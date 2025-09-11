× Expand courtesy Zak Foster "Silver Dollar," a quilted textile work by Zak Foster. "Silver Dollar," a quilted textile work by Zak Foster.

Zak Foster, Sept. 11-Oct. 27, Central Library; reception Sept. 11, 6 p.m.: “Southern White Amnesia” is the theme of this Madison Public Library exhibit by Bubbler artist-in-residence Zak Foster. It joins several other local exhibits this fall underlining the value of quilts as more than just bedding but as art, history and storytelling. Foster’s take is an examination of “how white American families pass down — or deliberately forget — stories about their role in slavery and its ongoing legacy.” His work incorporates found materials and inventive reimaginings of traditional forms like church banners and genealogical quilts. The opening reception includes a discussion of his book The World Needs Your Next Quilt (7 p.m.) in partnership with the Wisconsin Book Festival .

Cap Times Idea Fest, through Sept. 13, UW Memorial Union (and other venues): Whether you're drawn to politics, social justice, or journalism, there's likely a session to interest you at Cap Times Idea Fest. The 2025 lineup features Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Eugene Robinson, joining David Maraniss for a discussion on American democracy; Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers reflecting on his time in office; national figures including author Jennifer Rubin and voting rights expert Stacey Abrams; and local sports journalists Mike Lucas and Tom Oates. Most talks take place at Shannon Hall, and there are virtual options available for many; find the full schedule and ticket info at captimesideafest.com .

× Expand courtesy Olbrich Gardens The GLEAM light installation "Astral Relics of the Great North Woods" by FuzzPop Workshop. "Astral Relics of the Great North Woods" by FuzzPop Workshop.

GLEAM, Wednesday-Saturday, through Oct. 25 Olbrich Gardens: At GLEAM, the outdoor wonderland of Olbrich Gardens receives a nighttime makeover featuring fanciful light-based art installations. The 10th anniversary event is themed on reflection. Special evenings include Cycropia Aerial Dance performances on Sept. 26-27, adults-only nights Sept. 11 and Oct. 9, and family night with interactive activities and kids' entertainment on Sept. 19. Timed entry on Wednesdays-Saturdays begins at 7:30 p.m. in September, and 6:30 p.m. in October (through Oct. 25, with one final viewing on Oct. 31), and tickets are sold in advance only at olbrichgleam.org .

Madison College Student + Faculty Art Show, through Sept. 12, Truax Gallery (Room A1005): The Continuing Education program at Madison College presents work by more than 50 artists at this annual late summer exhibition, featuring ceramics, drawings, paintings, sculpture and more.

× Expand Ross Zentner James Carrington, left, and Lachrisa Grandberry in "Primary Trust." James Carrington, left, and Lachrisa Grandberry in "Primary Trust," Forward Theater, 2025.

Primary Trust, through Sept. 21, Overture-Playhouse: Primary Trust, a 2024 Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Eboni Booth, follows the story of a man forced out of his comfortable routine after losing his job. This comedy, which premiered Off Broadway in 2023 and netted an Obie for lead actor William Jackson Harper, explores how a single moment of uncertainty can lead to an unexpected new world. This Forward Theater production is the play’s Wisconsin premiere, and tickets were already scarce ahead of the three-week run. Read Anya van Wagtendonk's review here. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 2 p.m. matinees on Sept. 13 and 20; tickets at overture.org .

Dance Nation, Sept. 11-21, UW Vilas Hall-Hemsley Theatre: Dance Nation, a play by Clare Barron, follows the members of a pre-teen competitive dance team as they create routines while creating themselves in the process of growing up. The play was a Pulitzer Prize for Drama finalist in 2019, and described by the Pulitzer jury as “refreshingly unorthodox” in depicting the joyful freedom of dance and the travails of finding oneself. Performances of this University Theatre production take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Find tickets and more info at theatre.wisc.edu .

× Expand Elise Abigail Grady Philip Drugg and a guitar. Grady Philip Drugg

Grady Philip Drugg & the Kabong Band, Thursday, Sept. 11, Mickey’s, 10 p.m.: The most recent album by multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Grady Philip Drugg, 4 , features 10 tales drawn from their life and set to a diverse soundscape of catchy pop-rock, gentle folk, and twangy fuzz country, mostly all played and sung by Drugg. Following time in the bands Grammer and Importer/Exporter, Drugg has been a prolific tour and studio musician and recording engineer for artists such as Willi Carlisle and Dreamgirl along with creating their own excellent solo efforts. With Madison stalwarts TS Foss Band and According to What.

× Expand courtesy Bryan McCabe Cass Marie Domino at Live on Queen Street, 2023. Cass Marie Domino

Living, Not Just Surviving: Cass Marie Domino, through Sept. 12, UW Memorial Union-Main Gallery: Cass Marie Domino, who has had an enduring impact on Madison’s LGBTQ+ and drag communities, is the focus of this new exhibit celebrating her life as an entertainer, activist and trans woman. Through photos, personal items, a selection of her many gowns, and more, the showcase will provide a history of Domino’s illustrious 35-year career up to now, including her first title of Miss Gay Madison in 1993, her ongoing activism for HIV/AIDS causes, and her work in mentoring young drag queens. Along with a portrait of Domino’s journey, it will offer insight on the broader history of Madison’s LGBTQ+ community. The exhibition is co-curated by the Madison LGBTQ+ Archive and UW’s Open House Learning Community seminar.

Wisconsin Triennial, through Sept. 14, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: After trying out a guest-curated show in 2022, the museum returns to its usual juried process “to reflect current directions in Wisconsin’s visual arts scene.” The 2025 Triennial features 24 artists from around the state, although predominantly from Madison (15 artists!), with Milwaukee a distant runner-up (with four). One of the Madison artists is Christina Ruhaak, whose studio space Isthmus spotlighted in our July 2024 issue. Find a full list of artists at mmoca.org , and read Jessica Becker's review here .

× Expand Nick Berard Harmonious Wail members Maggie Delaney-Potthoff and Sims Delaney-Potthoff. Harmonious Wail members Maggie Delaney-Potthoff and Sims Delaney-Potthoff.

Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest, Sept. 12-13, Lunney Lake Farm County Park: For more than 20 years, Madison jazzers Harmonious Wail have presented a weekend of performances honoring the musical legacy of Django Reinhardt: the Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest. The hosts play sets to open and close the festivities, which also includes performances by the Gonzalo Bergara Trio, a collaboration by Paulus Schäfer, Tim Kliphuis and Jimmy Grant, Alfonso Ponticelli, Red Hot Django Peppers, and Caravan. Music begins at 7 p.m. on Sept. 12 and 2 p.m. on Sept. 13 at a new venue, Lake Farm County Park. Find tickets and more info at midwestgypsyswingfest.com .

Tessa Bailey, Friday, Sept. 12, Orpheum, 7 p.m.: Romance novels get a bum rap — sometimes deservedly. But National Read a Romance Novel Month wants you to, hey, give them a try. Romances are great escapism. They’re usually optimistic. And hopefully the sex scenes do not make you cringe. Long Islander Tessa Bailey has written, let’s say, a LOT of romance novels, with spunky heroines, enemies-to-lovers plots, meet-cutes, the whole nine yards. She’ll be discussing her latest, Pitcher Perfect, about a hockey star (him) and a softball pitcher (her), with Brighton Walsh, a Wisconsin romance novelist who lives “on the shore of Lake Michigan.” Attendees will receive pre-signed copies of Pitcher Perfect on a first-come, first-served basis, courtesy of the Wisconsin Book Festival , a sponsor of the event along with Lake City Books.

× Expand Robyn Von Swank A close-up of "Weird Al" Yankovic. "Weird Al" Yankovic

"Weird Al" Yankovic, Friday, Sept. 12, Breese Stevens Field, 7 pm: On his previous Madison tour stop in 2022, "Weird Al" Yankovic focused on original songs with a scaled-down stage production. But this time out on the “Bigger & Weirder” tour, the full-on spectacle is back as Yankovic and his indefatigable band present a packed set of playful pop parodies and sassy satires. With Puddles Pity Party. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Peace Songs, through Oct. 31, Farley Center, Verona: This installation of “land art” features work by local artists made with natural, biodegradable materials, and intended to mesh with the natural surroundings of the Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability. “Peace Songs” also includes the annual Dane Arts Buy Local art market, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sept. 13. Find more info at farleycenter.net .

Java Jive, Saturday, Sept. 13, Delta Beer Lab, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: This is the 30th anniversary of this coffee and breakfast fundraiser for the RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center. There’s music from Bear in the Forest, a chill Madison trio. Relax, have bakery treats and great coffee, talk with friends and neighbors, and support the important work of the center by bidding on items in a silent auction. And you leave with a commemorative mug. It’s a lean-back, lean-in, full-cup kinda fundraiser. Tickets at givebutter.com/javajive30 .

× Expand Jessica Curning-Kuenzi A rock formation and pools of water. A photo by Jessica Curning-Kuenzi, an artist participating in the 2025 Regional Art Tour hosted by 14 South Artists.

Regional Art Tour, Sept. 13-14, venues south of Madison, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Has it been several weeks since you’ve been to an art show? We can fix that. The Regional Art Tour takes art lovers to the region south of Madison, at studios on the edge of the Driftless in Blanchardville, Brooklyn, Fitchburg, Oregon and Stoughton. The artists work in metal, ceramic, painting, photography and more; see the full roster and a map at 14southartists.com .

Toshiko Takaezu: Worlds Within, through Dec. 23, Chazen Museum of Art: This major retrospective of sculptor Toshiko Takaezu’s work encompasses her ceramics, sculpture and large scale environmental pieces, claiming for her a larger role in 20th century American art. Best known for her earthy “closed form” ceramic sculptures, Takaezu is notable for her reconceiving of familiar pottery vessels as a canvas for abstraction, with as much or more potential as a canvas. The artist taught at UW-Madison from 1954 to 1955. A reception and lecture with curator Glenn Adamson will take place at 5 p.m. Oct. 8 in the Chazen.

× Expand Northside Planning Council The scene at a past Northside Festival. Northside Festival

Northside Festival, Saturday, Sept. 13, Warner Park Duck Pond, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: The Northside Planning Council and Madison Mallards host this annual family-forward celebration in the home of the Mallards and Night Mares…so if you have ever wanted the chance to run the bases at the stadium, your opportunity is here. There’s games, a bounce house and more for the kids; food carts, FEED Kitchens offerings, and even free food from River Food Pantry; and more than 60 booths from artisans, vendors and local organizations. Find more info and updates at facebook.com/NorthsideMadison .

Sidepiece, Saturday, Sept. 13, Liquid, 9 p.m.: Sidepiece usually plays festivals to thousands of fans. At Liquid, you’ll be close enough to wonder if the DJ-producer duo of Dylan Ragland and Ricky Mears can hear your request. Grammy-nominated and road-tested, their pulsing, playful brand of house music provides Madison’s late-night crowd a chance to trade stadium anthems for sweat, bass, and a dance floor that doesn’t quit until bartime. With 2Pash Shakur, Jae Hanz b2b Drty Drty, FNÜ b2b Josmar, Mr. Magnetic b2b JL3. Tickets at liquidmadison.com .

BodgeFest, Sunday, Sept. 14, The Bodgery, noon-4 p.m.: The Bodgery maker space, one of the few visible tenants at the former Oscar Mayer plant, opens its doors to highlight the works of its resident artists. 15 booths will feature works in wood, metal, glass, and ceramics as well as jewelry and paintings. Madison rockers Fighting Aurora will play live along with Rudy Heath. The Bodgery is located at 740 Oscar Ave.

× Expand courtesy Dana Perry In the foreground, Annelies Howell, left, and Dana Perry performing a tribute to Indigo Girls at the 2019 Lilith Fair Tribute. In the foreground, Annelies Howell, left, and Dana Perry performing a tribute to Indigo Girls at the 2019 Lilith Fair Tribute.

Lilith Fair Tribute, Sunday, Sept. 14, High Noon Saloon, 3 p.m.: Relive the late-'90s female-dominated music scene with Madison’s own tribute to the traveling Lilith Fair festival, featuring a powerhouse lineup of some of the city’s most talented women in music — Dana Perry, Chakari Daezhare, Kelly Hepper, Raquel Aleman, and many others. This joyful, high-energy event will honor the groundbreaking spirit of the original Lilith Fair (which ran from 1997 to 1999 and raised more than $10 million for charity). The show will feature tributes to Lilith Fair founder Sarah McLachlan, as well as Indigo Girls, Alanis Morissette, Erykah Badu, and many more legends. This is a free show, although donations are encouraged for Girls Rock Camp Madison and the Madison Area Music Association.

× Expand courtesy Todd Clouser John Medeski, left, and Todd Clouser on stage. John Medeski, left, and Todd Clouser.

Todd Clouser, John Medeski & Jorge Servin, Sunday, Sept. 14, North Street Cabaret, 3 p.m.: Guitarist and composer Todd Clouser (of A Love Electric) is a Midwest native but based in Mexico City; his music is similarly a citizen of the world with numerous genre-crossing collaborations and an ever-busy tour schedule. One of Clouser’s recurring collaborators is keyboardist John Medeski (Medeski, Martin & Wood), himself a serial collaborator who has played with a who’s who of creative musicians in the worlds of jazz, soul, rock and beyond. Clouser and Medeski are playing a few dates this month with drummer Jorge Servin, including this BlueStem Jazz matinee. The trio will focus on music from Clouser’s song suite Flowerchild (recorded with Medeski and JT Bates), a collection of new music ranging from introspectively atmospheric to rockin' out. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

I Don’t Know How But They Found Me, Sunday, Sept. 14, Majestic, 8 p.m.: Does the name sound like a Back to the Future deep cut? Yes — and the music is its own retro time warp: '80s-tinged alt-pop with a dash of post-punk swagger, all served with a wink. Frontman Dallon Weekes (ex-Panic! at the Disco) brings iDKHOW back to Madison on tour behind GLOOM DIVISION, the band’s second album, a shape-shifting mix of sly grooves and sardonic art-pop. Expect a show that’s playful, theatrical and hook-driven — the kind that makes you lean in, then dance. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .