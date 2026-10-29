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2026 is the 20th annual Freakin' Halloweekend, Oct. 30 at the Bur Oak and Oct. 31 at Atwood Music Hall (featuring M Shays as Madonna).

2026 is the 20th annual Freakin' Halloweekend, Oct. 30 at the Bur Oak and Oct. 31 at Atwood Music Hall (featuring M Shays as Madonna).