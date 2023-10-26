What to do in Madison this weekend: Halloween tribute shows, Madison Ballet and more Isthmus Picks

Local Grains: The Strength of a Circular Food System, Thursday, Oct. 26, Chazen Museum of Art, 5 p.m.: This time, you can bring food into the museum — metaphorically, anyway, as the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, the Department of Community and Environmental Sociology, and the Food Studies Network screen two short films about local small purveyors. The subjects are Meadowlark Organics of Ridgeway and Origin Breads of Madison. After the film, stick around for a discussion of local grains and the food system with Kirk Smock of Origin Breads, John and Halee Wepking of Meadowlark Organics, Matt Raboin of Brix Cider, UW-Madison scientist Lauren Asprooth, and film director Jonnah Perkins. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

GLEAM, Wednesday-Saturday, through Oct. 28, Olbrich Gardens: The gardens at Olbrich get a nighttime makeover with this fanciful show of light-based art that changes every year. Many of the exhibits, like a light maze, are interactive. Timed entry is available from 6:30-9:30 p.m. in October, with tickets sold in advance only at olbrichgleam.org , and there's only a few days left; the lights come down after Oct. 28.

Proof, Oct. 26-Nov. 19, American Players Theatre, Spring Green: Brenda DeVita directs Proof, a brainy, Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about a smart daughter, her mathematician father who depends on and uses her, and one of his former students, who may end up doing the same. Find the schedule and tickets at americanplayers.org , and don't wait too long; tickets are already sold out or limited for all performances.

National Bird, Thursday, Oct. 26, Central Library, 6 p.m.: Madison Veterans for Peace, Chapter 25 and Madison for a World BEYOND War are launching a new antiwar film series featuring documentaries that uncover the less-seen and discussed sides of military conflict. First up is National Bird, a 2016 film by Sonia Kennebeck that follows three veterans who blew the whistle on American drone strikes. RSVP is requested, to warabolition@gmail.com. The next film, Theaters of War: How the Pentagon and CIA took Hollywood, is Nov. 30.

× Expand Becky McKenzie Ballet dancers on stage. "Ballet Beyond," Madison Ballet, 2023.

Madison Ballet, Oct. 26-Nov. 5, Overture Center, Promenade Hall: “Innovation” begins Madison Ballet’s 42nd season with four world premieres. Artistic director Ja’ Malik challenged each of the choreographers to examine the concept of innovation. Contributing new works and underscoring the company’s efforts to commission works by more artists of color and female-identifying artists, are Alia Kache, a cast member of The Lion King and a choreographer for Ailey 2; Richard Walters, the company’s rehearsal director; and company members Eric Stith, Charlotte Junge and Sarah Minton. Shows at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26-28 and Nov. 3-4 and 2 p.m. on Oct. 29 and Nov. 4-5; post-concert discussions follow the performances on Oct. 26 and 29 and Nov. 3. Tickets at overture.org .

The Mystery of Irma Vep, through Oct. 28, Bartell Theatre: Hitch seems to be having a moment on local stages this fall. Here we have more poking fun at Hitchcockian conventions with this saucy satire. The Mystery of Irma Vep (an anagram for “vampire”) takes on such melodramatic classics as Wuthering Heights and the film Rebecca — and, again following a fall trend, we have two actors playing eight characters. The final shows for this Strollers Theatre are at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 26-27 and 2 p.m. on Oct. 28. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand Jonathan J. Miner Two actors around a table. John Jajewski (left) and Carrie Sweet in the Mercury Players Theatre production "The Birds," 2023.

The Birds, through Oct. 28, Bartell Theatre: Mercury Players Theatre goes back to the source material, a short story by Daphne du Maurier, rather than the Hitchcock film, for this play. A couple takes refuge from attacking birds in a scary house. To augment the claustrophobic feeling, the audience will be seated on the stage with the actors for this production, and The Birds will be performed with the curtains closed. Final shows are at 8 p.m. on Oct. 26-27 and 4 p.m. on Oct. 28. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org . See Mel Hammond’s review here .

Carol Chase Bjerke: In Memoriam, through Nov. 5, Abel Contemporary Gallery, Stoughton: Madison’s Carol Chase Bjerke, who died in October 2022, was a thoughtful artist in various media. She made artist’s books and was a longtime member of the Bone Folders' Guild; she was a photographer who created moody, provocative images sometimes with the most basic of film cameras; and she experimented in the darkroom, creating what she called limnographs — “painting” with developer on unexposed photo paper, then developing the previously invisible image, welcoming the unexpected, then refining the technique. She also worked to connect art with the process of healing. A memorial exhibit of works by Bjerke is among the new exhibits at Abel Contemporary Gallery, also featuring the annual Ceramics Invitational and work by Craig Clifford and John S. Miller. Find more info at abelcontemporary.com .

Life with the Afterlife: True Tales of the Paranormal, Friday, Oct. 27, Overture Hall, 7:30 p.m.: Author, podcaster and television host Amy Bruni will bring two decades worth of stories from her work as a paranormal investigator for a Halloween weekend talk. Currently the co-host of Travel Channel's Kindred Spirits (which aired its seventh season earlier this year), Bruni was for seven years the historical researcher for the long-running Ghost Hunters series. Prepare for chills. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Erica Stowers The Black Parade (aka Star 67).

Emo Halloween, Friday, Oct. 27, Majestic, 8 p.m.: Emo Halloween has grown into another holiday tradition for Madison clubgoers, and this year moves to the Majestic for the first time. It’s hosted by ‘90s-’00s experts Star 67, who will play a tribute to My Chemical Romance. Three more sets by Wisconsin pop-punk bands feature the music of Paramore (Milwaukee's Gold Steps), The Used (Beloit’s Common Threads), and AFI (by members of Madison bands Granny Shot and Help Desk). A portion of ticket sales will benefit To Write Love On Her Arms (supporting addiction and depression recovery); tickets at ticketmaster.com .

UFO Days, Saturday, Oct. 28, throughout Belleville: Thought outdoor festival season was done? Think again…and look to the skies, because it’s time for the annual UFO Days in Belleville. Extraterrestrial-themed activities include a parade on Main Street (1 p.m.) and “Alien Glow Bowling” at Sugar River Lanes (2 p.m.). There’s also a vendor market and library book sale in Library Park (9 a.m.-3 p.m.), music throughout the day and evening, a run/walk, and more. Find a schedule at facebook.com/ufodays .

Freakin' Halloweekend, Saturday, Oct. 28, High Noon Saloon, 4 and 7:30 p.m.: It’s become a cottage industry of sorts for local musicians to create tribute shows to their own favorite artists, many of which have grown beyond one-offs into ongoing projects. One of the events that helped fuel the tribute band fire is Freakin' Halloweekend, which returns for its 17th year in a new two shows/one night format. An all-ages show at 4 p.m. includes tributes to Taylor Swift and Pat Benatar, and a kids' costume contest; at 7:30 p.m., tributes to Erykah Badu, Daft Punk, Garbage, Beck and Nirvana hit the stage, along with an adult costume contest. Members of more than 20 Madison bands are participating. Tickets at high-noon.com .

The Roast of Batman, Saturday, Oct. 28, Breese Stevens Field-Forward Club, 8 p.m.: Cheshire Cat Comedy continues creating clever concepts, and are here for Halloween weekend with a well deserved razing of the Dark Knight. The Roast of Batman features Wisconsin comedians Johnny Beehner, Josh Glen, Peggy Hurley, Noah Mailloux, Sasha Rosser, Eli Wilz and Olivia Witt taking aim at the ultra-serious vigilante from Gotham City. Enter at gate 6; tickets at eventbrite.com .

× Expand Richard Hayes The Russ Johnson Quartet on stage. Russ Johnson Quartet (from left): Mark Feldman, Ethan Philion, Russ Johnson and Tim Daisy.

Russ Johnson Quartet + Cisco Bradley, Saturday, Oct. 28, North Street Cabaret, 7:30 p.m.: This BlueStem Jazz event is a doubleheader offering something for both music listeners and readers. Music is by the quartet led by trumpeter Russ Johnson, with the current lineup also featuring violinist Mark Feldman, bassist Ethan Philion, and percussionist Tim Daisy; it’s the official Madison release show for the quartet’s August album, Reveal . The evening also features a talk by author Cisco Bradley on The Williamsburg Avant-Garde: Experimental Music and Sound on the Brooklyn Waterfront. Released in March, the book traces the history of the DIY jazz and noise scene in the New York City neighborhood from the 1980s until its eventual displacement by gentrification in the 2000s (a topic that has particular relevance for a rapidly growing Madison). Tickets at brownpapertickets.com .

DJ Hyo, Saturday, Oct. 28, Liquid, 10 p.m.: Kim Hyo-yeon rose to stardom as a member of Girls' Generation, one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world. She has since released a book, starred in her own reality television show, and began releasing solo recordings in 2016. The South Korean DJ and singer visits Liquid on one of only a handful of announced U.S. stops on the DJ Hyo tour. Tickets at seetickets.us .

Wisconsin Brass Quintet, Sunday, Oct. 29, Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall, 2 p.m.: The Wisconsin Brass Quintet’s five decades as a faculty ensemble at UW is celebrated with this concert featuring the current group — Jean Laurenz and John Wagner, trumpet; Daniel Grabois, horn; Mark Hetzler, trombone; and Tom Curry, tuba — joined by emeritus professor John Aley on trumpet. The program includes works by emeritus professors Doug Hill (tuba) and John Stevens (horn), and the quintet’s own Daniel Grabois. A reception follows; tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

× Expand Jim Barnard A close-up of Sean Michael Dargan Trio. Sean Michael Dargan Trio

So Long, Joey Clams, Sunday, Oct. 29, 3-9 p.m.: This fall, longtime Crystal Corner Bar music booker Joe Lambert — aka Joey Clams, his one-time radio handle as a college DJ — turned over the reins of overseeing shows at the venerable club after more than two decades (to Bobby Hussy, for those wondering who to contact going forward). The milestone will be celebrated with this matinee show featuring performers who played many CCB shows during Lambert’s tenure: party-starting experts The Hometown Sweethearts, honky tonkers Pupy Costello & the New Hiram Kings, Kissers offshoot Whiskey Lash All Stars, and catchy rockers the Sean Michael Dargan Trio. Donations at the door benefit access to mental health services via Yahara House and Journey Mental Health Center.

Chelsea Handler, Sunday, Oct. 29, Orpheum Theater, 7 p.m.: Comedian Chelsea Handler is known for a brusque, dry, in-your-face delivery. If nothing else, her guest turn hosting The Daily Show waaaay back before the writers' strike should have convinced even non-believers that a) she is funny and b) she is a force. She’s in Madison as part of her “Little Big Bitch” tour, a sort of “Eras” retrospective on her past as a comic. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .