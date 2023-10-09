What to do in Madison this week: Makaya McCraven, Eric Ripert and more Isthmus Picks

Mad Kidney Fest, Oct. 9-15, various restaurants: Mad Kidney Fest is not, like Osteria Papavero’s Offal Week, about eating kidneys — it’s a week highlighting dining menus created by dieticians that feature foods that are good for your kidney health and for those who have kidney disease, diabetes or high blood pressure. Participating restaurants include small eateries like Sun Prairie’s Taste of Africa and culinary heavyweights like Sardine. The week ends with a celebration at Cafe Coda from 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 15 with classical guitar music by Leonardo Arturo Quintero, a dance class with Francis Medrano, Latin music by Rebulú and more. See participating restaurant list at mad-kidney-fest.com .

× Expand Russ Harrington A close-up of Brian Setzer. Brian Setzer

Brian Setzer, Monday, Oct. 9, Orpheum, 8 p.m.: Guitarist Brian Setzer has been at the forefront of two revivals of vintage music styles; in the 1980s, the Stray Cats brought straight-up rockabilly back to the pop charts, and in the ‘90s, the Brian Setzer Orchestra introduced modern listeners to Prima-esque jumpin’ swing sounds. On the new album The Devil Always Collects Setzer circles back around to rockabilly, but with a decided country edge on cuts such as the album’s lead single, a twangy cover of the Del Reeves hit “Girl On The Billboard.” With blues guitarist Yates McKendree, whose debut album, Buchanan Lane, came out this spring. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Nigel Parry A close-up of Eric Ripert Eric Ripert

Eric Ripert, Tuesday, Oct. 10, Central Library, 7 p.m.: Eric Ripert was a celebrity chef before there were celebrity chefs. He made his restaurant Le Bernardin a household name and has participated in multiple seasons of Top Chef and on Anthony Bourdain’s television shows. Well known for his touch with seafood, Ripert will discuss his recent Seafood Simple with Judith Siers-Poisson. Copies of Seafood Simple will be given free to all attendees. No word on whether Ripert will be whipping up any snacks. More at wisconsinbookfestival.org .

Disney’s Aladdin, Oct. 10-15, Overture Hall: Catch the Broadway musical Aladdin as it passes through Madison for a week of shows. Based on the 1992 Academy Award-winning animated film of the same name, the musical features fan favorite songs from the soundtrack as well as new music to fall in love with. The show debuted on Broadway in 2014, and the New York production holds the title for one of the Top 20 longest runs in Broadway history. Shows at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 10-13; 2 and 7:30 p.m., Oct. 14; and 1 and 6:30 p.m., Oct. 15; tickets at overture.org .

Rebecca M. Blank Center for Campus History inaugural reception, Wednesday, Oct. 11, Pyle Center-Alumni Lounge, 5-7 p.m.: The Center for Campus History — named in memory of former Chancellor Rebecca Blank , who died in February — is a new initiative meant to educate the campus community about UW-Madison’s past. The Center is able to present on topics ranging from the history of protest on campus to issues surrounding race, disabilities and housing discrimination, and establishes a permanent home for the work of the Public History Project. There will be snacks — and merch. Free and open to the public, but please RSVP at eventbrite.com .

× Expand Sulyiman A close-up of Makaya McCraven. Makaya McCraven

Makaya McCraven, Wednesday, Oct. 11, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7:30 p.m.: For those who must hang a genre tag on music, jazz is the most likely spot to place percussionist/multi-instrumentalist and composer Makaya McCraven. But the compositions on the 2022 album In These Times are not hemmed in by genre boundaries, with polyrhythmic studio assemblages flowing comfortably into recreations of '70s soul or gentle folk-based pieces. Most of the dazzling cast assembled for the album — harp star Brandee Younger, sax master Greg Ward, bassist Junius Paul, vibes player Joel Ross, and others — will be accompanying McCraven for this fall tour. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

GLEAM, Wednesday-Saturday, through Oct. 28, Olbrich Gardens: The gardens at Olbrich are getting a nighttime makeover with this fanciful show of light-based art that changes every year. Many of the exhibits, like a light maze, are interactive. Timed entry is available from 6:30-9 p.m. in October, with tickets sold in advance only at olbrichgleam.org . Pro tip: Most people like the earliest entrance times, so choosing later times can result in less crowded viewing.

Shovels & Rope, Wednesday, Oct. 11, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: Rock duo Shovels & Rope will perform a strictly acoustic tour they have aptly named “Bare Bones,” with a setlist of fan favorites and songs off their newest album, Manticore. Composed of husband and wife Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent, the band is no stranger to taking risks musically — Manticore jumps from fast-paced songs to slow and soulful ballads. The tour promises an intimate performance that lets the music speak for itself. Tickets at stoughtonoperahouse.showare.com .

× Expand Stacie Huckeba A close-up of Joanne Shaw Taylor. Joanne Shaw Taylor

Joanne Shaw Taylor, Wednesday, Oct. 11, Barrymore, 8 p.m.: A leading light in the modern blues scene since her debut album, White Sugar, in 2009, Joanne Shaw Taylor and band are on the road this fall in support of the 2022 album Nobody’s Fool…and already teasing the next album with the new single “ Sweet Lil' Lies .” No matter what is on the set list, Taylor’s gritty vocals and rockin' guitar will be in full effect. Tickets at barrymorelive.com .

Artists Beyond Boundaries, Thursday, Oct. 12, Goodman Community Center, 5:30-7 p.m.: All artists strive to go beyond the boundaries; this event celebrates artists who have disabilities and are part of this Access to Independence program.Art lovers can meet Artists Beyond Boundaries artists directly and see works including paintings, drawings and sculpture. A dozen from some 48 participating artists will come out on top of the juror deliberations. Hors d'oeuvres and dessert are part of the evening, too. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

Katie McCurdy A close-up of Jenny Slate Jenny Slate

A Conversation with Jenny Slate, Thursday, Oct. 12, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 5:30 p.m.: Jenny Slate has followed a delightfully unpredictable artistic path since emerging in the New York City comedy scene in the 2000s: voice work for animated shows (Big Mouth) and films (including co-writing the various adventures of Marcel the Shell with Shoes On; the 2021 film screens at 7 p.m., Oct. 10, Union South-Marquee); acclaimed lead roles (Obvious Child); bestselling books (Little Weirds); and even a season as a cast member of Saturday Night Live. This cross-disciplinary work makes Slate a natural for the “Humanities Without Boundaries” lecture series, hosted by the UW-Madison Center for the Humanities , in a conversation moderated by professor Ramzi Fawaz. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu.

Remembering Matthew Shepard: 25 Years Later, Thursday, Oct. 12, Overture Center-Promenade Hall, 6:30 p.m.: It’s been a quarter century since University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard was the victim of an anti-gay hate crime. Since then, there have been major milestones to celebrate — such as the federal Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act in 2009 — but recently, attacks on the LGBTQ community by right-wing legislatures and local government officials (including, unfortunately, in Wisconsin ) are on the increase. This event from GSAFE, Children's Theater of Madison and other community partners will present a staged reading of the first two acts of Moisés Kaufman and the Tectonic Theater Company’s play The Laramie Project, which examines Shepard’s death through the stories of the town’s residents, followed by a panel discussion moderated by poet Danez Smith. Admission is free, but tickets are recommended: overture.org .

× Expand courtesy Tony Brown A close-up of Tony Brown. Tony Brown

Tony Brown & Roots Renegade Posse, Oct. 12-13, Bur Oak, 7:30 p.m.: Reggae musician Tony Brown, an Iowa native, made Madison his home base in the '70s and '80s before moving to Belize and, eventually, back to Iowa for a time. He was a go-to opener for artists like Taj Mahal and Bob Marley (with whom he toured in the late '70s playing soccer stadiums in Italy to 100,000 fans). These days Brown is based in Santa Fe where he paints, fishes, and still makes powerful reggae music. Expect some special Madison guests to reunite with Brown during this two-night residency, which also includes opening sets by Sthorm N' Miller. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

Jeff Plankenhorn, Thursday, Oct. 12, Kiki’s House of Righteous Music, 8 p.m.: He’s called “Plank” by the many fans who have discovered this slide guitarist — fans like Ray Wylie Hubbard, Joe Ely and Ruthie Foster, with whom he’s also performed. A Midwesterner by birth and now based in Vancouver, B.C., Plankenhorn is a Texan at heart, with songs shaped by a 20 year residency in the Lone Star State. For ticket availability, email righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com.