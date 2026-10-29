Adam Schabow
2026 is the 20th annual Freakin' Halloweekend, Oct. 30 at the Bur Oak and Oct. 31 at Atwood Music Hall (featuring M Shays as Madonna).
2026 is the 20th annual Freakin' Halloweekend, Oct. 30 at the Bur Oak and Oct. 31 at Atwood Music Hall (featuring M Shays as Madonna).
- Soul Patrol, Thursday, Oct. 29, UW Cinematheque, 7 p.m.: The UW Cinematheque’s Madison premieres series continues with Soul Patrol, a new documentary about the Vietnam War service of the first all-Black long range reconnaissance patrol unit. It’s based on a 2003 memoir by Ed Emanuel, and combines both vintage Super 8 footage filmed by the soldiers and reenactments by actors; director J.M Harper earned the Documentary Directing Award at Sundance earlier this year. Harper will discuss the film with journalist Jesse Lewis as part of this screening, co-hosted by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum.
Darren Lee
Madison Ballet dancer Alex Vrba.
Madison Ballet dancer Alex Vrba.
- Madison Ballet, Oct. 29-Nov. 1, Madison Youth Arts: Madison Ballet opens its 45th season with a world premiere choreographed by artistic director Ja' Malik and rehearsal director Richard Walters. Jekyll & Hyde is drawn from the novella by Robert Louis Stevenson. Malik says he wanted to adapt a work with compelling psychological undertones and present it in a way that has rarely been seen before. “I was tossing back and forth between this and Frankenstein, and I just felt like Jekyll & Hyde really hasn’t been done, outside of a musical, in America,” he says. Performances at 7 p.m. Oct. 29-30, 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 31, and 2 p.m. Nov. 1. Tickets at overture.org.
- Gaslight, Oct. 29-Nov. 22, Overture Center-Playhouse: While this term might once have seemed quaint and outmoded, we unfortunately are experiencing its new relevance and ubiquity. Patrick Hamilton's 1938 stage play called Gas Light evidently introduced the term, while the 1944 Ingrid Bergman film thriller Gaslight popularized the phrase as a red flag from narcissists and sociopaths. Forward Theater’s production is a new adaptation by Steven Dietz of the Hamilton original; it’s set in New York City and makes Bella less of a victim. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, with additional 2 p.m. shows on Nov. 7, 14 and 21. Tickets at overture.org.
courtesy Phillip Phillips
A close-up of Phillip Phillips.
Phillip Phillips
- Phillip Phillips, Thursday, Oct. 29, Majestic, 8 p.m.: The winner of American Idol’s Season 11 — whose 2012 debut album, The World from the Side of the Moon, reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 album charts and featured the smash singles “Home” and “Gone, Gone, Gone” — is still making music and touring. The 35-year-old singer/songwriter’s latest release is Let’s Go Far: Vol. 1, a five-song EP that finds his warm, friendly and familiar voice in fine form. Expect an evening of fuzzy nostalgia and feel-good vibes. Nashville-based singer/songwriter Katie Lynne Sharbaugh opens. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.
- Forward Madison FC, Friday, Oct. 30, Breese Stevens Field, 6:30 p.m.: The 'Mingos are taking a page from the Milwaukee Brewers playbook and rolling into the USL League One playoffs with a home match in the quarterfinal round. Forward Madison FC finished the regular season 16-8-8, and were dominant at Breese this year, including a 14-game home winning streak. They will take on Spokane Velocity FC, who finished just behind Madison in the standings for fifth place at 16-6-10. Tickets at forwardmadisonfc.com.
Mark Frohna Photography
'Saville Row Cast' members of the Children's Theater of Madison production of 'Annie.'
'Saville Row Cast' members of the Children's Theater of Madison production of 'Annie.'
- Annie, through Nov. 1, Overture-Capitol Theater: The musical that launched a thousand little red-haired girls into acting (or at least wig-wearing) is back in an exuberant production from Children’s Theater of Madison, directed by CTM’s Brian Cowing in collaboration with UW-Madison’s Department of Theatre and Drama. The plucky orphans of Annie singing and dancing their way through the Great Depression is a fantasy, but with a score this catchy, does it matter? Final performances at 7 p.m. Oct. 30, 2 p.m. Oct. 31, and 1 and 6 p.m. Nov. 1. Tickets at overture.org.
- Freakin' Halloweekend, Oct. 30, Bur Oak; Oct. 31, Atwood Music Hall, both 7 p.m.: This annual party featuring local musicians paying tribute to favorite performers moved to a new venue, the Atwood Music Hall, last Halloween; this year it celebrates the concert’s 20th anniversary by expanding to two nights, adding Halloween eve at the Bur Oak. Artists highlighted stretch back to the King, Elvis (by local fave MELVIS), and also include the Queen of Pop, Madonna (M Shays and The Earthlings), Midwest legends Cheap Trick (Rocket Bureau), and still-touring garage punkers The Hives (by members of Brainerd, The Earthlings and Gridlock). Find lineups and ticket info at facebook.com/freakinhalloweekend.
- The Moors, Oct. 30-Nov. 14, Bartell Theatre: Describing a 2022 American Players Theatre production of Jen Silverman’s The Moors, Isthmus reviewer Gwendolyn Rice called the play a “slightly absurd, comically dark, sort-of period piece.” In StageQ’s social media promotion for the company’s upcoming production, cast member Lindsay Drozdik describes the play as “gloomy.” Sounds perfect for Halloween season. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 and 2 p.m., Nov. 14. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org.
- Norma, Oct. 30 & Nov. 1, Overture Hall: The Madison Opera begins its 65th season with the company’s premiere of Bellini’s Norma. The story follows a love triangle among a Druid high priestess in Gaul, a Roman army leader who fathers her children, and a younger priestess. Things don’t end well. Soprano Keely Futterer takes on the challenging lead role. Shows at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 2:30 p.m., Nov. 1. Tickets at overture.org.
Brett Williams
Dylan Schroud , Simone La Pierre and Teonvia Mahlum, from left, in the Encore Studio production 'The Green Room.'
Dylan Schroud , Simone La Pierre and Teonvia Mahlum, from left, in the Encore Studio production 'The Green Room.'
- The Green Room, through Oct. 31, Martin Street Theatre: This play, by Encore Studio founder and Executive Director KelsyAnne Schoenhaar and Wendy Prosise, and originally produced in 2009, is back — updated by Steve Wyeth. As its title suggests, The Green Room is a look behind the scenes at a theater production, where ego, personality, tech glitches, and the randomness of everyday life come together. Performances at 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, plus 2 p.m. Oct. 25. Tickets at encorestudio.org.
- Halloween Knight Fight, Saturday, Oct. 31, Garver Feed Mill, 6:30 p.m.: Wisconsin has a Wisconsin Medieval Combat Center? Indeed we do, but if you didn’t know that forgive yourself — the group is headquartered in Milwaukee. It brings armored combat competition to the Mad City this Halloween and it’s not just dress-up — this is the real deal, full body combat in armor using period-inspired weapons. And depending on your ticket level you can watch standing up, sitting down, or (obviously the way to go) as a VIP from the balcony “with a dedicated cocktail server, pre-fight appetizers in the private Garver Lounge with fighter meet and greet, and limited-edition block print to commemorate the event.” After the combat, there will be a costume contest and heavy notes from Madison rockers Lunar Moth. As we say in the Midwest, “That’s different.” Tickets at exploretock.com/garver-lounge-madison.
- ConstelNation, Saturday, Oct. 31, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: The international collaborative music project known as The Bridge has announced it is ceasing operations in the near future — but not before a couple more projects come to fruition, including an ensemble dubbed ConstelNation. The quintet features Chicago multi-instrumentalist Angel Bat Dawid and bassist Nick Macri with French musicians Magic Malik, Richard Comte and Toma Gouband. All are fearless creators, so anything could happen at this concert hosted by BlueStem Jazz. Tickets at eventbrite.com.
- Fabric Arts and Upholstery Student Showcase, Sunday, Nov. 1, Madison College-Commercial Avenue, 1-5 p.m.: You can take an upholstery class? File this under “Classes we didn’t even know they offered!” Madison College offers a wealth of those. Learn more about them as fabric arts and upholstery students show and sell their work — just in time for the holidays. Worry not, it’s not all chairs and ottomans; look for a wide variety of projects including jewelry.
- Women+ on the Edge of Democracy, Sunday, Nov. 1, Overture Center-Playhouse, 7 p.m.: We’re all on the edge of democracy right now. This evening of theater shorts is billed as “A nationwide act of listening,” as companies across the country choose from a slate of plays to present and spark conversation about American democracy. And what could be more dramatic at this moment? On the playbill from Forward Theater: Searching for Elsie Parrish by Heidi Schreck, The Edge of Democracy by Rona Munro, Attestation by Lynn Nottage, An Uplifting High School Graduation Speech by Sarah Ruhl, Aggressively Soothing Whale Sounds by Sarah Mantell, Little Houses by Lucy Caldwell, and Common Ground by Lauren Gunderson — that’s a lot to look forward to. This one-night-only event of staged readings is free; thank you, democracy! Or at least thank you, Forward Theater.
courtesy ATO Records
Rodrigo y Gabriela and instruments.
Rodrigo y Gabriela
- Rodrigo y Gabriela, Sunday, Nov. 1, Sylvee, 8 p.m.: OurHome, the new album from Rodrigo y Gabriela, finds the Grammy-winning acoustic guitar duo returning to its intimate, rhythmic roots. Recorded in Japan after a period of creative frustration, the album features an all-star lineup that includes Japanese jazz pianist Hiromi Uehara and former Megadeth guitarist (and longtime Tokyo resident) Marty Friedman, along with his cello-playing wife, Hiyori Okuda. The duo’s Madison appearance offers a rare opportunity to experience what promises to be a moving and memorable performance. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.
- Laughing Jackdaws, Sunday, Nov. 1, The Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Pile of Cats bills itself as “Madison’s most accomplished fringe theatre company,” raising the question “When does the fringe become the mainstream”? Regardless, Pile of Cats likes to change things up. “Laughing Jackdaws” is a program of short pieces by Ned O’Reilly taking a humorous look at the zeitgeist. The evening kicks off with songs from singer-guitarist and sea shanty enthusiast Tom Kastle. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com.
Find the individual Picks collected here, and as part of the full calendar of events.