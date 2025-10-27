× Expand John Steines and Jon McCombs An installation by John Steines and Jon McCombs as part of the "Peace Songs" land art exhibition. An installation by John Steines and Jon McCombs as part of the "Peace Songs" land art exhibition.

Peace Songs, through Oct. 31, Farley Center, Verona: This installation of “land art” features work by local artists made with natural, biodegradable materials, and intended to mesh with the natural surroundings of the Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability. Find more info at farleycenter.net.

Dog Man: The Musical, Tuesday, Oct. 28, Orpheum, 6:30 p.m.: Half dog, half cop, all chaos — Dog Man: The Musical brings the beloved hero (created by Dav Pilkey, the mind behind Captain Underpants) to the stage. In a romp that’s likely to be equal parts absurd, heartwarming, and wildly fun, prepare for crime-fighting, evil cats, and a cyborg fish named Flippy — because of course there’s a cyborg fish named Flippy. The show is recommended for ages 6 and up, but let’s be honest: it’s also for the grown-ups who still laugh at “underpants.” Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Understanding and Surviving Our Constitutional Crisis, Tuesday, Oct. 28, online, 6:30 p.m.: This virtual League of Women Voters series is the annual Jane Kirshenheiter Zimmerman Issues Briefing program, which will dig deeper into where the country is in terms of our constitutional crisis, how we got here, and what we as citizens can do to pull democracy back from the brink. The series has previously covered the executive branch and legislative branch, which leaves the judicial branch for Oct. 28. Free, but RSVP for links at lwvwisconsin.wixsite.com .

Inferno, Tuesday, Oct. 28, UW School of Education-Room L196, 7 p.m.: The UW Cinematheque isn’t the only free film series on campus open to the community. The Department of French & Italian hosts the La Cineteca Italiana series on most Tuesdays when school is in session, offering films in Italian with English subtitles. Arriving this week in honor of Halloween is one of director Dario Argento’s most intriguing works, Inferno. The basic story — a man trying to find out what happened to his missing sister — may be a bit vague, but it’s the stunning and sometimes surreal visual style of Inferno that makes it a keeper. It’s also been a rare bird on the big screen, as it only saw limited release in U.S. theaters years after its debut in Italy.

× Expand Yana Yatsuk Margo Price and guitar. Margo Price

Margo Price, Tuesday, Oct. 28, Majestic, 8 p.m.: After playing a series of festivals and special events — including Farm Aid in Minneapolis and an Emmylou Harris tribute in San Francisco — country singer-songwriter Margo Price has hit the road in support of her fifth album, Hard Headed Woman. The Illinois native took Nashville by storm nearly a decade ago with her 2016 debut, Midwest Farmer’s Daughter, and subsequent records have wandered into other genres while still reinforcing Price’s reputation as a fiercely independent artist taking modern country’s road less traveled. Eliza Thorn opens. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Wisconsin Academy Fiction and Poetry Contest winners reading, Wednesday, Oct. 29, Central Library, 7 p.m.: Each year the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters sponsors a fiction and poetry contest for state residents only, and the results can be an intriguing snapshot of what’s going on hereabouts. The first, second and third place fiction writers read excerpts from their work and the poets read a selection of poems. Madison-area winners this year include fiction third place winner Hannah Greendale of Waunakee, and all the poets — Alison Thumel (first), Lex Williams Page (second), and Breanna Grow (third). This is a presentation of the Wisconsin Book Festival .

× Expand courtesy HR A close-up of HR. HR

HR (Human Rights), Thursday, Oct. 30, The Annex, 6:30 p.m.: The frontman of seminal hardcore punk band Bad Brains went rogue decades ago to pursue reggae-inspired solo projects. Obviously, that’s a significant departure for one of the legendary figures of '70s punk. But it works! HR summons Rastafarian vibes through smooth singing, rapping and chanting, and his life-affirming shows reportedly blend danceable reggae beats with hard rock riffs. “The message is to spread peace and love wherever we go,” HR told Iowa Public Radio after a February show in Des Moines. We need that now more than ever. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

Nicole Byer, Oct. 30-Nov. 1, Comedy on State: The bio on Nicole Byer’s website says “Nicole has done lots of fun shit,” which in her case is an understatement. Byer has conquered the world of reality TV as host of shows such as Nailed It and Wipeout; sitcoms including Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Good Place; voiceover work in movies and television; and various podcasts, including the weekly hit Why Won’t You Date Me? She somehow also still finds time for standup tours, including shows at Comedy on State at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 and 7 and 9:30 p.m., Oct. 31-Nov. 1. Tickets at madisoncomedy.com .

× Expand provided by Overture Center Members of Mariachi Rock Revolution on stage Juan Diaz, Haydn Vitera, Felicia Rojas and Dan Corona, from left, of Mariachi Rock Revolution.

Mariachi Rock Revolution, Thursday, Oct. 30, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7 p.m.: Judging by the band’s YouTube clips, the name Mariachi Rock Revolution is very fitting. Led by vocalist and electric violinist Haydn Vitera, the group plays a variety of material with the feel (and horns) of mariachi music, blended with shredding metal guitar and heavy drums. It’s a fun combination and should really get things shaking at the Capitol Theater. Tickets overture.org .

ScARE WE DELICIOUS?, through Nov. 1, Madison College-Truax Studio Theater: Halloween-themed vignettes will be written and performed by Madison College students in collaboration with Are We Delicious?, the Madison troupe that abides by the stricture of creating a show from the ground up in just two weeks. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets at madisoncollege.edu .

× Expand Life In Pink Photography A close-up of Chris Rottmayer. Chris Rottmayer

Chris Rottmayer album release, Thursday, Oct. 30, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 7:30 p.m.: If you’re the kind of person who flips through liner notes, you’ll love pianist Chris Rottmayer. He’s the real deal: a composer, pianist and vibraphonist (including many years on the keys at Disney World…yes, really), and now a Madison-based scholar finishing up a doctorate while still swinging hard. His new album out Oct. 17, Playing Favorites , features a swinging trio including Chicago bassist Clark Sommers and Madison drummer Matt Endres joined by vocalist-composer Kelsey Wallner; all will accompany Rottmayer for this album release concert. Tickets at playingfavorites.bpt.me .

Dracula, A Feminist Revenge Fantasy. Really., through Nov. 1, Bartell Theatre: Kate Hamill’s 2020 feminist recasting of Bram Stoker’s 19th century vampire classic is here just in time for Halloween, courtesy of Madison Public Theatre. Hamill doesn’t parody Stoker’s convoluted tale of Victorian repression so much as she wrests it out of the hands of the men and gifts it to the women. Still, there’s humor and thrills amid the payback. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (except 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 1) and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand Dylan Langille The band Greensky Bluegrass at the fairgrounds. Greensky Bluegrass

Greensky Bluegrass, Thursday, Oct. 30, The Sylvee, 7:30 p.m.: Michigan-based progressive Americana stars Greensky Bluegrass are celebrating their 25th anniversary as a band this year…on Oct. 31, to be exact, which is also the date their new album will be released. XXV is a retrospective of sorts, featuring reimagined versions of favorite songs and featuring guests such as Billy Strings, Sam Bush, and other major players. Here’s hoping for another quarter century of Greensky’s free-flowing bluegrass space jams. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Hometown Sweethearts, Thursday, Oct. 30, Crystal Corner, 8 p.m.: The ultimate Halloween dance party is brought to you by the human jukebox that dresses up their set list with REM one moment, Michael Jackson the next, and the theme from Welcome Back Kotter after that. Speaking of welcome back, excitement surrounding a Hometown Sweethearts show is always related to the return to Madison of band leader Nathan Palan, who is based in Brooklyn, and bassist Chris Boeger, who now lives with his family in Australia. Note: The time has moved up to 8 p.m. from the original announcement.