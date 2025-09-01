× Expand courtesy South Central Federation of Labor The scene at LaborFest. LaborFest

LaborFest, Monday, Sept. 1, Madison Labor Temple, noon-5:30 p.m.: In 2024 things were looking up for labor unions; 2025 has been a much different story, particularly for federal workers. If you’re enjoying a day off on Labor Day, it’s due to the efforts of the labor movement; say thanks to laborers and unions at the annual LaborFest celebration, hosted by the South Central Federation of Labor. There’s activities for the kids and magic shows at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. A solidarity roll call is at 2 p.m., plus music by The Periodicals (noon) and VO5 (3 p.m.) will entertain the adults. Food carts will be on hand for a little nosh, and bring gift cards and school supplies for distribution to homeless students in the Madison schools Transition Education Program.

Wisconsin Triennial, through Sept. 14, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: After trying out a guest-curated show in 2022, the museum returns to its usual juried process “to reflect current directions in Wisconsin’s visual arts scene.” The 2025 Triennial features 24 artists from around the state, although predominantly from Madison (15 artists!), with Milwaukee a distant runner-up (with four). One of the Madison artists is Christina Ruhaak, whose studio space Isthmus spotlighted in our July 2024 issue. Find a full list of artists at mmoca.org , and read Jessica Becker's review here . Note: Closed on Labor Day.

× Expand Chris Schultz A salsa dance lesson hosted by The Capitol Social during the 2024 Shifting Gears festival. A salsa dance lesson hosted by The Capitol Social during the 2024 Shifting Gears festival.

Shifting Gears Bike Path Dance Festival, Monday, Sept. 1, Brittingham, McPike and Wirth Court Parks, noon-6 p.m.: Whoever came up with the idea for Shifting Gears — bringing dance to parks along Madison’s bike paths on Labor Day — hit on a great way to bring dance to the people. And it keeps getting bigger and better each year, with amenities like sun umbrellas and porta-potties, mini lessons in dance, a group ride tour that leaves from Machinery Row Bicycles at 11:30 a.m., and a post fest wind-down at Working Draft Beer Company at 5:30 p.m. with a community dance party. Performances take place at noon, 1:50 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. at Wirth Court Park, McPike Park, and Brittingham Park (near the butterfly garden). For a full schedule of dancers and dance groups at each park, see isthmusdancecollective.org .

Parallel Lines: Quilts and the American Landscape, Sept. 3 -May 10, Nancy M. Bruce Center for Design and Material Culture: Quilts are more than just blankets. The medium is a vehicle for personal and political expression. This exhibit of 19th- and 20th-century American quilts from the UW-Madison’s Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection examines these works of art as a metaphor for the landscape and the built environment. “Parallel Lines: Quilts and the American Landscape” has been thoughtfully curated by Marina Moskowitz, professor of design studies and the Lynn and Gary Mecklenburg Chair in Textiles, Material Culture & Design at UW-Madison, who’s “long had an interest in the ‘stuff’ of human life.” A public gallery tour will take place at 6 p.m. on Sept. 4 ( register here ) with after hours drop-ins with the curator from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 5 and 6. Moskowitz is highly knowledgeable and this is a great chance to get insider insights.

Jazz at Five, Wednesdays, through Sept. 3, Capitol Square, 4 p.m.: This annual free concert series continues on the King Street corner of the Capitol Square. The season wraps up with the return of Big Band night, with the DB Orchestra, Madison Jazz Orchestra, and youth band the Harold Quintet. Find more info at jazzatfive.org .

FOOT-Loose, Wednesday, Sept. 3, Olin Park pavilion, 6 p.m.: FOOT stands for Friends of Olin-Turville, an informal group dedicated to preserving and raising awareness of the special beauty of Olin and Turville Point parks. One of the group’s annual happenings is the FOOT-Loose dance series, which kicks off a month of Wednesday dances on Sept. 3 with instruction and dance calling by Madison Contra Dance Co-op . Find the full schedule at olin-turville.org .

× Expand Tsunami Films The three members of the band Narcotic Wasteland in front of an abandoned building. Narcotic Wasteland, from left: Dallas Toler-Wade, Joseph Howard and Kenji Tsunami.

Narcotic Wasteland, Wednesday, Sept. 3, The Annex, 6:30 p.m.: Since guitar wizard and singer Dallas Toler-Wade left his former band, Nile, to focus on Narcotic Wasteland, the trio has remained a favorite of fans of the technical death metal subgenre. It’s easy to hear why on the recent single “Barbarian,” a pummeling yet precise blast of musical frenzy. For the “Annihilation of the Wasteland” tour, kicking off in Madison, Narcotic Wasteland plans to play a couple songs from the Nile album Annihilation of the Wicked to celebrate its 20th anniversary, along with new music. With a stellar lineup of regional bands: Mellow Harsher, Egodeath, Vermillion and Squidhammer. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

× Expand Ebru Yildiz Marc Ribot and guitar. Marc Ribot

Marc Ribot, Wednesday, Sept. 3, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 7 p.m.: Why do you know the name Marc Ribot? For one thing the guy has played guitar with everyone from Elton John to Neko Case. He was in the Lounge Lizards with John Lurie. He contains multitudes. He drops by ALL as part of its Auricle New Music series and part of his tour in support of his new album, Map of a Blue City. Which is us! This is a big get for ALL so let’s give Mr. Ribot a nice blue city welcome. Tickets at marcribot.bpt.me .

GLEAM, Wednesday-Saturday, Sept. 3-Oct. 25 Olbrich Gardens: At GLEAM, the outdoor wonderland of Olbrich Gardens receives a nighttime makeover featuring fanciful light-based art installations. The 10th anniversary event is themed on reflection. Special evenings include Cycropia Aerial Dance performances on Sept. 26-27, adults-only nights Sept. 11 and Oct. 9, and family night with interactive activities and kids' entertainment on Sept. 19. Timed entry on Wednesdays-Saturdays begins at 7:30 p.m. in September, and 6:30 p.m. in October (through Oct. 25, with one final viewing on Oct. 31), and tickets are sold in advance only at olbrichgleam.org.

× Expand courtesy Textile Arts Center Sections of works in the exhibition "Statement Pieces: Quilts with Something to Say." Sections of works in the exhibition "Statement Pieces: Quilts with Something to Say," by Christine Paris, Leah Evans, Heidi Parkes, Vaunce Ashby, Ireri Andrea Muñiz Ortega and Sheryl Henderson, clockwise from top left.

Statement Pieces: Quilts with Something to Say, Sept. 4-Oct. 8, Textile Arts Center; reception Friday, Sept. 5, 5-8 p.m.: The Textile Arts Center’s new location, at 1702 S. Park St., combines gallery space with working craft space. Its inaugural exhibition at the space is “Statement Pieces: Quilts with Something to Say,” which elevates the craft from home decor to a vehicle for communication, including family history but also social and political issues. Quilts, they’re not just for bedding.

Primary Trust, Sept. 4-21, Overture-Playhouse: Primary Trust, a 2024 Pulitzer Prize winning play by Eboni Booth, follows the story of a man forced out of his comfortable routine after losing his job. This comedy, which premiered Off-Broadway in 2023 and also netted an Obie for lead actor William Jackson Harper, explores how a single moment of uncertainty can lead to an unexpected new world. This Forward Theater production is the play’s Wisconsin premiere, and tickets were already scarce ahead of the three-week run. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 2 p.m. matinees on Sept. 13 and 20; tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Martyna Bannister The four member of PUP by a staircase. PUP

PUP + Jeff Rosenstock, Thursday, Sept. 4, The Sylvee, 7:30 p.m.: Pop-punk veterans PUP continue their experiments with the genre on their new album, Who Will Look After the Dogs? Among a dozen new additions to their crunchy, melodic and humorous/dark song catalog are standouts like “Hunger for Death” (which sounds like a lost Quasi song) and album opener “No Hope” (which may be the song that most captures the vibe of the world in 2025). The Madison show is the second in a run of co-headlining dates with DIY punk hero Jeff Rosenstock and opener Ekko Astral. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .