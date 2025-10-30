× Expand courtesy HR A close-up of HR. HR

HR (Human Rights), Thursday, Oct. 30, The Annex, 6:30 p.m.: HR, the frontman of Bad Brains, went rogue decades ago to pursue reggae-inspired solo projects. Obviously, that’s a significant departure for one of the legendary figures of '70s punk. But it works! HR summons Rastafarian vibes through smooth singing, rapping and chanting, and his life-affirming shows reportedly blend danceable reggae beats with hard rock riffs. “The message is to spread peace and love wherever we go,” HR told Iowa Public Radio after a February show in Des Moines. We need that now more than ever. With Luma Knotty. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

Peace Songs, through Oct. 31, Farley Center, Verona: This installation of “land art” features work by local artists made with natural, biodegradable materials, and intended to mesh with the natural surroundings of the Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability. “Peace Songs” also includes the annual Dane Arts Buy Local art market, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sept. 13. Find more info at farleycenter.net.

Mariachi Rock Revolution, Thursday, Oct. 30, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7 p.m.: Judging by the band’s YouTube clips, the name Mariachi Rock Revolution is very fitting. Led by vocalist and electric violinist Haydn Vitera, the group plays a variety of material with the feel (and horns) of mariachi music, blended with shredding metal guitar and heavy drums. It’s a fun combination and should really get things shaking at the Capitol Theater. Tickets overture.org .

× Expand Robyn Von Swank A close-up of Nicole Byer. Nicole Byer

Nicole Byer, Oct. 30-Nov. 1, Comedy on State: The bio on Nicole Byer’s website says “Nicole has done lots of fun shit,” which in her case is an understatement. Byer has conquered the world of reality TV as host of shows such as Nailed It and Wipeout; sitcoms including Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Good Place; voiceover work in movies and television; and various podcasts, including the weekly hit Why Won’t You Date Me? She somehow also still finds time for standup tours, including shows at Comedy on State at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 and 7 and 9:30 p.m., Oct. 31-Nov. 1. Tickets at madisoncomedy.com .

ScARE WE DELICIOUS?, through Nov. 1, Madison College-Truax Studio Theater: Halloween-themed vignettes will be written and performed by Madison College students in collaboration with Are We Delicious?, the Madison troupe that abides by the stricture of creating a show from the ground up in just two weeks. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets at madisoncollege.edu .

× Expand Life In Pink Photography A close-up of Chris Rottmayer. Chris Rottmayer

Chris Rottmayer album release, Thursday, Oct. 30, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 7:30 p.m.: If you’re the kind of person who flips through liner notes, you’ll love pianist Chris Rottmayer. He’s the real deal: a composer, pianist and vibraphonist (including many years on the keys at Disney World…yes, really), and now a Madison-based scholar finishing up a doctorate while still swinging hard. His new album out Oct. 17, Playing Favorites , features a swinging trio including Chicago bassist Clark Sommers and Madison drummer Matt Endres joined by vocalist-composer Kelsey Wallner; all will accompany Rottmayer for this album release concert. Tickets at playingfavorites.bpt.me .

Greensky Bluegrass, Thursday, Oct. 30, The Sylvee, 7:30 p.m.: Michigan-based progressive Americana stars Greensky Bluegrass are celebrating their 25th anniversary as a band this year…on Oct. 31, to be exact, which is also the date their new album will be released. XXV is a retrospective of sorts, featuring reimagined versions of favorite songs and featuring guests such as Billy Strings, Sam Bush, and other major players. Here’s hoping for another quarter century of Greensky’s free-flowing bluegrass space jams. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Steve Noll/SNollPhotography Birdie LaBarre, Stephanie Monday, Brian Standing and Kyla Vaughan, from left, in Madison Public Theatre's production of 'Dracula, A Feminist Revenge Fantasy. Really.' Birdie LaBarre, Stephanie Monday, Brian Standing and Kyla Vaughan, from left, in Madison Public Theatre's production of 'Dracula, A Feminist Revenge Fantasy. Really.'

Dracula, A Feminist Revenge Fantasy. Really., through Nov. 1, Bartell Theatre: Kate Hamill’s 2020 feminist recasting of Bram Stoker’s 19th century vampire classic is here just in time for Halloween, courtesy of Madison Public Theatre. Hamill doesn’t parody Stoker’s convoluted tale of Victorian repression so much as wrest it out of the hands of the men and gift it to the women. Still, there’s humor and thrills amid the payback. Final performances at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30-31 and 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 1. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Hometown Sweethearts, Thursday, Oct. 30, Crystal Corner, 8 p.m.: The ultimate Halloween dance party is brought to you by the human jukebox that dresses up their set list with REM one moment, Michael Jackson the next, and the theme from Welcome Back Kotter after that. Speaking of welcome back, excitement surrounding a Hometown Sweethearts show is always related to the return to Madison of band leader Nathan Palan, who is based in Brooklyn, and bassist Chris Boeger, who now lives with his family in Australia. Note: The time has moved up to 8 p.m. from the original announcement.

Adult Swim, Friday, Oct. 31, Madison Children’s Museum, 5:30-9 p.m.: Periodically the magical Madison Children’s Museum hosts an adults-only evening, and the next edition takes advantage of Halloween for some “Wicked Fun.” Enjoy the museum’s exhibits and activities, work on spooky craft projects, participate in witchy questions from Premier Trivia, or just get an early evening chance to try out this year’s costume on the public. Tickets at madisonchildrensmuseum.org .

× Expand courtesy The Atomic Bitchwax The Atomic Bitchwax on stage. The Atomic Bitchwax

Atomic Bitchwax + Crobot, Friday, Oct. 31, The Annex, 7 p.m.: The Atomic Bitchwax and Crobot — two worthy veteran stoner bands — are co-headlining the Bastards of the Holy Riff Tour, which barges into town on Halloween. With a moniker like that, and a legacy of proto-metal worship that dates back to the '90s for New Jersey’s Bitchwax (a Monster Magnet offspring, by the way) and 2011 for Pennsylvania’s Crobot, this is bound to be a balls-to-the-wall show that will leave fans of riff-tastic, groove-heavy Seventies-inspired hard rock with ear-loads of trick-or-treat goodies. With Droids Attack, Fiberweed. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

Freakin' Halloweekend, Friday, Oct. 31, Atwood Music Hall, 7 p.m.: Local performers look forward to this nearly 20-year tradition as much as local patrons. That’s because bands assume alternative identities — often costumes and all — and immerse themselves in the world of, well, this: Creedence Clearwater Revival, as played by The Earthlings; Wilco, performed by by members of Kitty Butler, The Low Czars (including Isthmus calendar editor Bob Koch), and The Congregation; Bjork, by M Shays with The Earthings; Queens of the Stone Age, by Gridlock; Weezer, by Rocket Bureau; and capped off at midnight by Raquel Aleman (of Wild Violets and The Periodicals) as Beyonce. Audience members also take the stage for the costume contest at 11:45 p.m. Tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com .

× Expand Jeanna Denault Sortin' the Mail on stage. Sortin' the Mail

Boograss Bash, Friday, Oct. 31, North Street Cabaret, 7 p.m.: Jumping on the Halloween bandwagon, Boograss Bash raises funds for Wisconsin Public Radio (and for good measure, nonperishable food donations for The River Food Pantry are also encouraged). An intriguing three band bill features irreverent yet heartfelt bluegrassers Sortin' the Mail, acoustic Grateful Dead covers by Sunshine Daydrink, and driving string band sounds from Stryder (visiting from Chicagoland). Tickets at eventbrite.com .

× Expand Jason Compton Cast members during a rehearsal for 'Women Beware Women.' Cast members during a rehearsal for 'Women Beware Women,' Madison Shakespeare Company, 2025.

Women Beware Women, Oct. 31-Nov. 8, Bartell Theatre-Drury Stage: One of the bloodiest and most violent of the Jacobean tragedies, Women Beware Women, was penned by Thomas Middleton, a contemporary of Shakespeare. Bianca elopes with the insecure Leantio, which is only the beginning of an exploration of sexual jealousy, women’s agency, and male lust for power. It’s somewhat reminiscent of Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure, but a whole lot darker. Madison Shakespeare Company performances are at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 1, 2 p.m. Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 6-7, and 5 p.m. Nov. 8; tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Artful Women, Nov. 1- Dec. 6, University Hospital: A surgical waiting area at a busy hospital may seem an offbeat choice for an art gallery, but it makes sense. It’s a great place for art to do what it does: distract, engage, refresh. “Artful Women” is a juried show and sale and a fundraiser for the Wisconsin Women’s Network and University Hospital Art Fund. In a move to someplace more festive than a hospital, the reception will take place 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8, at State Line Distillery, with refreshments and a virtual gallery slideshow. Find more info at wiwomensnetwork.org .

From the Top: Encore at 25, through Nov. 2, Martin Street Theatre: It’s the 25th year for Encore, a professional company for people with disabilities — one of the few in the U.S. This is a retrospective revue of that quarter-century of work, including many plays which were created for Encore. Included are excerpts from To Love or Not to Love, a 2001 play by troupe executive director KelsyAnne Schoenhaar that deals with sexual assault and power dynamics in relationships; Lost Track, a 2009 work by Wendy Prosise and Schoenhaar about a young woman living with bipolar disorder; and The Last Weekend of December, another Schoenhaar original from 2016 dealing with the depression that sets in around the holidays. The final shows are at 2 p.m. on Nov. 1-2. Tickets at encorestudio.org .

Madison Gamer Symphony Orchestra, Saturday, Nov. 1, Madison Youth Arts, 3 & 7:30 p.m.: Flip the switch from I/O as the Madison Gamer Symphony Orchestra makes its debut. This isn’t the beeps and blips of the ’80s, it’s a full-scale celebration of video game music performed by a 50-plus piece orchestra made up of Madison pros and passionate amateurs. For their first program the ensemble will play music from The Legend of Zelda, Halo, Donkey Kong Country, Journey, and other games. Founded by UW doctoral candidate Ben Carlee, the MGSO will be an IRL experience of the worlds we’ve all explored on-screen. Tickets at madgso.com .

× Expand courtesy Shore Fire Media Members of Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound. Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound

Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound, Saturday, Nov. 1, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Nick Lowe may have said it best (in a quote posted on the Bur Oak’s website): “Cebar is the real thing; a proper, soulful cat with the tunes, the chops and the voice to swing this epoch back to its senses.” Lowe isn’t Cebar’s only famous fan. So, too, are Bonnie Raitt and Joe Ely who described him as “an American original.” His new eponymous album, released in September, is the soulful cat at his best and blending all his greatest passions: R&B, New Orleans rhythms, reggae, and jazz. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

SWBMAI Fall Jamboree, Sunday, Nov. 2, Atwood Music Hall, noon-5 p.m.: This annual concert and fundraiser for the Southern Wisconsin Bluegrass Association is taking an extra step in 2025 by presenting the music with a vintage twist: All the performers will perform gathered around a single microphone. The eight bands present a strong cross-section of the local string band scene, kicking off with Northern Comfort at 1 p.m. and ending with Chicken Wire Empire at 4:30 p.m., plus sets by favorites such as Soggy Prairie and The Grazers in between, along with raffles, a silent auction, and record sale. Find the full schedule at swbmai.org .