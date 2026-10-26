× Expand Samantha Kniskern American Aquarium is at High Noon Saloon on Oct. 26, 2026. American Aquarium is at High Noon Saloon on Oct. 26, 2026.

American Aquarium, Monday, Oct. 26, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: American Aquarium borrows its name from a line in Wilco’s “I Am Trying to Break Your Heart,” and follows in its alt country tracks. The band has embarked on an ambitious tour in support of its latest album, New Ways to Lose, released in June. In songs like “Dollar General” and “History Repeats Itself” A.A. seems to be channeling The Boss as well as Tweedy. Oklahoma singer songwriter Kalyn Fay, of Cherokee Nation, Muscogee descent, opens. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Expand courtesy Bill Gillard A close-up of Bill Gillard. Bill Gillard

Psycho + Bill Gillard, Tuesday, Oct. 27, Madison Senior Center, 12:15 p.m.: Decades after its release, the 1960 film Psycho remains one of director Alfred Hitchcock’s most memorably terrifying works. For the general public, it’s also probably the best known work by Robert Bloch, the author of the novel it was based on. That’s a shame, because Bloch (a longtime Milwaukeean) created clever and masterful writing for decades; he had the ability to make a reader laugh out loud and also shiver in horror all within a few pages. A new book by Bill Gillard, Psycho Century: Robert Bloch, American Horror Master, takes a serious look at Bloch’s body of work; Gillard will discuss the book and introduce a screening of Psycho at this free event.

Tuesday, Oct. 27, Madison Senior Center, 12:15 p.m.: Decades after its release, the 1960 film Psycho remains one of director Alfred Hitchcock’s most memorably terrifying works. For the general public, it’s also probably the best known work by Robert Bloch, the author of the novel it was based on. That’s a shame, because Bloch (a longtime Milwaukeean) created clever and masterful writing for decades; he had the ability to make a reader laugh out loud and also shiver in horror all within a few pages. A new book by Bill Gillard, Psycho Century: Robert Bloch, American Horror Master, takes a serious look at Bloch’s body of work; Gillard will discuss the book and introduce a screening of Psycho at this free event. Recollection: Exhibiting the Collection, through Dec. 23, Chazen Museum of Art: The Chazen was closed over the summer to reconceive the way it presents its art — creating galleries that are thematically based around various related objects and less around the art’s country and century of origin. It’s a welcome shake-up. The temporary exhibition “Recollection: Exhibiting the Collection” foregrounds the thought behind the overall reorganization. Read Kat Hans' preview here.

Expand Keith Wessel A close-up of Stu Levitan. Stu Levitan

Stu Levitan, Tuesday, Oct. 27, Central Library, 5:30 p.m.: In 2006, the University of Wisconsin Press published Stuart Levitan’s Madison: The Illustrated Sesquicentennial History, Volume 1, 1856-1931, an epic mix of photos, maps, illustrations and prose. Two decades later, the journalist and former Dane County supervisor has readied the even more massive Volume 2, which covers the years 1932 to 1979. Across 370 pages and packed with more than 300 black-and-white photos, maps and tables, the book offers a decade-by-decade look at the capital city’s colorful transformation and evolution. Read an excerpt here. This event is part of the Wisconsin Book Festival’s year-round programming. Note: The time for this talk has changed to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 27, Central Library, 5:30 p.m.: In 2006, the University of Wisconsin Press published Stuart Levitan’s Madison: The Illustrated Sesquicentennial History, Volume 1, 1856-1931, an epic mix of photos, maps, illustrations and prose. Two decades later, the journalist and former Dane County supervisor has readied the even more massive Volume 2, which covers the years 1932 to 1979. Across 370 pages and packed with more than 300 black-and-white photos, maps and tables, the book offers a decade-by-decade look at the capital city’s colorful transformation and evolution. Read an excerpt here. This event is part of the Wisconsin Book Festival’s year-round programming. Note: The time for this talk has changed to 5:30 p.m. Inside Wisconsin Politics Live, Tuesday, Oct. 27, High Noon Saloon, 6 p.m.: It’s quite a year for politics. Whether you’re tuned in daily or trying to block out the noise, you will get info and perspective from this live edition of the weekly Inside Wisconsin Politics program from state public media. Wisconsin Public Radio reporters Shawn Johnson (Capitol bureau chief), Anya van Wagtendonk and Rich Kremer are joined by PBS Wisconsin's Zac Schultz to discuss the upcoming election, covering both what they’re seeing on the campaign trail and the ways they focus their own coverage. Bring your questions. The event is free, but registration is requested at eventbrite.com.

Tuesday, Oct. 27, High Noon Saloon, 6 p.m.: It’s quite a year for politics. Whether you’re tuned in daily or trying to block out the noise, you will get info and perspective from this live edition of the weekly Inside Wisconsin Politics program from state public media. Wisconsin Public Radio reporters Shawn Johnson (Capitol bureau chief), Anya van Wagtendonk and Rich Kremer are joined by PBS Wisconsin's Zac Schultz to discuss the upcoming election, covering both what they’re seeing on the campaign trail and the ways they focus their own coverage. Bring your questions. The event is free, but registration is requested at eventbrite.com. The Tallest Man on Earth, Tuesday, Oct. 27, Majestic, 8 p.m.: Nature and nurture merge on Kristian Matsson’s (aka “The Tallest Man”) much anticipated new record, Just Beyond Endless Mountains, released this month. Matsson’s music has always been a channel for things that grow. But for this project he returned to his native Sweden and directed his childhood Bob Dylan influences into his past life, introducing his Minnesota muse to the Swedish folk music of his childhood. With Gwenifer Raymond. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Expand courtesy Sherman Funmaker A close-up of Sherman Funmaker. Sherman Funmaker

Sherman Funmaker, Wednesday, Oct. 28, Sequoya Library, 7 p.m.: Sherman Funmaker’s approachable, enlightening memoir Bear Tracks: Memories of a Ho-Chunk Elder naturally conveys the life and art of someone raised among Ho-Chunk traditions. The book, a blend of prose and poetry, is both charming and incisive. This reading and discussion should further illuminate Funmaker’s early life in Black River Falls and as one of 11 children. This appearance is part of the “Teejop & Beyond: Celebrating Native Nations” series; Funmaker will also appear at Meadowridge Library at 1 p.m. on Nov. 21.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, Sequoya Library, 7 p.m.: Sherman Funmaker’s approachable, enlightening memoir Bear Tracks: Memories of a Ho-Chunk Elder naturally conveys the life and art of someone raised among Ho-Chunk traditions. The book, a blend of prose and poetry, is both charming and incisive. This reading and discussion should further illuminate Funmaker’s early life in Black River Falls and as one of 11 children. This appearance is part of the “Teejop & Beyond: Celebrating Native Nations” series; Funmaker will also appear at Meadowridge Library at 1 p.m. on Nov. 21. William Shatner + Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Wednesday, Oct. 28, Orpheum, 7:30 p.m.: Without the critical and commercial success of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan in 1982, it's possible the 23rd century world created by Gene Roddenberry would have faded into nostalgia rather than birthing another four decades of follow-ups. Luckily for fans our universe took the second path. The first reboot’s second sequel is still the best Trek movie ever and always worth a screening, and this one has a special feature — Captain James T. Kirk himself, actor and author William Shatner, will be on hand to discuss the film. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, Orpheum, 7:30 p.m.: Without the critical and commercial success of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan in 1982, it's possible the 23rd century world created by Gene Roddenberry would have faded into nostalgia rather than birthing another four decades of follow-ups. Luckily for fans our universe took the second path. The first reboot’s second sequel is still the best Trek movie ever and always worth a screening, and this one has a special feature — Captain James T. Kirk himself, actor and author William Shatner, will be on hand to discuss the film. Tickets at ticketmaster.com. Madison Ballet, Oct. 29-Nov. 1, Madison Youth Arts: Madison Ballet opens its 45th season with a world premiere choreographed by artistic director Ja' Malik and rehearsal director Richard Walters. Jekyll & Hyde is drawn from the novella by Robert Louis Stevenson. Malik says he wanted to adapt a work with compelling psychological undertones and present it in a way that has rarely been seen before. “I was tossing back and forth between this and Frankenstein, and I just felt like Jekyll & Hyde really hasn’t been done, outside of a musical, in America,” he says. Performances at 7 p.m. Oct. 29-30, 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 31, and 2 p.m. Nov. 1. Tickets at overture.org.

Expand Cinetic Media A still image from 'Soul Patrol.' A still image from 'Soul Patrol.'

Soul Patrol, Thursday, Oct. 29, UW Cinematheque, 7 p.m.: The UW Cinematheque’s Madison premieres series continues with Soul Patrol, a new documentary about the Vietnam War service of the first all-Black long range reconnaissance patrol unit. It’s based on a 2003 memoir by Ed Emanuel, and combines both vintage Super 8 footage filmed by the soldiers and reenactments by actors; director J.M Harper earned the Documentary Directing Award at Sundance earlier this year. Harper will discuss the film with journalist Jesse Lewis as part of this screening, co-hosted by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum.

Thursday, Oct. 29, UW Cinematheque, 7 p.m.: The UW Cinematheque’s Madison premieres series continues with Soul Patrol, a new documentary about the Vietnam War service of the first all-Black long range reconnaissance patrol unit. It’s based on a 2003 memoir by Ed Emanuel, and combines both vintage Super 8 footage filmed by the soldiers and reenactments by actors; director J.M Harper earned the Documentary Directing Award at Sundance earlier this year. Harper will discuss the film with journalist Jesse Lewis as part of this screening, co-hosted by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum. Gaslight, Oct. 29-Nov. 22, Overture Center-Playhouse: While this term might once have seemed quaint and outmoded, we unfortunately are experiencing its new relevance and ubiquity. Patrick Hamilton's 1938 stage play called Gas Light evidently introduced the term, while the 1944 Ingrid Bergman film thriller Gaslight popularized the phrase as a red flag from narcissists and sociopaths. Forward Theater’s production is a new adaptation by Steven Dietz of the Hamilton original; it’s set in New York City and makes Bella less of a victim. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, with additional 2 p.m. shows on Nov. 7, 14 and 21. Tickets at overture.org.

Expand courtesy Phillip Phillips A close-up of Phillip Phillips. Phillip Phillips

Phillip Phillips, Thursday, Oct. 29, Majestic, 8 p.m.: The winner of American Idol’s Season 11 — whose 2012 debut album, The World from the Side of the Moon, reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 album charts and featured the smash singles “Home” and “Gone, Gone, Gone” — is still making music and touring. The 35-year-old singer/songwriter’s latest release is Let’s Go Far: Vol. 1, a five-song EP that finds his warm, friendly and familiar voice in fine form. Expect an evening of fuzzy nostalgia and feel-good vibes. Nashville-based singer/songwriter Katie Lynne Sharbaugh opens. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Find the individual Picks collected here, and as part of the full calendar of events.