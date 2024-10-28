× Expand Cerissa Photography Louisa Hall (left) and Annie Nardolilli of Griefcat prepare to bite an apple. Griefcat: Louisa Hall (left) and Annie Nardolilli.

Griefcat, Monday, Oct. 28, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Griefcat had a viral moment with their song “Revolution (Poop at Work),” which quickly piled up 15 million video streams. That song is part of the 2024 collection Late Stage Capitalism, a concept album offering a sharply satiric take on how money has infiltrated life, love and work. (Sample lyric from “Cryptobro:” “there is no future for you and me/in your mythical future economy.”) The duo of Louisa Hall and Annie Nardolilli are on tour for a few shows this fall, with opener Jamie Shriner, who also uses humorous songs to confront serious topics. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

PhotoMidwest Biennial Juried Exhibition, through Sept. Nov. 9, Arts + Literature Lab: This celebration of modern photography features work by artists from 13 Midwest states, chosen by New York artist and publisher Kris Graves; read Graham Brown's preview here . Related exhibits at ALL include Rashod Taylor's collection "Little Black Boy" (coming Nov. 2 is a workshop with Taylor at 3 p.m. and closing reception from 6-8 p.m.) and the "Flat File Project" including 10 Midwest artists; PhotoMidwest member exhibits include “In Search of Awe,” juried by board member Tim Mulcahy, through Nov. 17 at Overture Center’s Playhouse Gallery; and “For the Love of Light,” through Oct. 31 at the Pyle Center. Find more info on other area photography exhibits, and virtual galleries, at photomidwest.org .

× Expand courtesy Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters A collage of the 2024 'Wisconsin People & Ideas' Fiction and Poetry Contest winners. The 2024 'Wisconsin People & Ideas' Fiction and Poetry Contest winners (from left): Bob Wake, C.E. Perry, Linda Falkenstein, Diya Abbas, Han Raschka, Lisa Vihos.

Wisconsin People & Ideas Fiction and Poetry Contest Reading, Tuesday, Oct. 29, Central Library, 7 p.m.: Wisconsin People & Ideas magazine (a publication of the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters) hosts an annual call for unpublished short fiction and poetry by Wisconsin residents, and this reading honors this year’s winning submissions. First place in fiction was earned by Cambridge Book Review Press publisher Bob Wake (also a first place winner in 2017); second place goes to the first short story by Madison poet/novelist C.E. Perry; and third was captured by Isthmus' own associate editor Linda Falkenstein. UW First Wave student Diya Abbas placed first in the poetry competition, with Madison poet Han Raschka runner-up and Sheboygan poet laureate Lisa Vihos third.

Jenny Slate, Tuesday, Oct. 29, Orpheum, 7:30 p.m.: Renaissance woman Jenny Slate is an actress, voice talent, comedian and author. Now she rolls into the Orpheum with her “Lifeform” tour. Not so coincidentally, Lifeform is also the title of her forthcoming book, “a wild, soulful, hilarious collection of genre-bending essays depicting the journey into motherhood.” In what surely must be a first, opening is the Romnes Professor of English at UW-Madison, Ramzi Fawaz, whose work in queer studies and cultural politics should make this a sharp pairing. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Beth Skogen Photography The top of State Street during a past Downtown Madison Family Halloween event. A past Downtown Madison Family Halloween event.

Family Halloween, Wednesday, Oct. 30, Capitol Square, 3-6 p.m.: Maximize your trick or treating with the Madison Central Business Improvement District's annual Family Halloween downtown. Kids 12 and under can don their favorite costume and enjoy hayrides, crafts and treats at businesses on State Street and the Square. Find more info and a list of locations at visitdowntownmadison.com .

Tee Waksik Hominakra: Lake Mendota’s Dugout Canoe Conundrum, Wednesday, Oct. 30, Pinney Library, 5 p.m.: In 2021, a Wisconsin Historical Society diving team excavated a canoe from Lake Mendota believed to be about 1,200 years old; the following year an even older craft was pulled from the water. Since then , the WHS has partnered with the Ho-Chunk Nation and the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa to study the lake while frozen using ground-penetrating radar, discovering more ancient watercraft. At this “Teejop and Beyond: Celebrating Native Nations” series talk, William Quackenbush, historic preservation officer for the Ho-Chunk Nation, will talk about the collaboration to preserve the excavated canoes and safeguard those that will remain in the lake. Find more events in the series at madisonpubliclibrary.org .

× Expand Kirsten Malone Dexter Gordon and saxopone. Dexter Gordon

Nordic Utopia? African Americans in the 20th Century, through Nov. 10, Chazen Museum of Art:Forget Paris. “Nordic Utopia? African Americans in the 20th Century” focuses on Black artists who turned to Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, where they found opportunities not available to them in the United States. More than 60 drawings, paintings, photographs, textiles, film, music and dance are featured, with subjects including Josephine Baker and Dexter Gordon. A curator conversation with Ethelene Whitmire takes place at 10 a.m. on Nov. 8; register at chazen.wisc.edu .

Man Ray: Return to Reason, Wednesday, Oct. 30, MMoCA, 7 p.m.: Veer off the straight and narrow with this screening of four newly restored short films from the 1920s by the great American surrealist Man Ray. If this is not the birth of avant-garde cinema, it’s close. Le Retour à la raison, Emak-Bakia, L’Étoile de mer and Les Mystères du Château du Dé experiment with the then-new medium of film via surrealism and abstraction. And no jangly piano accompaniment here — a new drone rock soundtrack by Sqürl befits the films' bold, moody, modern vibe.

× Expand Keith Wessel The six members of the ghost particles pose for a photo. the ghost particles (from left): Dave Benton, Joel Tappero, Pauli Ryan, Lee Laski, Don Irwin, Phil Davis.

ghost particles album release, Wednesday, Oct. 30, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: The ghost particles is a supergroup of alumni of Madison rock and Americana bands dating back to the 1970s (Phil Davis, Dave Benton, Lee Laski, Joel Tappero, Don Irwin and Pauli Ryan); they’re following their debut album with the new North Central. It's all original electric folk-rock, even featuring a duet between Phil Davis and Beth Kille. The legend Robert J opens. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

Hollywood Star Lanes, Thursday, Oct. 31, Bierock, 2 p.m.-midnight: It’s become a Halloween tradition to replicate a famous film or TV location at north side eatery Bierock; past dress-up days have included Moe’s Tavern (from The Simpsons) and The Prancing Pony (from Tolkien's Middle-earth). This year it’s the bowling alley bar from The Big Lebowski, Hollywood Star Lanes, with staff also in character and appropriate food and drink items. Will you be Walter, Donnie, Maude or The Dude (or, god forbid, “Karl Hungus”).

Play it Off Legit + Soul Symmetry, Thursday, Oct. 31, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: A mid-week Halloween in Madison means the celebration extends to the weekends on either side…as well as on the day itself. Play it Off Legit is hosting the second annual HalloWEEN concert, at which the local Ween tribute will play music from throughout the discography of that eclectic band. Joining them this year is Madison jammers Soul Symmetry playing a set of Allman Brothers (with two drummers, of course). Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

The Mic on State, Thursday, Oct. 31, Comedy on State, 9 p.m.: Comedy on State’s long-running Wednesday open mic is a favorite stop for stand-up watchers, and a performance rite of passage for local and regional comedians. This Halloween the venue is hosting a bonus night of open mic, with a costume contest. Stand-ups can now sign up online starting at noon, but you have to be at Comedy on State for the show to learn who gets a coveted lineup spot. Doors open for audience members at 7:30 p.m., first come, first served.