× Expand Liz Lauren Briana J. Resa (left) and Miranda Pepin in "Wolf at the Door." Briana J. Resa (left) and Miranda Pepin in "Wolf at the Door," American Players Theatre, 2024.

Wolf at the Door, through Sept. 18, American Players Theatre-Touchstone, Spring Green: Following up on its 2022 production of The River Bride, American Players Theatre brings to the stage Marisela Treviño Orta’s second play in the series, Wolf at the Door. The story follows the complex relationships among a pregnant woman, her abusive husband, the woman’s companion/maid, and a mysterious visitor; Isthmus reviewer Dan Koehn calls it a “profound metaphorical exploration.” The final performances are at 1 p.m. on Sept. 12 and 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 18. Check ticket availability at americanplayers.org.

David Miner & the Reasons to Quit, Thursday, Sept. 12, Up North Pub, 6 p.m.: Singer-songwriter David Miner is a native of the Pacific Northwest but is now based out of Texas, which seems like a more appropriate locale for his straight-ahead country sound. Miner’s latest, Heartache Songs, lives up to the title with tales of relationships gone wrong and drinking to forget, anchored by his mournful vocals, lonely steel guitar and crying fiddles. With eclectic Madison string band Sandhill Strangers.

× Expand Ross Zentner Greg Pragel and Marques Causey in "King James." Greg Pragel and Marques Causey in "King James," Forward Theater Company, 2024.

King James, Sept. 12-29, Overture Center-Playhouse: Playwright Rajiv Joseph’s King James was originally produced at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theater in 2022; Forward Theater presents its Wisconsin premiere. Two Cleveland Cavaliers fans meet in a classic sport transaction: one has tickets he wants to sell, the other needs tickets for the team’s first season with LeBron James. It’s a comedy about fandom, friendship and loyalty. The play stars Marques Causey as Shawn and Greg Pregel as Matt. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 2 p.m. on Sept. 21 and 28. Tickets at overture.org.

Nordic Utopia? African Americans in the 20th Century, through Nov. 10, Chazen Museum of Art: Forget Paris. “Nordic Utopia? African Americans in the 20th Century” focuses on Black artists who turned to Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, where they found opportunities not available to them in the United States. More than 60 drawings, paintings, photographs, textiles, film, music and dance are featured, with subjects including Josephine Baker and Dexter Gordon. Coming up: Exhibition co-curator Ethelene Whitmire (a UW-Madison Department of African American Studies professor) will give a curator talk at 10 a.m. on Sept. 13; registration required.

Interwoven, Sept. 13-Oct. 19, Textile Arts Center; reception Sept. 13, 5-8 p.m.: The nonprofit Textile Arts Center was founded in 2023 to serve as a hub for the fiber arts community, and since opening has maintained a busy schedule of classes, gallery shows and other events. “Interwoven” is the first exhibition of work by TAC members, and will feature pieces created with a wide variety of techniques by almost 60 regional artists. An opening reception takes place from 5-8 p.m. on Sept. 13, and regular public gallery hours are noon-4 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; find more info at textileartsmadison.org.

× Expand Maxwell Koss "Myrtle from Hoboken," by Hailey McLaughlin. "Myrtle from Hoboken," by Hailey McLaughlin, part of the "Friday the Furbteenth" exhibition.

Friday the Furbteenth: Back to School! Sept. 14-22, Common Wealth Gallery; reception Sept. 13, 6-10 p.m.: If you know what a Furby is, you perhaps just had a feeling of nostalgia…or maybe a shiver down your spine. If you don’t know, a Furby is a responsive robot toy depicting a nebulous animal which was a must-have gift item before 2000 (and which has been reintroduced a few times since). The exhibition “Friday the Furbteenth: Back to School!” examines the crossover point of nostalgic and creeped out feelings with works created by more than 25 artists — paintings, sculpture, performance art, etc. The opening reception on Sept. 13 features dance, puppetry and strongwoman performances; costumes and bringing your own “cursed Furb” is encouraged. The exhibit runs Sept. 14-22, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

× Expand Nicole Peaslee Oakwood Chamber Players and instruments. Oakwood Chamber Players

Oakwood Chamber Players, Sept. 13-15, various venues: The 40th anniversary season of the Madison ensemble Oakwood Chamber Players kicks off with “Fun and Games,” featuring works incorporating past musical styles into the contemporary sound of the composers' own times. The program includes D’un matin de printemps (Of a Spring Morning) by 20th century French composer Lili Boulanger, Ralph’s Old Records by current American composer Kenji Bunch, and works by Benjamin Britten and François Devienne. Concerts take place at 7 p.m., Sept. 13, at Oakwood Village-Prairie Ridge; 7 p.m., Sept. 14, at Oakwood Village-University Woods; and 2 p.m., Sept. 15 at Arts + Literature Laboratory; tickets and more info at oakwoodchamberplayers.com.

Oh, My! Friday, Sept. 13, Crucible, 7 p.m.: Cheshire Cat Comedy has put together an all-star lineup for this showcase featuring performers who excel at a variety of artistic pursuits. Craig Smith performs stand-up and doubles as rapper Sincere Life; Vivian Lark sings and performs burlesque; Matthew Mandli tells jokes and demonstrates some championship-level yo-yo tricks; Madison native Dan Bacula returns from Minnesota for a stand-up set; and Sasha Rosser hosts. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

Gloria Hays, Friday, Sept. 13, Wil-Mar Center, 7:30 p.m.: Gloria Hays has been a familiar voice to WORT-FM listeners for many years as a host on a variety of programs playing music from around the globe (such as PanAfrica and Hejira World Music Radio Show). Hays also plays music (often on hammered dulcimer) and has recorded several albums along with appearing on recordings by others. She will play a rare Madison concert as part of the Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse fall schedule.

× Expand Graham Tolbert The band Bizkiki in a field. Bizhiki

Bizhiki, Friday, Sept. 13, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: The genesis of the trio Bizhiki traces to the Eaux Claires festival of 2015, when powwow singer Dylan Bizhikiins Jennings was invited to “do what you wanna do” as part of the fest, which resulted in a collaboration with his adopted brother Joe Rainey (also a powwow singer) and multi-instrumentalist Sean Carey. Since that time the trio has been working on their debut album, Unbound, which emerged in July; it’s a stunning creation blending traditional powwow singing and drumming with electronic music production, by turns forceful, meditative and elegiac. It should be a memorable season opener for the Stoughton Opera House. Tickets at stoughtonoperahouse.com.

Daniel Champagne, Friday, Sept. 13, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Australian native Daniel Champagne’s anthemic folk songs often evoke wide open spaces and a life on the road, with a soulful vocal style that can turn on a dime from powerful to hushed. His most recent release, The Pursuit, puts the focus on Champagne’s impressive guitar work with a set of instrumentals ranging from mellow and introspective to impossibly fleet-fingered. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com.

× Expand Madison Helmick A close-up of Ted Park. Ted Park

Mad Lit, Friday, Sept 13, 100 block of State Street, 8 p.m.: Urban Community Arts Network's free outdoor concert series finishes its season with a headlining set by Madison native Ted Park, returning after a 2023 series rainout. Among a series of strong recent singles by Park is “Eat Me,” a collaboration with Vietnamese hip-hop artist Wxrdie featuring lightning-fast raps and production by DJ Pain 1. Also on the bill: Milwaukee rap star Wave Chapelle, along with SpellRed, Stephen Ducky, Lil Nija and DJ Pain 1. The evening also features an array of art and more by DéAdore Collections, BMV’s Boutique and More, B.Denae Artistry, TR Beauty Bar & Boutique and others. For updates, visit ucanmadison.org/madlit.

Music and Magic From the Polkaverse, Saturday, Sept. 14, History Maker Space, 1:30 p.m.: Did you know Wisconsin’s official dance is polka? Perhaps more surprisingly, this designation only dates back 30 years (what took so long)? Accordionist and songwriter Mike Schneider will present a program for all ages featuring music, trivia, crafts and more at the Wisconsin Historical Society’s temporary event space at the U.S. Bank building, 1 S. Pinckney St. Find tickets at wisconsinhistory.org (where you can also find tickets for a talk aimed at adults on polka’s history at 10:30 a.m.).

× Expand M.O.D. Media Productions A past Madison Contemporary Dance performance. Madison Contemporary Dance

Voices Collaboration Project, Sept. 14-15, Madison Youth Arts: The Voices Collaboration Project features new choreography created by Madison Contemporary Dance in collaboration with Hitterz Collective, Three Point Project and others. The works will combine contemporary dance styles with hip-hop dance, breakdance and other street styles, performed by a multi-generational group of dancers from professionals to youth. Concerts take place at 3 and 7 p.m. on Sept. 14 and 1 and 5 p.m. on Sept. 15; tickets at madisoncontemporarydance.com.

Thrown-Out Bones, Saturday, Sept. 14, Harmony Bar, 9 p.m.: Thrown-Out Bones is led by drummer Liliana Urbain, whose bandmates are fellow school band veterans. The San Francisco jam-rock trio has toured across the country seven times and they perform like every song is their last. Madison cowboy murder-grass practitioner Fangerlis opens.

× Expand donnaherula.com Donna Herula and guitar in front of a train. Donna Herula

End of Summer Blues Party, Sunday, Sept. 15, East Side Club, noon-5 p.m.: The annual Madison Blues Society event features one heck of a regional lineup this time around. Headlining is Chicago Blues Hall of Fame inductee and slide guitarist extraordinaire Donna Herula, with her band. Also on the bill is the Birddog Blues Band, an all-star affair fronted by harmonica player and singer Ken Olufs (formerly of The Jimmys). The day kicks off with the quartet BA Band, featuring vocalist Beth Miller. It's planned for outdoors but will move inside in case of rain.

Sips & Slices, Sunday, Sept. 15, East Side Club, 1-4 p.m.: Maybe you do brunch every weekend; maybe you consider brunch an occasional treat. Either way this fundraiser “taste-off” for the River Food Pantry is a very special occasion, as teams of local chefs and celebrities compete for the title of Best Brunch Slice — presumably of quiche, coffee cake, or some other brunch favorite. Both sweet and savory dishes will be accompanied by brunch cocktails, coffee, juice, soda, wine and beer. Proceeds go to The River, which provides healthy food for the growing number of those who need it. Tickets include brunch tastings, two voting tickets, and one drink. More info at riverfoodpantry.org.

Black Tie Bingo, Friday, Sept. 20, Monona Terrace, 5 p.m.; RSVP by Sept. 15: NewBridge Madison is a nonprofit offering social activities, transportation, meals and more for low-income older adults; Black Tie Bingo is the organization’s annual fall party and fundraiser. This year features drag bingo, hosted by Kayos Lynn Mirage and Bianca Lynn Breeze, along with dinner. Ticket sales have been extended to Sept. 15 at newbridgemadison.org (note, bingo cards sold separately).

Viva México Festival, Sunday, Sept. 15, Breese Stevens Field, 2-9 p.m.: La Movida Radio hosts this annual celebration of Mexico’s Independence Day, which begins with a car parade departing at 1 p.m. from the Madison College South campus, 2429 Perry St. The caravan rolls to Breese Stevens by 2 p.m. for an opening ceremony, followed by music (headlining is long-running grupera hitmakers Jaime Espinoza y Los Fugitivos, joined by La Séptima Alianza, Flechazo Norteño and DJ Miranda), vendors and nonprofit booths, and plenty of great food. Find updates at facebook.com/lamovidamadison.

× Expand courtesy Emporium Presents A close-up of Judy Collins. Judy Collins

Idea Fest, Sept. 15-21, various venues: This annual series of presentations coordinated by The Cap Times always features an intriguing array of political figures, writers and some wild cards, and this year is no different; in fact, full fest tickets sold out well ahead of time. This year’s marquee names include longtime House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Colorado Rep. Liz Cheney, historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, and musician and activist Judy Collins, to name a few. But there are also many intriguing sessions with a local focus, including panels on housing affordability, the craft beer scene, local theater and more. Single tickets still are available for some programs, and many are also available virtually; find the schedule and info at captimesideafest.com.

