through Nov. 30, American Players Theatre-Touchstone, Spring Green: This adaptation of both the novel by John Buchan and the film thriller by Alfred Hitchcock goes for comedy as it asks just four actors to play all the characters…sometimes multiple characters at the same time. Audiences should be in good hands for The 39 Steps, with Marcus Truschinski, Laura Rook, Nate Burger and Casey Hoekstra. In repertory, Oct. 22-Nov. 30; many shows are already sold out, so don’t sleep on tickets: americanplayers.org .

Jackopierce, Friday, Oct. 24, Atwood Music Hall, 8 p.m.: Jack O’Neill and Cary Pierce — Jackopierce, get it? — began making acoustic rock with an emphasis on melody and harmonies in the late '80s. They opened for the likes of the Dave Matthews Band, Counting Crows, Alanis Morissette and Semisonic and then broke up in 1997. After a five-year hiatus, the duo reunited and have been (un)plugging away ever since, making music that immediately feels warm and familiar. Jackopierce hasn’t released a full-length album since 2018’s aptly titled Feel This Good, but the duo has issued a slew of singles in recent years — including the Cheap Trick-like “So Long, Move On” earlier in 2025. Tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com .

× Expand Bob Koch Baby Tyler Band on stage at Atwood Music Hall. Baby Tyler Band

Baby Tyler Band album release, Friday, Oct. 24, Gamma Ray, 8 p.m.: Since coming together a few years ago, the band incarnation of Tyler Fassnacht’s Baby Tyler project has explored the heavier corners of garage punk. The intense focus of the band’s concerts is distilled with crystalline clarity on their second album, Sucker With A Dream , which presents 12 direct blasts of punk energy in just about 22 minutes. All killer, no filler. The release party also includes sets by Makin' Out, Dad Bods and Dog Logic. Tickets at gammaray.bar .

Zak Foster, through Oct. 27, Central Library: “Southern White Amnesia” is the theme of this Madison Public Library exhibit by Bubbler artist-in-residence Zak Foster. It joins several other local exhibits this fall underlining the value of quilts as more than just bedding but as art, history and storytelling. Foster’s take is an examination of “how white American families pass down — or deliberately forget — stories about their role in slavery and its ongoing legacy.” His work incorporates found materials and inventive reimaginings of traditional forms like church banners and genealogical quilts.

× Expand George McMorrow A close-up of Steve Forbert. Steve Forbert

Steve Forbert + Peter Holsapple, Friday, Oct. 24, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: The 1979 hit album Jackrabbit Slim moved critics to proclaim Steve Forbert as a member of “The Next Bob Dylan” club. That’s praise mixed with a curse, but Forbert never looked back, writing hook-filled, lyrically abstract folk rock songs for the next 45 years. Last year’s Daylight Savings Time is filled with the 70-year-old Mississippi native’s honest, clever songs. Who knows? Maybe he will be the next Dylan. With dB’s founder Peter Holsapple. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

Kyle Hollingsworth Band, Friday, Oct. 24, High Noon Saloon, 8:30 p.m.: Kyle Hollingsworth, keyboardist for jam band veterans The String Cheese Incident, also has enjoyed an extensive solo career dating back more than 20 years. While SCI influences are obvious in his own work, Hollingsworth also is free to experiment and chase new sounds — both onstage and on record. His current tour in support of All We Are, released in June, will be winding down by the time Hollingsworth hits Madison, and — with SCI having played Eau Claire in August — this might be the last time to catch this dynamic musician and performer for a while. Boston’s Neighbor opens. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand courtesy Once More, Autumn The four members of Once More, Autumn. Once More, Autumn

Once More, Autumn, Friday, Oct. 24, Harmony Bar, 9 p.m.: Once More, Autumn is an Eau Claire, indie-folk wet dream fronted by Berklee School of Music alum Evan Walton. Madison’s Vacant Church, a reverb-y, My Morning Jacket kind of experience, also projects that Eau Claire style of flannel mysticism. Atmospheric music pick for the month.

Understanding and Surviving Our Constitutional Crisis, Oct. 25 and 28, online: This virtual League of Women Voters series is the annual Jane Kirshenheiter Zimmerman Issues Briefing program, which will dig deeper into where the country is in terms of our constitutional crisis, how we got here, and what we as citizens can do to pull democracy back from the brink. The series kicked off Oct. 22 with the elephant in the room — the executive branch and its role in the crisis. Coming up, the series will cover the legislative branch (10 a.m., Oct. 25) and the judicial branch (6:30 p.m., Oct. 28)...because it takes a village to destroy a democracy. Free, but RSVP for links at lwvwisconsin.wixsite.com .

× Expand Linda Falkenstein A demonstration by Matthew Mauk during UW Art Department Open Studio Day. A demonstration by Matthew Mauk during UW Art Department Open Studio Day.

UW Art Department Fall Open House, Saturday, Oct. 25, Art Lofts and Humanities-6th and 7th floors, noon-5 p.m.: Don’t miss this yearly chance to see where UW students make their art. More than 50 studios will be open with some students hanging out to explain their work (a word to the wise — things tend to kick in a while after noon sharp — these are artists!). Especially intriguing — the 3D printing, wood, and art metal labs, and the top-notch traditional printmaking area all up in Humanities (and you’ll see why these programs need new space). Over at the Art Lofts at 111 N. Frances St. catch a guided tour at 1 p.m. ( register here ) and look for glassblowing demos and a reception starting at 3 p.m. Find more info at art.wisc.edu .

Pieowa: A Piece of America, Saturday, Oct. 25, Peace Lutheran Church, Waunakee, 2 p.m.: There are plenty of good things you can say about Iowa, but the state’s predilection for pie often goes overlooked. Pieowa: A Piece of America — which has brought home several awards, including Best Documentary from the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival and Best Cinematography from the Midwest Film Festival — sets the record straight. The feature-length film explores not only how Iowa became synonymous with pie but also how this humble pastry can be a force for social good. In fact, the film's tagline is “If you bake it, they will come.” A Q&A with producer/director Beth Howard will follow the screening, and pie slices will be for sale. Because after watching this, you’ll be hungry!

'Ruddigore' Sing-Along, Saturday, Oct. 25, Lake Louie Brewing, Verona, 5 p.m.: Halloween meets Gilbert & Sullivan when the Madison Savoyards host a sing-along to Ruddigore — the collaborators' most ghost-friendly operetta. Things start with a chili cook-off at 5 p.m., followed by the sing-along at 6 p.m. Expect chorus cameos, melodramatic curses, and cheer both theatrical and hoppy. The Madison Savoyards may be many things — traditional, tuneful, delightfully niche — but above all, they’re fun. Free to attend, but sign up to sing — or to bring chili .

× Expand bluenote.com James Carter and saxophone. James Carter

James Carter Organ Trio, Saturday, Oct. 25, Cafe Coda, 7 and 9 p.m.: James Carter is a modern master of the saxophone, with more than 15 albums as a bandleader during the past three decades, and many more recording or concert appearances with artists ranging from Lester Bowie to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. Carter’s longest-running ensemble, though, is his eponymous organ trio, featuring two other Detroit area players: Hammond B3 wizard Gerard Gibbs and drummer Alex White. All are talented improvisers; for a sample check out the 2019 Blue Note outing Live From Newport Jazz , which transforms a set of 20th century Romany jazz standards into something fresh and funky. Tickets at cafecoda.club .

Ken Lonnquist & the Kenland Band., Saturday, Oct. 25, Harmony Bar, 7:30 p.m.: If you can’t wait for Halloween to arrive, perhaps the Haunted Disco is just the ticket. Madison singer-songwriter Ken Lonnquist and his Kenland Band compatriots (the versatile quintet of Henry Boehm, Doug Brown, Esperé Eckard-Lee, Dane Richerson and Chris Wagoner) have planned a “spooky dance party” with music and fun for all ages.

× Expand courtesy Jed and Company Jed and Company on stage. Jed and Company

Jed & Company, Saturday, Oct. 25, Atwood Music Hall, 8 p.m.: There is seemingly an endless supply of Grateful Dead cover bands, but there is only one Jed & Company. The core lineup is drawn from a diverse array of regional bands (Del Mar, Madison Red & the Band Time Forgot, Fringe Character, and others) and the players are more than up to the task of stretching out and finding new musical roads in these familiar songs — sometimes there’s even a pair of dueling lead guitarists, with Greg Dalbey joining the fleet-fingered Devin Geary. Tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com .

The Earthlings + M Shays (album release), Saturday, Oct. 25, Crystal Corner, 9 p.m.: The Earthlings play relentlessly positive electro-rock. Live, it’s like being waterboarded with joy. The Crystal is sure to be packed for this one especially due to the inspired coupling with M Shays who is an Earthlings alum. M Shays is the indie-pop project of Meggie Shays who writes like a glammed-down Taylor Swift; a long awaited new album will make its bow at this show. With Dicot.

× Expand Ismael Quintanilla III The four members of the band Atlas Maior. Atlas Maior

Atlas Maior, Sunday, Oct. 26, North Street Cabaret, 7 p.m.: From Austin, Texas, Atlas Maior is a quartet featuring an unusual instrumental mixture: drums and bass are often accompanied by saxophone and oud. Their new album, Palindromlar, is a set of free improvisations displaying the group’s mastery at melding styles from the Middle East and Latin America with jazz concepts. It’s an adventurous way to close out your weekend. Tickets at eventbrite.com .