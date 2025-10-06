× Expand provided by Wisconsin Historical Society A close-up of Jeffrey Rosen. Jeffrey Rosen

Understanding ‘The Pursuit of Happiness’ in Early America, Tuesday, Oct. 7, Wisconsin Historical Society, 5 p.m.: The “pursuit of happiness” is a phrase from the Declaration of Independence, but what did the Founding Fathers really mean when they wrote it? And why did they consider it essential to a thriving republic? As part of the Wisconsin Historical Society’s annual James Madison Lecture Series, acclaimed scholar Jeffrey Rosen (who also is president and CEO of the National Constitution Center and a contributing editor at The Atlantic) will explore this prominent founding ideal while profiling six influential figures at the time of America’s founding nearly 250 years ago, in 1776. Rosen’s new book, The Pursuit of Liberty: How Hamilton vs. Jefferson Ignited the Lasting Battle over Power in America, was published in October. Register at wisconsinhistory.ac-page.com/james-madison-lecture .

Peace Songs, through Oct. 31, Farley Center, Verona: This installation of “land art” features work by local artists made with natural, biodegradable materials, and intended to mesh with the natural surroundings of the Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability. Find more info at farleycenter.net .

× Expand Jason Willis The four members of Freezing Hands, multiplied. Freezing Hands

Freezing Hands, Tuesday, Oct. 7, Gamma Ray, 7 p.m.: Freezing Hands hails from the rock mecca that is (surprise) the Tucson, Arizona, region, also home of The Resonars, The Exbats and other underground faves. Featuring the songs of Travis Spillers, their most recent album, Empty the Tank , includes instant classics like “I Was a Teenage Piece of Shit” and other power pop bangers. Don’t miss this rare chance to catch them in the Midwest, joined by Madison’s own rock true believers, Rocket Bureau.

GLEAM, Wednesday-Saturday, through Oct. 25 Olbrich Gardens: At GLEAM, the outdoor wonderland of Olbrich Gardens receives a nighttime makeover featuring fanciful light-based art installations. The 10th anniversary event is themed on reflection. Upcoming special evenings include an adults-only night Oct. 9. Timed entry on Wednesdays-Saturdays begins at 6:30 p.m. in October (through Oct. 25, with one final viewing on Oct. 31), and tickets are sold only in advance at olbrichgleam.org .

× Expand courtesy Marc Rebillet A close-up of Marc Rebillet. Marc Rebillet

Marc Rebillet, Wednesday, Oct. 8, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: Improvisational comedy crossed with one-man electronic funk — doing Weird Al one better, Marc Rebillet is an unpredictable juggernaut who never plays (or, more accurately, creates) exactly the same show twice. It’s a transformative aural assault. And see him now, because this is the “Places I’ve Never Played and Will Never Play Again” tour. Let’s hope no boomers wander in expecting Marc Ribot. With Capyac. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand provided by Tandem Press Derrick Adams, "Self Portrait on Float," 2019. Derrick Adams, "Self Portrait on Float," 2019.

Derrick Adams, Oct. 8-Dec. 19, Tandem Press: Multidisciplinary artist Derrick Adams has been working with Tandem Press since 2019. “Silver Lining” will collect the work created during that time, prints full of vibrant color and the joy of living. The exhibition’s opening will be celebrated with a pair of events on Oct. 9: a ticketed art party featuring a talk by Adams and UW-Madison professor Faisal Abdu’Allah, plus DJing by both, takes place from 4-7 p.m. at Lola’s Hi/Lo Lounge; a reception follows from 7-9 p.m. at Tandem. Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.

QUEER: A Proud & Loud Art Show, through Oct. 24, Madison College-Gallery at Truax; reception Oct. 9, 5:30-8:30 p.m.: Madison College opens its gallery doors to a wave of color and defiance with “Queer: A Proud & Loud Art Show.” More than 20 LGBTQIA+ artists present work spanning painting, photography, sculpture, and everything in between. Midway through the run, an Oct. 9 reception adds drag performances and other entertainment to the mix, turning the gallery into a full-on gathering space where queer art isn’t just seen, it’s celebrated.

× Expand courtesy Worry Club The members of the band Worry Club. Worry Club

Worry Club, Thursday, Oct. 9, UW Memorial Union Terrace, 7 p.m.: The blend of empathetic emo, bedroom pop and punk created by singer-songwriter Chase Walsh for Worry Club struck a chord with listeners during the pandemic, and the project quickly built a following via weekly Instagram Live streams and a steady flow of singles and EPs. For most of the rest of 2025 they’re going to be on tour around the world, but before that they’re heading north from their Chicago home base for a set by the water on the Terrace. With Capital Soiree.

× Expand provided by Overture Center A close-up of Taylor Tomlinson. Taylor Tomlinson

Taylor Tomlinson, Oct. 9-10, Overture Hall, 7 p.m.: Whatever it is you need to thrive as a standup comedian, Taylor Tomlinson has it. She tears through personal material and spontaneous crowd work with guts and confidence and it's hard to take your eyes off her. In her last standup tour, 2024’s “Have It All,” Tomlinson came out as bisexual; this year’s “The Save Me Tour” should be potent. Tickets at overture.org .

An Ideal Husband, through Oct. 11, Bartell Theatre: Oscar Wilde’s trademark wit is front and center in this satire that tackles political corruption and dishonesty in relationships. So modern! The reception upon the debut of An Ideal Husband in 1895 was lukewarm, but perhaps times have caught up with this four-act drama, which is of a piece with Wilde’s other works. This Madison Theatre Guild production is directed by Kendra Thompson. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (except 2 p.m. on Oct. 11) and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Michael W. Smith, Thursday, Oct. 9, Orpheum, 8 p.m.: Michael W. Smith was among the first contemporary Christian artists (along with Amy Grant) to cross into mainstream pop in a big way, with early-'90s hits “Place in This World” and “I Will Be Here for You.” His commercial success faded, but he never stopped releasing music — including orchestral, worship, duet and Christmas albums. Throughout his five-decade career, Smith has won multiple Grammy, Dove and American Music Awards, and was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2008. Regardless of your beliefs, he’s remained a musical force to be reckoned with. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Violet Chachki vs. Gottmik, Thursday, Oct. 9, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: Two drag heavyweights, one stage. RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Violet Chachki and Gottmik (the first trans man to compete on the show) bring their first co-headline tour to Madison — and they’re not pulling punches. Expect a campy boxing-themed spectacle featuring burlesque, aerial performances, drag, songs from their new albums, and more glitter than a Vegas prizefight. Local support TBA. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .