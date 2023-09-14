What to do in Madison this weekend: Willy Street Fair, Yard Act and more Isthmus Picks

Fair Meadows Open House Days, Sept. 14-16, Fair Meadows SNA, Milton, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.: Fair Meadows, designated a state natural area in 2005, includes varied habitats for wildlife and plants, including a marsh, oak savanna, wet prairie and other terraforms. Madison Audubon now owns the property, and is opening it up for hikers, or just visitors who want to settle in and view the landscape, for three days, Sept. 14-16, with an RSVP . It's a special opportunity, as Fair Meadows remains closed to the public for spontaneous visits.

× Expand courtesy Warrior Songs A person with a guitar in front of cacti. Jason Moon

Jason Moon, Thursday, Sept. 14, Up North Pub, 6 p.m.: Milwaukee native Jason Moon has been living in Arizona in recent years. But the singer-songwriter is back in Wisconsin and playing shows this fall in support of Warrior Songs, a nonprofit that taps the creative arts to help military veterans recover from trauma; planned future album projects will focus on the experiences of BIPOC veterans. A series of regional concerts this week includes a double bill with Kyle Rightley (6 p.m., Sept. 14, Up North) and a solo show (5 p.m., Sept. 15, VFW Post 1318). Watch for info on more shows at facebook.com/WarriorSongs .

× Expand H. Nguyen A close-up of Beth Nguyen. Beth Nguyen

Beth Nguyen, Thursday, Sept. 14, A Room of One’s Own, 6 p.m.: Beth Nguyen, a creative writing instructor at UW-Madison, wrote what USA Today and NPR both deemed one of the most anticipated books of the year. Owner of a Lonely Heart is a memoir about family, connection and belonging. A refugee from post-war Vietnam, Nguyen was 8 months old when she and her father fled the country with her sister and other relatives for Michigan, leaving Nguyen’s mom behind. Over the course of her adult life, mother and daughter have spent fewer than 24 hours together, and the book recounts those handful of visits while also exploring the roles various mothers have played in Nguyen’s life. This event will include a reading and discussion.

Wauktoberfest, Sept. 14-17, Endres Manufacturing, Waunakee: Come for the music or the good eats at this annual festival benefiting Waunakee-area charities. Thursday kicks off with From Sinatra To The Sixties featuring vocalist Josh Quinn; Friday bands include Keith Stras & Polka Confetti and Pat McCurdy. The festivities continue Saturday with the blessing of the beer, a limburger cheese eating contest, a brat toss, and music by David Austin Band, Mark Croft Band and Madison County. Sunday includes beer yoga, a bake-off and polka bands led by Jeff Winard and Bob Klinger. View the full weekend schedule at wauktoberfest.com .

× Expand Pamela Maurer Four people and balloons on some giant steps. Ovef Ow

Ovef Ow, Thursday, Sept. 14, Communication, 7 p.m.: Chicago quartet Ovef Ow released their debut full-length, Vs. The Worm , in August. Its songs mix driving rhythms, glossy synths, and distorted guitars to create a set of socially conscious yet catchy anthems. Opening is BingBong, Madison guitar pop stalwarts who picked up MAMAs for Rock Performer of the Year and Rock/New Wave Song of the Year (for the single “ Good Stuff ”) at the recent Madison Area Music Association Awards. Tickets at communicationmadison.com .

Madison is Music series, Sept. 14-17, UW Library Mall: The Greater Madison Music City project is hosting four nights of music as part of its new Madison is Music initiative. The series begins at 7 p.m. on Sept. 14 with Jefferson-based R&B/hip-hop artist Jay-Day , whose most recent release is the pensive slow-burner “Live My Life.” The lineup also includes pop-folk-rockers LINE (playing as an acoustic three-piece, 7 p.m., Sept. 15); expert covers duo Lake Collective (6 p.m., Sept. 16); and CumbiaCachaca , a duo fusing traditional Colombian music with electronics (6 p.m., Sept. 17). Learn more about the project here .

× Expand Sandra Ebert The band Yard Act. Yard Act

Yard Act, Thursday, Sept. 14, UW Memorial Union Terrace, 7 p.m.: A set of dispatches from post-Brexit England, The Overload piled up critical accolades on its release in early 2022. Yard Act’s debut album is angry and funny, punky and dancey, unafraid to experiment, and probably was an instant favorite for fans of bands like Gang of Four, Art Brut or Pulp. The natural follow-up is, of course, an eight-minute song “about” trench coats (honestly, it does make sense, stick with it). If Yard Act continues to grow musically, this will be a show you will be very glad to have seen for free on the Terrace. With spiky Chicago quartet Stuck.

Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson-Apt. 2B, through Aug. 6, UW Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre: What is it with the post-pandemic mystery-solving? From Only Murders in the Building to the true crime podcast onslaught, everybody is a sleuth these days, it seems. Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson-Apt. 2B grows from that premise, with two roommates solving mysteries as a contempo-feminist Holmes and Watson pairing. This University Theatre production shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 14-24. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu (or at the theater box office one hour prior to performances).

GLEAM, Wednesday-Saturday, through Oct. 28, Olbrich Gardens: The gardens at Olbrich are getting a nighttime makeover with this fanciful show of light-based art that changes every year. Many of the exhibits, like a light maze, are interactive. Timed entry is available from 7:30-9 p.m. in September (and from 6:30 p.m. in October), with tickets sold in advance only at olbrichgleam.org . Sept. 22 features performances by Cycropia Aerial Dance. Pro tip: Most people like the earliest entrance times, so choosing later times can result in less crowded viewing.

The Garbologists, through Sept. 24, Overture Center-Playhouse:‌ Forward Theater kicks off its 2023-2024 season with this recent play by Lindsay Joelle about two sanitation workers in an odd-couple matchup that recalls not only the Neil Simon play but such buddy comedies as Lethal Weapon. In The Garbologists, a white, blue-collar garbage truck veteran is paired with a Black, Ivy League-educated woman. The worst and best that can happen is that they’ll learn something about each other, and themselves. Read Dan Koehn’s review here . Shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 2 p.m., Sept. 16 & 23. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Alysse Gafkjen A person in the desert. Margo Price

Margo Price, Friday, Sept. 15, 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, 7 p.m.: The Majestic’s free outdoor “Live on King” series saved arguably its best show of the summer for last. Nashville’s Margo Price has been one of country music’s fastest-rising and most versatile stars. She’s released four albums since her spare 2016 debut, Midwest Farmer’s Daughter, and this year’s Strays finds Price branching out further than ever, with guest appearances from indie artists like Sharon Van Etten and Lucius, plus former Heartbreaker Mike Campbell. Expect a rockin’ countrified show with lots of heart. Kentucky singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman and Madison’s indie-rock duo Seasaw also will perform, and food will be available from Banzo and Just Veggiez.

Sondheim on Sondheim, Sept. 15-17, Middleton-Cross Plains PAC: The musical theater world lost a giant with the death of Stephen Sondheim in November 2021. Middleton Players Theatre revisits the legend's legacy with a production of Sondheim on Sondheim, a multimedia show with a book by James Lapine featuring the words of Sondheim via recorded interviews. And, of course, those wonderful songs. Shows at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 15-16 and 2 p.m., Sept. 17; tickets at middletonplayers.com .

× Expand Lou Bilotti A band on stage. BoDeans

BoDeans, Friday, Sept. 15, Barrymore, 8 p.m.: BoDeans, a band from Waukesha South High School that opened for U2 on the tour for The Joshua Tree and scored a Top 20 Billboard single with “Closer to Free” in the early '90s, has released five albums since the departure of original singer/guitarist Sam Llanas in 2011. Kurt Neumann is the sole survivor of the band’s original lineup, and he helmed 2022’s 4 The Last Time — writing, recording, engineering, mixing and producing the entire album on his own. Earlier this year, under the band’s name, he released an updated version of “Tied Down and Chained” from the BoDeans’ 1989 album, Home, and recent shows have featured a slew of songs from the glory days. Turn, Turn, Turn — a pop-leaning Americana band from Minneapolis — will open. Tickets at barrymorelive.com .

Comedy Night, Sept. 15-16, Bartell Theatre, 8 p.m.: Madison must’ve had a fertile comedy farming season, because the hilarity harvest has provided an abundance of jokes this year. Comedy Night at the Bartell has sprouted once again with four nights of homegrown stand-up (and live piano by Matt Jordan, for good measure). The second weekend, Sept. 15-16, has sets by 2023’s Madison's Funniest Comic, David Louis, plus Jared Porter, David Schendlinger and Olivia Witt. Come for a beer from the Bartell Lobby, stay for the bountiful comedic feast. Ticket info at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand Libby Rodenbough Two people sitting on a couch in the woods. Viv & Riley

Viv & Riley, Friday, Sept. 15, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: The new album by Viv & Riley, Imaginary People, marks a point of change, growth and moving on from the past. It’s a new era for Vivian Leva and Riley Calcagno (former members of The Onlies), as it is the first album released under the Viv & Riley moniker. It also experiments with adding new sonic textures to their traditional roots music sound. Imaginary People will be released Sept. 15, the same day as Viv & Riley’s Sugar Maple Concert Series show. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

Regional Art Tour, Sept. 16-17, Dane County studios, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: The 14 South Artists host this annual self-guided journey to 15 locations mostly along the Highway 14 corridor from Middleton south to Brooklyn (with side trips to Stoughton and Blanchardville also on the map). More than 25 artists participate, including glass artist Ann Kleckner, painter Chuck Bauer, and sculptor Steve Feren. Find a map at 14southartistsregionalarttour.com .

× Expand courtesy Wil-Mar Center Stilt walkers and other circus artists at a past Willy Street Fair. Stilt walkers and other circus artists at a past Willy Street Fair.

Willy Street Fair, Sept. 16-17, 800-1000 blocks Williamson Street: For some weeks, there has been a “Keep Willy Weird” sign leaning against a tree outside the Willy Street St. Vincent de Paul thrift store. Just in time, here comes the Willy Street Fair parade (11 a.m., Sept. 17). Beyond the parade, fair weekend packs three blocks of Williamson Street with plenty of weird, plus vendors and nonprofit booths. Four music stages include Madison Folk Music Society showcases (featuring Cris Plata with Extra Hot on Saturday), the Willy Street Beats stage on Saturday (headlined by Detroit legend and Women on Wax founder DJ Minx, also playing a late night set at High Noon), and the mighty WORT-FM stage on Sunday (including the long-awaited return of reunited Minneapolis glam-punkers All The Pretty Horses). And that doesn’t even include the Main Stage; find the full schedule at willystreetfair.org .

Nature Infusions: Making Digestive Bitter with Dandelion and Burdock Root, Saturday, Sept. 16, Meadowridge Library, 2 p.m.: Do you burp? Do you experience heartburn? Do you have dandelions in your yard? Then this event has your name on it. Madison Public Library’s naturalist-in-residence, Qwantese Winters, will lead a workshop on making digestive bitters with dandelion and burdock root. The idea is that these bitter flavors stimulate saliva, a key aid in digestion. So long, Tums! Free, but please RSVP .

Urban Harvest Festival, Saturday, Sept. 16, Farley Center, Verona, 2-8 p.m.: As summer fades into fall, Urban Triage hosts this annual event at its farm space at the Farley Center, marking another successful season of growing by its Supporting Healthy Black Agriculture workgroup. “Wild Wild West” is the theme for the 2023 Urban Harvest Festival, and western attire is suggested. The day includes kids' activities, music by Cigarette Break and DJ Pain 1, dance by No Boundaries and others, free food, and more. A shuttle from the Urban Triage office is available ( sign up here ); find a schedule at urbantriage.org .

× Expand Chad Brown Five people with fishing poles and a pup standing in water. The cast of the 2023 documentary "Blackwaters: Brotherhood in the Wild."

Blackwaters: Brotherhood in the Wild, Sept. 16-18, various venues: The new documentary Blackwaters: Brotherhood in the Wild follows five Black men on a fly fishing adventure into the Gates of the Arctic Circle National Park. Along the way, deep topics are discussed, such as finding their own space in nature and making sure that space is equitable and available for future generations. The UW Nelson Institute is hosting three screenings as part of the Tales From Planet Earth series, each with a Q&A featuring the film’s cast members (including James Edward Mills, a Nelson Institute lecturer and founder of the Joy Trip Project): 6:30 p.m., Sept. 16, UW South Madison Partnership; 5 p.m., Sept. 17, Lussier Family Heritage Center (with a fly fishing demo); and 6:30 p.m., Sept. 18, Union South-Marquee. Find registration links at nelson.wisc.edu .

Sky Urchin, Saturday, Sept. 16, Dark Star Art Bar, 9 p.m.: Madison-born rockers Sky Urchin combine influences from different eras ('70s guitar heroes, '90s grunge) of rock to create a unique blend to get the blood pumping. For their first show in many moons, Sky Urchin is joined by alt-punk group The Vipers and rock band Peacemaker, plus Max Ink Radio broadcasting from Dark Star before the show. Tickets at handstamp.com .

× Expand facebook.com/gruposeptima.alianza La Séptima Alianza on stage. La Séptima Alianza

Viva México Festival, Sunday, Sept. 17, Breese Stevens Field, 2-8:30 p.m.: La Movida Radio hosts this annual celebration of Mexico’s Independence Day, which begins with a car parade (departing at 1 p.m.) from Madison College South. The caravan rolls to Breese Stevens by 2 p.m. for an opening ceremony, followed by music (Código 33, La Séptima Alianza, El Original de Tuzantla and headliners Sonora Dinamita), vendors and nonprofit booths, and plenty of great food. Find updates at facebook.com/lamovidamadison .

Idea Fest, Sept. 17-23, UW Memorial Union (and other venues): This annual week of events hosted by the Cap Times features talks on many complex topics, including burnout in the healthcare field, the intersection of AI and journalism, free speech at UW-Madison, reducing landfill usage, and much more. But the heavy hitters come from the world of politics, including conversations with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. Events also include a fundraiser with former PBS NewsHour anchor Judy Woodruff and longtime Wall Street Journal political reporter Al Hunt. Virtual events are free, and in-person events require a ticket; find the schedule and info at captimesideafest.com .