What to do in Madison this weekend: Dance Wisconsin, Ghost Rider II and more Isthmus Picks

World Dairy Expo, through Oct. 6, Alliant Energy Center: There are obviously plenty of reasons to go to the World Dairy Expo if you are a dairy farmer. But there’s much of interest to the dairy-adjacent (which pretty much all of us in Dane County are) too. You can see the top cows in many breeds looking their best, buy a lot of cow-themed merch (there's free swag from some vendors, too — Ayrshire notebook, anyone?) and take advantage of great county-fair style food vendors. A must is the grilled cheese stand, run by UW students as a fundraiser, with its featured cheese of the day. Tickets at worlddairyexpo.com .

× Expand Floyd Newsum A colorful painting by Floyd Newsum. "Sirigu Janie's Journey," 2018.

Floyd Newsum, through Oct. 8, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art:‌ Lovers of color and pattern will be drawn to the exuberant artworks of Floyd Newsum. MMoCA is the site of the Memphis-born artist’s first large-scale retrospective, called “Evolution of Sight.” Often the works are mixed media, including collaged family photographs and other imagery personally significant to Newsum, but his allusive figures are universal and reward careful looking. Newsum discusses his work in a new video at mmoca.org . The gallery is currently open noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

Heather Swan + J.L. Conrad book release, Thursday, Oct. 5, Garver Feed Mill, 7 p.m.: Poetry in a relaxed atmosphere with snacks and drinks? Fabulous idea. To celebrate the publication of J.L. Conrad's new chapbook, Recovery, and Heather Swan's latest collection, Dandelion, the two authors will read from their works. Swan continues her investigations of humans in the increasingly threatened natural world with her poetry; she is also the author of Where Honeybees Thrive: Stories from the Field, which won the Sigurd F. Olson Nature Writing Award. Conrad’s poems in Recovery center on loss and how to move through it. Conrad is also the author of the full-length poetry collection A Cartography of Birds (Louisiana State University Press). See Linda Falkenstein’s interview with Heather Swan here .

× Expand courtesy Isaias Hernandez A close-up of Isaias Hernandez. Isaias Hernandez

Queer Brown Vegan, Thursday, Oct. 5, UW Memorial Union-Play Circle, 7 p.m.: Isaias Hernandez experienced the impacts of pollution and environmental injustice as a kid growing up in Los Angeles. He now educates others about the intersectional nature of the climate crisis and advocates for environmental justice, veganism and zero-waste living. The queer, Latinx activist is UW-Madison’s Latinx Heritage Month keynote speaker.

Glass Madison, through Nov. 17, UW campus: Six exhibits this month celebrate 60 years of UW-Madison’s glass program. Running through Oct. 22 at the Art Lofts, 111 N. Frances St., are “The Sixth Decade of UW Glass,” “Flameworking,” and work from Tom Zickuhr, lecturer in neon (an opening reception for these exhibits takes place from 7:30-9:30 p.m., Oct. 6). “Research and Outreach” at the School of Education Gallery runs through Oct. 17, with an opening reception from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Oct. 6. “Absolute Zero,” featuring the work of Felicia LeRoy and Carolyn Spears, runs through Nov. 17 at the main gallery at the UW Memorial Union; artist talks take place from 5-7 p.m., Oct. 5. And from Oct. 6-20, the 7th floor gallery of the Humanities Building hosts glass works from 18 artists from collegiate programs nationwide (reception 6:30-8:30 p.m., Oct. 6). It’s a deep dive into where the UW’s glass program is right now. Find more info at glasslab.art.wisc.edu .

× Expand courtesy Johnny Rodgers A close-up of Johnny Rodgers. Johnny Rodgers

Cabaret Soirée, Thursday, Oct. 5, Bur Oak, 7:30 p.m.: The Bur Oak is truly a welcoming and intimate space and just right for an evening of cabaret. Eureka, it is happening, thanks to Capital City Theatre. This first of three cabaret evenings is themed “From Bandstand to Broadway” and features Johnny Rodgers, who has worked as music director and piano man for the cabaret lady herself, Liza Minnelli. He’ll be featuring music from names you probably recognize: Billy Joel, Elton John, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Carole King, Neil Diamond, and Barry Manilow. The series returns in February and May. Tickets at seetickets.us .

A Timely Intervention by the Former Barber of Seville (Figaro’s Final Adventure), through Oct. 7, Bartell Theatre: Too many of us know Figaro only from opera — or the Warner Bros. cartoon Rabbit of Seville. (Though it is a classic.) Figaro has a long history that predates Bugs and even opera altogether; he appears in plays by Pierre Beaumarchais. Falconbridge Players will be presenting A Timely Intervention by the Former Barber of Seville, a new adaptation of the third play in the trilogy, or Figaro’s final adventure. Expect that good old 18th-century swagger. Shows at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 29-30 and Oct. 5-6, and 2 p.m., Oct. 1 and 7. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand Steve Noll Cast members of "The 39 Steps." Cast members of "The 39 Steps," Madison Theatre Guild, 2023.

The 39 Steps, through Oct. 7, Bartell Theatre: You may know The 39 Steps from the Hitchcock film, but this comedy/thriller hybrid pays homage to Hitch while gently playing with the conventions of the spy genre. There’s slapstick, romance, and four actors playing more than 100 parts in this production from Madison Theatre Guild. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (except 2 p.m. on Oct. 7), and 2 p.m., Oct. 1; tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand Samer Ghani A person standing in front of some bushes. Buffalo Nichols

Buffalo Nichols, Thursday, Oct. 5, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: The baritone of Buffalo Nichols is used to startling effect on his September album, The Fatalist. It’s an eternal-sounding rumble that rides high on top of the music, which features Nichols' expressive guitar playing, surprise synth and even electronic drumbeats at times. And listeners are taking notice, as the album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard blues chart. With Christopher Gold. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

The Lemon Twigs, Thursday, Oct. 5, Majestic, 8 p.m.: Fans of chiming guitars, melodic hooks, and lighter-than-air harmonies will want to put The Lemon Twigs' tour stop on their schedules. On their latest album, Everything Harmony , brother duo Brian and Michael D’Addario prove they have mastered the gentle side of '70s rock forebears like The Raspberries (with an occasional trip to the crunchy side). With singer-songwriter Joanna Sternberg, touring for the new album I’ve Got Me. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Jonathan Galletti A close-up of Whey Jennings. Whey Jennings

Ghost Rider II, Oct. 6-7, Main Street Music, Brooklyn, 6 p.m.: Straight up country music storytelling (and a bit of rock) is the order of the day for the annual Ghost Rider music fest. Friday features outlaw country from hard-touring Indiana visitors Derek Jones & the 50 South, the honest traditionalism of Frank Martin Busch & the Names, long-running Southern rockers BuckNeck-Ed, and solo sets by country rocker Mason Meyer between bands. Saturday headliner Whey Jennings just released an excellent new EP of bluesy country, Just Before the Dawn; he’s joined by Illinois outlaw Craig Gerdes, Madison hard rockers Mickey Magnum, and solo sets by Nashville songwriter Sam Lowe. Tickets at mainstreetmusicmore.org .

¡Greg Zelek y Amigos! Friday, Oct. 6, Overture Hall, 7:30 p.m.: As part of the Madison Symphony Orchestra’s concert organ series, organist Greg Zelek, the son of a Cuban mother and Polish-Irish father, taps his maternal musical roots for an evening of Latin American classics, jazz and popular music. Along with his former guitar teacher, Alvaro Bermudez, Zelek assembled a band of musicians from his hometown of Miami for a performance of works by Astor Piazzolla, Joaquín Rodrigo and others. Very few Hispanic composers wrote organ music, which makes this an even rarer program. Tickets at overture.org .

Low Cut Connie, Friday, Oct. 6, Majestic, 8 p.m.: Rock ‘n roll true believers, Low Cut Connie is built around the songs, raucous piano playing and soulful singing of Adam Weiner. Building on the project’s steadfast DIY approach, the new album Art Dealers is accompanied by a full-length companion film co-directed by Weiner and Roy Power, hitting festivals this fall and finding a wider release in 2024. Low Cut Connie brings their notoriously intense live show to the Majestic, with opener Matthew Logan Vasquez. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand James Kreul Artist Monty Little (right) and a customer at the first Native Art Market. Artist Monty Little (right) at the first Native Art Market at Arts + Literature Laboratory.

Native Art Market, Oct. 7-8, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: After its debut in May, the Native Art Market returns for fall (and just ahead of Indigenous Peoples' Day on Oct. 9) with works by 20 Wisconsin artists. As market founder Dakota Mace says in a press release about the event, “Through this market, I hope to challenge the fetishization of Indigenous art and allow the work of each artist to speak to the importance of community and tradition.” Find a list of vendors at artlitlab.org .

Chili Cook-Off for a Cause, Saturday, Oct. 7, Karben4 Brewing, noon-6 p.m.: Everyone has a different idea about chili, it seems, and it’s easy to make and fun to sample. Hence the popularity of fundraiser chili contests. This one benefits Camp Createability, which focuses on training those with autism or other disabilities and providing one-on-one instruction in the arts. There will be tastings of the chilis vying for top bowl, beer from McFarland Hopslingers Homebrew Club, a bake sale, and music by Paul Hieser (noon) and Gin Mill Hollow (4:30 p.m.). It’s $10 to try chili, $5 to try beer, $12 both.

Talking Spirits, Oct. 7-8, Forest Hill Cemetery: This annual tradition combines the inherent spookiness of cemeteries with local history. This year the actors in vignettes along the route take on the legacy of Vietnam, and those who died there. Tours run every 20 minutes from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 7 (candlelit) and noon-4 p.m. on Oct. 8. Tickets sold out in advance but check eventbrite.com for any last minute changes.

× Expand courtesy Mariachi Herencia de México Three singers for Mariachi Herencia de México on stage. Three singers for Mariachi Herencia de México.

Mariachi Herencia de México + LOUD Celebration, aturday, Oct. 7, Overture Center, 5:30 p.m.: Commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month with authentic mariachi music by Grammy-nominated group Mariachi Herencia de México. The Chicago-based band will perform music from their newest album, Herederos, released in 2022, at 7 p.m. Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development, an organization focused on the promotion of Latino/a arts, will host a celebration before the performance (starting at 5:30 p.m.) featuring portraits of Latino/a community leaders by six local Hispanic artists ( on display in the Rotunda Gallery through Nov. 12) and performances by CumbiaCachaca and Eric De Los Santos. Ticket information at overture.org .

× Expand Nehamashots Three people on stage. Dance Wisconsin company members.

Dance Wisconsin, Oct. 7-8, Overture Center-Promenade Hall: Dance Wisconsin, led by dynamic artistic director JoJean Retrum — who has helped shape so many dancers — devotes itself to new works in this program. “Sonder” was inspired by the definition of sonder (from the aptly named Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows): the realization that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own. Shows are at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 2 p.m. on Oct. 8; tickets at overture.org .

The Wiz, Oct. 7-22, Overture Center-Playhouse: Exuberant music that pulls from rock and soul drives The Wiz, a musical version of the familiar tale of Dorothy and her adventures in Oz. This Children’s Theater of Madison production is recommended for grades three and up. Shows at 7 p.m. Friday, 2:30 & 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 & 6 p.m. Sunday (no 6 p.m. show on Oct. 22). Read Katie Reiser's preview here. Tickets at overture.org .

Madison Bach Musicians, Oct. 7-8, Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton: Madison Bach Musicians kicks off their 20th season of concerts with “Vivaldi’s Venice,” a program built around concertos by Vivaldi and including other period works by Albinoni, Galuppi, Legrenzi and Hasse. Axelrod String Quartet violinist Marc Destrubé will join the MBM as featured soloist. Concerts take place at 8 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, with introductory lectures 45 minutes prior to each. Tickets at madison-bach-musicians.square.site .

Cult of Lip LP release, Saturday, Oct. 7, Crystal Corner, 9 p.m.: Cult of Lip’s first full-length album, Marsha , is designed to be played as loud as you and your neighbors can handle. It will reward you with a sea of reverbed-out psych guitars, appropriately mysterious vocals, and rhythmically direct bass and drums keeping things moving but still perfect for zoning out. The release show also features fellow MPLS Ltd. labelmate and pop genius Heather the Jerk ; Milwaukee punk juggernaut Sex Scenes ; and Friendly Spectres , the solo punk project of Cam Scheller-Suitor (creator of possibly the best song title of 2023, “By the Time I Get to Woodmans”).

Old Spirit, Saturday, Oct. 7, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 p.m.: Old Spirit is a recording project by Jason Hartman, guitarist for Vanishing Kids, featuring songs that ended up being a bit different shade of heavy from that band’s doomy, trippy new wave. (Side note: Vanishing Kids' new album, Miracle of Death, is out Oct. 13.) Old Spirit hasn’t played a show until now, and might not again for the foreseeable future, so don’t miss this one, as Hartman will be joined by Vanishing Kids compatriots David Uttal Veroff (guitar) and Jerry Sofran (bass), Nick Zumm (drums, of Dos Malés), and the ever-amazing vocal stylings and good vibes of Madison expat Brian Steele. With Tubal Cain and Poison Widow.

Tret Fure, Sunday, Oct. 8, Harmony Bar, 5 p.m.: Tret Fure’s new album, Lavender Moonshine , emerged in August and will be celebrated at this Madison Folk Music Society matinee show. The folk music hero began singing as a teen in the Midwest before moving to Los Angeles when she was 19. Five decades later the highly awarded singer-songwriter (and longtime Madison resident, now based in Virginia) is still creating beautiful and provocative songs that are soaked in social justice themes but never heavy-handed. Tickets at tickettailor.com .

× Expand Anna Brose The band Queen of Dreams in a field. Queen of Dreams

Queen of Dreams, Sunday, Oct. 8, Crucible, 7 p.m.: If you’re looking to explore a cross-section of heavy music from Wisconsin, this is the bill for you. Anchoring the show is Madison sextet Queen of Dreams; the thunderously majestic prog metal on their album Nascent Realm made it one of 2022’s best local discs. Similarly inspired by worlds of fantasy is King’s Caravan, a new Madison band mixing folk into power metal. The lineup also includes more metal from Forcefield and Silence in Numbers, and some punk leavening by Smoke Free Home.